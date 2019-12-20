High school roundup for Dec. 19, 2019: Butler girls beat Pine-Richland with fourth-quarter comeback

Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 11:47 PM

Emma Monteleone hit a layup with 3.7 seconds left to complete a comeback for Butler in a 49-47 Section 1-6A girls basketball victory over Pine-Richland on Thursday night. Down 45-35, Butler (4-2, 2-1) closed the game on a 14-2 run.

Makenna Maier led Butler with 14 points. Sarayne added 12 and Jordan Kauffman had 10. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-4, 0-3) with 14 points. Kaitlyn Kerns had 10.

Norwin 65, Seneca Valley 59 — Danielle Rosso scored 20 points, and Olivia Gribble added 14 as Norwin (4-2, 3-0) held off a challenge in Section 1-6A. Olivia West had 20 points for Seneca Valley (3-3, 1-2). Jaden Davinsizer added 18.

Hempfield 53, Canon-McMillan 47 — Sarah Liberatore scored 18 points, and Emma Hoffner added 17 points, three 3-pointers and six steals as Hempfield (2-3, 1-2) earned its first Section 2-6A win. Elli Kotar had 14 points, and Stellanie Loutison added 11 for Canon-McMillan (1-6, 0-3).

Upper St. Clair 53, Peters Township 37 — Sam Pruznik scored 17 points and Mia Brown added 14 as Upper St. Clair (3-2, 2-1) broke open a Section 2-6A game in the second quarter. Journey Thompson led Peters Township (3-3, 2-1) with 10.

Lincoln Park 53, South Fayette 37 — Taylor Smith scored 18 points and Riley Arrigo and Paige Brown added 14 apiece to help Lincoln Park (6-1, 1-1) past South Fayette (3-4, 1-2) in Section 1-5A.

Moon 46, West Allegheny 16 — Emma Theodorsson scored 11 points to lead Moon (4-2, 2-1) past West Allegheny (0-5, 0-2) in Section 1-5A.

Armstrong 46, Gateway 42 — Jaylen Callipare had 18 points to lead Armstrong (5-1, 2-1) to a key Section 2-5A victory. Alexis Margolis led Gateway (4-3, 2-1) with 14.

Mars 69, Plum 47 — Led by 22 points from Alek Johnson and 20 from Bella Pelaia, Mars (5-1, 2-1) pulled away for a Section 2-5A win. Kennedie Montue scored 26 for Plum (3-3, 1-1).

Hampton 56, Kiski Area 37 — Addie Klocko and Kayla Hoehler had 13 points apiece to lead four players in double figures for Hampton (3-4, 2-0) in a Section 2-5A win. Morgan Reed had 11 points for Kiski Area (3-4, 0-2).

Penn-Trafford 82, Uniontown 37 — Allie Prady scored 26 points, including 22 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Penn-Trafford (4-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Bella Long added 14 points, Morgan Hilty had 12 and Kenzie Powell scored 10. Mya Murray led Uniontown (1-5, 1-2) with 25 points.

Woodland Hills 66, Laurel Highlands 12 — Kayla Walter scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures as Woodland Hills (5-1, 3-0) beat Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Peyton Pinkney, Jazmine Dunn and Tatiana Vasquez had 12 apiece.

Oakland Catholic 75, Albert Gallatin 56 — Rachel Haver scored 31 points to lead four players in double figures for Oskland Catholic (4-2, 2-1) in Section 3-5A. Jordyn Ingelido had 13, Alexa Washington 12 and Mia Vigliotti 10. Bryan Bezjak led Albert Gallatin (3-3, 1-2) with 20.

Knoch 64, Greensburg Salem 42 — Nevaeh Ewing scored 27 points, Madilyn Boyer scored 11 and both Nina Shaw and Lauren Cihonski chipped in 10 to lead the Knights (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A victory over the Golden Lions. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (3-3, 1-2) with 27 points.

Indiana 64, Apollo-Ridge 29 — Indiana (3-3, 1-2) held Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 1-2) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters en route to a Section 1-4A win. Hope Cook led the Indians with 22 points, and Eve Fiala scored 15. Morgan Gamble had 15 points for the Vikings.

Freeport 57, Burrell 37 — Harley Holloway scored a game-high 17 points to lead Freeport (4-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A win over Burrell (0-6, 0-3). Melania DeZort had 13 points for the Yellowjackets, and Samantha Clark scored 11. Olivia Watts led the Bucs with 15 points.

Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 47 — Mackenzie Amalia had 28 points, nine assists and seven steals and Jolie Strati added 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Blackhawk (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A victory. Siara Conley scored her 1,000th career point for Hopewell (4-2, 1-2), leading the team with 23 points.

