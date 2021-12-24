High school roundup for Dec. 23, 2021: Quaker Valley tops Lincoln Park in classic confrontation

Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 10:44 PM

A marquee matchup in WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball lived up to its billing Thursday night, as Markus Frank scored 39 points to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley to a 77-74 victory over No. 1 Lincoln Park in a Section 2 showdown.

Adou Thiero added 15 points and Jack Gardinier scored 11 for the Quakers (5-0, 2-0).

Brandin Cummings led Lincoln Park (3-1, 1-1) with 23 points. LA Pratt added 14 and freshman Maleek Thomas had 13.

Neither team led by more than six points in the game. Both teams were perfect from the free-throw line, with Lincoln Park hitting 8 of 8 and Quaker Valley 6 of 6.

The teams will meet again Jan. 21 at Lincoln Park.

Avonworth 79, South Side 62 – Jordan Kolenda led Avonworth (4-1) with 20 points in a nonsection win. Rowan Carmichael added 17 points for the Antelopes. Garrett Smith had 19 points for South Side (3-3).

Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26 – Jaden Goodman scored 11 points to lead Bethel Park (5-1) to a nonsection road win. Landon Haggert and Josh Brezes had six each for Grove City.

Butler 81, Hempfield 77 – Devin Carney hit for 35 points and Madden Clement added 18 as Butler (4-2) grabbed a nonsection win. Sean Gordon led Hempfield (2-4) with 34 points, sinking seven 3-pointers. Harry Sowers made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 14 points and Raine Gratzmiller had 12 for Butler.

Boys

Cardinal Mooney (OH) 36, Neshannock 34 – Ashton O’Brien scored 36 points to lead Cardinal Mooney to victory at the Salem tournament in Ohio. Michael Sopko scored 17 points for neshannock (5-1) and was named tournament MVP.

Cathedral Prep 57, Central Catholic 50 – Jake Sambuchino scored a game-high 18 points to lead Cathedral Prep past Central Catholic (4-1).

Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49 – Steve Antuono netted a career-high 31 points to lead Elwood City (5-2) to a nonsection win at Aliquippa (2-2). Alexander Roth recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Roth scored 14 points. DJ Walker had 13 points for the Quips.

Fort Cherry 67, Propel Montour 30 – Owen Norman scored 20 points and Dylan Rogers added 13 to power Fort Cherry (5-0) to a nonsection win. Dauj Jones led Propel Montour (2-5) with nine points.

Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57 – Eli Yofan had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead four Fox Chapel players in double figures in a nonsection victory. Russell Fenton had 12 points for the Foxes (5-1) and JP Dockey and Jake DeMotte scored 10 apiece. Luke Lawson (16,) Caiden Oros (14), Jameson Grieco (13) and Connor Oros (11) were in double figures for the Raiders (1-5).

Gateway 47, Mt. Lebanon 46 – Will Kromka had 19 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, propelling Gateway (3-1) to a nonsection win. Ryan Greggerson added 10 points for the Gators. Lucas Garofoli led the Blue Devils (2-4) with 15 points and Christian Mallon scored 10.

Kiski Area 72, Connellsville 39 – Jason Flemm scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Kiski Area (6-1) in a nonsection win. Lebryn Smith and Logan Johnson had 12 each and Isaiah Gonzalez added 10. Anthony Piasecki led Connellsville (2-5) with eight points.

Latrobe 83, Greensburg Salem 57 – Landon Butler had 27 points, Tyler Murdock scored 14, and Max Butler added 12 to push Latrobe (1-6) past Greensburg Salem (0-6) in a nonsection game. Christian Hostetler led the Golden Lions with 16 points and Donavin Waller scored 15.

Leechburg 59, Plum 25 – Eli Rich had 28 points, including 15 in the first quarter, to pace Leechburg (5-0) in a nonsection win over Plum (3-3). Braylan Lovelace added 12 points for the Blue Devils. Cameron Moss scored seven points for the Mustangs.

Mapletown 60, Hundred (WV) 34 – Landan Stevenson had a game-high 24 points and Mapletown (3-2) earned a victory over Hundred (WV). Max Vanata added 10 points for the Maples.

North Allegheny 69, Erie 48 – Matt McDonough scored 30 points to hit the 1,000 mark for his career, leading North Allegheny (6-0) to a nonsection win. Ty Iwanonkiw added 12 points and Robby Jones had 10. Jay Smith and Sergio Elverton had 10 each for Erie.

Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46 – George Mitchell scored 17 points and Penn Hills (5-0) took over with a 21-10 surge in the third quarter of a nonsection matchup. Noah Barren added 14 points and Daemar Kelly had 10. Nick Crum led Penn-Trafford (2-4) with a game-high 19 points.

Peters Township 72, Hampton 58 – Gavin Cote netted 23 points and Brendan McCullough scored 19 to lead Peters Township (3-4) past Hampton (3-3) in a nonsection game. Liam Mignogna had 18 points and Eric Weeks scored 17 for the Talbots.

Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58 – Ty Keffer had 26 points and Isaac Trout scored 22 to lead the Scotties (2-2) to a nonsection victory. Mike Smith’s 26 points led the Wildcats (2-4).

West Shamokin 71, Indiana 46 – Trevor Smulik scored 36 points to lead West Shamokin (4-2) to a nonsection win over Indiana (2-4).

Girls basketball

Allderdice 52, Penn Hills 51 – Piper Reck’s game-high 22 points helped Alderdice (3-3) nip Penn Hills (0-6) in a nonsection game. Cara Crawford (19), Hannah Pugliese (15) and Egypt Coleman (10) scored in double figures for the Indians.

Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36 – Baldwin (5-2) jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonsection win over Fox Chapel (3-4). Morgan Altavilla led the Highlanders with 20 points. Elsie Smith scored 17 for Fox Chapel.

Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25 – Butler (5-1) outscored Slippery Rock 11-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a nonsection victory. Makenna Maier led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Bronwyn McCoy had 14 points for the Rockets.

Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51 – Haven Briggs and Brooke Markland scored 20 points apiece to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win over West Mifflin (1-6, 0-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton LaSalle 52 – Bailey Kuhns had a game-high 24 points and Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1) topped Seton LaSalle (4-2) in a nonsection game. Mya Morgan contributed 13 points for the Centurions and Emma Riley netted 10. Ava Dursi led the Rebels with 17 points and Kyliegh Donnelly and Mallory Daly scored 12 each.

Kiski Area 57, Connellsville 33 – Abbie Johns scored 31 points and connected on seven 3-pointers to propel Kiski Area (2-3) to a nonsection victory over Connellsville (0-6).

Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50 – Freshman Carley Berk converted a traditional 3-point play on a putback with 0.3 seconds left to lead Latrobe (3-1) to a nonsection victory. Elle Snyder led the Wildcats with 16 points and Anna Rafferty added 10. Emma Paul had a game-high 26 for Armstrong (4-3). Sarai Weaver added 12.

Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23 – Mercedes Majors had 19 points and Monessen (3-1) held East Allegheny (3-3) to single-digits in all four quarters in a nonsection win. Casmere Marshall scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Montour 60, Aquinas Academy 42 – Olivia Lyscik put up 23 points and Raegan Kadlecik contributed 20 as Montour (5-2) picked up a nonsection win. Bella Hite scored 13 for Aquinas Academy (3-3).

Mt. Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 33 points to power Mt. Pleasant (3-2) to a nonsection win. Aareanna Griifth had 31 for Laurel Highlands (0-7).

Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29 – Chloe Lukondi scored a game-high 17 points and Norwin (5-1) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter in a nonsection win. Brianna Zajicek added 10 points. Layke Fields led Kennedy Catholic with 13 points.

Shaler 54, Bethel Park 53 (OT) – Haley Kostorick scored 24 points to help Shaler (1-5) edge Bethel Park (2-3) in overtime in a nonsection win. Emma Dziezgowski had 16 points for the Black Hawks.

St. Joseph 57, Springdale 27 – Emma Swierczewski (18), Julie Spinelli (16) and Trinity Lockwood-Morris (12) scored in double figures to lead St. Joseph (1-4) to a nonsection win at Springdale (2-3).

Union 52, Mohawk 28 – Kelly Cleaver hit for 20 points and Kayla Fruehstorfer added 10 as Union (7-0) collected a nonsection win. Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk (2-4) with 11 points.

Wrestling

Pine-Richland 40, Greenville 30 – Joseph Schneck (285), Shane Simpson (113) and Anthony Ferraro (132) had first-period pins to lead Pine-Richland (2-0) to a nonsection win. Dominic Ferraro (120), Mark Paluselli (145) and Jacob Lukez (172) also won by fall for the Rams and Kelin Laffey (152) picked up a major decision.