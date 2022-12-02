High school roundup for Dec. 1, 2022: Landgraff nets pair as Armstrong tops Thomas Jefferson

Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Brayden Landgraff scored twice and Dylan Morris made 23 saves to lead Armstrong to a 2-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night.

Wyatt Tutak contributed a pair of assists for Armstrong (7-1). Jake Stock scored for Thomas Jefferson (3-5).

Avonworth 4, Chartiers Valley 2 – Austin Gatti had a goal and an assist to lead Avonworth (7-3) to a Class A win. Aiden O’Dell, Joey Moore and Austin Dzadovsky also scored for Avonworth. Romeo Isoldi and Darien Strosnider scored for Chartiers Valley (1-7).

Bishop Canevin 6, Morgantown 0 – Ayden Worstell made 44 saves to lead Bishop Canevin (9-0) to a Varsity D2 win over Morgantown (3-4). Ty Serakowski had two goals and two assists and Ryan Saginaw and Mason Glover each added a goal and two assists for Bishop Canevin.

Deer Lakes 7, Central Valley 0 – AJ Schaaf had a hat trick and Shawn McIntyre contributed a pair of goals and assists each for Deer Lakes (6-1) in a shutout of Central Valley (0-8) in Division 2. Ryan Grunden and Zachary Nacey scored once and Benjamin Korol made 18 saves in net for the Lancers.

Greensburg Salem 7, Shaler 1 – Owen Tutich had two goals and an assist and Colten Humphrey and Chase Kushner added a goal and an assist apiece to lead Greensburg Salem (9-1) to a Class A win. Dylan Marsden scored for Shaler (2-6).

Hempfield 10, Butler 1 – Nick Bruno had an eight-point night, recording five goals and three assists, to lead Hempfield (4-3-1) to a Class 2A win. Logan Eisaman had three goals and three assists. Parker Worsley scored for Butler (1-9).

Indiana 5, Freeport 1 – Philip Bell scored twice and Sam Barley had two assists for Indiana (4-3-1) in a Class A win. Andrew Kobak, Adam Ball and Colton Rayko added a goal each. Aiden Bauman scored for Freeport (4-4).

Latrobe 12, Bishop McCort 0 – Dylan Morris, Nik Manolakos and Jacob Hannah netted a pair of goals apiece to help Latrobe (5-2-1) roll to a Class 2A win over Bishop McCort (6-2). Latrobe outshot Bishop McCort 46-3. The Crushers had only 10 skaters. Noah Guidos, Cam Mikulsky, Fletcher Harvey, Peyton Myers and Reid West scored once for Latrobe.

McDowell 9, Beaver 1 – Braeden Martin scored four consecutive goals in the first period to pace McDowell (5-2-1) in a Class A win. Martin had three assists and Nico Catalde added a goal and six assists. Anthony Dawson scored for Beaver (1-7).