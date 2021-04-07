High school roundup for April 6, 2021: Norwin’s Jake Bazala no-hits Baldwin

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jake Bazala pitches in a scrimmage against Yough last season.

Jake Bazala threw a five-inning no-hitter, fanning eight, as Norwin picked up a 10-0 Section 2-6A baseball win over Baldwin (0-3, 0-1) on Tuesday afternoon. EJ Dunn hit a three-run homer and Jayden Walker and Alex Gabauer doubled twice for Norwin (4-1, 1-0).

Butler 12, Allderdice 2 – Brady Gavuala singled, doubled twice and drove in four runs to carry Butler (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Mattix Clement also had three hits. Jacob Barca tripled and drove in a run for Allderdice (0-1, 0-1).

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1 – Quinn Burke hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Seneca Valley (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Ethan Baer had three hits and winning pitcher Ethan Edkins struck out seven. Aaron Posey doubled and drove in a run for North Allegheny (2-1, 0-1).

Pine-Richland 8, Central Catholic 3 – Tanner Singh and Brian Komaromy doubled and drove in a run to back winning pitcher Jacob McGuire for Pine-Richland (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-6A game. Joe Pilewski had a double and two RBIs for Central Catholic (2-2, 0-1).

Upper St. Clair 6, Hempfield 4 – Max Mandler tied the score with an RBI single in the seventh and Josh Brofsky had a go-ahead RBI groundout in the eighth as Upper St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) won in Section 2-6A in extra innings. Joe Fiedor went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Hempfield (1-3, 0-1).

Gateway 5, Kiski Area 3 — The Gators (1-1, 1-0) scored a run in each of the last four innings to earn their first Section 1-5A victory of the season over the Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1). Luke Jackson, Ryan Greggerson and Angelo Ross doubled for Gateway. Derek Hald led the way for Kiski Area with two hits and a double.

Latrobe 6, McKeesport 5 – Logan Short drove in Drew Clair with an RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Latrobe (3-1, 1-0) a Section 1-5A win. Tommy Ciesielski pitched five scoreless innings of relief, striking out 10, to get the win. Shaun Kellerman doubled and drove in two for McKeesport (1-1, 0-1).

Mars 11, Armstrong 1 – Winning pitcher Alex Heaver allowed two hits and fanned eight in five innings and helped his cause with a home run as Mars (3-1, 2-1) defeated Armstrong (2-4, 0-3) in Section 2-5A. Jon Wetherholt also homered for Mars.

Penn Hills 9, Hampton 4 – Winning pitcher Josh Zambito doubled and drove in three runs to lead Penn Hills (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Jordan Sullivan doubled and drove in two. Cameron Marshalwitz doubled twice for Hampton (2-2, 2-1).

Shaler 10, Chartiers Valley 0 – Tre Junker hit a two-run double in the first and a two-run homer in the fourth to lead Shaler (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Chartiers Valley (1-3, 0-1). Winning pitcher Alex Engelmore took a no-hitter into the fifth.

South Fayette 5, Moon 1 – Winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer fanned 12 and Ryan McGuire doubled, tripled and drove in two to lead South Fayette (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Moon (1-2, 0-1).

West Allegheny 10, North Hills 0 – Winning pitcher Gavin Miller struck out eight, Cam David tripled and Dylan Grass drove in three runs for West Allegheny (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win over North Hills (1-2, 0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 3 – Shultz Reinhart went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to back winning pitcher McClain Flinn for Thomas Jefferson (1-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Albert Gallatin (0-2, 0-1).

Bethel Park 4, Trinity 0 – Eric Chalus allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and Ray Altmeyer doubled and drove in three to lead Bethel Park (3-0, 1-0) past Trinity (1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-5A.

Connellsville 4, Peters Township 3 – Brant Bonadio doubled and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Kole Koontz gave up one run on one hit in five innings for Connellsville (1-4, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A victory. Mac Ciocco drove in two runs for Peters Township (2-3, 0-1).

North Catholic 8, Burrell 7 – Blake Primrose drove in three runs, and Tommy Koroly and Brady Alexander drove in two apiece to lead the Trojans (1-3, 1-0) to their first victory of the season. Justin Stupka earned the victory on the mound as they scored five runs in the final three innings to squeak by the Bucs (1-1, 0-1).

Indiana 9, Freeport 4 – Lucas Connell threw 4⅓ innings, struck out seven and allowed just six hits in Indiana’s first Section 1-4A victory of the season. Austin Homer also drove in two runs for Indiana (3-0, 1-0). Chris Hartman doubled for Freeport (1-3, 0-1) and also threw 2⅔ innings while striking out four.

