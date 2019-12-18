High school roundup for Dec. 17, 2019: Lincoln Park holds off Aliquippa charge

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 11:52 PM

Isaiah Smith scored 18 points and Dakari Bradford added 15 as Lincoln Park held off a late charge from Aliquippa to secure a 68-64 victory in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-3A Tuesday night.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Aliquippa (1-2, 0-2) took a 60-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Ty Crocker in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Park (5-1, 2-0) pulled back ahead on 3-pointers by Andre Wilder and LA Pratt

Zuriah Fisher led Aliquippa with 18 points. Crocker added 13.

Butler 75, Mt. Lebanon 71 — Ethan Morton scored 28 points as Butler avenged last season’s loss in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game with a nonsection win. Raine Gratzmiller added 15 and Devin Carney 10 for Butler (4-1). Blaine Gartley led Mt. Lebanon (4-1) with 18 points. Jake Hoffman, who scored exactly 30 points in each of Mt. Lebanon’s first four games, scored 13.

Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50 — Logan Murray scored 16 and Kyle Polce added 11 as Pine-Richland (3-2) won a nonsection game that was tied at halftime. Tommy Samosky had 21 for Canon-McMillan (1-4).

North Catholic 74, Seneca Valley 71 — Isaac DeGregorio scored 20 points and Jackson Paschal added 18 as North Catholic (5-1) won a nonsection matchup. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (0-4) with 27 points. Cole Brooks had 23.

Bethel Park 84, Hempfield 74 — Tommy DiRienzo had 29 points, and Ryan Meis added 19 as Bethel Park (3-3) pulled away in the third quarter for a nonsection win. Mikey Gaffney led Hempfield (2-4) with 23 points. Mike Hosni added 19 and Marcus McCarthy had 13.

Fox Chapel 69, North Hills 42 — The Class 6A No. 3 Foxes (6-0) raced out to a 24-4 lead after one quarter, held a 41-13 halftime advantage and rolled to victory over the Indians (1-3) in nonsection play. Arnold Vento scored a career-high 26 points, 18 coming on six 3-pointers, to go along with seven rebounds. Eli Yofan added 20 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals.

Penn Hills 77, Gateway 61 — Kyree Mitchell and Ed Daniels scored 22 points apiece as Penn Hills (4-1, 1-0) recorded a decisive Section 1-5A win. R.J. Stevenson had 22 for Gateway (3-2, 1-1).

Laurel Highlands 59, Woodland Hills 48 — Rodney Gallagher scored 23 points and Keandre Cook tacked on 14 as Laurel Highlands (3-1, 2-0) won in Section 1-5A. Raeshon Robertson had 15 for Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-2).

McKeesport 75, Greensburg Salem 62 — Deamontae Diggs scored 27 points and Brison Kisan added 14 as McKeesport (3-2, 1-1) won in Section 1-5A. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (1-5, 0-2) with 21 points. Ryan Thomas added 16.

Trinity 100, Montour 97 (OT) — Mike Dunn scored 27 points as Trinity (4-1, 2-0) rallied for a dramatic comeback victory in Section 2-5A. Down 72-58 entering the fourth quarter, Trinity outscored Montour (3-3, 0-1) 30-16 to force overtime. Michael Koroly had 22 points for Trinity. Dylan King added 18. Alex Boyden had 30 points for Montour. James Eubanks added 21.

Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50 — Sean Banas scored 15 points and Jared Goldstrom added 10 as Chartiers Valley (2-2, 1-1) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win in Section 2-5A. Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (3-2, 0-2) with 19 points.

Moon 58, West Mifflin 47 — Logan Young scored 20 points and Cameron Goble added 14 as Moon (1-2, 1-1) took a Section 2-5A victory. Braden Moore scored 20 for West Mifflin (1-2, 0-1).

Shaler 73, Mars 62 — Mekhi Reynolds scored 26 points and Nick Rispoli added 16 as Shaler (4-1, 2-0) won a matchup of top teams in Section 3-5A. Dylan Schlegel and Mihali Sfanos scored 12 each for Mars (4-1, 2-1), which played without Michael Carmody due to injury.

