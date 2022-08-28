High school roundup for Aug. 27, 2022: Woodland Hills wins on goal-line stand

Saturday, August 27, 2022

York William Penn running back Jahiem White is one of the state’s top college recruits, but Woodland Hills’ defense stopped him at the goal line with six seconds left for a dramatic 28-24 win Saturday in Chambersburg.

The York offense was denied four times on running plays in a goal-to-go situation. On fourth down, defensive end Kellen McDonough made the winning stop for the Wolverines (1-0).

“Our motto is we bend but we don’t break,” coach Tim Bostard said. “We bent. They had the ball down to about the 2-yard line. White is one of the best running back in the state. … Fortunately, we stepped up and made a stop.”

The Week Zero game was part of the Peach Bowl Showcase.

Woodland Hills running back Elijah Nesby rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and scored three times. His touchdowns covered 69, 9 and 7 yards, helping the Wolverines build a 28-8 halftime lead.

The Wolverines’ fourth TD was a 49-yard run by Austin Wells.

York scored twice in the second half including a 41-yard third-quarter touchdown run by White, who had 125 yards on 19 carries. The senior is committed to West Virginia. Rivals ranks him 18th overall among Pennsylvania recruits from the 2023 class.

York quarterback Sam Stoner contributed to his team’s two other touchdowns. Stoner threw a 51-yard TD to David Warde in the second quarter and scored on a 2-yard run with about seven minutes left in the fourth, cutting Woodland Hills’ lead to four points.

The Wolverines had a rough second half. They had two kickoff returns for touchdowns called back on penalties, lost two fumbles and threw an interception, all after halftime.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Bostard said. “What you take out of a Week Zero game is, you find out where you’re really at. A lot of your best improvements come between Week Zero and Week One.”

Nesby entered the season as Woodland Hills’ backup running back, but started Saturday because starter Brandon Jones was injured. Nesby’s performance likely earned him more carries, Bostard said.

The Peach Bowl Showcase was a multi-game event organized by Chambersburg athletic director Ron Coursey, the former athletic director at Woodland Hills.

OLSH 32, Shenango 14 – Nehemiah Azeem threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns to lead OLSH (1-0) to a nonsection win over Shenango (0-1). Dereon Greer caught eight passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder in the first quarter and a 59-yarder in the second half. Dorrien Tate caught six balls for 119 yards and two scores, including a 46-yarder. CJ Miller had a touchdown catch and Hunter Lively a TD run for Shenango.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 7, Washington 0 – Jerzy Timlin scored two goals and added two assists as Bentworth (1-0) blanked Washington (0-1) in nonsection play. Ryan Moessner added two goals and one assist while John Scott tallied one goal and three assists.

Brashear 3, South Allegheny 0 – Exauce Mugomoka had two goals to lead Brashear (2-0) over South Allegheny (0-1) in nonsection play.

Burrell 2, Deer Lakes 1 – Seth Trisoline and Jayson Ireland scored goals to help Burrell (1-0) to a nonsection win. Wesley Boyle scored for Deer Lakes (1-1).

Butler 3, Indiana 0 – At the Indiana Tournament, Cody Lubinsky had two goals and an assist as Butler (2-0) shut out Indiana (1-1). Dylan Murphy added a goal and an assist while Liam Madden and Drew Knight shared the shutout in goal.

Eden Christian 6, Riverside 0 – Ryan Merrick scored a hat trick to power Eden Chistian (1-0) to a nonsection win over Riverside (0-1).

Greensburg Salem 7, Hempfield 0 – Daishaun Alexander scored four goals to lead Greensburg Salem (1-0) to a nonsection win against Hempfield (0-1). Tobyn Anderson added one goal and three assists while Patrick Galvin recorded four saves for the shutout.

Hampton 2, Gateway 1 (OT) – Coleman Docherty scored the game-winner in the second overtime to lead Hampton (1-0) past Gateway in a nonsection match. Caden Muchenski also scored for the Talbots.

