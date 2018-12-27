High school roundup for Dec. 26, 2018: Belle Vernon tops Southmoreland in OT

By: Staff Reports

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 11:00 PM

Mitch Pohlot had 24 points, and Larry Calloway added 21 as Belle Vernon defeated Southmoreland, 84-80, in overtime at the Charleroi tournament Wednesday night.

Jake Haney scored 13 points, and Cameron Nusser added 12 for the Leopards (2-6). Riley Comforti scored 28 points to lead Southmoreland (3-5).

Ringgold 69, Yough 53 — Luke Wyvratt scored 19 points to pace Ringgold (6-1) in a win at the Charleroi tournament.

Jarett Bach had 21 points to lead Yough (3-4).

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 55, Uniontown 43 — At the Laurel Highlands tournament, Rachel Wobrak had 19 points, and Lindsay Steeber added 15 as Belle Vernon (4-3) earned the victory. Kelsea Rose had 18 points for Uniontown (1-6).

Tags: GTR Roundup