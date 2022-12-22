High school roundup for Dec. 21, 2022: Allderdice knocks off another WPIAL foe

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Ethan Anish scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers while Major Rainey and Jack Segall added 12 points apiece to lead Allderdice to a 68-59 victory over Pine-Richland in nonsection boys basketball Wednesday night.

Sam Kelly finished with 10 for the Dragons (7-1), who improved to 7-0 against WPIAL opponents this season. Owen Luellen put up 26 points and Josh Gimbel added 12 for the Rams (2-4).

Ambridge 40, Hopewell 39 – Jared Astorino and Karmelo Green scored 10 points apiece as Ambridge (3-5, 1-1) beat Hopewell (3-6, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Zachary Gigliotti scored 13 points for the Vikings.

Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48 – Madden Clement had 21 points and Braylon Littlejohn scored 16 to propel Butler (6-1) to a win over Slippery Rock.

Farrell 60, Neshannock 41 – Nasir O’Kane scored 14 points while Kylon Wilson and Lamont Samuels each added 10 for Farrell in a nonsection win. David Kwiat scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers for Neshannock (4-2).

Freeport 48, Burrell 47 – Brady Sullivan scored 12 points and Freeport (4-2) edged Burrell (3-5) in nonsection play. Tucker Bitar and Mackey Bennis scored 16 each for the Bucs.

Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 44 – Ryan Burkart scored 14 points and Jayden Stevens finished with 10 to lead Greensburg Salem (3-5) to a nonsection win. Dallas Price scored 12 points and Xavier Wilson had 10 for Valley (2-6).

Mt. Lebanon 42, Westview (TN) 37 – Brody Barber had nine points to help Mt. Lebanon (4-3) secure a win at the Seahawk Holiday Classic in Hilton Head, S.C.

Penn Hills 73, Penn-Trafford 51 – Daemar Kelly scored 22 points and Noah Barren added 15 points as Penn Hills (3-1) defeated Penn-Trafford (2-6) in nonsection play. Tyler Freas scored 13 points and Braydon Stone followed with 12 for the Warriors.

Plum 48, Brentwood 39 – Max Grice recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and made four 3-pointers while Will Beckner and Sean Franzi each scored 10 points for Plum (4-3) in a nonsection win. Aiden Gordon scored 11 points for Brentwood (4-4).

Summit Academy 65, Propel Montour 40 – Elijah Adams put up 21 points while KyRon Douglas and Shakeen Smith scored 10 points apiece as Summit Academy (2-0) won a nonsection matchup. Jerome Brown scored 16 points and Styles Davis added 10 for Propel Montour (0-4).

Uniontown 62, Salem (MA) 46 – Calvin Winfrey and Jamire Broxton scored 16 points apiece to lead Uniontown (7-1) to a win at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Bakari Wallace added 10 points. Brayson Green led Salem with 16 points.

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 48, Winchester Thurston 37 – Emily Fisher scored 17 points and Tess Duer added 11 for Aquinas Academy (7-0) in a nonsection win. Dashea Cochran scored 18 points to lead Winchester Thurston (2-3).

Avella 50, Bentworth 29 – Katie Dryer scored 17 points and Hanna Brownlee had 14 to lead Avella (5-2) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (3-5). Kayla O’Dell led the Bearcats with 10 points.

Blackhawk 53, Union 22 – Alena Fusetti led Blackhawk (5-0) with 18 points and Kassie Potts added 13 and made three 3-pointers in a nonseciton win. Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union (3-3) with nine points on three made 3-pointers.

Derry 49, Ligonier Valley 31 – Sara Bungard scored 15 points, Rachelle Marinchek added 12 and Jane Huss finished with 11 to give Derry (7-3) the nonsection win. Lyla Barr scored 15 points to lead Ligonier Valley (2-5).

Geibel 39, Jeannette 36 – Emma Larkin scored a game-high 28 points to lead Geibel (2-4) to a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-7). Venicia Vignoli scored 13 points for the Jayhawks.

Hempfield 69, North Hills 49 – Sarah Podkul scored 17 points, Brooke McCoy had 15 points and made three 3-pointers and Mads Pevarnik added 12 points with three 3-pointers for Hempfield (4-2) in a nonsection win. Gianna Sturdivant scored 15 points for North Hills (4-4).

