High school roundup for April 29, 2023: North Allegheny volleyball wins Little Lion Invitational

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nicolas Carioto plays the ball against Pine-Richland on April 18.

North Allegheny won the Little Lion Invitational in State College, defeating Landisville Hempfield in the finals, 2-1. The Tigers defeated Central York and Cumberland Valley in the one-game quarterfinals and semifinals.

Shaler was knocked off by the host Little Lions in the quarterfinals.

When North Allegheny and Shaler met in pool play, they split a two-game match with each team winning by a 25-20 score.

Track and field

Washington-Greene County Championships – Canon-McMillan turned in a strong performance on its home track, winning the boys and girls team titles.

On the girls side, Rose Kuchera won four events and Bennett Pidro took first in three. Kuchera won the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Pidro took the 100 and tied for first in the 200. Both were on the winning 400 relay team.

Elisabeth Franczyk won the 300 hurdles and was on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams. Maggie Clair won the shot put.

Peters Township was second in the team race, winning five individual events. Meagan McKenna took first in the 800 and 1,600, Grace Senneway won the 3,200, Kaitlyn Devine took the high jump and Tessa Hazzard won the pole vault.

Ringgold’s Angelina Massey took two firsts, winning the 400 and tying with Pidro in the 200.

Burgettstown had success in the field with Miley Constant winning the discus and Peyton Mermon the javelin.

On the boys side, Colton Dean took first in three events, winning the 200, 300 hurdles, long jump.

Jake Egizio won the 400 and was on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Tyler Armstead won the triple jump, Louis Liberatore the javelin and the Big Macs also took the 3,200 relay.

Peters Township was second in the team race, winning four events. Brett Kroboth took the 1,600 and 3,200, Caleb Arabia won the 800, and Jacob Smith finished first in the pole vault.

Burgettstown got first-place finishes from Sondre Lunde in the 110 hurdles and Zack Schrockman in the high jump.

Other winners were Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg in the 100, California’s Tanner Pierce in the shot out and Mason Kraeer in the discus.

Tri County Championships – Shenango picked up plenty of points in field events, winning the boys and girls team titles on its own track.

For the girls, Maria Bryant won the discus and shot put and Sara Roe took the long jump and triple jump. The Wildcats also won the 1,600 relay.

Laurel dominated the sprints and was second in the team race. Tori Atkins took the 100, 200 and 400 and the Spartans won the 400 relay. Reagan Atkins won the javelin and Maddy Harding the pole vault.

Riverside’s Lexi Fluharty swept the distance races, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and the Panthers took the 3,200 relay. Delaney Sturgeon won the high jump and Ellwood City finished third in the team race.

Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo swept the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Sprinter Hayden Morgan led the way for the Shenango boys, winning the 100 and 200. Michael Othites took the discus and Andrew Demko the shot put.

Ellwood City was second in the team race, getting wins from

Nick Franitti in the 110 hurdles, Nathan Williams in the long jump, Reece Sullivan in the pole vault and the 3,200 relay team.

Laurel was third with wins coming from Kurt Lambright in the 300 hurdles, Seth Smith in the high jump, Ryan DiMuccio in the javelin and the 1,600 relay team.

Mohawk starred on the track, led by Jackson Schoedel, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Blake Logan was first in the 400 and the 400 relay team also won.

Neshannock’s Mark Daugherty took the triple jump.

Baseball

Homer-Center 11, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Owen Saliani went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the hosts to a win at the Homer-Center tournament. Caleb Palmer struck out nine in 6.2 innings to pick up the win. David Bankosh singled and doubled and Colin Saxion also had two hits for Apollo-Ridge (4-10).

Morgantown (WV) 11, North Hills 1 – Ty Galusky drove in three runs and winning pitcher Tristan Milik gave up one run on three hits in five innings for Morgantown. Zach Kuhn singled and tripled for North Hills (10-5).