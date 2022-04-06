High school roundup for April 5, 2022: Speer’s clutch hit pushes Upper St. Clair past Hempfield

By:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Tim Speer hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Upper St. Clair to an 8-6 come-from behind victory over Hempfield in Section 2-6A baseball Tuesday afternoon.

Ty Lagoni also drove in a pair for the Panthers (3-2, 1-1). Ryan Firmstone had two hits, Austin Corona doubled and Joe Fiedor drove in two runs for Hempfield (2-4, 1-1), which led 6-3 after five innings.

Apollo-Ridge 18, Sto-Rox 1 – Brandon Butler went 2 for 3 with a homer and six RBIs to lead Apollo-Ridge (2-0, 2-0) past Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Conner Mamros went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and winning pitcher Karter Schrock doubled and plated a pair.

Beaver 9, Blackhawk 0 – Jack Ray threw a complete-game one-hitter to lead Beaver (4-1, 4-0) past Blackhawk (2-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Mason Lang doubled twice and Liam Dorsky tripled and drove in three for the Bobcats. Louis Sebastien had a base hit for the Cougars.

Beaver Falls 6, Freedom 3 – John Sabino went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Beaver Falls (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Tristen Clear had two hits and Lucas Snavely struck out 10 for Freedom (0-3, 0-2).

Bethel Park 16, Trinity 3 – Ben Hudson, Cody Geddes and Ray Altmeyer each homered as Bethel Park (4-0, 2-0) beat Trinity (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Kaden Hathaway homered and Matthew Robaugh doubled for the Hillers.

Bishop Canevin 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 7 – Kole Olszewski and Tyler Maddix each hit RBI singles in the top half of the eighth to give Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1) the Section 2-A victory. Max Kallock went 3 for 5 for Greensburg Central (2-1, 1-1).

Burgettstown 14, Carlynton 2 – AJ Kuzior went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and winning pitcher Eric Kovach singled, doubled and drove in three to lead Burgettstown (4-1, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A win/ Cole Lynch doubled and drove in a run for Carlynton (1-2, 0-2).

Butler 7, Allderdice 2 – Conner McTighe doubled in two runs and Ethan Trettel had a double and two RBIs as Butler (4-0, 2-0) beat Allderdice (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-6A. Evan Carter doubled for the Dragons.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Brentwood 1 – Nico Filosi and Anthony Romano doubled and Ryan Parise drove in a pair to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 4-2A win. Talan Kammermeier and Lucas Huntley doubled for Brentwood (0-4, 0-3).

Deer Lakes 8, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Ryan Cochran hit a triple and Jacob Danka had two doubles for Deer Lakes (2-3, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 0-1).

Derry 7, Valley 5 – Ryan Hood doubled and knocked in two runs and Brayden Mickinac doubled in a run to lead Derry (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Wesley Shrock collected three RBIs for Valley (2-3, 0-2).

East Allegheny 4, Ligonier Valley 1 – Mike Cahill pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out 12 as East Allegheny (3-1, 2-0) bested Ligonier Valley (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-3A play. Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky each had two hits for the Rams.

Eden Christian 19, Springdale 0 – Brian Feldman singled, doubled and drove in five runs and Caleb Emswiler doubled and homered as Eden Christian (4-0, 2-0) won in three innings in Section 3-A. John Hughes had a base hit for Springdale (0-2, 0-2).

Fort Cherry 16, Clairton 4 – Adam Wolfe and Mitchell Cook each went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Louis Serafin drove in four runs for Fort Cherry (3-0, 3-0) in Section 4-2A. Christian Jenco drove in a pair for Clairton (0-4, 0-4).

Freeport 6, Indiana 2 – Matt Corfield went 3 for 3 and Tyler Asti drove in two runs to lead Freeport (1-3, 1-1) past Indiana (3-2, 1-1) in Section 1-4A. Branden Yanity and Ben Ryan each doubled for Indiana.

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2 – Nolan Boehm hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th to win it for Gateway (3-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-5A matchup. Carsen Engleka had two hits. Mason Ross and Carter Leviski each doubled and Jake Smith tripled for Kiski Area (2-1, 1-1).

