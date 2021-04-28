High school roundup for April 27, 2021: Shaler strikes back, splits with West Allegheny

By:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 12:35 AM

Metro Creative

Brady McGuire and Luke Beran hit RBI singles during a five-run sixth inning to help Shaler to a 7-1 baseball victory over West Allegheny on Tuesday, splitting a Section 3-5A series.

Alec Englemore went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Titans (9-4, 6-2). Devan Zirwas doubled and homered for West Allegheny (9-3, 6-2).

Albert Gallatin 6, Peters Township 4 – Nick Pegg had two hits and two RBIs and Nate McCusker went 2 for 2 to lead Albert Gallatin (2-4, 2-3) in Section 4-5A. Jack Kail had three hits for Peters Township (5-8, 3-5).

Apollo-Ridge 4, Jeannette 2 – Zach Hreha went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out six, as Apollo-Ridge (6-3, 5-2) split a Section 3-2A series. Brice Laurenti and Bradey Schrock had two hits apiece. Emilio Huerta had three hits for Jeannette (2-10, 2-5).

Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 7 – Jon Bodnar went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to help Avonworth (11-4, 7-1) past Keystone Oaks (6-4, 3-3) in Section 2-3A. Noah Osborn went 3 for 3. Greg Wagner went 3 for 3 for Keystone Oaks.

Burgettstown 7, Clairton 4 – Nathan Klodowski and A.J. Kuzior doubled in support of winning pitcher Andrew Brendel as Burgettstown (8-3, 6-2) won in Section 4-2A. Isaiah Berry doubled for Clairton (1-11, 1-9).

Burrell 7, Freeport 1 – The Yellowjackets (2-12, 0-8) scored first, but the Bucs (5-7, 3-5) pulled away for a Section 1-4A victory. Joe Druga went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Reece Kennedy was 2 for 2 with a double as Burrell collected 11 hits overall. Phil Walsh gave up four hits and a walk while striking out four in the complete-game win.

Carmichaels 15, Frazier 2 – Joel Ferek went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Drake Long and Zack Hillsman doubled to lead Carmichaels (10-1, 6-0) past Frazier (3-7, 2-5) in Section 1-2A.

Central Catholic 2, Seneca Valley 0 – Austyn Winkleblech threw a one-hit shutout, leading Central Catholic (8-6, 4-4) to a Section 1-6A win. Joe Pilewski and Brendan Koroly drove in runs. Quinn Burke doubled for Seneca Valley (9-4, 5-3).

Charleroi 22, Southmoreland 20 – Ben Shields went 3 for 4 with a home run and seven RBIs to lead Charleroi (4-7, 2-6) to a Section 4-3A win. Anthony Govern went 5 for 6 with four RBIs for Southmoreland (5-7, 3-6).

Chartiers-Houston 11, Fort Cherry 4 – Matt Rieger doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (11-3, 7-3) in Section 4-2A. Jimmy Sadler and Roman Lombardi doubled. Owen Norman doubled for Fort Cherry (7-5, 4-4).

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 6 – Anthony Collura went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Will Kinchington and Ryan Sharp doubled to lead Chartiers Valley (5-8, 3-5) past Moon (5-8, 1-7) in Section 3-5A.

East Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4 – Mike Cahill hit a walk-off two-run single to cap a four-run seventh inning for East Allegheny (4-8, 2-6) in Section 3-3A. Aaron Alakson doubled and drove in two for Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 3-3).

Eden Christian 12, Leechburg 2 – Eden Christian (11-2, 7-1) got doubles from Eli Szenyeri, Malachi Manges, David Kelly, Andrew Prouty and Brian Feldman in a five-inning Section 3-A victory. Owen McDermott, Dalton Hamm and Matt Curfman recorded doubles for the Blue Devils (3-6, 2-2). Jacob Fisher picked up the pitching win, while Matt Curfman took the loss.

Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0 – Joseph Roth threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and James Meehan tripled to lead Ellwood City (7-9, 6-2) past Beaver Falls (1-11, 1-7) in Section 1-3A. Bucky Biskup and Sam DiCaprio doubled.