Central Valley 79, Ambridge 34 — Alyssa Gillin scored 21 points, Allyson Kirby added 20 and Christiane Frye had 19 to lead Central Valley (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Rachel Guthrie had 17 for Ambridge (1-4, 0-3).

West Mifflin 38, Ringgold 26 — Lauren Yuhas scored 13 points and Shelby Genes added 11 as West Mifflin (4-1, 2-10) went on a 15-7 run out of halftime to win in Section 3-4A. Martina Costa had 10 for Ringgold (2-5, 0-3).

Southmoreland 61, Yough 14 — Gracie Spadaro scored 15 points, and Olivia Cernuto added 12 as Southmoreland (6-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated in Section 3-4A with a win over Yough (2-6, 0-3). The Scotties, who are holding opponents to an average of 26 points, didn’t allow more than six points in a quarter. Delaynie Morvosh added 11 points.

Belle Vernon 59, Mt. Pleasant 23 — Rachel Wobrak had 15 points, and Taylor Rodriguez and Jenna Dawson added 10 apiece to lead Belle Vernon (4-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Melissa Davis led Mt. Pleasant (1-6, 1-2) with seven points.

Freedom 53, Neshannock 43 — Jules Mohrbacher scored 22 points and Karissa Mercier added 18 to lead Freedom (6-0, 3-0) past Neshannock (2-4, 1-2) in Section 1-3A.

Beaver 43, Riverside 16 — Payton List scored 15 points and Emma Pavelek added 14 to lead Beaver (6-0, 3-0) past Riverside (2-4, 0-3) in Section 1-3A.

Avonworth 43, Ellwood City 40 — Harris Robinson scored 16 points and Kathryn Goetz chipped in 11 for Avonworth (4-1, 2-1) in Section 1-3A. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (1-4, 0-3) with 21 points.

Brownsville 52, McGuffey 40 — Aniya Tarpley scored 24 points and Emma Seto added 14 to help Brownsville (5-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (1-5, 0-3) with 11.

Shady Side Academy 49, South Allegheny 40 — Nyla Rozier scored 28 points to carry Shady Side Academy (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Madison Kirkwood and Jamie Riggs had 16 for South Allegheny (1-5, 0-3).

Carlynton 35, Deer Lakes 29 — Led by Halley Williams’ 11-point performance, the Cougars (4-2, 3-0) slipped by the Lancers (3-3, 2-1) for a Section 3-3A victory. Reese Hasley led the Lancers with 14 points.

Steel Valley 58, Valley 26 — Soraya Gibbs led four Steel Valley players in double figures with 17 points in a Section 3-3A win at Valley (1-7, 0-3). Kelsey Salopek had 12 points for Steel Valley (2-4, 1-2). Abby Tester scored 11 points, and Abby Gongaware added 10 points.

Derry 43, East Allegheny 35 — Hannah Wedow scored 15 points to lead Derry (3-3, 2-1) to victory in a Section 3-3A game that was tied heading into the fourth quarter. Amaia Johnson led East Allegheny (2-4, 1-2) with 13 points.

OLSH 49, Shenango 36 — Kylee Rubin scored 19 points to help OLSH (4-1, 3-0) past Shenango (1-5, 0-3) in Section 1-2A.

Laurel 57, Aliquippa 36 — Regan Atkins scored 25 points to carry Laurel (5-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-2A victory. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (2-4, 1-2) with 16 points.

Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 35 — Rian Watson and Rayna Andrews had 16 points apiece to power Serra Catholic (5-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Maura Daly had 16 for Brentwood (2-5, 1-2).

Riverview 61, Jeannette 33 — The Raiders (3-4, 1-2) had three players score in double digits as they cruised to their first Section 2-2A victory of the season over the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-2). Sydney McDonough led Riverview with 13 points, Alyssa Cappa scored 11 and Alivia Schultheis added 10. Hannah Nichols led Jeannette with nine.

Ellis School 60, Springdale 19 — Ellis School (5-1, 3-0) jumped out to an 11-point first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a Section 2-2A win over Springdale (0-6, 0-2). Natalie Jasper led Ellis with 20 points, and Alexis Crichlow chipped in 10.

Burgettstown 49, Bentworth 16 — Avery Havelka scored 20 points to lead Burgettstown (4-2, 1-1) past Bentworth (1-5, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Fort Cherry 51, Carmichaels 35 — Jaida Bish scored 18 points to lead Fort Cherry (3-3, 2-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Emma Hyatt had 15 for Carmichaels (2-6, 0-2).

Bishop Canevin 57, Frazier 17 — Diajha Allen had 21 points, eight steals and seven assists to lead Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Alyssa Pollice added 19. Kaelyn Shaporka led Frazier (1-6, 1-2) with 10 points.

