High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2021: Penn-Trafford wrestlers win thriller

By:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Tribune-Review

Adam Hall (189), Owen Ott (215) and Joe Enick (285) recorded consecutive pins in the final three bouts of the night to lead Penn-Trafford to a thrilling 33-30 come-from-behind win over PLum in Class 3A Section 1B wrestling Wednesday night.

Andrew Classen (172) had a pin that put Plum (0-1, 0-1) ahead 30-15 prior to the Warriors’ run of pins that closed out the match. Troy Hohman (126) won by fall for the Warriors (1-0, 1-0) and Hayden Coy (132), Tasso Whipple (152) and Dominic Hartman (160) won tight decisions. Rylen Campbell (106), Sam Snyder (120), Vince Citrano (138) and Charlie Campbell (145) won bouts for Plum.

Armstrong 54, Fox Chapel 16 – Michael Kinzey, Caden Sekscinski, Connor Jacobs, Dozick Zablocki and Corbin Johnston recorded five consecutive pins from 152 to 215 pounds to lead Armstrong (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 1A-3A win. Alex Formaini (113) and Max Formaini (126) also had pins for Armstrong. Michael Worsen (106), Joshua Alexander (126), Ray Worsen (138) and Alexander Kaufman (145) won bouts for Fox Chapel (1-5, 0-1).

Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14 – Kyle McCollum (138), Trevor Pettit (172) and Alston Csutoros (189) won by fall and Davis Stepp (132) and Tyler Berish won by decision to lead Beth Center (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 1B-2A victory over Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-1). Mason Sisler (285) won by decision and Chase Frameli by tech fall for the Rockets.

Burrell 72, North Catholic 6 — Niko Ferra (132) and Nico Zanella recorded pins in less than 30 seconds to lead Burrell (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3A-2A win over North Catholic (0-1, 0-1). Cole Clark (189) and Shawn Szymanski also had first-period pins. Luke Boylan (285) won by fall in the second period.

Burrell 66, Summit Academy 6 – Cooper Hornack (120), Isaac Lacinski (132), Shawn Szymanski (152) and Damian Barr (160) won by first-period fall to help Burrell (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3A-2A win over Summit Academy (0-1, 0-1).Nico Zanella (172) and Cameron Martin (215) also recorded pins for the Bucs.

Carlynton 36, South Side 24 – Cameron Seitz (138), Chase Brandebura (152) and Bryce Rodriguez (132) recorded pins to help Carlynton (1-0) beat South Side (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 2B-2A match. Slayton Williams (160) and Ben Hall (120) won by fall for the Rams.

Connellsville 54, Thomas Jefferson 16 – Ethan Ansell (152) and Gabriel Ruggieri (126) had pins, Jared Keslar (160) and Dennis Nichelson (215) tech falls and Chad Ozias (138) and Lonzy Vielma (145) major decisions for Connellsville (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 2A-3A match. Maddox Shaw (132), Brian Finnerty (189) and Logan Timko (285) won bouts for Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 0-1).

Derry 57, Elizabeth Forward 12 – Dylan Klim (106), Christian Hirak (160) and Jacob Marks (172) won by fall and Giovanni Beatrice (120) won by decision to lead Derry (4-2, 1-1) to a Section 3B-2A win over Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1).

Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 24 – Shawn Robinson (106), Julian Moore (120), Nate Harrison (126), Nashaun Sutton (145), Braedon Welsh (172) and Anthony Salvini (189) won via pin for Fort Cherry (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 1A-2A win over Keystone Oaks (0-1, 0-1). Greg Wagner (138) won by fall for the Golden Eagles.

Franklin Regional 78, Woodland Hills 0 – Christo Marion (215), Nate Stone (138) and Finn Solomon (145) won by fall and Roman Colangelo (152) won by decision to lead Franklin Regional (1-0, 1-0) past Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-1) in a Section 1B-3A match.

Freedom 27, South Side 24 – Cody Patterson (138) and Tanner Millward (152) won by fall and Ryan Kredel (160) won by decision to lead Freedom (1-0) to a nonsection win over South Side (0-1). Ryder Goe (132) won by fall for the Rams.