Kiski Area 62, Plum 60 — Led by a 25-point performance from Kyrell Hutcherson, the Cavaliers (3-3, 1-1) snuck by the Mustangs (1-5, 1-1) for a Section 3-5A victory on the road. Hutcherson tied the game at 60 with a free throw late in the game and then added two more in the final seconds to push the Cavaliers ahead. He finished 11 for 15 at the free throw line. Plum was led by Connor Moss, who scored a game-high 27 points. Kiski Area also received contributions from Jason Baker (13 points), Kenny Blake (10 points) and Lebryn Smith (10 points).

Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 38 — Logan Summerhill scored 19 points, and Luke Kimmich added 13 as Franklin Regional (3-4, 1-2) got off to a quick start, taking a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, en route to a Section 3-5A win. Gavin Szymanski led Armstrong (0-5, 0-2) with 18 points.

Hampton 76, Indiana 43 — Ben Ringeisen had 19 points and Luke Lindgren added 12 to lead Hampton (3-2, 2-0) in Section 3-5A. Chase Walker had 14 for Indiana (1-4, 0-2).

Quaker Valley 84, Beaver 60 — K.C. Johns scored 25 to lead four players in double figures for Quaker Valley (4-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Markus Frank added 18 and Adou Thiero had 15. Beckette Connelly and Sebastian Hill had 15 for Beaver (1-5, 0-2).

Blackhawk 63, New Castle 61 — Ryan Heckathorn scored 24 points as Blackhawk erased an eight-point first-quarter deficit to win in Section 2-4A. It’s the first win for Blackhawk (1-3, 1-0) over New Castle (4-2, 1-1) since 2010.

Uniontown 69, Albert Gallatin 57 — Isaiah Melvin scored 24 points and Billy Deshields and Jahmere Richardson added 10 each to lead Uniontown to a nonsection win. Dylan Shea had 22 for Albert Gallatin.

Waynesburg 52, Yough 44 — Lucas Garber had 22 points, and Richard Bortz added 13 as Waynesburg (3-3) went on a 16-6 run out of halftime to grab a nonsection win. Gamal Marballie had 13 points and Josh O’Bradovich scored 12 for Yough (4-2).

Highlands 80, Beaver Falls 62 — Behind a 19-point performance from Korry Myers, the Class 4A No. 2 Golden Rams (4-1) earned a nonsection victory over the Tigers (3-2, 1-0). Highlands jumped out to a 28-5 first-quarter lead. Luke Cochran added a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists while Wahkeem Roman scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Knoch 85, Valley 50 — Five players scored in double figures for the Knights (3-1) in a nonsection win. Scott Fraser led the way with 16 points for Knoch, which led 40-20 at halftime. Jared Schrecengost added 15 points, Brady McKee and Ryan Lang each tallied 14, and Jake Scheidt contributed 10. Ben Aftanas and Elijah Murray scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Valley (0-5).

Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48 — Steve Antuono score 23 points and Alexander Roth added 17 as Ellwood City (5-1, 2-0) won in Section 1-3A. Isaiah Reynolds led New Brighton (1-4, 0-2) with 21 points.

Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61 — Deon Thomas scored 22 points and Jordan Kolenda added 14 to lead Avonworth (3-2, 1-1) in Section 2-3A. Henry Karn had 19 for Fort Cherry (1-4, 0-2).

Seton LaSalle 76, Freedom 65 — Led by 21 points from Michael Bigley and 17 from Jake Verner, Seton LaSalle (4-1, 2-0) won in Section 2-3A. Tyler Borgman had 22 for Freedom (2-4, 0-2).

Carlynton 58, Keystone Oaks 49 — DeQuay Canton had 15 points and Chauncie Mickens added 13 to lead Carlynton (4-1, 1-0) to victory in Section 2-3A. Frank Stumpo led Keystone Oaks (3-2, 1-1) with 21 points.

Steel Valley 60, Shady Side Academy 58 — Camden Polak poured in 38 points to help Steel Valley (5-2, 2-0) erase a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win in Section 3-3A. Grady Munroe scored 18 for Shady Side Academy (1-3, 0-2).

East Allegheny 63, Deer Lakes 54 — Nico Pugliano scored a game-best 19 for the Wildcats in a Section 3-3A victory over the Lancers. East Allegheny led 30-16 at halftime, 44-28 at the end of three and held off a Deer Lakes rally attempt in the fourth. Jack Hollibaugh paced the Lancers (2-3, 0-2) with 14 points, while Bryce Robson added 12 in the loss.