Franklin Regional 11, Gateway 0 – Luke Treloar came within one out of a perfect game, throwing a five-inning one-hitter to lead Franklin Regional (11-0, 8-0) past Gateway (5-5, 4-4) in Section 1-5A. Timmy Quinn homered, Louie Kegerreis went 3 for 3, and Andrew Muraco had two hits and three RBIs.

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 11 – Brayden Merichko had two hits and four RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (3-9, 3-7) in a Section 3-4A slugfest. Colin Kruth and Hayden Teska had two hits apiece. Kadin Early and Braeden McKnight had three hits apiece for Laurel Highlands (7-4, 5-3). Nick Kumor went 2 for 2 with four RBIs.

Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1 – Winning pitcher Jake Kramer allowed one hit and whiffed six, and Phil Fox doubled, tripled and drove in two to lead Hempfield (9-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Luke Anderson, Noah Zadroga, Jayson Jacob and Brandon Coughlin also had two hits apiece. Matt Graeber homered for Canon-McMillan (4-10, 2-6).

Hopewell 4, New Brighton 1 – Roman Gill homered to back winning pitcher Lucas Arington as Hopewell (11-3, 7-1) topped New Brighton (6-7, 4-4) in Section 1-3A. Landon Fox doubled.

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Bishop Canevin 4 – Owen Maddich went 3 for 4 with a home run and Bryce Bedilion drove in five runs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (7-4, 5-1) in Section 2-A. Kyle Clayton and Brock Bayles had three hits. Francis Bochicchio and Justin Gyms doubled for Bishop Canevin (3-8, 3-7).

Knoch 5, Indiana 3 – A four-run third inning was the difference in a Section 1-4A victory for the Knights (9-4, 6-2) who completed the home-and-home sweep of the Indians (7-5-1, 3-5). Gavin Phillips collected two hits to lead Knoch, while Brady Wozniak doubled. Brayden Hageter earned the complete-game pitching victory.

Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 8 — Vinny Amatucci’s two-run home run broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, leading Latrobe to a Section 1-5A win. Amatucci and Drew Clair went 3 for 4 for the Wildcats (7-7, 3-4). Rayce King drove in four runs. Anthony Depanicis went 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Cavaliers (4-7, 2-5).

Mars 13, Woodland Hills 2 – Mitchell Schultz went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead Mars (7-5, 5-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Noah Hutcherson doubled for Woodland Hills (1-6, 0-6).

McGuffey 13, Brownsville 1 – Jake Orr went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to power McGuffey (10-2, 8-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Logan Hatfield and winning pitcher Austin Beattie doubled. Derrick Tarpley had a double for Brownsville (5-7, 4-4).

Mohawk 9, Freedom 4 – Cooper Vance doubled, tripled and homered to lead Mohawk (7-6, 5-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Marc Conti tripled. Ethan Wolfe had a double and an RBI for Freedom (1-12, 1-7).

Montour 7, Beaver 3 – Mason Sike drove in three runs and Nick Walker doubled to lead Montour (10-3, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Liam Dorsky doubled for Beaver (3-9, 3-5).

New Castle 15, Central Valley 4 – Logan Gibson went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Anthony McCaulley and George Joseph doubled to lead New Castle (8-7, 6-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Dom Galatis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Central Valley (4-10, 2-5).

North Allegheny 11, Butler 0 – Kyle Demi threw a two-hit shutout as North Allegheny (12-2, 7-1) defeated Butler (9-5, 5-3) in five innings in Section 1-6A. Cole Young and Harron Lee tripled.

Obama Academy 18, Westinghouse 2 – Reggie Branson singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead Obama Academy (6-2, 3-2) past Westinghoust (0-5, 0-4) in the City League.

Penn-Trafford 6, McKeesport 1 – Jakob Haynes doubled and drove in two runs to lead Penn-trafford (10-3, 6-2) past McKeesport (1-9, 0-8) in Section 1-5A. Matt Lichota and Dylan Grabowski doubled.

