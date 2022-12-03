High school roundup for Dec. 2, 2022: Meleek Thomas nets 38 as Lincoln Park beats Imani Christian

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Drew Gordon defends Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Burkhart during the Hempfield tip-off tournament Friday.

Meleek Thomas scored a game-high 38 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 77-74 victory over Imani Christian in a star-studded boys basketball matchup at the Midlan Classic at Geneva College on Friday night.

Brandin Cummings added 22 points for Lincoln Park (1-0), which rallied from a six-point halftime deficit. Thomas and Cummings combined to shoot 17 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Dame Givner led Imani Christian (0-1) with 18 points. Alier Maluk scored 13 points and Virgil Hall added 10.

Albert Gallatin 87, West Greene 31 – Aiden Black scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers as Albert Gallatin (1-0) defeated West Greene (0-1) at the Brownsville Tournament. Greyson Jerret and Shymere Wilson each scored 11 points and Issac Ellsworth added 13 for the Colonials.

Allderdice 77, North Allegheny 62 – Logan Golle scored 19 points, Major Rainey and Jack Segall each scored 15 and Antwon Ward-Thurman added 17 as Allderdice (1-0) beat North Allegheny (0-1) in nonsection play. Ty Iwanonkiw scored 18 points, Joe Dopirak added 12 and Anthony Sciote put up 15 for the Tigers.

Armstrong 55, Grove City 35 – Cadin Olsen scored 23 points and Jack Valasek added 19 to lead Armstrong (1-0) to victory over Grove City (0-1) at the Armstrong Tournament. Brett Loughry scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

Avonworth 74, Knoch 60 – Austin Johncour scored 23 points and Rowan Carmichael added 22, including four 3-pointers, for Avonworth (1-0) in the Butler Tournament. Peyton Faulker had 13. Freshman Teegan Finucan led Knoch (0-1) with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Jackson Bauman added 14.

Beaver 65, Plum 41 – Sawyer Butler scored 21, Ty Butler scored 18 points and each made four 3-pointers to lead Beaver (1-0) over Plum (0-1) in the Brentwood Tournament. Brady Mayo scored 10 points for Beaver. Griff Oresic led Plum with 10 points.

Bentworth 72, Mapletown 46 – Landon Urcho led with 23 points, Christopher Harper followed with 15, and Coltyn Lusk added 13 to lead Bentworth (1-0) past Mapletown (0-1) at the Mapletown tournament. Landan Stevenson scored 16 points and A.J. Vanata had 12 points for the Maples.

Bethel Park 69, East Allegheny 42 – Ben Guffey scored 22 points and Mike Brown added 17 for Bethel Park (1-0) in a win at the South Park Tournament. Michael Mathias chipped in 10. Troy Anderson led East Allegheny (0-1) with 12 points.

Carrick 68, Brentwood 53 – Josiah Burt scored 20 points, Will Smith had 12, and Kenny Ensley added 10 to lead Carrick (1-0) past Brentwood (0-1) at the Brentwood Tournament. Forrest Betz and Talan Kammermeier each scored 10 for the Spartans.

Charleroi 55, Ringgold 46 – Ben Shields hit for 22 points to lead Charleroi (1-0) to a MVI Classic victory. Jacob Chambers added 15 points and Joel Chambers had 10. Lorenzo Glasser led Ringgold (0-1) with 15 points. Daryl Tolliver had 13.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Avella 32 – Avery Molek scored 18 points and Nate Gregory added 12 to lead Chartiers-Houston (1-0) past Avella (0-1) in the McGuffey Tournament. Bryce Wright scored 12 points and made four 3-pointers and Westley Burchianti scored 11 points for Avella.

Chartiers Valley 53, Baldwin 52 – Jayden Davis scored 26 points and Drew Sleva added 14 as Chartiers Valley (1-0) picked up a win at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Nathan Richards and Matthew Schenk scored 13 points apiece for Baldwin (0-1).