South Allegheny 62, Burrell 38 — Three Gladiators scored in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over the Bucs. Bryce Epps led South Allegheny (6-0, 2-0) with 22 points, Antonio Epps added 17, and Ethan Kirkwood contributed 14. Brandon Coury led Burrell (1-5, 1-1) with 20 points.

McGuffey 54, Frazier 31 — CJ Cole racked up 27 points and Nate Witkowsky added 11 to help McGuffey (5-0, 2-0) stay undefeated in Section 4-3A. Owen Newcomer had 11 for Frazier (0-5, 0-2).

South Park 55, Derry 54 — Aiden Rongaus scored 17 points, including the winning basket, as South Park (2-3) rallied from six points down after one quarter to pull out a nonsection win. Justin Huss had 22 points to lead Derry (1-4). Aiden Bushey added 11.

Apollo-Ridge 61, Riverview 47 — Behind Keighton Reese’s 21-point performance, which all came from behind the three-point line, the Vikings (3-2, 1-1) earned their first Section 1-2A win of the year. The Raiders (4-2, 1-1) were led by Thanny Black and Gideon Deasy who both scored 14 points.

Summit Academy 70, Propel Braddock Hills 36 — Lamar Fitzgerald scored 21 points to help Summit Academy (3-3, 1-1) to victory in Section 1-2A. Zamir Bryant added 11 and Paul Cunningham-Hines had 10. Malik Carey led Propel Braddock Hills (1-4, 0-2) with 15 points.

OLSH 79, South Side 63 — The dynamic backcourt of Jake DiMichele and Dante Spadafora struck again, leading OLSH (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. DiMichele had 35 points and Spadafora added 32. Brandon Barber led South Side (1-4, 0-2) with 19 points.

Chartiers-Houston 70, California 65 — Alijah Vaden scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Austin Arnold added 20. Malik Ramsey led California (3-3, 1-1) with 24.

Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41 — Jayden Bristol scored 16 points and Josiah Pais added 11 for Serra Catholic (3-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Al Cree and Christopher Barrish had 13 for Carmichaels (2-3, 0-2).

Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42 — Zach Keib scored 22 points and C.J. Ziegler added 19 to help Brentwood (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Shawn Dziak and Landon Urcho had 11 for Bentworth (0-4, 0-2).

Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65 — Luke Barker scored 17 points and Marcus Haswell added 15 as Laurel went on an 18-3 run at the start of the fourth quarter to rally for a Section 3-2A win. Cole Shergi had 26 for Burgettstown (1-4, 0-1).

Vincentian 51, Nazareth Prep 48 — Alex Griggs scored 15 points and Ethan Embleton added 12 to help Vincentian (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win. Will Taylor had 16 for Nazareth Prep (3-3, 0-2).

Eden Christian 73, Rochester 39 — Thoams Medure had 17 points and Drew Lipinski added 16 in a Section 1-A win for Eden Christian (4-1, 2-0). J.D. Azulay had 24 for Rochester (0-6, 0-2).

Cornell 82, Western Beaver 39 — Kaden DiVito scored 24 points and Isaiah Langston added 21 as Cornell won in Section 1-A. Noah Gray led Western Beaver (2-2, 1-1) with 21 points.

Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28 — Dom Elliott had 13 points, KeVaughn Price added 11 and Nevan Crosby had 10 to lead Bishop Canevin (3-2, 2-0) in Section 2-A. Landon Stevenson had eight for Mapletown (0-5, 0-2).

Imani Christian 54, Propel Andrew Street 44 — Jacquess Myers scored 13 points and Aiden Betsill added 12 in a Section 3-A victory for Imani Christian (4-2, 2-0). Marcellus Wallace led Propel Andrew Street (0-5, 0-2) with 19 points. Marcell Wallace had 13.

West Greene 64, Geibel 58 — Austin Crouse scored 29 points as West Greene (1-4, 1-1) held off a second-half charge to knock off Geibel in Section 2-A. Enzo Fetsko led Geibel (4-1, 1-1) with 23 points.

Leechburg 77, Aquinas Academy 26 — The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0) had all five starters score in double-digits as they cruised to a 51-point Section 3-A victory over Aquinas (2-3, 0-2). Dylan Cook and Jake Blumer both scored 15 points, while Eli Rich added 13, Braylan Lovelace scored 12 and Connor McDermott contributed 10.

Cheswick Christian 64, Calvary Chapel 15 — The Chargers led 23-0 after one quarter and 38-2 at halftime en route to a Southwestern Athletic Conference victory. Grant Rochkind led Cheswick Christian (3-1, 2-0) with 12 points, and Andrew Drake added 10.

