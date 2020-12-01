High school roundup for Dec. 1, 2020: Penn-Trafford hockey wins OT thriller
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Xavier Solomon scored the game-winning goal to lead Penn-Trafford to a 6-5 overtime victory over Latrobe in a PIHL thriller Tuesday night.
Fletcher Harvey scored his first goal of the season with less than 10 seconds left in regulation to tie it for Latrobe (2-2-1). Nico Martucci had two goals and Ben Chen and Nate Loughner also scored for Penn-Trafford (4-1-0), which moved two points ahead of Hempfield (3-0-0) for the top spot in the Class AA Southeast standings.
Shaler 6, Armstrong 4 – Tre Junker had a hat trick, Justin Newton scored twice and Shaler (3-1-0) rallied from a 3-0 deficit with five unanswered goals in Class AA Northeast action. Ethan Prugh scored all four goals for Armstrong (1-4-0).
North Hills 7, Fox Chapel 0 – Connor Stutz and Bram James each recorded two goals and an assist to lead North Hills (3-1-0) past Fox Chapel (1-3-0) in a Class A nonsection game. Derek Pietrzyk also scored twice and Nathan Hazan added a goal and two assists.
Ringgold 6, Avonworth 0 – Nathan Boulanger and Kenneth Cadwallader scored twice goals apiece as Ringgold (5-0) defeated Avonworth (0-2-1) in a Class B nonsection game. Ethan Saylor had a goal and two assists and Nicholas Nagy added a goal and an assist.
Mars 3, Meadville 2 – Wes Scurci’s second goal was the game winner in the third period to lead Mars (2-1-0) past Meadville (2-3-0) in Class AA Northwest. Nathan Isaac also scored for Mars. Michael Mahoney and Jonathan English scored for Meadville.
