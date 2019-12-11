High school roundup for Dec. 10, 2019: Sizzling Tommy DiRienzo scores 51 for Bethel Park

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 11:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt puts up a shot as Greensburg Central Catholic applies defensive pressure on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Jeannette.

Senior Tommy DiRienzo had a night he’ll never forget, scoring 51 points to lead Bethel Park to a 107-80 victory over Trinity on Tuesday night in WPIAL boys basketball. DiRienzo went 19 of 22 from the floor and 9 of 11 from 3-point range. Ryan Meis added 24 for the Black Hawks (2-1). Anthony Chiccitt had 15. Dylan King led Trinity (2-1) with 22 points.

Allderdice 49, Central Catholic 46 — Blake Haber had 17 points to lead Allderdice. Collin O’Toole had 10 for Central Catholic (2-1).

Avella 74, Bentworth 59 — Gabe Lis had 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Avella (1-2). Mason Gurewicz had 17 for Bentworth (0-2).

Baldwin 68, Franklin Regional 49 — Joey Starzynski scored 24 points, and Conner Lavelle added 17 as Baldwin (2-2) defeated Franklin Regional (2-2). Logan Summerhill led the Panthers with 15 points.

Brentwood 61, Carlynton 50 — C.J. Ziegler hit for 30 points and Zach Keib added 15 to help Brentwood (3-0) stay unbeaten. Chauncie Mickens had 15 for Carlynton (2-1).

Burgettstown 70, Fort Cherry 65 (OT) — Cole Shergi scored 27 points and Dylan Poirier added 16 to lead Burgettstown (1-2) to an overtime win. Noah Babirad led Fort Cherry (1-2) with 25 points.

Butler 73, Plum 45 — The Golden Tornado jumped out to a 42-13 halftime lead en route to a nonsection win over Plum (0-3). Devin Carney led Butler (3-0) with 21 points, and Purdue recruit Ethan Morton scored 15. Nick Killinger scored 11 points for the Mustangs.

California 64, Mapletown 38 — Malik Ramsey hit for 24 points to lead California (2-1). Landon Stephenson led Mapletown (0-3) with 13.

Carmichaels 63, Jefferson-Morgan 49 — Al Cree scored 19 points and Christopher Barrish added 18 to lead Carmichaels (2-1) past Jefferson-Morgan (0-3).

Chartiers-Houston 71, Frazier 47 — Alijah Vaden scored 20 points and Evan Simpson had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-1). Luke Santo had 15 for Frazier (0-3).

Cornell 68, Sto-Rox 61 — Zaier Harrison hit for 20 points to lead Cornell (2-1) to victory. Aujore Nelson had 15 points for Sto-Rox (1-2).

East Allegheny 63, Clairton 59 — Nick Pugliano had 16 points and Travon Simmons added 14 to lead East Allegheny (3-0). Don Napper had 0-1) had 23 for Clairton.

Eden Christian 51, St. Joseph 38 — The Spartans limited Eden Christian to 14 points over the final two quarters but couldn’t overcome a 37-14 halftime deficit in a nonsection loss. Andrew Sullivan had a game-high 18 points for St. Joseph (1-2), and Tyler Wood scored 11. Thomas Medure had 14 points for Eden Christian (2-1), and Elijah Manges added 13 points.

Ellwood City 72, Rochester 52 — Stephen Antuono scored 22 points and Alexander Roth added 18 to lead Ellwood City (3-1) past Rochester (0-3).

Fox Chapel 56, Woodland Hills 46 — Eli Yofan had a game-high 17 points as the Foxes (3-0) won a nonsection game against the Wolverines (0-3). Arnold Vento scored 16 points for Fox Chapel, and Raelon Robertson led the way for Woodland Hills with 10.

Freeport 58, Mohawk 45 — The Yellowjackets (1-2) rode three double-figure efforts to a nonsection victory over Mohawk (0-3). Aiden Skradski led all scorers with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Vinnie Clark and Andrew Speer both added 10 points for home-standing Freeport. Brett Bobin and William Bloom both poured in 11 for Mohawk.

Gateway 78, Latrobe 57 — Elgin Oliver and Will Kromka had 18 points and six rebounds apiece to lead Gateway (2-1). Michael Noonan had 19 points, and Ryan Sickenberger added 13 for Latrobe (1-2).

Geibel 73, Neighborhood Academy 61 — Enzo Fetsko racked up 31 points and Cole Kendall and Drew Howard chipped in 12 apiece to lead Geibel (3-0). Quinn Myers had 22 for Neighborhood Academy.

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Jeannette 46 — Ryan Appleby and Christian McGowan scored 10 points apiece as Greensburg Central Catholic picked up a nonsection road win over Jeannette. McGowan hit a driving layup with 40 seconds left to give GCC a 47-46 lead. Jackson Pruitt led Jeannette (0-3) with 17 points. Foul-shooting was a struggle for both teams as they combined to go 22 of 44 from the foul line. GCC (2-1) made 12 of 23 attempts.

