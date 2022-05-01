High school roundup for April 30, 2022: Neshannock wins Class 2A softball showdown

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 9:37 PM

Hunter Newman broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the fourth inning, leading No. 5 Neshannock to a 3-1 nonsection softball victory over No. 3 Ligonier Valley in a matchup of top Class 2A teams.

Newman had two doubles, Ali Giordano tripled, and Addy Frye doubled and was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts for Neshannock (11-0). Sydnee Foust doubled and Cheyenne Piper struck out six in six innings for Ligonier Valley (10-3).

Beaver 10, Blackhawk 0 — Payton List homered and struck out 10 over four innings and Kenzie Springer singled twice and had three RBIs in a Section 3-4A win for Beaver (12-0, 9-0). Raina Johnson singled twice for Blackhawk (2-5, 2-5).

Beaver 2, Hopewell 1 – Kenzie Springer singled in Payton List in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win in Section 3-4A for Beaver (12-0, 9-0). List homered earlier in the game and struck out 13 over eight innings pitched, giving up one unearned run. Shaylyn Shall tripled for Hopewell (3-6, 3-6).

Montour 16, Ambridge 1 – Avrie Polo homered twice, doubled and had five RBIs to lead Montour (8-3, 6-2) past Ambridge (1-7, 0-7) in four innings in Section 3-4A. The Spartans scored 13 runs in the bottom of the second. Ashlyn DeSchon doubled in a pair for the Spartans. Mackenzie Keber hit an RBI single for the Bridgers.

Mt. Lebanon 7, Belle Vernon 6 – Mt. Lebanon (9-3) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off nonsection victory. Diedre Flaherty homered twice for the Blue Devils and had four RBIs and Iris Barone hit two doubles. Alexa Daniels and Maren Metikosh homered for Belle Vernon (7-5-1). Metikosh had three RBIs.

Baseball

Avonworth 15, East (N.Y.) 5 – Jordan Kolenda finished 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Avonworth (10-5) to a nonsection win. John Hustwit homered and plated three runs, Ben Barnes doubled and had a pair of RBIs, and Mason Horwat doubled and was the winning pitcher for the Antelopes.

Chartiers Valley 5, Carrick 1 – Kyle Witte went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and A.J. Scalise singled and drove in a pair to help Chartiers Valley (8-6) top Carrick in nonsection play.

Eden Christian 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1 – Robert Faran doubled and Caleb Emswiler pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Eden Christian (10-0) in a nonsection win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-4).

Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 2 – Tommy Fravel doubled, drove in a pair of runs and was the winning pitcher for Fox Chapel (8-5) in a nonsection victory. Jacob Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double for the Foxes and Jacob Donovan singled and doubled. Jack Carey singled and doubled for North Hills (5-8).

Portage 6, South Allegheny 2 – Ethan Rendulic homered and Sawyer Pribanic singled twice, but South Allegheny (4-7) fell at District 6’s Portage (10-0). Tyler Alexander pitched 6.1 innings, allowing only one earned run, and struck out 10 for the Mustangs.

South Allegheny 20, Conemaugh Township 5 – Sawyer Pribanic went 4 for 4 with two doubles and Trenton Popovich homered and drove in four runs to power South Allegheny (4-7) to a nonsection win. Noah Heltzel singled, tripled and drove in two for Conemaugh Township.

South Park 12, Ringgold 0 – Austin Lafferty went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Drew Laffery homered and drove in three runs to lead South Park (10-3) to a nonsection win in five innings. Brandon Clifford doubled and drove in three runs and Luke Rider had a double and two RBIs. Chad Behrendt had the lone hit for Ringgold (5-7).