Clairton 75, Elizabeth Forward 53 – Devon Dean led with 22 points, DaShawn Hines had 18, and Capone Jones added 17 to lead Clairton (1-0) past Elizabeth Forward (0-1) at the MVI tournament. Charlie Nigut led Elizabeth Forward with 24 points and Krystian Kennedy had 13 points.

Derry 66, Ligonier Valley 51 – Gabe Carbonara scored 25 points and Nate Papuga followed with 23 points and four 3-pointers as Derry (1-0) beat Ligonier Valley (0-1) in the United Tournament. John Jablunovsky led the Rams with 13 points.

Ellwood City 56, Rochester 35 – Joe Roth had a double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds leading Ellwood City (1-0) to a win over Rochester (0-1) in the Midland Classic at Geneva College.

Fox Chapel 50, Pine-Richland 38 – Kam Greil scored 12 of his career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Fox Chapel (1-0) pull away from Pine-Richland (0-1) at the Upper St. Clair Tournament. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 10 points for the Foxes. Owen Luellen led the Rams with 13 points and Emery Moye scored 12.

Franklin Regional 55, Connellsville 21 – At the Hempfield Tournament, Cooper Rankin scored 15 points to lead the Panthers to a season-opening victory. Franklin Regional led 23-5 after the first quarter and 36-8 at halftime.

Hampton 66, Seneca Valley 60 – Peter Kramer led with 28 points, Eric Weeks had 17, and Jaden McMeekin added 10 to push Hampton (1-0) past Seneca Valley (0-1) at the North Hills Tournament, giving Talbots coach Joe Lafko his 500th career win. Tyler Pepin scored 19 points and Luke Lawson and Connor Oros each had 14 points for the Raiders.

Hempfield 51, Greensburg Salem 22 – Harrison Sowers scored a game-high 16 points and Drew Gordon added 12 as the Spartans (1-0) coasted to victory in their season opener at their 18th annual tip-off tournament. Ryan Burkart scored 13 for Greensburg Salem (0-1).

Highlands 78, Burrell 40 – Jimmy Kunst had 24 points to pace tournament host Highlands (1-0) to a win over Burrell (0-1) at the Highlands Tournament. Bradyn Foster added 17 points and Cameron Reigard scored 16.

Indiana 65, Marion Center 29 – Gavin Homer scored 14 points and Hunter Martin followed with 13 points to lead Indiana (1-0) past Marion Center (0-1) at the Indiana Tournament. Evan Risinger led Marion with 10 points.

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Waynesburg 33 – Troy Wright scored 16 points to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-0) past Waynesburg (0-1) at the Fort Cherry tournament.

Keystone Oaks 63, Brashear 49 – Cameron Green scored 16 points and Collin Harris added 10 for Keystone Oaks (1-0) at its home tournament. Titus Gillett scored 28 for Brashear (0-1).

Kiski Area 61, Geibel 60 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored a team-high 12 points and 10 Cavaliers players hit the scoresheet to lead Kiski Area (1-0) at the Armstrong Tournament. Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel (0-1) with 31 points. Trevon White and Jeff Johnson had 12 each.

Latrobe 77, Richland 48 – Landon Butler scored 28 points for Latrobe (1-0) at the Mountain Cat Tournament at Pitt-Johnstown. Max Butler added 10 points and John Wetzel had 10 for the Wildcats. Declan Piscatello had 12 for Richland (0-1).

Laurel Highlands 64, Mt. Lebanon 59 – Keondre DeShields scored 30 points and Rodney Gallagher added 24 to lead Laurel Highlands (1-0) past Mt. Lebanon (0-1) at the Mt. Lebanon tournament. Nathaniel Girod scored 14 points, Liam Sheely had 13, and Tanner Donati added 10 for the Blue Devils.

Leechburg 68, Apollo-Ridge 24 – Owen McDermott scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Leechburg (1-0) at its tip-off tournament. Tyler Foley had 15, Ashton Redmond 12 and Braylan Lovelace 11 for the Blue Devils. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (0-1) with 12 points.

