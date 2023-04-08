High school roundup for April 7, 2023: South Allegheny tops Ringgold

By:

Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Metro Creative

Jaxson Champ hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lead South Allegheny to a 4-1 victory over Ringgold in nonsection baseball Friday.

Adam Jackowski pitched 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief, Mason Campano doubled and drove in a run, and Josh Horst tripled for the Gladiators (1-3). Eddie Frizzel singled and doubled for the Rams (2-4).

Indiana 11, Derry 4 — Steven Budash homered and Gavin Homer doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Indiana (2-1) to a nonsection win. Charlie Manzi and Ethan Shank also had two RBIs for Indiana. Cason Long went 3 for 4 and Roman Fridley doubled for Derry (1-5).

Slippery Rock 13, New Castle 5 – Brody Galcik doubled and homered and Lucas Allison doubled and drove in three runs to lead Slippery Rock to a nonsection win. Anthony Miller doubled and drove in a pair and Dominick Ratkovich singled and doubled for New Castle (0-5).

Softball

Jamestown 19, New Castle 6 – Reese Schaller homered twice and drove in four runs and Josie Pfaff homered and drove in three to lead Jamestown to a nonsection win. Morgan Piatt went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for New Castle (1-5).