High school roundup for Dec. 21, 2021: Seton LaSalle outlasts West Allegheny, 108-105, in 3OT

By:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 10:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst drives past Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst scores past Hampton’s Eric Weeks during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Kunst scored 25 points in the Golden rams’ 86-53 victory. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Carter Leri scores past Hampton’s Eric Weeks during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Caliel Long pressures Hampton’s Eric Weeks during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jordyn Tavarez drives past Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Carter Leri shoots a three-pointer against Hampton on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bradyn Foster scores between Hampton defenders during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Cameron Reigard works past Hampton’s Eric Weeks during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst celebrates after scoring against Hampton on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Previous Next

Connor Spratt led all scorers with 36 points and Seton LaSalle outlasted West Allegheny, 108-105, in a nonsection triple overtime slugfest in WPIAL boys basketball Wednesday night.

Both teams came into the game undefeated. They were tied at 75 at the end of regulation, 87 after the first overtime and 98 after the second overtime.

Alex Jones scored 23 points, Emmett Harris and John Wilkins each had 16, and Michael Canavan added 11 for Seton LaSalle (5-0). Nodin Tracy scored 30, Scott Bilovus had 26, Joe Pustover added 21, and Ryan Herman chipped in 10 for West Allegheny (5-1).

Apollo-Ridge 58, Steel Valley 46 – Gage Johnson scored 30 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Karter Schrock added 13. Cruce Brookins led Steel Valley (2-4, 0-2) with 32.

Armstrong 36, Plum 30 – Jack Valasek scored 16 points and Cadin Olsen added 13 to help Armstrong (2-2, 1-1) top Plum (3-2, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Cam Moss led the Mustangs with nine points and AJ Hereda scored eight.

Bethel Park 68, St. Joseph 49 – Dolan Waldo scored a game-high 20 points, while Ben Guffey scored 18 and Jaden Goodman added 13 to lead Bethel Park (5-1) to a nonsection win over St. Joseph (0-5). Steph Small scored 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Teyron Wofford scored nine of his 11 on 3-pointers for St. Joseph.

Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 26 – Zach Oliver scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Lorenzo Jenkins scored 14, and Carson Heckathorn had 10 points as Blackhawk (4-2, 1-1) dominated Hopewell (2-4, 0-2) in a Section 2-4A game.

Burrell 66, Knoch 56 – Brandon Coury scored 32 points, Macky Bennis added 22, and Burrell (3-3, 1-1) went on a 19-9 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Lang led Knoch (1-4, 0-2) with 29 points. Keegan Fraser had 14.

Carmichaels 61, Geibel 56 – Christopher Barrish scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and Drake Long and Tyler Richmond each added 11 points to lead Carmichaels (4-2) to a narrow victory over Geibel (2-2) in a nonsection game. Terrel Clayton scored a game-high 26 points and Trevon White added 14 for the Gators.

Connellsville 69, Indiana 57 – Josh Marietta scored a game-high 19 points, Dante Riccelli had 15 and Jared Hough added 13 as Connellsville (2-4) won a nonsection game over Indiana (2-3). Ethan Kutz scored 17 and Stanford Webb added 14 points for Indiana.

Deer Lakes 46, Freeport 41 – Armend Karpuzi had 17 points and Bryce Robson scored 10 to help Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-0) edge Freeport (2-3, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Ben Lane led the Yellowjackets with 10 points.

Fox Chapel 59, Baldwin 50 – Eli Yofan had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added a career-high 14 to lead Fox Chapel (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-6A win. JP Dockey added 10 points for the Foxes, who opened the second half on a 10-0 run. Connor Gitzen had 15 points and James Wesling added 14 for Baldwin (4-2, 0-1).

Highlands 86, Hampton 53 – Jimmy Knust scored a game-high 25 points to propel Highlands (4-0, 1-0) past Hampton (3-2, 1-1) in a Section 4-5A game. Carter Leri and Bradyn Foster finished with 15 points apiece and Caliel Long scored 10. Eric Weeks led Hampton with 18 points.

