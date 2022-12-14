High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller

By:

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Michael Mathias (11) celebrates with Shawn Davis after scoring the game-winner in the final seconds of their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Ben Guffey scores past Baldwin’s James Wesling during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Ben Guffey shoots a free throw in front of the Baldwin student section late in the game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Ben Guffey steals the ball in the final seconds of the game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Michael Mathias (11) scores the game-winner in the final seconds on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Michael Mathias (11) celebrates with Shawn Davis after scoring the game-winner in the final seconds of their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Dante Calabria talks with Baldwin head coach Jeff Ackermann before their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Ben Guffey scores past Baldwin’s Joseph Carr during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s James Wesling celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against Bethel Park on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Shawn Davis drives to the basket on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Nathan Richards drives past Bethel Park’s Colton Pfeuffer during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Nick Brown scores past Baldwin’s Nathan Richards during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s James Wesling drives past Bethel Park’s Nick Brown during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Shawn Davis works against Baldwin’s Matthew Schenk during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Dante Calabria talks with an official during a timeout on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s James Wesling shoots a three-pointer against Bethel Park on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Nick Brown scores between Baldwin defenders during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Michael Mathias blocks a shot by Baldwin’s Nathan Richards during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Shawn Davis blocks a shot by Baldwin’s James Wesling during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s James Wesling pulls down a rebound against Bethel Park on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Dante Calabria talks with Baldwin head coach Jeff Ackermann before their game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baldwin. Previous Next

A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night.

Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).

Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43 – Sam Kelly led with 20 points, Major Rainey followed with 12, and Ethan Anish added 11 to lead Allderdice (4-0) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (1-4). David Fleming and Jordan Johnson-Lucas each scored eight points for the Titans.

Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42 – Shea Champine led Bishop Canevin (3-0) with 41 points and Marc Leonard added 10 points in a nonsection win. Zion Moore scored 21 points and Trevor Kovatch had 13 for Belle Vernon (1-4).

Brashear 61, West Allegheny 59 – Titus Gillett hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lead Brashear (1-3) to a nonsection win. Gillett had 23 points and Trent Milner added 12 for the Bulls. Brandon Bell scored 25 points and Tyler Blatz had 19 for West Allegheny (3-2).

Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55 – Carter Betz led Brentwood (3-2) with 25 points and Ian Harrington added 16 in a nonsection win. Blake White scored 13 points and Aiden Black had 12 for Albert Gallatin (2-3).

Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28 – Esau King Buchak poured in a career-high 21 points to pace Burrell (2-3) in a nonsection win at St. Joseph (4-1). Macky Bennis added 15 points, Tucker Bitar contributed 12 points and Joey Discello scored 11 for the Bucs. Ethan Zale led the Spartans with 13.

Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38 – Jaiden McClure scored 17 points, Chase Jones added 14, and Simon Schriver had 12 to lead Carlynton (3-2) to a nonsection win over Burgettstown (0-2). Caleb Russell scored 18 points and Andrew Bredel had 16 for the Blue Devils.

Central Valley 69, Ellwood City 52 – Andre Vacich and Isaiah Jeter each hit for 24 points to power Central Valley (3-1) to a nonsection victory. Joe Roth scored 28 for Ellwood City (5-1).

Chartiers Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 57 – Jayden Davis scored 19 points and Julian Semplice had 12 to push Chartiers Valley (4-0) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (1-3). Hayden Merchant scored 24 points and Patrick Weldon had 12 for the Rebels.

Cheswick Christian Academy 67, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 16 – Grant Rochkind, Sean Louis, Ayden Phillips and Joseph Rosio had 11 points apiece for Cheswick Christian Academy in a win in Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference play. Vincent Gibbs added 10 points for the Chargers.

Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27 – Malachi Manges scored 20 points to lead Eden Christian (3-1) to a nonsection win. Caiden Battles scored 12 for Sewickley Academy (2-3).

Franklin Regional 65, Hempfield 50 – Cooper Rankin led with 21 points, Cam Rowell followed with 13, and Jake Kimmick added 11 to lead Franklin Regional (5-0) past Hempfield (2-3) in a nonsection win. Harry Sowers scored 24 points and Aaron Woodley had 10 for the Spartans.

Freedom 64, Avella 30 – Nate Dinardo scored 18 points, Garrett Drutarosky added 12, and Logan Bickerstaff had 11 to lead Freedom (1-6) past Avella (1-4) in a nonsection win. Westley Burchianti led the Eagles with 17 points.