Pine-Richland 13, Allderdice 3 – Tyler Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a home run and Jacob McGuire singled, doubled and tripled for Pine-Richland (6-7, 3-5) in Section 1-6A. Andrew Napoleon doubled and drove in two for Allderdice (2-9, 0-8).

Plum 6, Penn Hills 2 – The Mustangs (6-3, 6-0) collected 11 hits, led by three from both Silvio Ionadi and Nate McMasters, and rallied for a Section 2-5A victory over Penn Hills (2-11, 1-7). Ethan Kircher helped seal the win with a three-run homer in Plum’s five-run sixth inning. Colin Solinski added two hits for the Mustangs and picked up the pitching win.

Quaker Valley 12, Blackhawk 2 – Zeke Hendricks went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead Quaker Valley (4-8) to a nonsection win. Hunter Doherty went 3 for 3 and Jimmy Zugai doubled. Brendan Walsh, Ryan McClymonds and Jarrod Malagise doubled for Blackhawk (11-2).

Ringgold 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Hunter Mamie doubled and drove in a run to back winning pitcher Gage Fuller as Ringgold (7-7, 3-5) defeated Elizabeth Forward (5-3, 3-3) in Section 3-4A.

Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 1 – Cam Colwell homered and drove in three runs and Ethan Parker had three RBIs as Seton LaSalle (12-1, 8-0) defeated Carlynton (1-12, 1-7) in Section 4-2A. Thomas Denk doubled.

South Allegheny 12, South Park 11 – Brandon Cortes was hit by a pitch with the score tied and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, giving South Allegheny (6-7, 2-4) a Section 2-3A victory. Damon Campano went 4 for 5 with a double and triple and Dakotah Morabeto went 3 for 4 for South Allegheny. Drew Lafferty had three hits and Ryan Bywalski three RBIs for South Park (8-2, 4-2).

South Fayette 10, North Hills 2 – Jake Dunay tripled and drove in three runs to lead South Fayette (12-2, 6-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Garth Drew homered for North Hills (5-8, 2-6).

South Side 7, Riverside 4 – Garrett Smith went 3 for 3 and Will Morrow tripled and drove in a pair to lead South Side (6-6, 1-5) to a Section 2-2A win. Mitchell Garvin went 3 for 4 for Riverside (8-5, 4-2).

St. Joseph 10, Springdale 6 – Justin Hyland collected three hits and drove in two runs to help the Spartans (2-9, 1-7) top the Dynamos (1-9, 1-7) in Section 3-A play. Anthony Kuhns doubled with two RBIs, while Ryan Anderson contributed two RBIs. Owen Swanson picked up the pitching win in relief. Josh Kaminski tallied three RBIs to lead Springdale.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 4 – Brady Haberman hit a two-run single in a four-run first inning to spark Thomas Jefferson (4-6, 3-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Ben hardy had two hits and two RBIs for Trinity (3-8, 0-6).

Union 15, Cornell 0 – Tyler Staub and Shane Roper had three hits apiece and Aaron Gunn hit a three-run home run to lead Union (7-5, 6-2) past Cornell (2-7, 0-5) in Section 1-A.

Valley 8, Ligonier Valley 1 — John Luke Bailey threw 6⅓ innings of six-hit ball and struck out six as the Vikings (8-3, 4-1) bounced back from a week layoff with a Section 3-3A victory over the Rams (5-6, 2-4). Bailey also tallied a double and drove in two runs for the Vikings. Nick Beitel recorded three hits and a double for the Rams.

Waynesburg 14, Yough 4 – Hudson Boris, Tyler Switalski and Mason Switalski had three hits and three RBIs apiece for Waynesburg (3-7, 3-5) in Section 4-3A. Vinny Martin doubled and drove in two for Yough (4-6, 4-4).

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 3 – Devin Matey went 3 for 4 and Cam Leskovitz singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead West Mifflin (6-4, 5-1) past Uniontown (3-9, 2-6) in Section 3-4A.