Keystone Oaks 69, Burgettstown 63 – Owen Minford had 19 points, Nick Buckley scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Collin Harris added 13 as Keystone Oaks (3-2) edged Burgettstown (3-1) in a nonsection game. Caleb Russell led all scorers with 20 points and James Leuice contributed with 11 for the Blue Devils.

Leechburg 62, Springdale 52 – Braylan Lovelace and Eli Rich netted 23 points apiece for Leechburg (3-0) in a nonsection victory over Springdale (1-4). John Hughes had 30 points for the Dynamos.

Ligonier Valley 79, East Allegheny 65 – Matthew Marinchak hit for 35 points to power Ligonier Valley (3-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A victory. Hayden Sierocky added 14 points and Joey Kondisko had 10. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (2-3, 0-1) with 26 points. Cam Burton had 22.

Lincoln Park 98, Beaver 46 – Brandin Cummings led all scorers with 21 and Meleek Thomas and Ali Brown each scored 20 as Lincoln Park (3-0, 1-0) took care of Beaver (4-2, 1-1) in Section 2-4A. Aiden Townsend scored 15 points and Sawyer Butler added 10 for the Bobcats.

Mars 88, Shaler 62 – Zach Schlegel had 22 points and Chris Dvorak and Tasso Sfanos added 21 apiece as Mars (4-0, 2-0) earned a Section 4-5A victory over Shaler (3-3, 1-1). Logan Bernesser had 18 points for the Titans.

Montour 65, Ambridge 35 – Vason Stevenson had 16 points, Diaun Pinkett added 15, and Jake Wolf scored 14 for Montour (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-3A victory over Ambridge (0-3, 0-1). D’Saun Harmon had 11 points for the Bridgers.

McKeesport 51, Kiski Area 48 (OT) – Duston Strom scored 13 points and Traverese Rowe and Kanye Thompson had 10 each to lead McKeesport (4-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-5A overtime win. Isaiah Gonzalez scored 17 for Kiski Area (5-1, 1-1), which erased a five-point halftime deficit but suffered its first loss.

Mt. Pleasant 46, South Park 43 – Dante Giallonardo scored 17 points and Brayden Caletri contributed 13 as Mt. Pleasant (2-4, 1-1) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Gino Maffeo led South Park (0-5, 0-2) with 10 points.

New Brighton 64, Riverside 49 – Isaiah Hayhurst scored 24 points to propel New Brighton (3-3) to a nonsection win over Riverside (2-3). Nate Kolesar had 15 points for the Panthers.

North Allegheny 58, Mt. Lebanon 46 – Led by 17 points from Robby Jones, 11 from Joe Dopirak and 10 from Matt McDonough, North Allegheny (5-0) grabbed a nonsection win. Christian Powers scored a game-high 22 for Mt. Lebanon (2-3). Joey Peters had 12.

North Catholic 101, Derry 26 – Max Hurray scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures for North Catholic in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (3-3, 1-1). Max Rottmann (16), Andrew Maddalon (13), Thomas Molenda (12) and Ben Tomer (10) were also in double digits for North Catholic (4-0, 2-0). Brady Angus had nine points for Derry.

North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 33 – Alex Smith scored 23 points and Royce Parham contributed 21 as North Hills (4-0, 2-0) almost doubled up Seneca Valley (1-4, 0-3) in a Section 1-6A game. Caiden Oros scored 14 points for Seneca Valley.

Northgate 61, Riverview 59 – Stevie Goetz scored a game-high 20 points, Davonte Christie had 12, and Austin Mitchell added 10 points as Northgate (3-2) won a close nonsection game against Riverview (3-3). Micah Black scored 17 points to lead the Raiders while Luke Migley scored 14 points and Liam McElligott contributed with 10.

Penn Hills 68, Latrobe 57 – Jaden Dugger had 22 points and Daemar Kelly scored 16 to propel Penn Hills (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Latrobe (0-6, 0-2). Landon Butler scored 21 points for the Wildcats.