Rochester 63, Union 22 — Alexis Robison poured in 28 points and Corynne Hauser scored 20 to lead Rochester (6-1, 3-0) past Union (0-7, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 11 — Jersey Wise scored 20 points and Elizabeth Brudnock contributed 13 to lead West Greene (7-0, 3-0) past Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-1) in Section 2-A.

California 47, Geibel 8 — Makayla Boda scored 11 points to lead California (4-2, 2-1) past Geibel (0-5, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Avella 54, Monessen 36 — Bess Lengauer scored 14 points, and Brianna Jenkins added 11 to help Avella (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Qitarah Hardison led Monessen (4-3, 1-2) with 13 points.

Vincentian 59, Eden Christian 49 — Tara Lucot scored 19 points and Alana Winkler added 14 to lead Vincentian (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Taylor Haring had 24 for Eden Christian (2-4, 1-1).

Aquinas Academy 58, Leechburg 24 — Led by Isabella Hite’s 15-point performance, Aquinas (3-4, 1-0) earned its first Section 3-A victory of the season. Maggie Hack scored 10 points for Leechburg (1-2, 0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Propel Andrew Street 29 — Gia Scala scored 19 points, and Meghan Zambruno added 10 as Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 1-0) took a Section 3-A victory in its home opener. Keeley Brockington had 16 for Propel Andrew Street (2-4, 0-1).

Blairsville 73, Ligonier Valley 19 — Lexi Risinger scored 20 points, and Julia Potts added 14 to lead Blairsville (2-3) to a District 6 victory. For Ligonier Valley (1-5), Haley Boyd had 10 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, and Liz Crissman grabbed nine rebounds.

Boys basketball

South Allegheny 91, Steel Valley 79 — Antonio Epps scored 27 and Ethan Kirkwood added 20 as South Allegheny (6-0, 3-0) won a matchup of Section 3-3A contenders. Camden Polak scored 42 for Steel Valley (5-3, 2-1).

Shenango 50, Sewickley Academy 40 — Jason Kraner scored 17 points and Ryan Lenhart added 11 to help Shenango (6-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Max Belt led Sewickley Academy (2-3, 1-1) with 15 points.

Penn-Trafford 66, David Douglas (Ore.) 41 — Zach Rocco scored 28 points, Nick Crum added 15 points and hit four 3-pointers, and Penn-Trafford (5-0) remained undefeated with a win at the KSA Events Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Monarch (Fla.) 53, Mars 52 — Michael Carmody had a big game in a losing effort for Mars (4-2) at the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla. He racked up 31 points, going 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and collected 23 rebounds. Mihali Sfanos scored 11 for the Planets.

Waynesburg 61, McGuffey 52 — Chris King and Richard Bortz scored 16 points apiece as Waynesburg (5-3) won at the KSA Events Classic in Orlando, Fla. Lucas Garber added 14. C.J. Cole led McGuffey (5-2) with 19 points.

Keystone Oaks 49, Northgate 46 — Frank Stumpo hit for 22 points and Rob Volpe added 12 to lead Keystone Oaks (4-2) to a nonsection win. Josh Dugan had 16 for Northgate (1-5).

Beth-Center 84, Bentworth 55 — Andrew Bower scored 29 and Nick Martin added 20 as Beth-Center (4-2) pulled away with a 30-point second quarter for a nonsection win. Shawn Dziak led Bentworth (0-5) with 21 points.

Wrestling

Ellwood City 48, Beaver 15 — Austin Walley won by fall in the first minute at 220 pounds to record his 100th career victory for Ellwood City in a Section 2A-AA win over Beaver.

Norwin 50, Greensburg Salem 24 — Josh Page (170) and Ryan Weinzen (182) recorded pins, Frankie Gill (160) won by major decision and Clayton Morris (195) took a decision as Norwin won the first four bouts en route to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Conner Henning (113) and Luke Passarelli (120) had pins and Kurtis Phipps (138) and John Altieri (145) tech falls for Norwin. Billy McChesney (285), Nico Williams (126) and Cody Kaufman (132) had pins for Greensburg Salem.

Hockey

Westmont Hilltop 5, Freeport 3 — Nico DiSanti tied the score for Freeport eight minutes into the third period, but Colin Gorman scored twice in the final four minutes to propel Westmont Hilltop (3-6-1) to a PIHL Class A victory. Paul Zecca scored twice for the Yellowjackets (3-8). Freeport outshot the Hilltoppers, 39-22. Klye Replogle had a goal and two assists for Westmont Hilltop, and Ian Amaranto made 36 saves in net.

Mars 9, Plum 1 — Parker Gable scored the lone goal from Plum (6-5) in a PIHL Class AA loss to Mars (3-6). Mack Riemer and Luke Raymundo scored two goals apiece for Mars.