Mars 80, Franklin 71 – Tasso Sfanos led Mars (1-0) with 33 points, Ryan Ceh scored 21 and Devon Koch added 10 points as the Fightin’ Planets defeated Franklin at the Sharon Tournament. Damon Curry led all scorers with 34 points for Franklin.

McKeesport 75, Serra Catholic 47 – Shayne McGraw scored 14 points and Ja’Vonta Belton chipped in with 11 as McKeesport (1-0) beat Serra Catholic (0-1) at the MVI Classic. Elijah Ward led the Eagles with 13 points.

Mercer 42, Riverside 37 – Jake Mattocks scored 12 points to lead Mercer past Riverside (0-1) at the Laurel Tournament. Nate Kolesar scored 11 points and Sam Hughes added 10 for the Panthers.

Neighborhood Academy 79, Trinity Christian 30 – Shamar Simpson scored 21 points, Courtney Wallace put up 17 and John Wilkins added 16 as Neighborhood Academy (1-0) trounced Trinity Christian (0-1) at the Neighborhood Academy Tournament. Daniel Kyte scored 14 points and Andrew Gutierrez added 11 for Trinity Christian.

Neshannock 67, Academy for Urban Scholars 9 – Jack Giles scored 12 points as Neshannock (1-0) ran away with a win at the tournament it hosts.

North Hills 75, Perry Traditional Academy 28 – Royce Parham led all scorers with 22 points as North Hills (1-0) defeated Perry Traditional Academy (0-1) at the North Hills Tournament. Jayden Thomas scored 14 points and Michael Arnett-Hoskey added 10 for North Hills. Jelani Saunders scored 11 points for Perry.

Norwin 65, Jeannette 39 – Adam Bilinsky hit for 29 points and Colin Gunzberger added 11 as Norwin (1-0) won at its tournament, defeating Jeannette (0-1).

Peters Township 71, Altoona 58 – Brendan McCullough scored 16 points, Jack Dunbar added 12 and Nate Miller tacked on 10 as Peters (1-0) were victorious against Altoona (0-1) in the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Ashton Neely scored 20 and Jalen Triplin added 14 for Altoona.

Propel Braddock Hills 67, Cornell 32 – Ben Mayhew hit for 24 points and Giontae Clemmons added 18 to lead Propel Braddock Hills (1-0) at the Neighborhood Academy Tournament. Pat Panichella added 11. Julian Cordice led Cornell (0-1) with 20 points.

Quaker Valley 55, Sewickley Academy 42 – Joseph Coyle scored 29 points and Dana Kromah contributed with 10 as Quaker Valley (1-0) defeated Sewickley Academy (0-1) at the Carlynton Tournament.

River Valley 62, Mt. Pleasant 54 (OT) – Dom Speal led River Valley (1-0) with 22 points at the River Valley Tournament. Yukon Daniels led with 18 points and Brayden Caletri and Matt Shrum each had 10 points for Mt. Pleasant (0-1).

Riverview 61, Valley 38 – Dan Roupas scored 17 points and Jack Betler added 11 to lead Riverview (1-0) past Valley (0-1) at the Freeport Tournament. Nate Sprajcar and Amberson Bauer added nine points apiece for the Raiders, who forced 26 turnovers.

Shady Side Academy 61, Freeport 51 – Eli Teslovich hit for 30 points and Nate Mallory added 11 to lead Shady Side Academy (1-0) at the Freeport Tournament. Brady Sullivan led the Yellowjackets (0-1) with 14 points.

South Fayette 57, Canon-McMillan 41 – Elijah Hood scored 20 points and Dylan Head contributed 10 for South Fayette (1-0) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament. Eamon O’Donoghue scored 12 for the Big Macs.

South Side 74, Freedom 38 – Brody Almashy led all scorers with 25, Carter Wilson and A.C. Corfield each scored 13 points to lead South Side (1-0) past Freedom (0-1) at the South Side Tournament.

Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 63 – Evan Berger poured in 42 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-0) at the MVI Classic. Noah Prosser added 18 points and Ryan Lawry had 10 for the Jaguars. Zion Moore scored 32 points for Belle Vernon (0-1), which also played in a PIAA football semifinal Friday night.

