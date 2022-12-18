High school roundup for Dec. 17, 2022: Allderdice takes care of Montour

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Allderdice bench celebrates a 3-pointer by Logan Golle during a PIAA Class 6A playoff game against Central Catholic last season.

Logan Golle hit four 3-pointers on the way to scoring 24 points to lead Allderdice to a 64-42 victory over Montour in nonsection boys basketball Saturday.

Jack Segall added 12 points for Allderdice (5-1), which trailed by three points after the first quarter before outscoring Montour in the second quarter, 25-10. Jake Wolfe scored 15 points for Montour (2-4).

Archbishop Wood 78, North Catholic 69 — Josh Reed scored 18 points and Michael Green added 16 as Archibishop Wood, a state finalist in Class 6A last season, rallied to beat North Catholic (3-2). Andrew Maddalon led the Trojans with 28 points. Max Hurray added 20, including four 3-pointers. Matt Ellery had 11. North Catholic led 58-50 after three quarters.

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Hempfield 33 — Patrick Haigh scored 22 points to lead Bishop Guilfoyle to the nonsection win against Hempfield (2-4). Harry Sowers had 13 points for Hempfield and Drew Gordon added 12 points.

Farrell 56, Aliquippa 51 — Kylon Wilson and Nasir O’Kane scored 15 points apiece to lead Farrell to a nonsection victory. DJ Walker scored 20 points for Aliquippa (0-1). Cameron Lindsey added 13 and Quentin Goode had 10.

North Allegheny 52, Erie 50 — Anthony Sciote scored 20 points and Joey Dopirak added 10 as North Allegheny (1-4) picked up its first win of the season in a nonsection matchup. Andreas McCullum led Erie with 19 points.

Shaler 72, Grove City 46 — Kaden Orga scored 14 points and T.J. Belles had 13 points as Shaler (6-1) beat Grove City in nonsection play. Brandon London and Keegan Smetanka added 11 and 10 points for Shaler while Brett Loughry led Grove City with 13 points.

The Sagemont School (Fla.) 72, Central Catholic 47 – Debaba Tshiebwe scored 14 points and Randy Wilkerson added 11 points, but Central Catholic (1-2) fell at the King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic in Louisville (Ky.).

Girls basketball

Canon-McMillan 56, West Allegheny 38 — Lauren Borella scored 12 points and Logan Blue contributed 11 points as Canon-McMillan (2-5) defeated West Allegheny (2-4) in nonsection play. Alaina Holtz tallied 13 points in the loss.

Laurel 50, Sharpsville 37 — Johnna Hill scored 20 points to lead Laurel (5-1) to the nonsection win against Sharpsville. Regan Atkins added 10 points for Laurel, which won its fifth straight, while Chasie Fry paced Sharpsville with 20 points.

South Fayette 58, Morgantown 31 — In nonsection play, Maddie Webber scored 18 points to lead South Fayette (5-1) to victory over Morgantown (W.Va.). Ryan Oldaker added 16 points and Ava Leroux contributed 10 points for South Fayette. Lily Jordan (18 points) and Sofia Wassick (13 points) accounted for all of Morgantown’s points.

Quaker Valley 45, Montour 35 – Nora Johns led Quaker Valley (3-4) with 14 points in a nonsection win. Abigail Cleary scored 10 for Montour (2-5).

Trinity 63, Belle Vernon 38 — Eden Williamson had 15 points as Trinity (4-2) defeated Belle Vernon (2-4) in nonsection play. Macie Justice added 14 points for the Hillers while teammate Maddie Roberts chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jenna Dawson scored 11 points for Belle Vernon while Farrah Reader added 10 points.

Union 58, Monessen 29 — Kelly Cleaver had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Union (2-2) to the nonsection win against Monessen (2-2). Zoe Lepri added 10 points and four rebounds for Union, which led at halftime, 37-11. Na’Jaziah Carter recorded 13 points for Monessen.

Wrestling

King of the Mountain – Canon McMillan’s Andrew Binni (127) and Matt Furman (172) and Latrobe’s Luke Willochell (114) took home individual titles at the annual tournament at Central Mountain.

Binni topped Boyertown’s Gavin Sheridan with an 8-4 sudden victory. Furman recorded a 14-6 major decision over Central York’s Macon Myers. Willochell won a 7-2 decision over Seneca Valley’s Connor Smith in an all-WPIAL final.

Franklin Regional teammates Gavyn Beck (160) and Juliano Marion (189) and Latrobe’s Corey Boerio (215) fell in championship matches.

Canon-McMillan was second in the team standings behind host Central Mountain. Latrobe was fifth, Burrell finished seventh and Franklin Regional ended up eighth.

Kiski Duals – Butler upset Class 3A’s top ranked team, Waynesburg, 40-32, in the championship match to cap off a perfect day, becoming the first WPIAL team to knock off the Raiders in more than three years. The Golden Tornado also scored wins over Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Hempfield and Kiski Area.

Hempfield took the third-place match, beating Fort LeBeouf, 43-29. North Allegheny topped Peters Township, 48-21, in the fifth-place match. The host Cavaliers finished eighth in the team standings, dropping the seventh-place match 36-32 to Quaker Valley. Penn-Trafford defeated Yough, 63-6, in the ninth-place match.

Panther Holiday Classic – Trinity’s Dominic Canali (121) and Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (127) earned titles at Mt. Aloysius. Canali won via a 6-4 sudden victory over Mt. Pleasant’s Joseph Longhi. Vargo secured a 11-4 major decision over Trinity’s TJ Allison.

Indiana’s Nico Fanella (114), Bentworth’s Owen Ivcic (139), Mt. Pleasant’s Jameson Poklembo (145) and Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs (215) finished as runners-up.