High school roundup for Dec. 10, 2020: South Park hockey rallies past Blackhawk

By:

Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 11:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Justin Mettrick scores past Blackhawk goalie Joshua Paulovich during their game on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. South Park won, 7-4. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Justin Mettrick celebrates his goal with Nathan Pololak during their game against Blackhawk on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. South Park won, 7-4. Previous Next

Justin Mettrick had a goal and three assists as South Park defeated Blackhawk, 7-4, in PIHL Class A nonsection hockey Thursday night. South Park (3-1-0) rallied from an early 2-0 hole with six straight goals.

Nathan Podolak added a goal and an assist. Connor Stewart, Ted Hoffman, Colin Riberich, Doug Penrod and Doug Hoffman also scored. Kaden Cvitkovic had a hat trick for Blackhawk (2-6-0). Owen Keister also scored.

Carrick 8, Avonworth 2 – Tanner Heidkamp had a hat trick and Kyle Levick scored twice to lead Carrick (6-1-0) to a Class B nonsection win. Jacob Fetzer had a goal and two assists. Zachery Nacey and Johnathan Leischman scored for Avonworth (0-4-0).

Greensburg Salem 6, Quaker Valley 4 – Owen Tutich had a hat trick, Colten Humphrey scored twice and Greensburg Salem used a quick-strike offense in Class A nonsection action. Humphrey and Tutich scored seven seconds apart in the game’s ninth minute and five seconds apart in the 14th minute. Dom Falvo also scored for Greensburg Salem (5-2-0). Kyle Rice and Max Quinn scored in the third period for Quaker Valley (0-5-0).

Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 3 – Ty Serakowski had a hat trick and PJ Forster gave Bishop Canevin the lead for good in the second period with his second goal of the game in Class B North. Ryan Saginaw had four assists and Turner Anselm added a goal and two assists for Bishop Canevin (6-0-2). Hunter Harris had two goals and an assist and Tino Multari a goal and two assists for Neshannock (4-3-1).

North Allegheny 4, Cathedral Prep 3 – Luke Washabaugh scored twice and Aaron Mark netted the game-winning goal in the third period for North Allegheny (6-1-0) in Class AAA. Matt Irvin had a goal and an assist and Connor Chi added three assists. Avery Ball, Ryan McKinsey and Matt Loza scored for Cathedral Prep (1-5-0).

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1 – Nick Price scored twice and Nate Burlando added a goal and an assist to lead Canon-McMillan (4-1-0) in Class AAA. Mario Eafrati made 17 saves. Jake Lang scored for Bethel Park (2-4-0).

Armstrong 6, Shaler 2 – Maddox Rearic scored twice and Lance Quinnell added two assists to lead Armstrong (4-4-0) in Class AA Northeast. Jameson Yackmack, Brayden Landgraf, Noah Oliver and Nick Bardyguine also scored. Cam Szazynski scored twice for Shaler (2-5-1).

Burrell 6, Central Valley 1 – Luke Rose had two goals and two assists and Chantz Watkins also scored twice to lead Burrell (2-2-0) in Class B North. Carson Kasmarek and Ryan Scheftic also scored and Austin Schueler made 32 saves. Mitchell Gagne scored for Central Valley (0-6-0).

West Allegheny 7, Mars 5 – Tyler Howcroft and Jake Scholz scored in the first minute of the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and lead West Allegheny (5-0-0) to a Class AA nonsection victory. Clay Bovalina added a goal and an assist and Nick Sweet, Tyler Morgan and Pasquale Hively had two assists apiece. Mack Reimer scored twice for Mars (3-2-0).

Tags: South Park