Trinity 55, Washington 50 – Tim Hodges scored 16 points and Jacob Dunkle added 14 as Trinity (1-0) beat Washington (0-1) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament. Ruben Gordon scored 17 and Davoun Fuse put up 16 points for the Prexies.

Uniontown 91, Steel Valley 21 – Notorious Grooms scored 15 points and Calvin Winfrey added 13 as Uniontown (1-0) handled a Steel Valley (0-1) on a night the Ironmen played in the PIAA football semifinals. Bakari Wallace had 12 points and Tanner Uphold 10 for Uniontown.

Upper St. Clair 87, Seton LaSalle 82 – Nick Sukernek scored 31 points and made eight 3-pointers and Matthew Gaitler added 24 points as Upper St. Clair (1-0) got past Seton LaSalle (0-1) at the USC Tournament. Christian Ito scored 15 points for the Panthers. Connor Pratt led the Rebels with 31 points, Nick Sikorski scored 14 and made five 3-pointers and Patrick Weldon added 13 points.

Western Beaver 57, Hopewell 53 – Levi Gray led Western Beaver (1-0) with 30 points in a win against Hopewell (0-1) at the South Side Tournament. Mason Showrank led the Vikings with 11 points and Lawrence Kasanzale added 10.

Yough 77, Purchase Line 23 – Terek Crosby scored 29 points and Austin Matthews added 16 as Yough (1-0) beat Purchase Line (0-1) at the Indiana Tournament. Tyler Travillion had 12 points and Parker Rost 10 for the Cougars.

Girls basketball

Armstrong 62, Butler 38 – Kayla Fitzgerald led with 18 points and Emma Paul followed with 17 to lead Armstrong (1-0) past Butler (0-1) at the Armstrong tournament.

Avonworth 58, Ambridge 11 – Sydney Savatt scored 10 points to lead Avonworth (1-0) past Ambridge (0-1) in the Deer Lakes Tournament.

Beaver 51, West Mifflin 32 – Chloe List and Emerson Connelly each scored 13 points and Hailey Tooch added 10 points to lead Beaver (1-0) over West Mifflin (0-1) at the Brentwood Tournament. Emily Beck scored 11 points and Savaughn Wimbs had 10 for the Titans.

Blackhawk 59, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27 – Haley Romigh netted 12 points and Piper Romigh scored 11 for Blackhawk (1-0) in a win over OLSH (0-1) at the Montour Tournament.

Brentwood 45, Steel Valley 18 – Paige Boehm had nine points and 10 rebounds and Mia March added seven points and 14 boards as Brentwood (1-0) won at its tournament, defeating Steel Valley (0-1).

Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26 – Ava Clark scored 11 points as Brownsville (1-0) beat Bentworth (0-1) at the Brownsville Tournament. Amber Sallee led Bentworth with 11 points.

Burgettstown 66, McGuffey 40 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 26 points and Eden Rush followed with 13 points to lead Burgettstown (1-0) to an Avella tournament win. Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (0-1) with 18 points.

Burrell 55, Sto-Rox 30 – Juliana Fisher scored 16 points to lead Burrell (1-0) past Sto-Rox (0-1) at the Frazier Tournament.

Carlynton 48, Propel Braddock Hills 9 – Naima Turner scored 20 points and Sky Brown added 13 to power Carlynton (1-0) past Propel Braddock Hills (0-1) in the Carlynton Tournament.

Charleroi 53, California 15 – Bella Carroto scored 21 points and McKenna DeUnger added 10 to pace Charleroi (1-0) at the Major Corley Tournament at Monessen. Rakiyah Porter scored 11 for California (0-1).

Chartiers Valley 67, Elizabeth Forward 34 – Ella Cupka led with 21 points and Lilah Turnbull followed with 15 to lead Chartiers Valley (1-0) past Elizabeth Forward (0-1) at the Keystone Oaks Tournament.

East Allegheny 40, Sewickley Academy 36 – Cashmere Marshall hit for 19 points to lead East Allegheny (1-0) at the Carlynton Tournament. Rinnie Jardine led Sewickley Academy (0-1) with 15 points.