Kiski Area 54, Connellsville 52 — Led by 17-point performances from Jason Baker and Kyrell Hutcherson, Kiski Area held off a second-half push from Connellsville. Kiski (2-1) started the game on a 24-3 run, and Connellsville (1-2) didn’t score until there were 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Connellsville responded with a 22-0 run of its own in the third quarter to take a four-point lead heading into the fourth. But down the stretch, the Cavaliers mounted a comeback.

Hutcherson converted a three-point play with just over two minutes remaining and then threw an alley-oop pass to Baker moments later to put Kiski up by five. From there, the defense took over, and the Cavaliers held off the Falcons. Josh Maher led Connellsville with 13 points, and Armad Hooper added 10.

Knoch 70, Hampton 58 — Ryan Lang scored a career high 25 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead Knoch (2-1) to a nonsection win over Hampton (1-2). The Knights hit 13 3-pointers as a team. Jared Schrecengost had 16 points for the Knights, and Scott Fraser and Jake Scheidt had a dozen points apiece. Ben Ringeisen had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Talbots.

Laurel 71, New Brighton 34 — Marcus Haswell scored 17 to lead four players in double figures as Laurel (3-0) defeated New Brighton (1-2). Luke Barker added 16 for Laurel. Sam haswell had 13 and Kobe DeRosa had 10.

Laurel Highlands 76, Thomas Jefferson 63 (OT) — Rodney Gallagher scored 27 points and Laurel Highlands (1-1) shut out Thomas Jefferson 13-0 in overtime. Keandre Cook added 16 for Laurel Highlands. Isaac McNeil led Thomas Jefferson (1-3) with 18.

Leechburg 58, Burrell 30 — Eli Rich led three Leechburg players in double figures with 15 points in a nonsection win at Burrell (0-3). Jake Blumer had 14 points for the Blue Devils, who led 31-9 at halftime. Dylan Cook added 10 points for Leechburg (4-0).

Ligonier Valley 76, Penns Manor 53 — Michael Marinchak had 19 points and Kyle Silk added 18 to lead Ligonier Valley (2-1) past Penns Manor. Matthew Marinchak added 12 points and Isaac Neidbalson had 10.

Mt. Lebanon 75, North Allegheny 39 — Jake Hoffman scored 30 points for the third straight game to start the season, leading Mt. Lebanon (3-0) past North Allegheny (1-2). Joey King scored 12 and Luke Colella added 11 for Mt. Lebanon.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Greensburg Salem 51 — Jake Johnson scored 15 points and Luke Brandner added 12 as Mt. Pleasant (2-1) built a double-digit lead by halftime. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (1-2) with 25 points. Ben Thomas added 15.

North Hills 88, Perry 57 — Alex Smith scored 20 points, Logan Marshalek had 18 and Matt Seidl added 17 for North Hills (1-2). TyWann Martin led Perry with 26.

Norwin 70, Monessen 52 — Nick Fleming scored 18 points, and Norwin stayed undefeated with a victory over Monessen (0-4) at the Mike Rettger tournament at Franklin Regional. Ty Bilinsky, Adam Bilinsky and J.C. Govannucci scored 10 points apiece for Norwin (4-0).

OLSH 70, Obama Academy 57 — Jake DiMichele scored 34 points and Dante Spadafora added 25 to lead OLSH (3-0). Sean Snead had 19 for Obama.

Penn-Trafford 61, Armstrong 43 — Zach Rocco scored 24 points and Nick Crum added 13 as Penn-Trafford (3-0) rallied from eight points down at the end of the first quarter with a dominant second half.

Pine-Richland 57, Upper St. Clair 56 — Logan Murray scored 14 points to lead four Rams in double figures as Pine-Richland (1-1) past Upper St. Clair (2-1). Luke Gensler had 15 for USC.

Riverview 84, Aquinas Academy 69 — Thanny Black had a game-high 29 pionts to lead Riverview (2-1) to a nonsection victory at Aquinas Academy (2-1). Gideon Deasy had 14 points for the Raiders, and James Williams scored 10. Vincent Cugini scored 27 points for Aquinas Academy.

Sewickley Academy 78, Serra Catholic 54 — Max Belt scored 25 points to lead Sewickley Academy (1-1). Jayden Bristol led Serra Catholic (1-2) with 21.

Steel Valley 78, Brashear 68 — Camden Polak poured in 38 points and Steel Valley (2-2) used a 27-point seconds quarter to pull away. Cheron Collington led Brashear with 31.

Summit Academy 55, Yough 51 — Yough went on an 18-7 run coming out of halftime but couldn’t complete the comeback. Zamir Bryant scored 18 points to lead Summit Academy (2-2). Josh O’Bradovich led Yough (3-1) with 24 points. Gamal Marballie added 15.

Waynesburg 64, Southmoreland 58 — Lucas Garber scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and Waynesburg (2-1) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Southmoreland (0-3). Riley Comforti led Southmoreland with 20 points. Alexander Luft and Bryton Montgomery scored 10 apiece.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 50, Frazier 29 — Bryn Bezjak had 17 points and Abby King added 12 to pace Albert Gallatin (2-1). Sierra Twigg had 15 for Frazier (0-3).