Lincoln Park 52, Pingree (MA) 50 – Maddie Syka notched 23 points to help Lincoln Park (7-0) earn an overtime win at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. J’la Kizart added 14 points for the Leopards and Aizlyn Thompson scored 10.

Mapletown 34, Propel Montour 31 – Bailey Rafferty and Isabella Garnek scored 11 points apiece to lead Mapletown (2-5) to a nonsection victory. Janai Green had 18 points for Propel Montour.

McGuffey 55, Rochester 53 – Taylor Schumacher scored 25 points, Alexis Ewig added 12 and Libby Mallah followed with 10 as McGuffey (6-2) held on to win a nonsection contest to Rochester (1-6). Aleaya Mercier put up 25 points and Tuas Yellock added 10 for the Rams.

Mohawk 43, Shenango 42 – Erynne Capalbo scored a game-high 26 points to help Mohawk (4-2) survive a nonsection game against Shenango (5-1). Emille Fedrizzi scored 16 points and Madison Lons added 11 for the Wildcats.

South Park 69, Uniontown 23 – Uniontown (2-4) got double-figure scoring from Addy Kerr (15), Brooke Paylo (14), and Maddie Graham (12) in a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-7). Aziriah Wilson led the Red Raiders with six points.

Thomas Jefferson 41, Baldwin 31 – Laekyn Flinn scored 12 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-2) to a nonsection win. Mary Vargo led Baldwin (3-5) with eight points.

Upper St. Clair 50, Sacred Heart (CT) 41 – Rylee Kalocay (15), Kate Robbins (12) and Meredith Huzjak (10) scored in double figures for Upper St. Clair (6-1) in a victory at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

West Greene 46, Ellis School 19 – Brooke Miller scored 15 points and Kassie Meek added 13 as West Greene (3-4) defeated Ellis School (2-5) in nonsection play. Angelina Jones scored eight points to lead Ellis.

Wrestling

Avonworth 42, South Park 30 – Auston Kosanovic (114), Michael Tabano (127), Luke Maddalena (139), Jackson Krul (145), Luke Hollywood (152) and Justin Beck (215) won by fall for Avonworth (2-5, 1-1) in a Section 3-2A win over South Park (0-3, 0-3).

Baldwin 44, Mt. Lebanon 38 – Owen Klodowski (121), Ramil Islamov (127), John Starusko (172), Dillion Digiannurio (189) and Garret Gusten (215) picked up pins and Keith Mincin (160) won by major decision as Baldwin (1-0, 1-0) beat Mt. Lebanon (4-3, 0-1) in Section 6-3A.

Burrell 69, Valley 0 – Cameron Baker (107), Luca Rosa (114), Julian Bertucci (121) and Calio Zanella (127) recorded pins at the first four weights to lead Burrell (3-0, 2-0) past Valley (6-2, 2-1) in Section 6-2A. Niko Ferra (139), Shawn Oden (145), Isaac Lacinski (172) and Ian Quinn (285) also had pins for the Bucs. Anthony Barbieri (152), Nico Zanella (160) and Cameron Martin (189) won by decision.

Carlynton 45, Montour 25 – Jermell Lindsey (172) won by decision and Henry Barbisch (285) won by major decision as Carlynton (5-1, 3-0) defeated Montour (2-1, 1-1) in Section 3-2A. Chase Brandebura (160) and Braiden Sudor (215) recorded pins for the Cougars.

Ellwood City 39, Summit Academy 30 – Nathan Chandler (189), Maurice Smith (133) and Austin Hall (139) had pins and Ben Gallenz (145) won by decision to lead Ellwood City (3-5, 1-1) to a Section 5-2A win. Mateo Hubert (152), Jahmad Davis-Elliot (172) and Paul Richards (285) recorded falls for Summit Academy (0-3, 0-3).

Franklin Regional 62, West Mifflin 3 – Henry Patts (172), Juliano Marion (189) and Troy McClelland (285) recorded pins and Matt Morcos (120) and Nate Stone (145) won by major decision for Franklin Regional (4-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Justin Bass (138) and Roman Colangelo (152) won by decision. Logan Chedwick (132) won for West Mifflin (0-1, 0-1).