Franklin Regional 55, Allderdice 14 – Sarah Penrod scored 13 points and Gabby Keough added 10 to lead Franklin Regional (1-0) over Allderdice (0-1) at the Fayette County Tournament. Bailey White led Allderdice with six points.

Freedom 46, Hopewell 44 – Shaye Bailey scored 15 points to power Freedom (1-0) to victory in the South Side Tournament. Jules Mohrbacher added 11 points and Cassidy Harris had 10 for the Bulldogs. Lauryn Speicher led Hopewell (0-1) with 14 points.

Fort Cherry 54, West Greene 19 – Raney Staub scored 18 points and Olivia Kemp followed with 14 to lead Fort Cherry (1-0) past West Greene (0-1) at the Fort Cherry Tournament. Katie Meek led Pioneers with nine points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Ringgold 25 – Freshman Erica Gribble scored 22 points in her debut as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0) defeated Ringgold (0-1) in the Ringgold tournament.

Hampton 59, Canon McMillan 30 – Meghan Murray scored 27 points, Jat Milon had 14, and Claire Rodgers added 12 to lead Hampton (1-0) past Canon McMillan (0-1) at the Seneca Valley Tournament. Samantha Miller led Canon McMillan with eight points.

Hempfield 57, Connellsville 22 – Brooke McCoy led with 17 points and Sarah Podkul added 13 points to lead Hempfield (1-0) to a Fayette County tournament win. Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville (0-1) with nine points.

Highlands 36, Fox Chapel 29 – Kalleigh Nerone and Zoey Celko scored eight points apiece to lift Highlands (1-0) past Fox Chapel (0-1) at the Freeport Tournament.

Kiski Area 50, Knoch 38 – Sydney Joyce and Lexi Colaianni scored 15 points apiece to lead Kiski Area (1-0) at the Armstrong Tournament. Emma Peck added 13 points for the Cavaliers. Megan Vasas led Knoch (0-1) with 12 points.

Latrobe 68, Cambria Heights 30 – Emma Blair led all scorers with 22 points as Latrobe (1-0) defeated Cambria Heights at the River Valley Tournament. Carley Berk scored 15 points while Josie Straigis and Camille Dominick each added 10 for the Wildcats. Sienna Kirsch scored 11 points to lead Cambria Heights.

Leechburg 53, Nazareth Prep 10 – Olivia Vigna scored 13 points and Christine Guo had 11 for Leechburg (1-0) at the Leechburg Tournament. Cashmere Ralph scored 10 points for Nazareth Prep (0-1).

Lincoln Park 59, Bishop Canevin 38 – Aizlyn Thompson (15), Maddie Syka (13) and J’La Kizart (12) scored in double figures in a victory for Lincoln Park (1-0) at the Fort Cherry Tournament. Josie Bochicchio scored nine points for Bishop Canevin (0-1).

Mars 48, Laurel 44 – Olivia Donnelly scored 16 points and Vita Vargo had 11 to lead Mars (1-0) to a win over Laurel (0-1) at the Slippery Rock Tournament. Regan Atkins, Johnna Hill and Danielle Pontius each scored nine points for Laurel.

Monessen 39, Derry 24 – Hailey Johnson scored 10 points to lead Monessen (1-0) to a win over Derry (0-1) at the Major Corley Tournament at Monessen.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Bishop Kearney (NY) 50 – Peyton Collins had six 3-pointers and Shea McCarthy had 10 points for Mt. Lebanon (1-0) at the Border Battle tournament. Amaia Jackson scored 18 points and Klarissa Goode had 16 for Bishop Kearney (0-1).

North Allegheny 78, Altoona 64 – Lydia Betz scored 23 points, Jasmine Timmerson added 18, Kellie McConnell put up 12 and Cam Phillips had 10 as North Allegheny (1-0) beat Altoona at the NA Tournament. Melana Eyer scored 21 points and sank five 3-pointers for Altoona.

