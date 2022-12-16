High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point

Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos drives past Kiski’s Lebryn Smith on Thursday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ryan Ceh scores against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Remi Black celebrates after scoring against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ian Zukowski scores against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Isaiah Gonzalez scores against Mars during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos scores against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos celebrates with Ryan Ceh after scoring against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Isaiah Gonzalez works against Mars’ Tasso Sfanos on Thursday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos drives past Kiski’s Jason Flemm during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos celebrates after scoring against Kiski during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Brady Jordan shoots over Kiski’s Connor Flemm during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Previous Next

Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball.

Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second half. Maddie Webber led the Lions (4-1) with 22 points.

Beaver 38, Mohawk 9 – Chloe List scored 15 points to lead Beaver (5-1) over Mohawk (3-1) in a nonsection win.

Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56 – Kenzi Seliga scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, Farrah Reader added 13 points, Lilly Kearns put up 11 and Presleigh Colditz chipped in 10 points as Belle Vernon (2-3, 1-0) slipped by West Mifflin (2-4, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Savaughn Wimbs led all scorers with 23 points and five 3-pointers while Shannon Conley scored 17 points and Emily Beck had 14 for the Titans.

Bishop Canevin 51, Seton LaSalle 50 – Ashley Lippold scored 19 points and Amber Cross put up 13 to lead Bishop Canevin (2-4) past Seton LaSalle (2-2) in a nonsection matchup. Mallory Daly scored 32 for the Rebels.

Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23 – Skyler Gates scored 20 points and Ava Clark had 14 to lead Brownsville (5-2) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-5).

Carmichaels 50, Geibel 36 – Sophia Zalar scored 18 points and Megan Voithofer had 14 as Carmichaels (1-5) defeated Geibel (1-4) in nonsection play. Emma Larkin scored 25 points for the Gators.

Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27 – Anna Thomas led with 18 points and Amelia Brose added 10 for Chartier-Houston (4-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win over California (2-4, 0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 52, Ringgold 17 – Led by 15 points from Alyssa Terza and 11 from Addyson Nigut, Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 1-0) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (0-5, 0-1) with seven points.

Franklin Regional 61, Woodland Hills 47 – Sarah Penrod put up 25 points and made four 3-pointers and Olivia Orndoff added 10 points for Franklin Regional (2-3, 1-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Carmen Vasquez scored 18 and Cierra Guest had 11 for Woodland Hills (1-4, 0-1).

Freedom 77, South Side 41 – Shaye Bailey led with 35 points, Jules Mohrbacher followed with 19, and Olivia Henderson added 13 to lead Freedom (6-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over South Side (4-2, 0-1). Maura Heberle scored 11 points and Bailey Strnisa had 10 for the Rams.

Freeport 74, Valley 40 – Morgan Croney scored a career high 25 points and Melaina Dezort had 23 points for Freeport (3-4, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win over Valley (1-5, 0-1). Tori Johnson scored 11 points and Aelan Wyley and Jada Norman each scored 10 points for the Vikings.

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Ellis School 12 – Mya Morgan had 22 points and Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 1-0) cruised to a Section 3-2A win over Ellis School (2-3, 0-1). Erica Gribble added 14 points for the Centurions and Avery Davis scored 13.

Hampton 50, New Castle 27 – Kathleen Milon scored 17 points and Meghan Murray had 16 to lead Hampton (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win over New Castle (2-5, 0-2). Armani Walker led the Red Hurricanes with 10 points.

Laurel 51, Burgettstown 41 – Regan Atkins scored 17 points and Danielle Pontius contributed 13 to lead Laurel (4-1) to a nonsection win. Burgettstown (3-2) was led by Kaitlyn Nease’s 19 points.

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 29 – Aierra Jenkins scored 16 points and Miya Harris added 14 to boost Laurel Highlands (4-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. A’kira Dade and Jersey Greer scored 12 points apiece for Uniontown (0-5, 0-1).

Lincoln Park 59, Central Valley 30 – Maddie Skya scored 22 points and J’La Kizart followed with 19 to lead Lincoln Park (5-0) to a nonsection win over Central Valley (1-3). Dakota Deangelo scored eight points for the Warriors.

McGuffey 58, Sto-Rox 26 – Libby Mallah scored 19 points, Taylor Schumacher had 16, and Hailee Kay added 10 to lead McGuffey (5-1) over Sto-Rox (1-4) in a nonsection win.

Montour 62, Fort Cherry 56 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 26 points and drained four 3-pointers and Raegan Kadlecik put up 15 points and also made four 3s to lift Montour (2-4) past Fort Cherry (3-3) in nonsection play. Raney Staub poured in 28 points and Ava Menzies scored 15 for the Rangers.

Mt. Lebanon 53, Canon McMillan 28 – Payton Collins scored 28 points and Jenny Smith had 10 for Mt. Lebanon (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Lauren Borella led Canon McMillan (1-5, 0-1) with 10 points.

Mt. Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45 – Tiffany Zelmore hit for 38 points to power Mt. Pleasant (4-1) to a nonsection win. Maddie Moore and Lanie Moore each had 11 for Southmoreland (1-4).