Pine-Richland 69, Butler 59 – Luke Shanahan scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while Jameson O’Toole scored 15 points and Joey Dudkowski added 12 as Pine-Richland (2-3, 1-1) won a Section 1-6A matchup over Butler (3-2, 1-2). Devin Carney scored a game-high 20 points and Raine Gratzmiller scored 16 points on four 3-pointers for Butler.

Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 32 – Markus Frank’s 29 points paced Quaker Valley (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (0-1, 0-1). Adou Thiero scored 17 points for the Quakers. Dre Vacich had 12 points for the Warriors.

Serra Catholic 62, Chartiers-Houston 47 – Joey DeMoss netted 14 points and Owen Dumbroski scored 13 to lead Serra Catholic (1-4) to a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (1-3). Lucas Myers led the Bucs with 18 points.

South Allegheny 62, Valley 34 – Bryce Epps led all scorers with 19 points while Dillion Hines and Jeston Beatty Jr. each scored 10 points as South Allegheny (4-2, 2-0) beat Valley (0-5, 0-3) in a Section 3-3A game. Ben Aftanas scored 15 points for Valley.

South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53 – Brandon Jakiela scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for South Fayette (3-2) in a nonsection win. Logan Yater added 16, Landon Lutz 14, Alex Hall 12 and Nate Deanes 11. Zion Moore scored 23 for Ringgold (2-3). Nick Peccon had 16.

South Side 86, Freedom 44 – Garret Smith scored 19 points to lead all scorers while Brody Almashy scored 18 and Jacob Strnisa added 17 as South Side (3-2) was victorious against Freedom (1-4) in a nonsection game. Carter Huggins scored 14 points and Carter Slowinski scored 12 points with three 3-pointers for Freedom.

Thomas Jefferson 63, Moon 58 – Evan Berger scored 17 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-4) to a nonsection win. Elias Lipincott added 13 and Joe Leske 12. Michael Santicola scored 16 for Moon (2-4). Max Depner and Donovan Turner had 14 each.

Union 62, Shenango 49 – Matt Stanley scored a game-high 17 points, Peyton Lombardo added 16, and Cam Taylor scored 11 points as Union (6-0) won a nonsection game against Shenango (1-4). Brody McQuiston and Dalton Peters scored 16 points apiece and Braden Zeigelr added 10 for the Wildcats.

Uniontown 59, Southmoreland 56 – Notorious Grooms scored 29 points to lead Uniontown (3-2, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Ty Keffer had a game-high 30 for Southmoreland (1-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 38 – Albert Gallatin exploded for 32 points in the first quarter on its way to a nonsection win over Brownsville (3-2). Courtlyn Turner scored 18 points for the Colonials (4-2) and Elizabeth Murtha and Gianna Michaux added 12 points each. Emma Seto had 27 points for the Falcons.

Charleroi 59, Frazier 12 – McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones scored 21 points each to lead Charleroi (4-1) to a nonsection win over Frazier (2-4).

Fort Cherry 63, New Brighton 23 – Raney Staub scored a game-high 21 points and Dana Sinatra scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds as Fort Cherry (2-2) defeated New Brighton (2-4) in a nonsection game. Amala Landis scored 10 points for New Brighton.

Fox Chapel 53, Burrell 33 – Elsie Smith scored 16 points as Fox Chapel (3-3) picked up a nonsection win. Hope Clark and Addy Landowski scored 10 each for Burrell (0-6).

Freedom 60, Hopewell 49 – Renae Mohrbacher scored 26 points and Jules Mohrbacher added 13 to lead Freedom (3-3) to a nonsection win. Lauryn Speicher had 13 for Hopewell (1-5) and Azure Humphries added 12.

Hampton 56, Kiski Area 22 – Meghan Murray (15), Claire Rodgers (13) and Kayla Hoehler (10) scored in double figures for Hampton (5-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (1-3, 0-1). Abbie Johns had nine points for the Cavaliers.