Greensburg Salem 7, Uniontown 3 – Ethan Heese hit a three-run double and Caden Cioffi knocked in two runs to lead Greensburg Salem (2-3, 1-3) to a Section 3-4A victory. Christian Thomas had one of Uniontown’s (2-1, 2-1) three hits.

Hampton 10, Penn Hills 0 – Eric Weeks doubled and Zach Carr collected three hits and two RBIs while Cam Marshalwitz pitched five shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven, as Hampton (4-1, 4-0) beat Penn Hills (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-5A play. Jordan Sullivan dubled for the Indians.

Highlands 10, Knoch 5 – Ethan Hewitt and Jimmy Kunst each went 3 for 4 with a double while Tanner Nulph pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs and eight hits and striking out 13 as Highlands (3-1, 1-0) notched a Section 1-4A win over Knoch (0-1, 0-1). Brady Wozniak and Eli Sutton tripled for the Knights.

Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 0 – Mason Sisler doubled and drove in two runs while Patrick Holaren tripled and collected two RBIs and threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out 12, as Jefferson-Morgan (3-0, 2-0) blanked Monessen (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Keystone Oaks 12, Steel Valley 0 – Nate Brestensky went 3 for 3 with two triples, Jacob Workmaster had a triple, and Tyler Serakowski and Aiden Schroeder doubled to lead Keystone Oaks (2-1,1-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Steel Valley (3-3,1-1).

Latrobe 8, McKeesport 0 – Winning pitcher Chase Sickenberger threw five scoreless innings and homered to help his own cause as Latrobe (2-2, 2-0) blanked McKeesport (2-2, 0-2) in Section 1-5A. Logan Short and Owen Miele had two hits apiece for the Wildcats. Bobby Fetter and Nate Lemmon each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Mars 7, Armstrong 3 – Zachary Orosz collected two RBIs and Shane Klinefelter drove in a run to lead Mars (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (1-5, 0-4). Duston Colman and Haden Brink each had two hits for the River Hawks.

Mohawk 4, Hopewell 3 – Jay Wrona, J.C. Voss and Lucas Cummings each hit a double for Mohawk (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Lucas Arington had a double and two RBIs for Hopewell (0-2, 0-1).

Montour 8, Central Valley 0 – Cole Fleck hit a two-run double and Vinny Markulin pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out six for Montour (5-1, 3-0) in Section 2-4A. Zachary Giesler and Hunter Boring each doubled for Central Valley (0-5, 0-4).

New Brighton 3, Ellwood City 2 – Mitchell Goehring had a hit and two RBIs and Aaron Elliott notched two hits and knocked in a run to lead New Brighton (2-4, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A victory. Ashton Wilson and Isaiah Lutz each had two hits for Ellwood City (1-3, 1-1).

New Castle 7, Ambridge 6 – Anthony Miller doubled and drove in three runs and Dante Micaletti contributed three hits as New Castle (1-2, 1-2) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Ambridge (1-2, 0-1) in Section 2-4A play. Blake Gibson hit a two-run double for the Bridgers.

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0 – Patrick Synan hit an RBI double and Thomas Schafale gave up no runs in six innings as North Catholic (2-2, 2-0) shut out Burrell (1-3, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Joe Druga doubled for the Bucs.

Norwin 8, Baldwin 2 – Jake Kendrick doubled and Ty Cupp drove in two runs as Norwin (3-2, 2-0) beat Baldwin (4-3, 0-2) in Section 2-6A. Christian Forgacs totaled two hits for the Highlanders.

OLSH 13, Cornell 2 – Mason Prevuznik hit two doubles for OLSH (1-1,1-0) in a Section 1-A win over Cornell (0-2,0-1).

Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 2 – Jacob McGuire had two hits and drove in two and Tyler Armstrong tripled as Pine-Richland (2-4, 1-1) beat Central Catholic (1-3, 1-1) in Section 1-6A. Gavin Kelly tripled and doubled for the Rams.

Quaker Valley 16, South Side 7 – Tommaso Floro doubled twice and four other Quakers each hit a double as Quaker Valley (1-1) beat South Side (3-1) for a nonsection victory. Tristan Shuman tripled for the Rams.