Girls basketball

Shaler 53, Butler 46 — Emily Cavacini had 14 points as Shaler (3-2, 1-1) jumped out to a second-quarter lead and held off a second-half rally to win in Section 1-6A. Makenna Maier led Butler (3-2, 1-1) with 15 points.

Norwin 66, North Hills 23 — Olivia Gribble scored 19 points, and Danielle Rosso added 17 as Norwin (3-2, 2-0) rolled to a Section 1-6A victory. Norwin shut out North Hills (2-3, 0-2) in the fourth quarter.

Fox Chapel 54, Pine-Richland 39 — Ellie Schwartzman scored a team-best 15 points for the Foxes (3-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-6A victory. Gabby Guerrieri and Domenica Delaney each added 11 for Fox Chapel, which outscored Pine-Richland 30-18 in the second half.

Moon 57, Lincoln Park 42 — Reilly Sunday scored 29 points and Emma Theodorsson added 14 as Moon (3-2, 1-1) bounced back from a pair of losses with a Section 1-5A victory. Taylor Smith had 19 for Lincoln Park (5-1, 0-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.

Plum 47, Franklin Regional 43 — Plum (3-2, 1-0) entered the fourth quarter down 10 points but outscored Franklin Regional (2-3, 0-2) by a 19-5 count over the final eight minutes for a Section 2-5A victory. Plum’s Kennedie Montue led all scorers with 15 points, and MacKenzie Lake added 13. Brooke Schirmir, Angel Kelly and Sydney Lindeman recorded 11 points each for Franklin Regional.

Knoch 39, Indiana 37 — Lauren Cihonski hit two free throws with 0.2 seconds left in the game to give Knoch a Section 1-4A victory over Indiana.Cihonski and Nevaeh Ewing led the Knights (4-1, 2-0) with 13 points apiece.

Southmoreland 47, McKeesport 40 — Bailey Kuhns scored 14 points to help Southmoreland over McKeesport in an early-season matchup of Section 3-4A title contenders. Southmoreland (5-0, 2-0), which rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, hasn’t allowed more than 40 points in any of its five games this season. Jhayla Bray led McKeesport (3-2, 1-1) with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21 — Autumn Gustovich had 17 points and Savannah Clark contributed 10 to help Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-0) past Mapletown (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Kiski Area 63, Propel Andrew Street 22 — In just her second career start, Morgan Reed led the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-2) with 18 points. Keeley Brockington led the Panthers with 19 points and Lexi Colaianni also chipped in 10 for the Cavaliers.

Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56 — Christiane Frye and Allyson Kirby scored 22 points apiece to lead Central Valley (4-0) to a nonsection victory. Neleh Nogay had 26 for Neshannock (2-3).

Hampton 69, Freeport 59 — Samantha Clark scored 22 points, while Louisa Fennell and Ava Soilis added 12 and 11, respectively, but the Yellowjackets (3-2) fell to the Class 5A Talbots (2-4) in nonsection play. Sophia Kelly led Hampton with 22 points.

Allderdice 62, Montour 45 — Sophia North scored 19 points and Brooklyn Jones added 16 as Allderdice won a nonsection matchup. Raegan Kadlecik led Montour (3-3) with 22 points.

Avella 71, Carmichaels 33 — Bess Lengauer, Katie Dryer and Hannah Brownlee had 10 points apiece to lead Avella (2-1) to a nonsection win. Mia Ranieri had 12 for Carmichaels (2-5).

Yough 44, Geibel 20 — Laney Gerdich had 10 points, and Yough (2-5) used a 14-4 second-quarter run to secure a nonsection victory over Geibel (0-4).

Connellsville 49, Mt. Pleasant 29 — Heather Ansell scored 17 points, and Sara Aumer chipped in 10 to lead Connellsville (2-3) to a nonsection victory over Mt. Pleasant (1-5).

Saltsburg 59, Ligonier Valley 21 — Abbie Dickie scored 22 points and Karly Cindric had 12 to lead Saltsburg (3-3) to victory in District 6. Kaelyn Adams led Ligonier Valley (1-4) with seven points.

Cheswick Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 14 — Cheswick improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference with the victory. The Chargers led 24-6 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime. Kelsey Kiger led Cheswick with 12 points, while Nina Rasulova and Daisy Hamilton each scored 10.