Softball

Bethel Park 10, South Fayette 7 – Sandra Soltes homered twice and Reagan Milliken singled, doubled and drove in three for Bethel Park (10-0) in a nonsection win. Abbey Girman homered for South Fayette (9-5).

Blackhawk 13, Ambridge 3 – Emma Muir went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Kelsey Stoner and Ashley Dickton had three hits each for Blackhawk (5-5, 4-4) in Section 3-4A. Sydney Klaas went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Ambridge (1-10, 1-7).

Carmichaels 10, California 0 – Emma Hollaren threw a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead Carmichaels (9-5, 6-1) past California (3-9, 2-5) in Section 3-2A. Mia Ranieri went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Grace Brown drove in three runs.

Canon-McMillan 18, Baldwin 0 – Sophia Duke homered and drove in five runs and Lauren Duke threw a three-inning no-hitter as Canon-McMillan (4-5, 1-2) defeated Baldwin (1-6, 1-2) in Section 1-6A. Hailey Freeman had four RBIs.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0 – Nicolette Kloes threw a one-hit shutout and Bella Hess went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-5) to a nonsection win in five innings. Olivia Cooper had a base hit for Monessen (1-11).

Deer Lakes 15, East Allegheny 0 – Hannah Mass went 4 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs as the Lancers (7-1, 4-1) rolled past the Wildcats (1-5, 1-5, in a Section 1-3A contest. Maddie Kee was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and three runs batted in, and Shayne Cerra was 4 for 4 with a triple. Jenna Bisegna allowed two hits and struck out six for the pitching win.

Fort Cherry 24, Aliquippa 1 – Annika Rinehart tripled and homered and Madison Farner drove in six runs to power Fort Cherry (6-4, 3-2) past Aliquippa (0-8, 0-7) in Section 1-2A.

Frazier 9, Laurel Highlands 2 – Rylee Evans, Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher had two hits apiece and Jensyn Hartman doubled and drove in a pair for Frazier (9-3) in a nonsection win over Laurel Highlands (1-10).

Indiana 11, Woodland Hills 0 – Olivia Zimmerman threw a one-hit, five-inning shutout with 14 strikeouts and Sara Zimmerman tripled to lead Indiana (7-5, 4-4) past Woodland Hills (1-4, 1-4) in Section 1-5A.

Neshannock 3, Freedom 1; Neshannock 16, Freedom 1 – Neleh Nogay had four hits on the day and Aaralyn Nogay drove in runs in both games as Neshannock (6-3, 6-2) swept Freedom (2-9, 0-7) in a Section 4-2A doubleheader.

Shenango 14, New Brighton 2 – Janie Natale homered and drove in six runs and Ashley DeCarbo went 3 for 4 to lead Shenango (11-2, 7-1) past new Brighton (2-11, 1-7) in Section 4-2A.

St. Joseph 18, Cornell 1 – The Spartans (6-5) collected 10 hits and also took advantage of 17 walks to produce a three-inning nonsection victory over Cornell (1-5). St. Joseph scored nine runs in both the first and second innings. Julie Spinelli and Madelyn Gilkey each drove in three runs, while Kelsey Duval doubled and singled twice. Stella Swanson gave up two hits and struck out six in the pitching circle.

Tennis

WPIAL doubles championships – After a pair of hard-fought battles in the semifinals, Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni and North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson and Shomik Tulang will play for a WPIAL Class AAA boys doubles championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.

Nadesan and Kulkarni defeated Jack and Luke Wilke in the semifinals, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Davidson and Tulang defeated Peters Township’s Ellian Ascencio and David Lusk, 7-5, 7-5.

The finalists in Class AA had a clearer path to the championship match. South Park’s Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden defeated Quaker Valley’s Henry Veeck and Michael Lipton, 6-4, 6-2. Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni and Thomas Pangburg topped Winchester Thurston’s Oscar Nigam and Allen Gao, 6-2, 6-3.

The top two teams in Class AAA and top three teams in Class AA advance to the PIAA tournament.