Riverside 4, Neshannock 0 – Madden Boehm doubled and Ashton Schlosser and Darren McDade each had an RBI hit as Riverside (5-0, 2-0) beat Neshannock (3-3, 2-2) in Section 2-2A play. Andrew Frye had three hits, including a double, for the Lancers.

Riverview 14, St. Joseph 0 – John Patsey doubled twice and Eli DeVita had two hits and four RBIs as Riverview (2-3, 2-0) defeated St. Joseph (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-A.

Rochester 21, Western Beaver 0 – Parker Lyons hit a grand slam and collected six RBIs and Conner Martin hit a home run and knocked in three runs as Rochester (3-1, 2-0) blanked Western Beaver (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-A play.

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0 – Nate Malak tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out six, as Seneca Valley (4-1, 1-1) won a close Section 1-6A game against North Allegheny (2-1, 1-1).

Serra Catholic 23, Northgate 1 – Zach Black doubled and had four RBIs, Joey DeMoss doubled and collected three RBIs, and Matt Bisceglia struck out 10 and allowed one run as Serra Catholic (5-0, 2-0) beat Northgate (0-3, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Dylan McWilliams had two hits for the Flames.

Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 3 – Adin Zorn went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Nicholas Straka hit a double for Sewickley Academy (2-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-A win. Thomas Burke had a double for Leechburg (1-2,0-2).

Shady Side Academy 10, Jeannette 0 – Josh Chu went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Bobby O’Brien hit a triple, and Henry Fried had a double for Shady Side Academy (1-0,1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (0-2,0-1).

Shaler 8, Chartiers Valley 2 – Bryan Rincon doubled and knocked in three runs and Peyton Matesic tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts, to lead Shaler (3-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Charlie Caputo doubled for Chartiers Valley (1-1, 1-1).

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0 – Ty Keffer threw a three-hit shutout, striking out nine, to lead Southmoreland (2-2, 1-1) to a Section 4-3A win over Waynesburg (1-1, 1-1). David Billheimer had a two-run single as the Scotties broke open a scoreless game with a three-run sixth.

South Fayette 4, Moon 1 – Michael DiMartini hit a two-run home run and Tyler Pitzer tossed four innings of shutout ball, striking out seven to give South Fayette (5-0-1, 2-0) the Section 3-5A win. Nate Lesher doubled for Moon (1-3, 0-2).

South Park 11, Avonworth 3 – Winning pitcher Drew Lafferty fanned eight and Austin Lafferty hit a double for South Park (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Avonworth (3-2, 0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Tyler Lesko hit a two-run single and Alec Warden drove in two runs as Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 2-0) shut out Albert Gallatin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Tristan Robinson had two hits for the Colonials.

Union 16, Avella 1 – Mark Stanley went 3 for 3 with a double, Nick Vitale went 2 for 2 with two doubles, and Rocco Galmarini had a double for Union (2-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-A win. Gavin Frank hit a double for Avella (0-3, 0-2).

Yough 12, Brownsville 2 – Carson Pasinski went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Karvyn Johnson and James Shoman each had a double and two RBIs for Yough (2-3, 1-1) in a Section 4-3A win. Derrick Tarpley hit a double for Brownsville (2-1, 1-1).

West Allegheny 10, North Hills 6 – Anthony Ranieri had a triple and three RBIs and Colin Marinpetro and Nate Nolan each hit a double for West Allegheny (3-0,1-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Dylan Barnes and Walt Vitovich each had a double for North Hills (3-1,0-1).

West Greene 12, Mapletown 2 – Dalton Lucey had a triple and two RBIs and Hunter Hamilton had two doubles and two RBIs to lead West Greene (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. A.J. Vanata had two doubles and two RBIs for Mapletown (1-2, 0-2).

West Mifflin 7, Belle Vernon 3 – Eric Link hit a three-run triple and Jake Walker doubled twice as West Mifflin (4-1, 3-1) scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a Section 3-4A win. Andrew Sokol, Jake Wessel and Brady Hoffman hit RBI doubles for Belle Vernon (1-2, 1-2).

Softball

Central Valley 10, Blackhawk 0 – Macy Littler went 4 for 4 with a double and Mia Shroads hit a double for Central Valley (2-2,2-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Karma Malcolm went 2 for 3 for Blackhawk (0-3,0-3).

Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 2 – Paige McAvoy and Kaileigh Walton each hit a double to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Madison Kozares hit a home run for Burgettstown (2-3, 0-1).

Ellwood City 8, Union 7 – Winning pitcher Julia Nardone doubled and Aliya Garroway went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Ellwood City (3-0) to a nonsection win. Mallory Gorgacz homered and Mia Preuhs went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Union (4-1).

Fox Chapel 3, Hampton 1 – Mackenzie Borkovich and Alina Stiger each hit a double for Fox Chapel (5-1,2-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Borkovich struck out 16. Shannon Shaughnessey went 2 for 3 with a double for Hampton (1-1,1-1).

Hopewell 15, Ambridge 1 – Jordyn Glumac went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two home runs with five RBIs, Shaylyn Shall went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Victoria Mann and Kara Barkovich each hit a double to lead Hopewell (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (0-1, 0-1).

North Allegheny 11, Bethel Park 2 – Annalyn Isaacs, Mayson Brokos, and Reagan Deitrick each hit a double for North Allegheny (5-0) in a nonsection win. Sandra Soltes hit a home run for Bethel Park (1-3).

Ringgold 6, Uniontown 4 – Daniella Vecchio had a home run and two RBIs and Emma Noff had two RBIs to lead Ringgold (2-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Sequoia Dunlap and Summer Hawk homered for Uniontown (0-1, 0-1).

Riverside 10, Shenango 0 – Ainslee Freshcorn and Aliya Ottavianni each hit a double for Riverside (2-0, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Shenango (1-3, 1-2).

Steel Valley 13, Jeannette 1 – Kendall McConnell hit a triple and a double and Brooke Farrah went 3 for 4 for Steel Valley (1-2, 1-1) in a Section 2-2A win. Mackenzie Lewis had a base hit for Jeannette (0-3, 0-2).

West Allegheny 18, Western Beaver 0 – Adrianna Arnal went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run, Adrian Vicari-Baker, Kaitlyn Jagielski and Emily Nolan homered, Cali Fiscus had a triple, and Aubrey Police, Madison Reiker, and Savanna Benish each hit a double for West Allegheny (3-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Western Beaver (0-2, 0-2).

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1 – The Trojans earned their first win of the year and coach Shawn Spencer got his 200th career victory as Derry beat Deer Lakes 26-24 in the first set and 25-15 and 25-10 in the third and fourth sets. Matt Rhoades had 32 assists, Main Beeman had a career-high five aces and Noah Berkhimer had eight kills.

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0 – Chaz Ewer led Hempfield with 12 aces and six kills, Sean Gordon had seven kills and Lane Harry added six as the Spartans swept Penn Hills, 25-10, 25-13, 25-7.

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 2 – North Catholic jumped out, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22. Hopewell came back to win the next two 25-23 and 25-22. North Catholic was able to win the fifth set 15-13 to claim victory.

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0 – Latrobe lost 26-24 in the first set and could not recover any momentum as Norwin won the last two sets 25-15 and 25-15 to capture the sweep.

OLSH 3, Ambridge 2 – Colin Wiegand had 19 kills and Cam Glance and Jon Pfluegher each added 10 kills as OLSH beat Ambridge 25-17 in both the first and second sets and 15-12 in the deciding fifth set. Austin Merlina had 18 kills and Sam Miller had 27 assists for the Bridgers.

Girls lacrosse

Butler 20, Freeport 7 – Evelynn Vissari scored eight goals and Alana Collins added seven as Butler grabbed a Section 2-3A win. Tori Stevenson finished with three goals.

Fox Chapel 16, Moon 8 – Sydney Schutzman scored five goals to lift Fox Chapel in Section 2-3A. Lindsay Scheffler had three goals and two assists and Sydney Kennedy recorded two goals and three assists.

Latrobe 10, Hempfield 7 – Carolina Walters had four goals and Taylor Desko scored twice to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-3A win.

North Allegheny 20, North Hills 12 – Bella Faso scored six goals and Isla Abrams added five to power North Allegheny in Section 2-3A. Allison Lyon had three goals for the Tigers.