Kiski Area 5, West Allegheny 3 – Anders Bordoy had two goals and two assists to lead Kiski Area (1-0) to a win over West Allegheny (0-1) at the Plum tournament. Trey Curry had two goals and Liam Foley also scored for the Cavaliers. Andy Cosnek scored twice for West A.

McGuffey 5, Steel Valley 2 – Larry Goodman and Nate Kler scored two goals apiece and Dylan Stewart also scored to lead McGuffey (1-0) past Steel Valley (0-1) at the Chartiers-Houston tournament.

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1 – Blake Gabelhart, Mason Lewis and Nick Magee scored to lead Peters Township (1-0) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (0-1).

Pine-Richland 1, Franklin Regional 0 – Finn Kichi scored and Cadan Bennett recorded the shutout as Pine-Richland (1-0) defeated Franklin Regional (0-1) at the Pine-Richland tournament. In other tournament games Saturday, Moon and North Allegheny played to a 0-0 draw and Winchester Thurston beat Penn-Trafford, 5-0.

Plum 2, Upper St. Clair 1 (SO) — Lucas Pittman scored in regulation and Plum prevailed in a penalty kick shootout in the tournament hosted by the Mustangs. USC’s Tyler Reimer scored in the second half to make it 1-1. Plum will host Kiski Area in the championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seneca Valley 8, Chartiers Valley 0 – Gavin Loya scored a pair of goals to lead Seneca Valley (1-0) to a nonsection win over Chartiers Valley (0-1).

South Park 6, Ringgold 1 – South Park (1-0) scored four first-half goals in its nonsection win over Ringgold (0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 5, West Mifflin 0 – Ray Schrello scored a hat trick to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-0) past West Mifflin (0-1) in a nonsection matchup.

Girls soccer

Beaver 5, Freedom 3 – In nonsection play, Sydney Chontos notched the hat trick as Beaver (1-0) beat Freedom (0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 9, Beth-Center 0 – Lexi Durkacs had a hat trick and Amelia Brose scored twice to lead Chartiers-Houston (1-0) past Beth-Center (0-1) at the Chartiers-Houston Tournament. Riverside defeated McGuffey, 1-0, in the other Chartiers-Houston Tournament game Saturday.

Deer Lakes 2, Springdale 1 – Bryanna Simonetti and Brittney Schindler scored to lead Deer Lakes (1-0) to a nonsection victory. Briana Ross scored for Springdale (0-1).

Greensburg Salem 5, Hempfield 0 – Ashley Smith had two goals and one assist to lead Greensburg Salem (1-0) to a nonsection victory over Hempfield (0-1). Maddie Krofcheck added two goals and Alice Wilkinson picked up the clean sheet.

Hampton 4, Central Valley 0 – Sara Kenst scored twice as Hampton (1-0) shut out Central Valley (0-1) in a nonsection contest.

Monessen 9, Jeannette 1 – Sam Saylor recorded three goals and an assist to lead Monessen (1-0) to a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-1). Aaliyah Rice, Kayla Saeli and Sidney Campbell add added two goals each while Hailey Johnson contributed three assists.

North Allegheny 3, Cumberland Valley 1 – Emma Schupansky scored her first career goal and Lucia Wells and Izzy Costa also found the net to lead North Allegheny (1-0) past District 3’s Cumberland Valley (0-1) in a nonsection matchup.

Southmoreland 7, Connellsville 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored six goals, running her career total to 88, to lead Southmoreland (1-0) past Connellsville (0-1) in a nonsection matchup. Kiley Queer converted a penalty kick for the Scotties.

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Allegheny 1 – Ana Konodos, Abby Ngugi and Natalie Lamenza scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-0) past West Allegheny (0-1) at the West Mifflin tournament.

West Mifflin 9, Obama Academy 0 – Drina Johns scored four goals and Emily Beck added two to lead West Mifflin (1-0) past Obama Academy (0-1) in a nonsection game.