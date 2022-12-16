High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point
By:
Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 11:38 PM
Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball.
Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second half. Maddie Webber led the Lions (4-1) with 22 points.
Beaver 38, Mohawk 9 – Chloe List scored 15 points to lead Beaver (5-1) over Mohawk (3-1) in a nonsection win.
Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56 – Kenzi Seliga scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, Farrah Reader added 13 points, Lilly Kearns put up 11 and Presleigh Colditz chipped in 10 points as Belle Vernon (2-3, 1-0) slipped by West Mifflin (2-4, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Savaughn Wimbs led all scorers with 23 points and five 3-pointers while Shannon Conley scored 17 points and Emily Beck had 14 for the Titans.
Bishop Canevin 51, Seton LaSalle 50 – Ashley Lippold scored 19 points and Amber Cross put up 13 to lead Bishop Canevin (2-4) past Seton LaSalle (2-2) in a nonsection matchup. Mallory Daly scored 32 for the Rebels.
Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23 – Skyler Gates scored 20 points and Ava Clark had 14 to lead Brownsville (5-2) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-5).
Carmichaels 50, Geibel 36 – Sophia Zalar scored 18 points and Megan Voithofer had 14 as Carmichaels (1-5) defeated Geibel (1-4) in nonsection play. Emma Larkin scored 25 points for the Gators.
Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27 – Anna Thomas led with 18 points and Amelia Brose added 10 for Chartier-Houston (4-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win over California (2-4, 0-1).
Elizabeth Forward 52, Ringgold 17 – Led by 15 points from Alyssa Terza and 11 from Addyson Nigut, Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 1-0) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (0-5, 0-1) with seven points.
Franklin Regional 61, Woodland Hills 47 – Sarah Penrod put up 25 points and made four 3-pointers and Olivia Orndoff added 10 points for Franklin Regional (2-3, 1-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Carmen Vasquez scored 18 and Cierra Guest had 11 for Woodland Hills (1-4, 0-1).
Freedom 77, South Side 41 – Shaye Bailey led with 35 points, Jules Mohrbacher followed with 19, and Olivia Henderson added 13 to lead Freedom (6-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over South Side (4-2, 0-1). Maura Heberle scored 11 points and Bailey Strnisa had 10 for the Rams.
Freeport 74, Valley 40 – Morgan Croney scored a career high 25 points and Melaina Dezort had 23 points for Freeport (3-4, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win over Valley (1-5, 0-1). Tori Johnson scored 11 points and Aelan Wyley and Jada Norman each scored 10 points for the Vikings.
Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Ellis School 12 – Mya Morgan had 22 points and Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 1-0) cruised to a Section 3-2A win over Ellis School (2-3, 0-1). Erica Gribble added 14 points for the Centurions and Avery Davis scored 13.
Hampton 50, New Castle 27 – Kathleen Milon scored 17 points and Meghan Murray had 16 to lead Hampton (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win over New Castle (2-5, 0-2). Armani Walker led the Red Hurricanes with 10 points.
Laurel 51, Burgettstown 41 – Regan Atkins scored 17 points and Danielle Pontius contributed 13 to lead Laurel (4-1) to a nonsection win. Burgettstown (3-2) was led by Kaitlyn Nease’s 19 points.
Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 29 – Aierra Jenkins scored 16 points and Miya Harris added 14 to boost Laurel Highlands (4-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. A’kira Dade and Jersey Greer scored 12 points apiece for Uniontown (0-5, 0-1).
Lincoln Park 59, Central Valley 30 – Maddie Skya scored 22 points and J’La Kizart followed with 19 to lead Lincoln Park (5-0) to a nonsection win over Central Valley (1-3). Dakota Deangelo scored eight points for the Warriors.
McGuffey 58, Sto-Rox 26 – Libby Mallah scored 19 points, Taylor Schumacher had 16, and Hailee Kay added 10 to lead McGuffey (5-1) over Sto-Rox (1-4) in a nonsection win.
Montour 62, Fort Cherry 56 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 26 points and drained four 3-pointers and Raegan Kadlecik put up 15 points and also made four 3s to lift Montour (2-4) past Fort Cherry (3-3) in nonsection play. Raney Staub poured in 28 points and Ava Menzies scored 15 for the Rangers.
Mt. Lebanon 53, Canon McMillan 28 – Payton Collins scored 28 points and Jenny Smith had 10 for Mt. Lebanon (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Lauren Borella led Canon McMillan (1-5, 0-1) with 10 points.
Mt. Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45 – Tiffany Zelmore hit for 38 points to power Mt. Pleasant (4-1) to a nonsection win. Maddie Moore and Lanie Moore each had 11 for Southmoreland (1-4).
North Catholic 61, Highlands 33 – Alayna Rocco scored 15, Dacia Lewandowski and Anna Waskiwiecz each scored 14 and Tori Drevna finished with 11 as North Catholic (4-2, 1-0) won a Section 1-4A contest. Camille Gigon scored 11 points and Katelyn Myers added 10 for Highlands (2-3, 0-1).