Gateway 42, Penn Hills 24 – Floyd McKeena (172) won by fall to lead Gateway (1-0, 1-0) to a Sexction 1B-3A win. Dominic Follo (152) and Anthony Palumbo (215) had pins for Penn Hills (0-1, 0-1).

Hopewell 48, Avonworth 27 – Austin Gouza (172), Andrew Palochak (189), Adam Ware (215) and Rocco Vespaziani (285) had four consecutive pins to close out a Section 2B-2A victory for Hopewell (1-0, 1-0) over Avonworth (0-1, 0-1). Kameron Lidengood (126) also had a pin for the Vikings. Luke Chrissis (120) earned a decision for the Antelopes and Joey Broughton (160) had a pin.

Kiski Area 62, Hampton 12 – Ethan Connor (145), Enzo Morlacci (160), Donavin Harbison (215), Carter Dilts (285) and Clayton Cramer (106) earned pins for Kiski Area (1-0, 1-0) in a win over Hampton (2-4, 0-1) in a Section 1A-3A match. Evan Artman (172) won a 6-3 decision for the Cavaliers and Amari McNeil (113) won via tech. fall, 21-4. Jayden Resch (189) had a pin for Hampton.

Knoch 60, Riverview 12 – Nicholas Golab (126), Braden Pugh (145), Caden Toy (172), Wyatt Foster (189) and Nathaniel Becker (215) each won by fall for Knoch (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 3A-2A win over Riverview (0-1, 0-1). Riley Russell (106) had a pin for Riverview.

McGuffey 71, West Greene 0 – Aiden Boone (138), Isaiah Dale (145), Brennen Mullins (152), Josh Plants (189), and Logan Smith (215) earned pins for McGuffey (1-0, 1-0) in their shutout of West Greene (0-1, 0-1) in a 1B-2A match. Kyle Brookman (160) and Reid Teagarden (132) won by major decision for the Highlanders.

Moon 54, New Castle 6 – Tyler Zubryd, Ryan Trimber, Khyvon Grace, Tavis Lindsay, Josh Bladel, James Spellman, Luis Carrasquillo, Connor Lindsey and Gabe Castner won matches to lead Moon (1-0, 1-0) past New Castle (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3A-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 63, Ligonier Valley 12 — Jameson Poklembo (138), Conor Johnson (160), Ty Hornick (172) and Joe Smelka (285) won by fall to power Mt. Pleasant (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 3B-2A win. Greg Shaulis (132) won by major decision and Lucas Shaulis (152) by tech fall. James Brown (126) and Abe Mundorff (189) recorded pins for Mt. Pleasant.

Peters Township 37, Mt. Lebanon 29 – Parker Nave, Max Balistreri, Phillip Nave, Darius McMillon and Noah Schratz had pins to lead Peters Township (1-0, 1-0) past Mt. Lebanon (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4B-3A. Chris Cibrone and Henry Meyers won decisions.

Southmoreland 57, Yough 9 – Landon Delara (145) Tristan Ice (160), Anthony Govern (215) and Mason Neiderheiser (285) won by fall to lead Southmoreland (4-2, 1-0) to a Section 3B-2A win. Bryson Robinson (189) won by decision. Cole Kastronis (152) and Ian Sarver (172) won bouts for Yough (0-6, 0-1).

Boys basketball

Beaver 65, Summit Academy 53 – Alex Tomalski had a game-high 21 points, Sawyer Butler scored 16 points and Josh Hill added 15 points to lead Beaver (3-1) to a nonsection win. Kyle Davenport had 16 points and Allen Grimes had 10 points for Summit Academy (0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 37 – Charlie Meehlieb scored a game-high 20 points and Mekhi Daniels contributed with 10 points as Elizabeth Forward (2-1) beat Ringgold (2-1) in a nonsection game. Nick Peccon led Ringgold with 19 points.

Hopewell 61, South Side 55 – Anthony LaSala scored a game-high 20 points, Chris Mullins added 13 points and Zachary Kovell had 12 as Hopewell (2-2) beat South Side (2-1) in a nonsection game. Garret Smith scored 19 points and Aidan Roach scored 23 for South Side.