Latrobe 57, Penn Hills 44 – Elle Snyder had a game-high 19 points for Latrobe (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Penn Hills (0-5, 0-1). Camille Dominick added 14 points and Anna Rafferty scored 12 for the Wildcats, who led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter. Hannah Pugliese led Penn Hills with 17 points.

Laurel 41, Ellwood City 27 – Regan Atkins had 13 points and Johnna Hill scored 11 to help Laurel (2-2, 1-0) earn a Section 1-3A win over Ellwood City (1-4, 1-1). Emily Sesgwick had seven points for the Wolverines.

South Park 66, Waynesburg 45 – Maya Wertelet had 18 points and Kierra Moelber and Maddie Graham scored 16 apiece for South Park (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Kayley Rohanna led Waynesburg (5-2, 1-1) with 11 points and Claire Paige Miller scored 10.

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 39 – Rylee Kalocay scored 13 points while Mia Brown and Molly James each scored 11 to lead Upper St. Clair (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (5-2, 1-1). Morgan Altavilla scored a game-high 20 points for the Highlanders.

Hockey

Baldwin 6, Cathedral Prep 0 – Tanner Plinta scored twice and Eddie Nowicki stopped all 18 shots he faced as Baldwin (6-2-3) blanked Cathedral Prep (1-8-1) in Class 3A. Dom Trimbur, Trevor Belak and Joey Stanick registered a goal for the Highlanders.

Greensburg Salem 5, McDowell 4 – Carter Cherok scored with 29 seconds left in the third to give Greensburg Salem (5-5) the win against McDowell (5-5) in Class A. Chase Kushner scored two goals and Owen Tutich and Kason Tai each scored a goal for the Lions. Levi Laser, Braeden Martin, Nico Valentine and Nico Catalde were the goal scorers for the Trojans.

Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park 5 – Kyle Guido had a hat trick, including two goals five minutes apart in the third period, to propel Kiski Area (7-4-1) to a comeback win over Wheeling Park (2-7-1) in Class A. Ethan George scored twice for the Cavaliers and Ethan Bombalski added a goal and three assists. Grant Parshall had two goals and two assists for Wheeling Park.

Meadville 4, Latrobe 1 – Michael Mahoney had two goals and two assists and Rocco Tartaglione scored twice to lead Meadville (9-2) to a Class 2A win. Sam Coppola made 37 saves. Jacob Hannah scored for Latrobe (5-6).

North Catholic 4, Freeport 0 – Conall Quish scored two goals and Tay Melis scored two goals and added an assist as North Catholic (8-2-0-1-1) blanked Freeport (3-5-0-1) in a Class A game. Shane Hornish stopped 24 shots to earn the shutout for The Trojans.

Quaker Valley 9, Norwin 4 – Ben Carlson had a hat trick and an assist while Braeden Steffey and Kyle Rice each scored two goals as Quaker Valley (9-0) won a Class A game against Norwin (9-2-0-1). Luke Flowers and Coleman Carey each added a goal and Max Quinn had five helpers for the Quakers. Logan Fear scored two goals and Dom Barca and Alex Thomas each added one for the Knights.

Wrestling

Highlands 43, Indiana 24 – Aiden Burford, Jrake Burford, Julius Saunders, Tyler Bender, Ménage Lucas, and Noah Leslie picked up victories for Highlands (1-0, 1-0) in a win over Indiana (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 1A-3A match.

Ringgold 45, Mt. Lebanon 30 – Jack Duncan (126), Braydon Campbell (132), Chance Capicatto (172), Braydon Wilcher (215), Dante Compagni (285) and Noah Mimidis (120) won by fall and Tanner Shawl (145) won a decision for Ringgold (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 4B-3A win over Mt. Lebanon (2-4, 0-2). Sam Mango (138), Nick Busalacchi (152), Shabir Amin (160), Mac Stout (189) and Ejiro Montoya (106) won by fall for Mt. Lebanon.