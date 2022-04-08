High school roundup for April 7, 2022: Lafferty boys lead South Park to sweep of Avonworth

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Austin Lafferty tripled and Drew Lafferty drove in a pair of runs to lead South Park to a 3-2 victory Avonworth, competing a two-game Section 2-3A baseball sweep Thursday night.

Brandon Clifford gave up two runs and struck out nine in six innings to earn the win for the Eagles (5-1, 2-0). Austin Lafferty worked a perfect seventh. Jon Bodnar singled and doubled and Jordan Kolenda singled and tripled for Avonworth (3-3, 0-2).

Ambridge 10, Steel Valley 0 – Caison Holland went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and Tyler Holman pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings to lead Ambridge (2-2) to a nonsection win over Steel Valley (3-4). Nate Thomas and Max Cottage each singled and doubled for the Bridgers.

Burgettstown 10, Avella 0 – Brody Kuzior pitched five one-hit innings with eight striekouts and went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Burgettstown (5-1) past Avella (0-4) in a nonsection game. AJ Kuzior doubled and drove in three runs and Nathan Klodowski and Eric Kovach had two hits apiece for Burgettstown.

Charleroi 6, McGuffey 4 – Ethan Hadsell doubled and drove in a run and Joey Capbell pitched three scoreless innings as Charleroi (4-0, 2-0) picked up a Section 4-3A win. Ben Shields drove in a pair of runs. Austin Hall went 3 for 4 with two doubles for McGuffey (2-3, 1-2).

Knoch 5, Riverside 3 – Eli Sutton tripled and drove in a pair of runs and Jacob Stallsmith pitched three innings of scoreless relief to lead Knoch (3-1) to a nonsection win. Two runs scored when Logan Cypher reached on an error in the fifth, giving the Knights the lead for good. Madden Boehm singled and drove in a run for Riverside (5-1).

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 6 – Anthony Massari hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Latrobe to a nonsection victory. Dante Basciano scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning to make it 6-6. Logan Short and Owen Miele had two hits and Vinny Amatucci drove in two runs for the Wildcats (4-2). Noah Zadroga had three hits and Joe Fiedo and Shane Evans each had two hits for the Spartans (3-4).

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 1 – Lucas Cummings went 3 for 3 with two doubles and six RBIs and AJ Verdi had had four hits to lead Mohawk (4-1) to a nonsection win over Neshannock (3-4). Cooper Vance also had three hits for Mohawk.

Thomas Jefferson 9, West Mifflin 2 – Angelo Volomino singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Tyler Lesko allowed one unearned run in five innings for Thomas Jefferson (6-1) in a nonsection win. McClain Flinn went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Alec Warden tripped and plated a pair. Jake Walker and Zane Griffaton had two hits apiece for West Mifflin (5-2).

Softball

West Greene 10, Monessen 0 – Kiley Meek and Desirae Lemmon combined on a five-inning perfect game for West Greene (2-3, 2-0) against Monessen (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-A. Meek went four innings, striking out eight, and doubled. Ali goodwin and London Whipken singled and doubled for the Pioneers.

Chartiers Valley 15, Moon 6 – Gianna Welsh went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead Chartiers Valley (4-1, 2-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Marie Kinchington went 3 for 5 with a homer and also drove in four. Marta Gualazzi, Kenz Maga and Taylor Walsh singled and doubled. Jackie Brace and Olivia Logan had a single and double for Moon (0-3, 0-3).

Mohawk 13, New Brighton 1 – Gigi Cowher threw a six-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Mohawk (3-2, 3-1) past New Brighton (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-2A. Alivia Hare went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Aricka Young doubled and drove in five runs.

Union 7, South Side 6 – Winning pitcher Mia Preuhs pitched six scoreless innings of relief with 15 strikeouts and also homered and drove in three runs to lead Union (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win. Raquel Zarlingo had two hits for the Scotties. Alison Delong had two hits and Laney Lewis struck out 16 in eight innings of relief for South Side (3-1, 0-1).

Tennis

Section 1-2A – Top-seeded Drew Djmidjian of Thomas Jefferson won in straight sets in the section singles final, beating South Park’s Tim Lakatos, 6-0, 6-1. Alex Duing of South Park defeated Ringgold’s Bryan Nguyen for third place. The top four finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Section 2-2A – In a battle of Mars teammates, Josh Dunham defeated Luke Raymundo, 6-0, 6-4, for a section singles championship. Beaver’s Andrew Cavett took third place with a three-set win over Central Valley’s Christian Kosinski.

Section 3-2A – Defending WPIAL champion Nick Scheller of North Catholic claimed another section singles title, defeating teammate Brody Golla, 6-0, 6-1, in the finals. Jack Gillespie of Aquinas Academy topped Valley’s Nicholas Bussard in straight sets in the third-place match.

Section 4-2A – Twin brothers Will and Mike Sirianni of Quaker Valley met in the section singles championship match for the second straight year. Mike again emerged victorious, winning 6-4, 6-4. Montour’s John Rohrkaste defeated Hampton’s Ethen Oh for third place.

Section 1-3A – Latrobe’s Josh Havrilla defeated Hempfield’s Justin Novotney, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0, in the third place match at the section tournament.

Section 2-3A – North Allegheny’s Trey Davidson took a straight-set victory in the section singles finals, beating Moon’s Anthony Lounder, 6-3, 6-1. Davidson’s NA teammate, Manas Kathir, finished third with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Sewickley Academy’s Severn Harmon.

Section 3-3A – Central Catholic’s Kyle Broadhurst knocked off top-seeded David Mnushkin of Shady Side Academy in a three-set battle, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, for the section singles title. Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy topped Baldwin’s Braden Yokopenic in three sets in the third-place match.

Section 4-3A – Jake Patterson of South Fayette stayed in position to defend his WPIAL singles title, blanking Mt. Lebanon’s Philip Gorun, 6-0, 6-0, in the section singles finals. Upper St. Clair’s Ronan Gibbons beat teammate Dev Patel in three sets in the third-place match.

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 9, Latrobe 8 – Dylan Repasky scored his second goal of the game as time expired to carry Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win. Jake Phillips scored four goals for the Sprtans. Lucas Yaniro added two.

Girls lacrosse

Chartiers Valley 14, Plum 4 — Caleigh Bogats had four goals and two assists to lead Chartiers Valley to a nonsection win. Juliana Betts, Josie Jones and Mallorie Lagamba had two goals apiece for the Colts.

North Allegheny 16, Moon 14 – Bella Falo and Mila Prusak scored five goals apiece to lead North Allegheny to a Section 2-3A victory. Sienna Rodriguez had six goals and Allysa Lerch scored five for Moon.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Sean Gordon had 17 kills to lead Hempfield to a Section 3-3A win. Owen Kelley added 14 kills and Chaz Ewer had 13.