North Catholic 64, Gateway 46 – Alayna Rocco scored 22 points and Anna Waskiwiecz had 15 points for North Catholic (1-0) at the Play 4 Mae tournament. Marlino Grado led Gateway (0-1) with 23 points.

Oakland Catholic 66, Bethel Park 40 – Halena Hill led with 15 points, London Creech followed with 13, and Rachel Haver and Alexa Washington each added 11 to lead Oakland Catholic (1-0) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (0-1). Mary Boff led the Hawks with 13 points.

Penn-Trafford 54, Baldwin 50 – Olivia Pepple scored 20 points and Penn-Trafford (1-0) used a 20-point second quarter to win at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Torrie DeStefano added 11 points and Kamryn Pieper had 10 for the Warriors. Katie Lucarelli led Baldwin (0-1) with 18 points.

Peters Township 65, Thomas Jefferson 49 – Gemma Walker led with 23 points and Natalie Wetzel added 16 for Peters Township (1-0) at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Laekyn Flinn scored 27 points and Riley McCabe had 13 for Thomas Jefferson (0-1).

Pine-Richland 54, Moon 26 – Madison Zavasky scored 27 points and Catherine Gentile added 14 for Pine-Richland (1-0) at the Moon Tournament. Jayla Brown scored 11 for the Tigers (0-1).

Quaker Valley 50, Montour 47 – Freshman Oumou Thiero scored 22 points to lead Quaker Valley to a win at the Montour Tournament. Nora Johns added 11 and Maria Helkowski 10 for the Quakers.

Riverview 49, Ellis School 29 – Lily Bauer had 15 points, Katerina Tsambis added 13 points and Lola Abraham scored 11 to push Riverview (1-0) past Ellis School (0-1) at the Aquinas Academy Tournament. Katie Anderson led Ellis School with seven points.

Shaler 70, Seton LaSalle 49 – Haley Kostorick led all scorers with 31 points and made eight 3-pointers as Shaler (1-0) defeated Seton LaSalle (0-1) at the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Hanna Dejidas scored 13 points while Bayleigh Perez and Noelle Roth each scored 10 points for the Titans. Mallory Daly led Seton LaSalle with 18 points and Addie Lonergan added 11.

Shenango 51, Riverside 25 – Janie Natale led Shenango (1-0) to a New Castle Tournament win with 16 points. Gina Carr scored nine points for Riverside (0-1).

South Allegheny 54, Calvary Christian 22 – Angelina Cortazzo scored 19 points and Ella Lotz added nine for South Allegheny (1-0) at the Neighborhood Academy Tournament. Emma Shashura and Hannah Cramer scored 11 each for Calvary Christian (0-1).

South Fayette 45, Upper St. Clair 39 – Ava Leroux scored 15 points and Maddie Webber added 12 as South Fayette (1-0) beat Upper St. Clair (0-1) at the Moon Tournament. Rylee Kalocay scored 19 points and Olivia Terlecki followed with 10 for the Panthers.

Southmoreland 38, Yough 35 – Regan Carson scored 16 points and Maddie Moore added 14 to lead Southmoreland (1-0) past Yough (0-1). Laney Gerdich scored 17 and Mikayla Chewing 14 for the Cougars.

St. Joseph 54, Belle Vernon 48 – Julie Spinelli scored 29 points to help St. Joseph (1-0) top Belle Vernon (0-1) at the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Kenzi Seliga notched a career-high 32 points for the Leopards.

Trinity Christian 29, Neighborhood Academy 16 – Eilidh Edgar led Trinity Christian (1-0) with 16 points at the Neighborhood Academy tournament. Justice Irvin scored 14 points for Neighborhood Academy (0-1).

Washington 51, Jefferson-Morgan 9 – Olivia Woods and Cayleigh Brown each scored 13 points and Kaprice Johnson added 10 to lead Washington (1-0) past Jefferson-Morgan (0-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan tournament.

Waynesburg 54, Carmichaels 31 – Kaley Rohanna scored 24 points and made four 3-pointers as Waynesburg (1-0) beat Carmichaels (0-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Sophia Zalar scored 17 points to lead Carmichaels.