Aliquippa 59, Carrick 42 — Freshman Angel Henry hit for 29 points to lead Aliquippa (1-2) past Carrick. Amaya Walker added 12 for Aliquippa. Naveah Gibb led Carrick with 14.

Belle Vernon 62, Brentwood 33 — Rachel Wobrak scored 13 points, and Jenna Dawson and Taylor Rodriguez added 12 apiece to lead Belle Vernon (2-1). Maura Daly had 12 for Brentwood (1-2). Rodriguez hit four 3-pointers for Belle Vernon. Dawson made three.

Blackhawk 65, Norwin 58 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as Blackhawk (3-0) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norwin (0-1). Jayla Wehner had 18 points, and Danielle Rosso added 13 for the Knights.

Burgettstown 39, South Side 35 — Emily Prasko had 17 points to lead Burgettstown (3-0). Sydney Payne had 15 for South Side (1-2).

California 52, Jeannette 34 — Sydney Smichnick scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for California (2-1). Hannah Nichols led Jeannette (0-2) with 13 points. Asia Mack added 11.

Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 20 — Jada Lee scored 18 points as Carlynton got off to a quick start and beat Chartiers-Houston. Angelica Diallo had 13 for Carlynton (1-2). Zamierah Edwards led Chartiers-Houston (1-2) with 11.

Ellis School 55, Aquinas Academy 21 — Natalie Jasper had 20 points to lead Ellis School (2-1) to victory. Elizabeth Russell had 11 points for Aquinas Academy (2-2).

Fox Chapel 70, Woodland Hills 57 — Gabby Guerrieri and Ellie Schwartzman had 14 points apiece to lead Fox Chapel (2-1) to a nonsection win at Woodland Hills (2-1).

Imani Christian 56, Beaver County Christian 34 — Destiny Robinson scored 18 points to lead Imani Christian past Beaver County Christian.

Indiana 74, Mt. Pleasant 38 — Eve Fiala had 21 points, and Hope Cook added 18 to lead Indiana (2-1). Alli Bailey had 11 points for Mt. Pleasant (0-3).

Kennedy Catholic 64, Shaler 48 — Malia Magestro and Bellah Dinardo had 23 points apiece to lead Kennedy Catholic. Meghan Lacey had 16 points for Shaler (2-1).

Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 58 — Maura Suman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Penn-Trafford (2-1) past Gateway (2-1). Suman finished with a game-high 20 points. Kenzie Powell added 12 points, and Allie Prady had 10 for Penn-Trafford. Dynasty Shegog had 17 points and Lexi Jackson added 16 for Gateway.

Plum 60, Steel Valley 40 — Kennedie Montue scored a game-high 29 points for Plum (2-1) in a nonsection win at Steel Valley (1-2). Montue is averaging 22 points this sesaon. Dannika Susko added 10 points for the Mustangs, who led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. Abby Tester led Steel Valley with 10 points.

Quaker Valley 56, Moon 55 (3 OT) — Corrine Washington scored 31 points and Quaker Valley (3-0) outlasted Moon (2-1) in three overtimes in a matchup of top WPIAL teams. Bailey Garbee added 10 for Quaker Valley. Reilly Sunday led Moon with 20 points. Aubree Evans added 14.

Serra Catholic 57, Derry 35 — Ryan Andrews scored 19 points, and Nicole Pawlowski added 10 to lead Serra Catholic (2-1). Kam Kelly led Derry (0-3) with 13 points.

Shady Side Academy 48, Brashear 40 — Nyla Rozier scored 24 points and Natalie Stephens contributed 14 to lead Shady Side Academy (2-1). Jaelin Woodall led Brashear with 14.

Thomas Jefferson 67, Hampton 35 — Alyssa DeAngelo scored 17 points, Graci Fairman added 15, and Thomas Jefferson (2-1) broke open a close game with a 29-4 edge in the second quarter. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (0-4) with 14 points.

Winchester Thurston 70, St. Joseph 23 — Alyssa Swierczewski had 12 points for St. Joseph (0-3) in a nonsection loss to Winchester Thurston (3-0). Maya Roberts netted 31 points for Winchester Thurston.

Yough 44, Bentworth 21 — Laney Gerdich scored a game-high 21 points as Yough recorded its first win of the season. Kaylynn Odelli added 12 points for the Cougars (1-3). Caroline Rice led Bentworth (1-2) with 10 points.

Hockey

Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chapel 3 — Jake Smith scored a tie-breaking goal with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in regulation to lead Greensburg Salem (5-3-1) past Fox Chapel (4-4-2). Owen Tutich and Cole McNair each scored twice for Greensburg Salem. Quentin Miske, Reed Troutman and Danny Downey scored for Fox Chapel.

Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 4 — Norwin dominated the second period, holding a 20-5 advantage in shots and scoring four goals. Mason Pivarnik, Ty Shigo, Jacob Meier and Logan Connelly had a goal and an assist each for Norwin (8-1-0).

Penn-Trafford 3, Meadville 1 — Ryan Mickey scored twice to lead Penn-Trafford (4-3-0) past Meadville (2-6-1). Jack Hughes scored, and Ryan Crombie added two assists for Penn-Trafford.

