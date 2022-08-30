High school roundup for Aug. 29, 2022: Bethel Park girls soccer snags comeback win

Monday, August 29, 2022

Grace Ferency scored the winning goal in the final minute of regulation to lead Bethel Park to a 2-1 victory over Norwin in Section 2-4A girls soccer Monday night.

Eva Blatz scored the tying goal for the Black Hawks (1-0, 1-0) with less than four minutes left. Evelyn Moore scored for Norwin (0-1, 0-1).

Allderdice 2, North Hills 0 – Avery Ruffus and Ellia Neiss netted goals for Allderdice (2-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (0-1, 0-1).

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 0 – Bella Carroto had a pair of goals and Cam Musser and McKenna DeUnger also scored to lead Charleroi (1-0, 1-0) past Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-A.

Deer Lakes 3, Highlands 1 — Kylie McCoy scored two goals and Brooke Cacurak added another to lead Deer Lakes (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Jocelyn Bloch scored for Highlands (0-1, 0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 8, Albert Gallatin 0 – Abby Beinlich had a hat trick and Giovanna Ferraro scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-1). Emma Durant and Ady Davis combined on the shutout.

Franklin Regional 4, Kiski Area 0 – Addy Lacey, Abby Paterline, Lily Funari and Leah Brockett scored as Franklin Regional (1-0) blanked Kiski Area (0-1) in a nonsection matchup.

Indiana 6, Obama Academy 0 – Sophie Scardina scored a pair of goals to help Indiana (2-1, 1-0) shut out Obama Academy (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

Latrobe 7, Greensburg Salem 0 – Robin Reilly had two goals and three assists to lead Latrobe (1-0, 1-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. Makenna Malone scored twice, Ella Bulava and Lauren Bell each had a goal and an assist and Annalyse Bauer added a goal for the Wildcats.

Mars 5, Hampton 1 – Piper Coffield had a hat trick and Ava Lewis added a pair of goals for Mars (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Hampton (1-1, 0-1).

Oakland Catholic 4, Armstrong 0 – Gabi Folino scored two goals and Nica Folino recorded the shutout as Oakland Catholic (1-1-1, 1-0) defeated Armstrong (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

Penn-Trafford 8, Penn Hills 0 – Alexis Brown, Emile Oslosky and Jess Gadagno scored two goals apiece to lift Penn-Trafford (1-0, 1-0) past Penn Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. Emma Stovar and Ava Oslosky also scored and Rease Solomon and Alanah Hall combined on the shutout.

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 0 – Cam Klein and Isabelle Guna scored for Peters Township (1-0-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Canon-McMillan (0-1,1, 0-1).

Plum 3, Gateway 0 – Kaitlyn Killinger scored twice and Ava Weleski also scored to lead Plum (1-0, 1-0) past Gateway (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1 – Elizzabeth Wilson scored two goals off Miranda Santina assists and Bridget Callihan also scored to lead Ringgold (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Connellsville (0-2, 0-1).

Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 3 – Lydia Reith netted a hat trick and Bella Meder and Lida Wos each scored for Serra Catholic (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-A win over Steel Valley (0-1, 0-1).

Seton LaSalle 11, Jeannette 0 – Paige Kuisis scored five goals to lead Seton LaSalle (2-0, 1-0) past Jeannette (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Belle Vernon 0 – Sami Maglicco, Ashlynn Fry, Natalie Lamenza and Sylvia Kashak scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 1-0) past Belle Vernon (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0 – Sierra Dupre had a hat trick and Lucy Volpatt scored twice to lead Upper St. Clair (1-0, 1-0) past hempfield (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

Valley 2, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Brianna Mariskanish scored in overtime to lift Valley (1-0, 1-0) past Apollo-Ridge (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Jordan Kirkwood also scored for Valley. Sophia Yard had a goal for Apollo-Ridge.

Waynesburg 6, Monessen 0 – Ashlyn Basinger led Waynesburg (1-0) with six goals in a Section 2-A win over Monessen (1-1). Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka each had two assists and Peyton Cowell got the shutout for the Raiders.

West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 0 – Emily Beck led West Mifflin (2-1) to a nonsection win over McKeesport (0-1) with four goals. Drina Johns and Marissa Johns each scored a goal to help the Titans.

Yough 3, South Allegheny 0 – McKenzie Pritts, Kendalyn Umbel and Nicky Veychek each scored a goal for Yough (1-0) in a nonsection win over South Allegheny (0-1).

Boys soccer

Freedom 3, Carlyton 1 – Jordan Delon scored twice and Austin Tokar had a goal and an assist to lead Freedom (2-0) to a nonsection win over Carlynton (0-1).

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Freeport 0 — Ella Deeter had 12 kills, Caroline Curran recorded 11 digs and Mia Tumas had 27 assists as North Allegheny defeated Freeport 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 in a matchup of top-ranked teams and defending WPIAL champs. North Allegheny is No. 1 in Class 4A. Freeport is No. 2 in Class 2A after winning the 3A title last season.

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — Maya Krehlik had 10 kills and Paige Watson and Emma Blair recorded eight kills apiece to lead Latrobe to a nonsection win. Giovanna Jones had 14 digs for the Wildcats. Lily Fenton added 26 assists and 11 digs.

Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1 – Lacy Sosko and Emily Rankin had nine kills apiece to pace Ligonier Valley (1-2) in a nonsection win. Saylor Clise contributed three aces from the service line for the Rams.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Peters Township 2 – Ava Hershberger had two goals and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win. Ella Morocco and Megan McBarron also scored for the Warriors and Maddy Keenan had a pair of assists.