Frazier 54, Belle Vernon 21 – Lincoln Dye (122), Ryan Celaschi (160) and Jackson Angelo (172) recorded pins to lead Frazier (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Belle Vernon (0-2, 0-2).

Greensburg Salem 36, Riverview 27 – Christian McChesney (215) and Ayden Crissman (160) recorded pins to lead Greensburg Salem (3-5, 1-2) to a Section 6-2A victory. The Golden Lions won four matches by forfeit. Riley Russell (107), Justin Burrell (139) and Aiden Draxinger (145) won by fall and Anthony Tigano (285) picked up a decision victory for Riverview (0-3, 0-3).

Hempfield 60, Gateway 9 – Ty King (127), Ethan Lebin (133), Eli Carr (145), Lucas Kapusta (152), Pierce Turner (160) and Elijah Binakowsky (215) recorded pins for Hempfield (5-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-3A defeat of Gateway (0-6, 0-1). Arontay Heningcamp (121) won a decision and Luke Pawlowski (139) had a pin for the Gators.

Jefferson-Morgan 40, West Greene 19 – Grant Hathaway (152) and Chase Frameli (172) recorded pins as Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 2-1) beat West Greene (0-3, 0-3) in a Section 1-2A meet. Hudson Guesman (132) won a major decision and Carson Sweeney (106), Drew Adams (126), Brenton Barnhart (160) and Adam McAnany (189) won decisions for the Rockets. Levi Yeater (138) and Parker Smith (145) recorded pins while Colin Whyte (215) won a decision and Seth Burns (120) a major decision for the Pioneers.

Kiski Area 40, Fox Chapel 33 – Ryan Klingensmith (133), Logan Bechtold (160), Evan Artman (172), Mark Gray (189), Cooper Roscosky (215) and Jack Crider (285) recorded pins and Amari McNeil (121) won a major decision as Kiski Area (5-7, 1-1) defeated Fox Chapel (3-5, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Milo Chiu (145) and Alexander Kaufman (152) recorded pins while Youssef Abdelsalam (127) won a decision for the Foxes.

Norwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 24 – AJ Hewitt (172) won by fall to break an 18-18 tie and send Norwin (11-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Gage Mamie (133) and Nathan Campbell (189) also had pins and Aidan Pham (215) and Luca Butera (107) won in overtime for the Knights. Maddox Shaw (139) and Gabe Galioto (145) took decisions and Bode Marlow (152) and Brady Fitz (160) won by fall as Thomas Jefferson (2-4, 0-1) won four straight bouts. Heavyweight Shepard Turk also had a pin for the Jaguars.

Penn-Trafford 42, Ringgold 27 – Penn Trafford (3-7, 1-0) got pins from Joe Enick (285), Logan Ventura (121), Hayden Coy (133), Tasso Whipple (172) and Owen Ott (215) in a Section 3-3A victory. Dylan Barrett (107) won by technical fall, Jake Lang (114) by major decision and Draven Hanford (127) by decision for the Warriors. Braydon Campbell (139) and Jake Conroy (189) earned pins and Jack Duncan (145) won a decision for Ringgold (1-1, 0-1).

Peters Township 36, Bethel Park 23 – Brayden Apple (114), John Radnor (127), Eliot Schratz (152), Chris Cibrone (160) and Jiovanni DiChicchis (172) won by fall for Peters Township (3-4, 1-0) in a Section 6-3A win over Bethel Park (4-2, 0-1). Jackson Spiteri (139), Parker Nave (189) and Zack Stromock (285) won decisions for Peters.

Pine-Richland 60, Mars 3 – Robert Hoy (121), Anthony Ferraro (139), Maclane Miller (152), Jacob Lukez (172) and Solomon Weigand (189) recorded pins for Pine-Richland (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Liam Hein (145) won a decision for Mars (1-4, 0-1).

Southmoreland 47, Elizabeth Forward 21 – Landon Delara (152) and Mason Neiderhiser (285) earned pins and Southmoreland picked up six wins via forfeit in a Section 2-2A win. Emanuel Gardner (133), Damon Michaels (139) and Richard Prokop (189) won by fall for Elizabeth Forward.