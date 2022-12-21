High school roundup for Dec. 20, 2022: Hampton makes statement with win over Shaler

By:

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Liam Mignogna scored 14 points and Robert Coll and Peter Kramer added 10 points each to lead Hampton to a 51-27 victory over Shaler in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Kaden Orga led Shaler (6-2) with 10 points. The Talbots outscored the Titans 16-0 in the second quarter.

Allderdice 77, Brashear 56 – Major Rainey and Ethan Anish each scored 15 points, and Logan Golle had 12 to lead Allderdice (6-1, 1-0) past Brashear (2-4, 0-1) in the City League.

Baldwin 54, Seneca Valley 52 – Nate Wesling led with 18 points and Nate Richards had 10 to push Baldwin (4-4) past Seneca Valley (1-5) in a nonsection win. Andrew Roy and Luke Lawson each scored 15 points for the Raiders.

Beaver 83, Hopewell 40 – Brady Mayo hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Beaver (6-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Ty Butler added 15 and Aiden Townsend had 13 for the Bobcats. Mason Showrank scored 17 for Hopewell (3-5, 0-2).

Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73 – Zion Moore led with 36 points, Quinton Martin followed with 19, and Alonzo Wade added 18 as Belle Vernon (2-4) celebrated the return of football players to its roster with a nonsection win over McKeesport (1-5). Shaye McGraw scored 21 points and Travarese Rowe had 11 for the Tigers.

Bethel Park 63, Elizabeth Forward 56 – Ben Guffey scored 20 points and Shawn Davis, Michael Mathias and Nick Brown each scored 13 points to lead Bethel Park (5-1) past Elizabeth Forward (2-5) in a nonsection win. Andrew Cook scored 24 points and Isaiah Turner had 21 for the Warriors.

Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 42 – Zach Oliver led with 19 points, Jacob Patton had 14 and Tyler Heckathorn added 10 for Blackhawk (4-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (3-3, 0-1). Cameron DeVincentis led the Warriors with 13 points.

Brentwood 67, Sto-Rox 57 – Carter Betz led with 19 points, Talan Kammermeier had 14 and Forrest Bertz added 11 for Brentwood (4-3, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Sto-Rox (2-2, 1-1). Dre Miller-Ross scored 18 points and Jaymont Green-Miller had 16 for the Vikings.

Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53 – Macky Bennis hit for 35 points and Tucker Bitar added 23 to lead Burrell (3-4, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Jimmy Pleskovitch scored 20 points and Haden Sierocky added 15 for Ligonier Valley (1-7, 0-2).

Chartiers Valley 76, Knoch 49 – Jayden Davis scored 25 points to pace Chartiers Valley (6-0) to a nonsection victory. TJ Kubiscek added 12 and Drew Sleva 10 for the Colts. Teegan Finucan had 22 points and Jackson Bauman added 12 for Knoch (2-6).

Clairton 80, Riverview 71 – Kaden Smith hit for 32 points and DaShawn Hines added 23 to lead Clairton (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Devon Dean had 15 for the Bears. Amberson Bauer scored 27, ben Hower added 22 and Nate Sprajcar had 15 for Riverview (4-2, 1-1).

Deer Lakes 82, Derry 55 – Bryce Robson scored 20 points and Billy Schaeffer added 16 to power Deer Lakes (4-3, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Wayne Love had 12 and Nate Litrun 10 for the Lancers. Nate Papuga and Gabe Carbonara scored 20 points each for Derry (4-4, 0-1).

Eden Christian 63, Rochester 43 – Ryan Merrick and Malachi Manges each scored 14 points to lead Eden Christian (5-1) to a nonsection win. Jerome Mullins led Rochester (2-4) with 17 points.

Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50 – Owen Norman scored 27 points, Evan Pond had 11 and Derek Errett added 10 to lead Fort Cherry (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Bentworth (5-2, 1-1). Landon Urcho scored 21 points and Cristian May had 12 for the Bearcats.

Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53 – Kam Greil scored a career-high 24 points and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 11 to lead Fox Chapel (6-1) past Moon (3-3) in a nonsection win. Elijah Guillory led the Tigers with 17 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70 – Tyree Turner scored 23 points and Jaydin Canady added 18 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 1-1) in a Section 3-2A battle. Franco Alvarez added 15 for the Centurions. Isaiah Petty led Serra Catholic (2-5, 0-2) with 24 points. Owen Dumbroski had 14 and Joey DeMoss added 13.

Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70 – Braedon Leatherman scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, Ryan Burkart had 20, and Julian Stevens added 13 to push Greensburg Salem (2-5) to a nonsection win. Daryl Tolliver scored 23 points and Lorenzo Glasser had 20 for Ringgold (0-6).