Oakland Catholic 59, Latrobe 39 – Alexa Washington had 15 points and Jillian Gallo chipped in 10 for Oakland Catholic (4-2, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Carley Berk had 12 points for Latrobe (4-3, 0-1). Josie Straigis added 11 and Elle Snyder 10.
Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71 – Gemma Walker led with 27 points, Brianna Morreale added 20, and Natalie Wetzel had 18 to push Peters Township (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Bethel Park (0-5, 0-1). Mary Boff led the Blackhawks with 21 points, Carley O’Mara had 14, and Becky Gillenberger scored 10.
Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39 – Madison Zavasky scored 14 points and Sarah Pifer and Catherine Gentile each scored 12 points to lead Pine-Richland (3-2) past Trinity (3-2) in a nonsection win. Ruby Morgan led the Hillers with 16 points.
Plum 38, Gateway 36 – Dannika Susko scored 17 points to lead Plum (5-1, 1-0) past Gateway (2-4, 0-1) in a Section 1-5A opener.
Propel Braddock Hills 35, Nazareth Prep 26 – Aaliyah Brower scored 13 points and Mya Jackson added 11 for Propel Braddock Hills. Cashmere Ralph scored a game-high 18 for Nazareth Prep.
Riverview 35, East Allegheny 14 – Lily Bauer scored 10 points to lead Riverview (4-2) to a nonsection win. Lola Abraham and Brionna Long had eight apiece. Ronniya Lawrence scored all 14 points for East Allegheny (3-2).
Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50 (OT) – Natalie Hambly scored 18 points and Emerson Peffer added 13 to lead Seneca Valley (2-4) to a nonsection win over Neshannock (2-3).
Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23 – Abby Genes led with 16 points, Brianna Battles added 14, and Ava Caiarelli had 11 to lead Serra Catholic (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Steel Valley (0-6, 0-1).
Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7 – Libby Eannarino scored 22 points and Rinnie Jardini added 14 for Sewickley Academy (2-2) in a nonsection defeat of Northgate (0-4).
Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 47 – Maggie Spell led all scorers with 21 points, Karis Thomas added 19 and Cassie Sauer finished with 10 as Shady Side Academy (5-1) beat Quaker Valley (2-4) in nonsection play. Nora Johns scored 17 points and Maria Helkowski put up 11 for the Quakers.
Shenango 49, Rochester 38 – Kylee Rubin put up 21 points while Emille Fedrizzi and Janie Natale each scored 10 points to lead Shenango (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Rochester (0-5, 0-1). Aleaya Mercier scored 16 and Tia Yellick added 14 points for the Rams.
St. Joseph 55, Apollo-Ridge 42 – Julie Spinelli had 24 points and Gia Richter scored 18 to help St. Joseph (4-2) earn a nonsection win at Apollo-Ridge (4-1). Sydney McCray led the Vikings with 20 points.
Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40 – Riley McCabe led with 15 points, Laekyn Flinn added 14, and Julia Barberich had 12 for Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Albert Gallatin (2-3, 0-1).
Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 49 – Kate Robbins put up 25 points and Olivia Terlecki scored 10 as Upper St. Clair (4-1, 1-0) defeated Baldwin (3-3, 0-1) in Section 2-6A. Mary Vargo scored 16 and Gianna Schoeb added 13 for the Highlanders.
Washington 57, Bentworth 41 – Kaprice Johnson scored 25 points and Olivia Woods had 12 to lead Washington (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Bentworth (2-4, 0-1). Amber Sallee and Kayla O’Dell each scored 12 points for the Bearcats.
Waynesburg 56, West Greene 33 – Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points to lead Waynesburg (6-0) to a nonsection victory. Josie Horne added 13 points and Addison Blair had 10. Taylor Karvan led West Greene (2-4) with nine.
Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23 – Laney Gerdich and Autumn Matthews scored 12 points apiece and Mikayla Chewing chipped in 10 to power Yough (2-3) to a nonsection victory. Jessica Sullivan led Deer Lakes (1-5) with eight points.
Boys basketball
Ellwood City 56, Western Beaver 45 – Joe Roth scored 25 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, leading Ellwood City (6-1) to a nonsection win. Roth finished the game with 1,010 points. Nathan Williams added 17 for the Wolverines. Levi Gray scored 15 points and Jon Backur had 10 for Western Beaver (3-3).
Brashear 61, Cornell 34 – Titus Gillett led all scorers with 20 points as Brashear (2-3) beat Cornell (0-5) in nonsection play. Julian Cordice scored nine points for the Raiders.
Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68 – Ethan Frye and Gabe Carbonara scored 23 points apiece for Derry (4-3) in a nonsection win. Frye hit four 3-pointers. Nate Papuga added 13 points and John Wasnick had 11 for the Trojans. Julian Stevens and Braedon Leatherman scored 15 for Greensburg Salem (1-4). Ryan Burkart had 12 and Luke Rallo 11.