Freeport 53, Derry 44 – Gavin Glista scored 12 points and Ben Lane added 11 for Freeport (3-2) in a nonsection win. Gabe Carbonara scored 18 and Nate Papuga added 13 for Derry (3-3).

Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38 – Peter Kramer led with 15 points, Eric Weeks added 14, and Brennan Murray had 12 for Hampton (3-1) in a nonsection win. Bryce Robson scored 11 points for Deer Lakes (2-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37 – Troy Wright scored 24 points and Houston Guseman added 10 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-3) past Beth-Center (1-4) in a nonsection win. Brady Tharp led the Rockets with 20 points.

Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45 – Keondre DeShields scored 23 points and Rodney Gallagher had 17 for Laurel Highlands (4-0) in a nonsection win. Anthony Piasecki scored 23 points and Jayden Mickens had 11 for Connellsville (0-5).

Mapletown 58, Frazier 51 – Landan Stevenson led with 28 points, Braden McIntire added 12, and Roger Gradek had 10 to help Mapletown (1-3) past Frazier (1-4) in a nonsection win. Keyshawn Thompson scored 28 points and Brennan Stewart had 14 for the Commodores.

Mars 66, Knoch 32 – Ryan Ceh scored 14 points and Tasso Sfanos and Remi Black each scored 10 points for Mars (4-0) in a nonsection win over Knoch (0-5).

Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 15 points, including the game-winning bucket and foul shot with five seconds left, to lead Monessen (4-1) to a nonsection win. Davontae Clayton also scored 15 and Daniel Dozier had 13 for the Greyhounds. Dom Colarusso led Camrichaels (5-1) with 21 points. Liam Lohr and Tyler Richmond each had 11.

Moon 56, North Allegheny 49 – Elijah Guillory scored 16 points and Aiden Reesman added 15 to lead Moon (2-2) to a nonsection win. Charlie Depner and Michael Santicola each had 11 for the Tigers. Joey Dopirak led North Allegheny (0-4) with 18 points. Anthony Sciote had 13 and Ty Iwanonkiw had 10.

Morgantown 76, Latrobe 49 – Brady Davis scored 22 points and Sharon Young had 17 to lead Morgantown to a nonsection win. Landon Butler scored 22 and John Wetzel had 13 for Latrobe (2-2).

Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63 – Courtney Wallace scored 28 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (4-0) to a nonsection win. Shamar Simpson added 17 points and John Wilkins had 11. Kaden Smith led Clairton (2-1) with 22 points. DaShawn Hines and Devon Dean each added 13.

New Castle 62, Hickory 51 – Jonathan Anderson scored 29 points and Isaiah Boice added 18 to lead New Castle (4-0) to a nonsection win.

North Hills 72, Butler 71 – Royce Parham led with 26 points, Zach Pollaro followed with 15, Jake Pollaro added 11, and Eric James had 10 to push North Hills (3-1) to a nonsection win over Butler (4-1). Braylon Littlejohn scored 26 points, Madden Clement added 15, and Donovan Carney had 13 for the Golden Tornado.

Northgate 72, Cornell 45 – Josh Williams scored 20 points, Landon Lockett added 17, and Stevie Goetz had 11 for Northgate (2-2) in a nonsection win. Julian Cordice scored 20 points and Amir Turner had 11 for Cornell (0-4).

Norwin 42, Mt. Pleasant 28 – Adam Bilinsky scored 12 points, Collin Gunzburger added 10, and Norwin (5-0) used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to pull away in a nonsection victory. Brayden Caletri led Mt. Pleasant (0-5) with 10 points.

OLSH 42, Ambridge 38 – Rocco Spadafora had 11 points and Bryson Kirschner added 10 in a nonsection win for OLSH (5-0). Jared Astorino led Ambridge (2-3) with 13 points. Nino Ridout and Karmelo Green had 12 each.

Perry 65, Springdale 50 – Jelani Saunders scored 20 points and Quinsean Reese added 18 to lead Perry (2-5) to a nonsection win. Ahmad Arrington had 11. John Hughes scored 27 points for Springdale (2-3)

Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54 – Brendan McCullough scored 24 points and Jack Dunbar added 11 for Peters Township (4-1) in a nonsection win. Evan Morris led Canon-McMillan (0-4) with 11 points.

Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62 – Josh Gimbel scored 19 points and Owen Luellen added 14 to lead Pine-Richland (2-2) to a nonsection win. Emery Moye had 12 and Andrew Lamendola 11 for the Rams. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown scored 18 to lead Fox Chapel (4-1). Kam Greil and Caden Kaiser had 14.

Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47 – Max Grice hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Will Beckner drained five 3-pointers and collected 17 points in a nonsection win for Plum (3-2). Giontae Clemmons scored 20 and Ben Mayhew added 18 for Propel Braddock Hills (2-3).

Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39 – Troy Kozar scored 12 points and Charlie Griffith added eighth as Quaker Valley (3-1) picked up a nonsection win.

Riverview 56, East Allegheny 47 – Nate Sprajcar netted 25 points to pace Riverview (3-1) in a nonsection win over East Allegheny (0-3).

Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44 – Eli Teslovich scored 22 points and Ethan Salvia hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Shady Side Academy (4-1) to a nonsection win. Seamus Riordan added 15 for the Bulldogs. Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth (2-2) with 20 points.

South Allegheny 53, Washington 46 – Bryce Epps scored 25 points and Jeston Beatty Jr. had 13 for South Allegheny (4-0) in a nonsection win. Davoun Fuse scored 12 points and Braiden Wise had 11 for Washington (2-2).

Sto-Rox 70, Serra 68 – Josh Jenkins scored 20 points, including the game-winning layup with 0.4 seconds left, to lead Sto-Rox (1-1) past Serra (2-3) in nonsection play. Diego Ellis added 12 and Justin Johnson had 10 for the Vikings. Owen Dumbroski scored 21 points, Isaiah Petty added 20, and Joe Demoss had 12 for the Eagles.

Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56 – Evan Berger scored 24 points and Ryan Lawry had 14 to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-2) past Steel Valley (0-4) in a nonsection win. Makhai Valentine led the Ironmen with 34 points.

Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49 – Andrew Collins scored 32 points, Tim Hodges added 12, and Dante DeRubbo had 11 for Trinity (3-1) in a nonsection win. Collin Harris led Keystone Oaks (2-3) with 10 points.

Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33 – Levi Garner scored 19 points, Jamire Braxton added 13, and Trevian Richardson had 12 to lead Uniontown (4-1) to a nonsection win over Brownsville (2-1).

Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour 34 – Levi Gray led Western Beaver (3-2) with 38 points and Chantz Cottrill added 21 in a nonsection win. Jerome Brown scored 10 points for Propel Montour (0-3).

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30 – Gianna Michaux and Mya Glisan scored 22 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (2-2) to a nonsection win. Courtlyn Turner had 12 points. Maddie Moore led Southmoreland (1-3) with 16.

Carrick 35, Hillel Academy 18 – Kaliyah Hairston scored 10 points to lead Carrick (3-1) to a win over Hillel Academy (0-2).

Eden Christian 69, Nazareth Prep 15 – Hope Haring scored 22 points to lead Eden Christian (1-3) to a nonsection victory. Ava Batch added 15 and Lanie Brogdon had 11. Laura Jones led Nazareth Prep with nine points.

Fox Chapel 49, New Castle 34 – Elsie Smith scored 13 points and Lyla Jablon and Bella Barbour added 10 points each to lead Fox Chapel (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win over New Castle (2-4, 0-1). Armani Walker scored 18 and Rihanna Boice had 14 for the Red Hurricanes. Fox Chapel took control with a 22-7 run in the third quarter.

Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37 – Delaney Warnick led Frazier (2-2) with 18 points in a nonsection win. Kayla Larkin scored 14 points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-4).

Kiski Area 36, Hempfield 31 – Abbie Johns scored 18 points to lead Kiski Area (2-3) to a nonsection win. Sarah Podkul scored 15 points, also hitting three 3-pointers, to lead Hempfield (2-2).

North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48 – Olivia Waters led with 24 points and Tatyann Bermudez added 13 to lead North Hills (4-1) past Canon-McMillan (1-4) in a nonsection win. Kelsey Wandera scored 19 points and Nadia Davis added 11 for the Big Macs.

St. Joseph 64, Avella 23 – Julie Spinelli had 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals to lead St. Joseph (3-2) past Avella (2-2) in nonsection play. Gia Richter had 14 points and Emma Swierczewski 13 for the Spartans.

Trinity 61, Montour 33 – Maddy Roberts scored 21 points, Kristina Bozek added 11, Eden Williamson had 10 to lead Trinity (3-1, 1-0) past Montour (1-4, 0-1) in a Section 4-5A win. Jordy Wolfe led the Spartans with 16 points.

Hockey

McDowell 6, Chartiers Valley 4 – Nico Catalde had a hat trick and two assists for McDowell (8-2-1) in a Class A win. Gavin Waldron, Brady Nairn, Romeo Isoldi and Darien Strosnider scored a goal each for Chartiers Valley (1-8).