Highlands 82, Valley 38 – Bradyn Foster scored 20 points and Cameron Reigard added 18 for Highlands (6-0) in a nonsection victory. Jimmy Kunst chipped in 14 points and Landan Signorella had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Rams. David Primus led Valley (2-5) with 17 points. Jacob Staraniec had 11 and Xavier Wilson 10.

Keystone Oaks 52, Steel Valley 51 – Tulio Watts scored 16 points and Collin Harris and Clinton Robinson added 12 apiece as Keystone Oaks (3-4, 1-1) grabbed a Section 2-3A win. Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (1-6, 1-1) with 29 points.

Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35 – Dominic DiNinno scored 25 points and Isaiah Gonzalez added 21 to lead Kiski Area (3-5) to a nonsection win. Gavin Homer scored 20 for Indiana (3-4).

Laurel Highlands 65, Thomas Jefferson 54 – Keondre Deshields scored 28 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career in a nonsection win for laurel Highlands (5-0) over Thomas Jefferson (4-3).

McGuffey 42, Sunbright (TN) 28 – Philip McCuen netted 12 points for McGuffey (4-3) in a win at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

Mohawk 83, Freedom 32 – Led by 21 points from Deven Sudziak, 19 from Kiegan Hopper and 18 from Bobby Fadden, Mohawk (7-0, 1-0) won its Section 1-3A opener. Silas McCullough had 11 and Austin Coll 10 for Freedom (1-8, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 48, Fremont (NE) 42 – Riley Farabaugh scored 12 points as Mt. Lebanon (3-3) picked up a win at the Seahawk Classic in Hilton Head, S.C.

Neshannock 70, Ellwood City 44 – Luciano DeLillio scored 26 points and Jack Glies had 17 to lead Neshannock (4-1, 2-0) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-3A. Joe Roth scored 28 for Ellwood City (7-2, 1-1).

New Castle 60, Tennessee High 42 – Isaiah Boice scored 20 points to lead New Castle (6-0) at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

Northgate 78, St. Joseph 46 – Josh Williams scored 29 points and Stevie Goetz added 21 to power Northgate (3-2) to a nonsection win. Landon Lockett added 10 for the Flames. Jimmy Giannetta scored 23 and Ethan Zale added 12 for St. Joseph (4-3).

North Hills 72, Montour 45 – Zach Pollaro led with 16 points, Jayden Thomas followed with 15 and Jake Pollaro added 11 to lead North Hills (5-1) over Montour (2-5) in a nonsection win. Ricky Johnson-McClain led the Spartans with 14 points.

Obama Academy 57, Carrick 27 – Torrien Perkins had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Xzavier Rodgers also scored 17 points to lead Obama Academy (2-2, 1-0) past Carrick (2-6, 0-1) in the City League.

Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55 – Giontae Clemmons scored 24 points and Benjamin Mayhew added 23 to propel Propel Braddock Hills (4-3) to a nonsection victory. Patrick Panichella added 13. Lane Allison scored 30 for West Greene (1-6).

Shady Side Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 30 – Eli Teslovich scored 15 points and Nate Mallory added 10 to lead 12 players who hit the scoresheet for Shady Side Academy (6-1, 2-0) in a Sectiojn 3-3A win. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-6, 0-2) with 17 points.

South Park 55, Seton LaSalle 49 – Luke Scarf led South Park (3-2, 1-0) with 18 points and Anthony Deprospo added 14 in a Section 2-3A win. Hayden Merchant scored 19 points and Eli Smith had 11 for Seton LaSalle (1-5, 0-2).

Trinity 73, West Allegheny 46 – Tim Hodges scored 22 points and Owen Wayman added 14 for Trinity (4-3) in a nonsection win. Brandon Bell had 19 for West Allegheny (3-4).

Union 63, Avonworth 54 – Matt Stanley led with 21 points and Peyton Lombardo added 15 for Union (3-0) in a nonsection win. Rowan Carmichael scored 25 points and Austin Johncour had 12 for Avonworth (2-4).

West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47 – Todd Harrison and Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 14 points each and Aaron Smith and Joseph Fleming each had 11 points for West Mifflin (3-4) in a nonsection win. Anthony Piasecki scored 15 points and Jayden McBride had 14 for Connellsville (0-7).

Western Beaver 60, South Side 57 – Levi Gray scored 37, including all 15 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter, to lead Western Beaver (4-3) over South Side (2-4) in a nonsection win. A.C. Corfield scored 17 points and Brody Almashy had 13 for the Rams.

