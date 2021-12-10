High school roundup for Dec. 10, 2021: Serakowski leads Bishop Canevin comeback

By:

Friday, December 10, 2021 | 12:12 AM

Metro Creative

Ty Serakowski had two goals and an assist as Bishop Canevin came back from two goals down to defeat Ringgold 4-2 in PIHL Class B hockey Thursday night.

Aiden Malay added a goal and an assist and Braehm Brown also scored for Bishop Canevin (10-1). Nathan Boulanger and Hunter Hodgson scored for Ringgold (8-3).

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 2 (SO) – Ryan Crombie and Josh Goldberg scored in regulation and Bryce Kropcynski converted his shootout attempt to lead Penn-Trafford (7-1) in a matchup of top teams in Class 2A. Maddox Rearic scored twice for Armstrong (8-0-2).

Franklin Regional 5, Indiana 1 – Matt Knizner had two goals and an assist to lead Franklin Regional (8-1) to a Class 2A victory. Brett Bowser, Chase Williams and Luke Lavrich also scored and Ben Yurko added three assists. Adam Ball scored for Indiana (1-8).

Chartiers Valley 7, North Catholic 6 (SO) – Greg Kraemer had two goals and an assist and Drew Evans had three assists to lead Chartiers Valley (3-4-3) to a Class A win. Brady Nairn had the game-winning goal in the shootout. Ro Alessandro scored the tying goal in the third period for North Catholic (6-2-1).

Moon 8, Beaver 2 – Chase Dawkin had a goal and two assists in a Moon (6-4) Class A victory over Beaver (0-10). Carson Cuddy and Ryan Kenney scored for Beaver.

Avonworth 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Jake Seifarth had a goal and an assist and John Seifarth made 40 saves to lead Avonworth (6-3) in Class B. Eli Szenyeri and RJ Noulet also scored. Matthew Karpuszka scored for Elizabeth Forward (4-3-1).

Seneca Valley 7, Bethel Park 3 – Jaxson Read, Andrew Davis and Shane Kozlina had a goal and an assist apiece to help Seneca Valley (5-3) to a Class 3A win. Ryan Tierney gave Bethel Park (4-5) a 1-0 lead in the first period.

South Fayette 6, Butler 3 – Jack Yoos had a four-point night with two goals and two assists and Trent Dalessandro and Wes Schwartzmiller each added a goal and two assists for South Fayette (7-2) in a Class 2A win. Brody Simko had a goal and an assist for Butler (3-6).

Freeport 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Marcus Trask had a hat trick, including a pair of goals in the third period, as Freeport (4-4) came back for a Class A win. Tony Marano scored twice for Westmont Hilltop (5-6).