Highlands 2, Knoch 1 — Tanner Nulph threw 6⅓ innings while striking out 10 and only allowing four hits in Highlands’ first Section 1-4A victory of the year. Nulph and Jimmy Kunst both delivered RBI singles in the first inning for Highlands (2-2, 1-0). Luke DiSanti tripled, and Gavin Phillips doubled for Knoch (1-1, 0-1).

Central Valley 5, Montour 4 – Ryan Borin hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning that gave Central Valley (1-2, 1-1) the lead for good in a Section 2-4A victory. Gannon Kadlecik homered for Montour (3-1, 2-1).

New Castle 14, Ambridge 1 – Nico Miller had three hits and Dom Fornataro doubled to help New Castle (3-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Caison Holland doubled for Ambridge (2-1, 1-1).

Uniontown 11, Greensburg Salem 10 – Freshman Austin Grego hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Uniontown (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Freshman Tate Musko homered for Uniontown. Zach O’Bryan and Colin Kruth doubled and Owen Tutich had two hits for Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2).

Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 2 – Alex McCain tripled and drove in four and Kadin Early had a double and three RBIs to help Laurel Highlands (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-4A. Hunter Mamie tripled for Ringgold (2-2, 0-1).

Freedom 7, Beaver Falls 6 – Carter Slowinski doubled and drove in two runs and Lucas Snavely also doubled as Freedom (1-3, 1-0) held off Beaver Falls (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Zach House had a double and an RBI for Beaver Falls.

Ellwood City 11, New Brighton 4 – James Meehan and Sam DiCaprio had three hits apiece to lead Ellwood City (1-4, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Eddie Yorns and Aaron Elliott had two hits each for New Brighton (1-3, 0-1).

Hopewell 7, Mohawk 0 — Roman Gill threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 12, to lead Hopewell (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (2-2, 1-0). Anthony LaSala went 3 for 4.

Keystone Oaks 10, Steel Valley 8 – Jake Slazinski tripled, homered, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher, fanning eight, as Keystone Oaks (1-1, 1-0) held off Steel Valley (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 6, Mt. Pleasant 2 – Justin Brannagan threw a complete game, striking out five, and Bryce Robson had an RBI double in a six-run fourth inning to lead Deer Lakes (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Lane Golkosky doubled for Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 0-1).

Ligonier Valley 5, East Allegheny 2 – George Golden had two hits, including a double, and winning pitcher Jacob Bleehash struck out eight in five innings for Ligonier Valley (2-0, 1-0) in Section 3-3A. Mike Cahill went 2 for 3 with a double for East Allegheny (0-3, 0-1).

Brownsville 13, Yough 8 – Zach Kutek hit a three-run homer and Cole Rankin a two-run double to lead Brownsville (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Sean Royer had a two-run double for Yough (0-1, 0-3), which issued 12 walks.

McGuffey 13, Charleroi 1 – Jake Ross had three hits and Jake Orr doubled twice and drove in three runs to help McGuffey (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A victory over Charleroi (1-1, 0-1).

Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg 3 – Winning pitcher Anthony Govern gave up three hits and struck out nine in six innings and went 2 for 3 with a triple for Southmoreland (1-1, 1-0) in Section 4-3A. Ben Zimmerman had two hits and stole four bases. Devin McCall doubled and drove in three runs for Waynesburg (0-1, 0-1).

Beth-Center 11, Washington 3 – Winning pitcher Carson Palmer struck out 12 and Ryan Ross homered to lead Beth-Center (1-3, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Asa Charnik doubled for Washington (2-1, 0-1).

Frazier 14, Bentworth 3 – Chase Hazelbaker had a double and five RBIs and Dom Dorcon doubled and drove in three to lead Frazier (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A victory over Bentworth (0-2, 0-1).

Shady Side Academy 15, Jeannette 0 – Tyler Hart pitched a three-inning perfect game, striking out six, to lead Shady Side Academy (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (0-3, 0-1). Joe Mele homered and drove in three. Jackson Suski went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1 – Nico Eremic had three hits, a home run and five RBIs for Serra Catholic (5-0, 1-0) in Section 3-2A. Dom DeMoss had three hits and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Matt Bisceglia drove in four runs. Xavier Nelson had two hits for Northgate (3-1, 0-1).

Fort Cherry 18, Clairton 3 – Mitchell Cook doubled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Lane Miller struck out seven as Fort Cherry (3-0, 3-0) topped Clairton (0-4, 0-3) in four innings in Section 4-2A. Reilly Allen and Ryan Craig doubled and drove in two runs each for Fort Cherry.

Burgettstown 21, Carlynton 0 – Nathan Klodowski singled, doubled three times and drove in six runs to lead Burgettstown (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Carlynton (0-4, 0-1) in four innings. Winning pitcher John Baronick allowed one hit and whiffed eight.