Woodland Hills 52, Franklin Regional 49 – Chaz Cobbs scored 12 points and Cruz McMillan added 11 to lead Woodland Hills (5-2) to a nonsection win. Cooper Rankin led Franklin Regional (5-2) with 21 points. The Wolverines trailed 35-32 after three quarters.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg 27 – Courtlynn Turner led with 20 points and Mya Glisan added 16 to help Albert Gallatin (3-4) to a nonsection win over Waynesburg (6-1).

Avonworth 46, Bishop Canevin 42 – Greta O’Brien scored 15 points and Becca Goetz added 12 to lead Avonworth (4-2) to a nonsection win over Bishop Canevin (2-5).

Beaver 43, Hopewell 34 – Chloe List scored 16 points to lead Beaver (6-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Lauryn Speicher scored 12 for Hopewell (2-4).

California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16 – Rakiyah Porter scored 15 points, Addison Gregory had 14 and Sam Smichnik added 10 to lead California (4-4) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-7). Kayla Larkin led the Rockets with eight points.

Frazier 71, Springdale 60 – Madelyn Salisbury scored 21 points, Delaney Warnick had 18 and Molly Yauch added 13 to lead Frazier (4-3) past Springdale (2-4) in a nonsection win. Grace Gent scored 28 points and Caity Stec had 17 for the Dynamos.

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29 – Led by 14 points from Avery Davis, 13 from Mya Morgan and 12 from Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1) picked up a nonsection win. Hailey Johnson scored eight for Monessen (2-3).

Indiana 59, Kiski Area 37 – Katie Kovalchick scored 20 points and Bella Antonacci and Eve Fiala each added 10 to lead Indiana (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Lexi Colaianni had nine points for Kiski Area (2-5, 0-1).

Lincoln Park 68, Commerce (OK) 30 – Aizlyn Thompson scored 14 points and Maddie Syka added 12 as Lincoln Park (6-0) won at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

McKeesport 53, Latrobe 38 – Rachael Manfredo scored 19 points and Madison Miller had 11 for McKeesport (5-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Camille Dominick and Carley Berk each scored nine points for Latrobe (4-4, 0-2).

Penn Hills 44, Gateway 34 – Hannah Pugliese led Penn Hills (3-4, 1-1) with 18 points in a Section 1-5A win. Anayla Jordan and Marino Grado each scored nine points for Gateway (3-5, 0-2).

South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 42 (OT) – Lena Cortazzo scored 15 points and Ella Lotz added 12 to lead South Allegheny (3-2) to a nonsection win. Kaelin Thomas and Emily Beaumont added 10 each for the Gladiators. Tiffany Zelmore scored 31 for Mt. Pleasant (5-2).

Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child (MD) 31 – Rylee Kalocay scored 17 points and Paige Dellicarri added nine as Upper St. Clair (5-1) won at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Jaeda Wilson led Holy Child with 12 points.

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 4, Central Catholic 2 – Connor Eubank scored the go-ahead goal with 5:07 left in regulation to spark Cathedral Prep (7-5) to a Class 3A win. Sam Gaffney had two goals for Central Catholic (7-4-1).

Kiski 5, Indiana 4 – Ethan George scored the game-winning goal with 4:10 left in regulation to complete his hat trick and lead Kiski (8-3) to a Class A victory. Tanner Kowalkowski and Justin Gross also scored for Kiski. Ash Lockard and Gabe Nettleton each had two goals for Indiana (5-6-1). Landin Wilson had three assists.

North Catholic 6, Wheeling Park 1 – Emilio Laracuente had two goals and two assists and Ryan Berry added a goal and three assists for North Catholic (7-3-1) in a Class A win. Sam Digaetano and Brock Varley each had a goal and an assist. Luke Simonetti scored for Wheeling Park (0-10).

Pine-Richland 6, Peters Township 3 – Cullen Campbell scored two goals and Jack Bresinger had two assists for Pine-Richland (5-7-1) in a Class 3A win. Ryder Mertens and Will Tomko each had a goal and an assist for Peters Township (8-3).

South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 1 – Wes Schwarzmiller had a goal and two assists, Trevor Dalessandro had a goal and an assist and Eli Petter had two assists for South Fayette (10-1) in a Class 2A win. Matthew Knizer scored for Franklin Regional (4-6).

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0 – Zachary Hardy had two goals and three assists and Aaron Stawiarski recorded two goals and two assists to lead Upper St. Clair (4-4-1) to a Class 3A win over Canon-McMillan (2-8-1). Colin Ruffner had a goal and three assists.