North Catholic 61, Highlands 33 – Alayna Rocco scored 15, Dacia Lewandowski and Anna Waskiwiecz each scored 14 and Tori Drevna finished with 11 as North Catholic (4-2, 1-0) won a Section 1-4A contest. Camille Gigon scored 11 points and Katelyn Myers added 10 for Highlands (2-3, 0-1).

Oakland Catholic 59, Latrobe 39 – Alexa Washington had 15 points and Jillian Gallo chipped in 10 for Oakland Catholic (4-2, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Carley Berk had 12 points for Latrobe (4-3, 0-1). Josie Straigis added 11 and Elle Snyder 10.

Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71 – Gemma Walker led with 27 points, Brianna Morreale added 20, and Natalie Wetzel had 18 to push Peters Township (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Bethel Park (0-5, 0-1). Mary Boff led the Blackhawks with 21 points, Carley O’Mara had 14, and Becky Gillenberger scored 10.

Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39 – Madison Zavasky scored 14 points and Sarah Pifer and Catherine Gentile each scored 12 points to lead Pine-Richland (3-2) past Trinity (3-2) in a nonsection win. Ruby Morgan led the Hillers with 16 points.

Plum 38, Gateway 36 – Dannika Susko scored 17 points to lead Plum (5-1, 1-0) past Gateway (2-4, 0-1) in a Section 1-5A opener.

Propel Braddock Hills 35, Nazareth Prep 26 – Aaliyah Brower scored 13 points and Mya Jackson added 11 for Propel Braddock Hills. Cashmere Ralph scored a game-high 18 for Nazareth Prep.

Riverview 35, East Allegheny 14 – Lily Bauer scored 10 points to lead Riverview (4-2) to a nonsection win. Lola Abraham and Brionna Long had eight apiece. Ronniya Lawrence scored all 14 points for East Allegheny (3-2).

Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50 (OT) – Natalie Hambly scored 18 points and Emerson Peffer added 13 to lead Seneca Valley (2-4) to a nonsection win over Neshannock (2-3).

Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23 – Abby Genes led with 16 points, Brianna Battles added 14, and Ava Caiarelli had 11 to lead Serra Catholic (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Steel Valley (0-6, 0-1).

Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7 – Libby Eannarino scored 22 points and Rinnie Jardini added 14 for Sewickley Academy (2-2) in a nonsection defeat of Northgate (0-4).

Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 47 – Maggie Spell led all scorers with 21 points, Karis Thomas added 19 and Cassie Sauer finished with 10 as Shady Side Academy (5-1) beat Quaker Valley (2-4) in nonsection play. Nora Johns scored 17 points and Maria Helkowski put up 11 for the Quakers.

Shenango 49, Rochester 38 – Kylee Rubin put up 21 points while Emille Fedrizzi and Janie Natale each scored 10 points to lead Shenango (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Rochester (0-5, 0-1). Aleaya Mercier scored 16 and Tia Yellick added 14 points for the Rams.

St. Joseph 55, Apollo-Ridge 42 – Julie Spinelli had 24 points and Gia Richter scored 18 to help St. Joseph (4-2) earn a nonsection win at Apollo-Ridge (4-1). Sydney McCray led the Vikings with 20 points.

Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40 – Riley McCabe led with 15 points, Laekyn Flinn added 14, and Julia Barberich had 12 for Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Albert Gallatin (2-3, 0-1).

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 49 – Kate Robbins put up 25 points and Olivia Terlecki scored 10 as Upper St. Clair (4-1, 1-0) defeated Baldwin (3-3, 0-1) in Section 2-6A. Mary Vargo scored 16 and Gianna Schoeb added 13 for the Highlanders.

Washington 57, Bentworth 41 – Kaprice Johnson scored 25 points and Olivia Woods had 12 to lead Washington (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Bentworth (2-4, 0-1). Amber Sallee and Kayla O’Dell each scored 12 points for the Bearcats.

Waynesburg 56, West Greene 33 – Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points to lead Waynesburg (6-0) to a nonsection victory. Josie Horne added 13 points and Addison Blair had 10. Taylor Karvan led West Greene (2-4) with nine.

Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23 – Laney Gerdich and Autumn Matthews scored 12 points apiece and Mikayla Chewing chipped in 10 to power Yough (2-3) to a nonsection victory. Jessica Sullivan led Deer Lakes (1-5) with eight points.

Boys basketball

Ellwood City 56, Western Beaver 45 – Joe Roth scored 25 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, leading Ellwood City (6-1) to a nonsection win. Roth finished the game with 1,010 points. Nathan Williams added 17 for the Wolverines. Levi Gray scored 15 points and Jon Backur had 10 for Western Beaver (3-3).

Brashear 61, Cornell 34 – Titus Gillett led all scorers with 20 points as Brashear (2-3) beat Cornell (0-5) in nonsection play. Julian Cordice scored nine points for the Raiders.

Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68 – Ethan Frye and Gabe Carbonara scored 23 points apiece for Derry (4-3) in a nonsection win. Frye hit four 3-pointers. Nate Papuga added 13 points and John Wasnick had 11 for the Trojans. Julian Stevens and Braedon Leatherman scored 15 for Greensburg Salem (1-4). Ryan Burkart had 12 and Luke Rallo 11.

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47 – Troy Wright scored 17 points, Houston Guessman added 13 and John Woodward finished with 11 as Jefferson-Morgan (3-3) won a nonsection game. Keyshaun Thompson scored 17, Brennan Stewart added 13 and Brock Alekson put up 10 points for Frazier (1-5).

Knoch 51, Valley 42 — Teegan Finucan scored 21 points to lead Knoch (1-5) past Valley (1-4) in nonsection action. Derek Lang added 18 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Knights. Xavier Wilson scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Vikings.

Mapletown 57, Avella 35 – Landan Stevenson scored 26 points and Braden McIntire added 18 for Mapletown (2-3) in a nonsection win. Westley Burchianti had 12 points and Bryce Wright added 11 for Avella (1-5).

Mars 80, Kiski Area 63 – Tasso Sfanos netted 34 points to help Mars (5-0) get past Kiski Area (2-5) in nonsection play. Remi Black added 16 points for the Fightin’ Planets. Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers with 22 points.

North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48 – Max Hurray scored 24 points and made four 3-pointers and Andrew Maddalon added 19 points to lead North Catholic (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Jarod Astorino scored 23 points for Ambridge (2-3, 0-1).

Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry 44 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 19 points and Giontae Clemmons added 16 to help Propel Braddock Hills (3-3) to a nonsection win. Jason Smith added 12 and Kari Hill had 10. Quinsean Reese led Perry (2-6) with 16 points. Steve Hale had 10.

Hockey

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2 (SO) – Tanner Plinta scored the game-tying goal with 2:08 left in the third period to lead Baldwin (4-4-1) to a shootout win in Class 3A. Nick Buys also scored for Baldwin. Douglas Hartman and Colin Nebel scored for Bethel Park (3-7-1).

Carrick 8, Central Valley 1 – Tanner Heidkamp scored four goals and had two assists to lead Carrick (4-4-1) to a Varsity D2 win over Central Valley (0-10). Ivan Manculich, Mason Hagan, Nolan Hurd and Cody Schmitt each had a goal for Carrick. Jake Essey scored Central Valley’s lone goal.

Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 0 – Noah Hritz had a hat trick and Jakob Dold recorded a 24-save shutout to lead Central Catholic (7-3-1) to a Class 3A win over Peters Township (8-2). Josh Moline added a goal and an assist and Anthony D’Orazio also scored.

Deer Lakes 5, Wilmington 0 – Zachary Nacey scored two goals and goaltender Benjamin Korol stopped 23 shots for the shutout as Deer Lakes (8-1) blanked Wilmington (2-7) in Varsity D2. Shawn McIntyre, R.J. Noullett and Mark Rauenswinter each tallied a goal for the Lancers.

Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 2 – Owen Sabatini scored a hat trick to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-5) to a Varsity D2 win over Trinity (0-12). Joey Wach, Josh Hill, Bobby Boord Jr. and Patrick Malandra each scored two goals and Rhys Medved added a goal for the Warriors. George Coyle and Cole Ramey were the goal scorers for the Hillers.

Morgantown 6, Burrell 5 (OT) – Ty Edgerton scored his second goal with 11 seconds left in regulation and Jacob Hollander buried the game winner in overtime to lift Morgantown (4-5) past Burrell (5-3-1) in a back-and-forth Varsity D2 tilt. Geno Valenti scored a hat trick for Morgantown. John Lukac, Mike Morazcyk, Riley Wislie, Luke Mink and Caden Lindo-Canfield each scored a goal for the Buccaneers.

North Hills 7, Blackhawk 0 – Tony Kiger scored two goals and Cole Wanner stopped all 16 shots as North Hills (10-0-1) shut out Blackhawk (2-6-3) in Class A. Owen Sroka, Lukas Posel, Nathan Hazen, Blake Kunkel and John Morrow each scored a goal for North Hills.

South Fayette 4, Mars 1 – Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and an assist and Dylan Walsh and Trevor Dalessandro also scored for South Fayette (8-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Jack Tirch scored for Mars (2-7).

Thomas Jefferson 15, Bishop McCort 5 – Ryder McGuirk scored four goals and had two assists, Andrew Oliver scored a hat trick and had three assists, Scott Allan had two goals and two assists and Jake Stock scored a goal and had four assists as Thomas Jefferson (5-5) poured it on in a Class 2A victory. Mykyta Yalovyi scored twice for Bishop McCort (7-3).

Wrestling

Beaver 42, Ellwood City 27 – Seth Kullen (133), Nick Thommpson (152), Dalton Summers (160), Aaron Miller (189), Gavin Patton (215) and Colton Robinson (285) recorded pins for Beaver (2-1) in a nonsection win. Logan Shriver (114) won a decision and Austin Hall (139) scored a pin for Ellwood City (0-2).