High school roundup for Aug. 27. 2020: WPIAL sports return with golf openers

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 10:01 PM

For every golfer taking part in a match Thursday, it was a memorable occasion. High school sports took place for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down during the swimming and basketball postseasons in March.

For Ligonier Valley’s golf team, it was a doubly historic moment.

The Rams were taking part in their first WPIAL event in 50 years. The school officially rejoined the district in December after decades competing in District 6.

It was not a victorious return for Ligonier Valley, however. Ryan Bushey earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead Derry to a 208-211 victory in Section 2-AA at Champion Lake GC.

Ryan Jones led the Rams with a 40.

Derry’s Jon Rankin and Josh Harbert and Ligonier Valley’s Bryce Baum and Hunter Jurica shot 41.

Norwin 194, Armstrong 207 – Logan Divald shot 37 at Youghiogheny CC to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA win. Sal Cerilli and Trent Kablach shot 38.

Kiski Area 220, Knoch 238 – Mike Shoemaker led Kiski Area with a 40 in Section 8-AAA action at Willowbrook CC.

South Park 220, McGuffey 229 – Joey Toth was medalist with a 37 to lead South Park in Section 4-AA. Jake Orr shot 40 for McGuffey.

Burrell 254, Valley 278 – Jaxon Logut shot 45 to lead Burrell in a Section 1-AA opener on the back nine at River Forest CC. Ben Aftanas shot 52 for Valley.

Ellwood City 214, Mohawk 237 – Milo Sesti carded a 39 and Joey Hudson shot a 40 to lead Ellwood City to a Section 5-AA victory at Stonecrest GC.

Greensburg Salem 208, Gateway 241 – Sean Skidmore was medalist with a 1-under 35 to lead Greensburg Salem in a nonsection match at Murrysville GC. Ben Thomas shot 39 and Colin Kruth 41 for Greensburg Salem.

Seton LaSalle 251, Aquinas Academy 269 – Logan Kuntz carded a 46 to lead Seton LaSalle to a nonsection win. John Ventz shot 46 for Aquinas.

Girls

North Allegheny 169, Blackhawk 186 – Katie Rose Rankin shot a 41 to lead four North Allegheny golfers within four shots of medalist honors in a Section 1-AAA win at Pittsburgh North GC. Sissi Hai and Lauren Kardos shot 42 and Yunshu Li had a 44. Hailee Liptak led Blackhawk at 45.

Moon 169, Seneca Valley 191 – Julia Barthelemy shot a 39 and Rhianna Firmstone was a stroke back at 40 lead Moon to a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Lihini Ranaweera led Seneca Valley with a 39.

Butler 191, Shady Side Academy 220 –Paige Scott took medalist honors for Butler in a Section 4-AAA win. Delaney Muldrig led Shady Side Academy with a 49.

Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Southmoreland 216 – Meghan Zambruno shot a 39 and five-time defending WPIAL champ Greensburg Central Catholic opened the season with a Section 1-AA win. Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner 40 shot 40. Alexis Brook led Southmoreland with a 50.