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47 – Troy Wright scored 17 points, Houston Guessman added 13 and John Woodward finished with 11 as Jefferson-Morgan (3-3) won a nonsection game. Keyshaun Thompson scored 17, Brennan Stewart added 13 and Brock Alekson put up 10 points for Frazier (1-5).
Knoch 51, Valley 42 — Teegan Finucan scored 21 points to lead Knoch (1-5) past Valley (1-4) in nonsection action. Derek Lang added 18 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Knights. Xavier Wilson scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Vikings.
Mapletown 57, Avella 35 – Landan Stevenson scored 26 points and Braden McIntire added 18 for Mapletown (2-3) in a nonsection win. Westley Burchianti had 12 points and Bryce Wright added 11 for Avella (1-5).
Mars 80, Kiski Area 63 – Tasso Sfanos netted 34 points to help Mars (5-0) get past Kiski Area (2-5) in nonsection play. Remi Black added 16 points for the Fightin’ Planets. Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers with 22 points.
North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48 – Max Hurray scored 24 points and made four 3-pointers and Andrew Maddalon added 19 points to lead North Catholic (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Jarod Astorino scored 23 points for Ambridge (2-3, 0-1).
Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry 44 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 19 points and Giontae Clemmons added 16 to help Propel Braddock Hills (3-3) to a nonsection win. Jason Smith added 12 and Kari Hill had 10. Quinsean Reese led Perry (2-6) with 16 points. Steve Hale had 10.
Hockey
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2 (SO) – Tanner Plinta scored the game-tying goal with 2:08 left in the third period to lead Baldwin (4-4-1) to a shootout win in Class 3A. Nick Buys also scored for Baldwin. Douglas Hartman and Colin Nebel scored for Bethel Park (3-7-1).
Carrick 8, Central Valley 1 – Tanner Heidkamp scored four goals and had two assists to lead Carrick (4-4-1) to a Varsity D2 win over Central Valley (0-10). Ivan Manculich, Mason Hagan, Nolan Hurd and Cody Schmitt each had a goal for Carrick. Jake Essey scored Central Valley’s lone goal.
Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 0 – Noah Hritz had a hat trick and Jakob Dold recorded a 24-save shutout to lead Central Catholic (7-3-1) to a Class 3A win over Peters Township (8-2). Josh Moline added a goal and an assist and Anthony D’Orazio also scored.
Deer Lakes 5, Wilmington 0 – Zachary Nacey scored two goals and goaltender Benjamin Korol stopped 23 shots for the shutout as Deer Lakes (8-1) blanked Wilmington (2-7) in Varsity D2. Shawn McIntyre, R.J. Noullett and Mark Rauenswinter each tallied a goal for the Lancers.
Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 2 – Owen Sabatini scored a hat trick to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-5) to a Varsity D2 win over Trinity (0-12). Joey Wach, Josh Hill, Bobby Boord Jr. and Patrick Malandra each scored two goals and Rhys Medved added a goal for the Warriors. George Coyle and Cole Ramey were the goal scorers for the Hillers.
Morgantown 6, Burrell 5 (OT) – Ty Edgerton scored his second goal with 11 seconds left in regulation and Jacob Hollander buried the game winner in overtime to lift Morgantown (4-5) past Burrell (5-3-1) in a back-and-forth Varsity D2 tilt. Geno Valenti scored a hat trick for Morgantown. John Lukac, Mike Morazcyk, Riley Wislie, Luke Mink and Caden Lindo-Canfield each scored a goal for the Buccaneers.
North Hills 7, Blackhawk 0 – Tony Kiger scored two goals and Cole Wanner stopped all 16 shots as North Hills (10-0-1) shut out Blackhawk (2-6-3) in Class A. Owen Sroka, Lukas Posel, Nathan Hazen, Blake Kunkel and John Morrow each scored a goal for North Hills.
South Fayette 4, Mars 1 – Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and an assist and Dylan Walsh and Trevor Dalessandro also scored for South Fayette (8-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Jack Tirch scored for Mars (2-7).
Thomas Jefferson 15, Bishop McCort 5 – Ryder McGuirk scored four goals and had two assists, Andrew Oliver scored a hat trick and had three assists, Scott Allan had two goals and two assists and Jake Stock scored a goal and had four assists as Thomas Jefferson (5-5) poured it on in a Class 2A victory. Mykyta Yalovyi scored twice for Bishop McCort (7-3).
Wrestling
Beaver 42, Ellwood City 27 – Seth Kullen (133), Nick Thommpson (152), Dalton Summers (160), Aaron Miller (189), Gavin Patton (215) and Colton Robinson (285) recorded pins for Beaver (2-1) in a nonsection win. Logan Shriver (114) won a decision and Austin Hall (139) scored a pin for Ellwood City (0-2).