Imani Christian 66, Upper St. Clair 62 – Alier Maluk had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Avery Wesley and Virgil Hall added 12 points apiece to lead Imani Christian (3-1) to a nonsection win. Tanner O’Grady had a game-high 21 points, Michael Pellicci scored 14 points and Matthew Gaither added 10 for Upper St. Clair (2-1).

Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52 – Landon Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and Max Vanata added 11 points to lead Mapletown (1-2) to a narrow victory over Bentworth (0-2) in a nonsection game. Landon Urcho scored 21 points for Bentworth.

Riverview 47, East Allegheny 40 – Ben Hower and Micah Black each scored 14 points to lead Riverview (3-1) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (1-2). Mike Smith scored a game-high 19 points for East Allegheny.

Winchester Thurston 66, St. Joseph 47 – Jackson Juzang scored a game-high 25 points to lead Winchester Thurston (2-2) in a nonsection win over St. Joseph (0-4). Michael Bruni had 16 points for the Bears and Henry McComb scored 10. Will Mason had 10 points for the Spartans.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 39, Derry 36 – Brinley Toland had 17 points and Sofia Yard scored 11 to help Apollo-Ridge (3-0) hold off a late charge from Derry (1-2) in a nonsection game. Derry trailed by 14 points at halftime, but used a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to four. Tiana Moracco had 20 points for the Trojans.

Baldwin 64, Gateway 30 – Morgan Altavilla scored 24 points and connected on four 3-pointers for Baldwin (2-1) in a nonsection win over Gateway (0-2). Marina Grado had 10 points for the Gators.

Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6 – McKenna DeUnger had 12 points and Charleroi (2-1) held Jefferson-Morgan (0-4) to two points in the second half in a nonsection victory.

Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20 – Raney Staub scored a game-high 16 points and Dana Sinatra added 10 points to lead Fort Cherry (2-2) to a nonsection win over Carmichaels (2-2). Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for Carmichaels.

Geibel 42, Propel Braddock Hills 25 – Maia Stevenson scored 15 points for Geibel (1-2) in a nonsection win over Propel Braddock Hills (0-3). Ka’Tonya Miles led Propel Braddock Hills with 13 points.

Neshannock 51, South Side 26 – Mairan Haggerty scored 18 points and Neleh Nogay added 12 points to lead Neshannock (4-0) over South Side (2-1) in a nonsection game.

West Greene 64, Pendleton County (W.Va.) 31 – Anna Durbin (16 points), Brooke Barner (15) and Katie Lampe (11) finished in double digits to help West Greene (2-1) earn a win over Pendleton County (2-3).

Winchester Thurston 61, Allderdice 50 – Nadia Moore scored a game-high 21 points, Octava Chitty scored 18 points and Sky Still had 11 as Winchester Thurston (2-1) beat Allderdice (1-2) in a nonsection game. Piper Reck led Allderdice with 14 points.

Boys bowling

Armstrong 7, Freeport 0 – Matthew Beabout rolled a high game of 254 for Armstrong, which swept Freeport. Colin Cummings had a team-best game of 234 for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0 – Luke Shvchik rolled a high game of 257 and Hustin Hopper had a high series of 710 to lead Greensburg Salem to a sweep. Noah Sparks had a 234 and Jacob Smith a 225. Trent McCoy had a 752 series and 256 game for Penn-Trafford.

Hopewell 7, Blackhawk 0 – Ethan Alleman led the Cougars by rolling a 203 game for a high-series of 578 as Blackhawk fell to Hopewell.

Girls bowling

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0 – Hannah Bielawski bowled a 211 game and a high-series of 579 and Ana Novak bowled her first 200 game for a high-series of 492 to lead Blackhawk past Hopewell.

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0 – Julia Cummings had a high game of 212 and a high-series of 615 to pace Freeport in a win over Armstrong. Onix Taylor bowled a 124 for the River Hawks.

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 0 – Alyssa Balest bowled a 279 game and a 659 series to lead Penn-Trafford past Greensburg Salem. Raeann Record had a 187 high game and a 517 series for the Golden Lions.