Brentwood 3, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Brenden Wertz doubled and drove in a run to back winning pitcher Josh Griener in a Section 4-2A win for Brentwood (1-3, 1-2). Chase Bitz doubled for Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 1-1).

Rochester 8, Avella 6 – Winning pitcher Ethan Blair struck out eight and Parker Lyons and Sal Laure doubled to help Rochester (1-0, 1-0) past Avella (0-4, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

Monessen 7, Bishop Canevin 6 – Chas Mrlack doubled and Jack Sacco picked up the win as Monessen (1-1, 1-0) scored three times in the sixth and four times in the seventh to rally for a Section 2-A win. Nevan Crossey and Justin Gyms doubled for Bishop Canevin (0-1, 0-1).

Riverview 10, St. Joseph 5 — Taylor Rhodes-Zellefrow had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for Riverview (2-0, 1-0) in a Section3-A win over St. Joseph (0-1, 0-1). Andrew Sullivan went 2-for-3 and had 2 RBIs for the Spartans.

Quaker Valley 5, South Side 1 – Andrew Glas threw a complete game, allowing four hits and one earned run, to lead Quaker Valley (1-2) to a nonsection win. Zeke Hendricks doubled and drove in two runs. Will Morrow had three doubles for South Side (2-1).

Softball

Bethel Park 13, North Allegheny 2 – Sandra Soltes homered and drove in five runs and Reagan Milliken hit a home run and scored three rimes as Bethel Park (3-0) won a nonsection matchup. Meghan McDonough doubled for North Allegheny (1-3).

Brownsville 8, Charleroi 4 – Brooke Evanchak drove in five runs and winning pitcher Kendra Franks struck out 15 for Brownsville (1-2) in a nonsection win. Emma Stafanick had a double and two RBIs for Charleroi (1-2).

Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight, for Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Uniontown (0-2, 0-1). Grace Smith doubled, homered and drove in five. Brianna Sersevic also doubled and homered, driving in three. Brooke Markland had three RBIs.

Fort Cherry 9, California 3 – Annika Rinehart, Dana Sinatra and Cadence Fehl-Gariglio doubled and winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst fanned eight to lead Fort Cherry (2-0) to a nonsection win over California (0-1).

Freedom 5, Beaver Falls 1 – Leyasa Young and Haley Scheck tripled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Kiersten Ferrell fanned nine to help Freedom (1-1) to a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (1-1).

Hempfield 12, Franklin Regional 2 – Kelsi Terzolino went 4 for 4, Olivia Kline went 3 for 3, and winning pitcher Hannah Uhrenek doubled for Hempfield (2-1) in a nonsection win. Sydney Jackson drove in a run for Franklin Regional (0-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 – Winning pitcher Jasmine Demaske went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-A win. Emma Harris went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple for GCC (0-1, 0-1).

Leechburg 17, Jeannette 0 – Emma Ritchie threw a three-inning perfect game, striking out eight, for Leechburg (1-1) in a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-2). McKenna Pierce homered for the Blue Devils.

Ligonier Valley 6, Punxsutawney 0 – Maddie Griffin threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Ligonier Valley (2-0) in a nonsection win over Punxsutawney (1-2). Kailey Johnston went 2 for 4 with a double.

McGuffey 20, Chartiers-Houston 7 – Clara Barr went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead McGuffey (1-0) to a nonsection win. Roxanne Painter and Sydney Francis also homered. Nicolette Kloes hit two home runs and Paige McAvoy also homered for Chartiers-Houston (1-2).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Greensburg Salem 0 – Haylie Brunson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-1) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (0-4). Katie Hutter doubled and tripled and winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky struck out 12.

OLSH 7, Ambridge 2 – Delaney Walsh went 2 for 4 with a double and triple and Lindsey Felsing went 2 for 4 with a double to lead OLSH (2-2) to a nonsection win. Ashley DeWeese doubled and drove in a run for Ambridge (2-1).

Quaker Valley 16, New Brighton 8 – Annica Kagle hit a home run and Olivia Vybirakl had three hits and three RBIs to lead Quaker Valley (1-2) to a nonsection win over New Brighton (1-4).

South Fayette 14, Butler 3 – Lexie Vetter doubled and drove in three runs and Aliya Schraeder tripled to lead Pine-Richland (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Savannah Downing doubled and had three RBIs for Butler (1-2, 0-1).

West Allegheny 1, Shaler 0 – Megan Pollinger threw a complete-game shutout, scattering six hits, to lead West Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win over Shaler (2-2). Madison Reiker doubled.

West Greene 17, Carmichaels 4 – London Whipkey went 5 for 5 and winning pitcher Katie Lampe tripled and drove in four runs for West Greene (3-0) in a nonsection win. Jersey Wise went 3 for 4 with a triple. Emma Hollaren went 2 for 3 with a double for Carmichaels (2-3).