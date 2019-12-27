High school roundup for Dec. 26, 2019: Southmoreland tops Clairton

Brandon Peterson scored 27 points, and Riley Comforti added 21 as Southmoreland defeated Clairton, 67-50, at the Charleroi boys basketball holiday tournament Thursday night.

The Scotties improved to 2-5 overall.

Kenlein Ogletree scored 20 points for the Bears (3-2).

Belle Vernon 66, Frazier 31 — Devin Whitlock had 14 points to lift Belle Vernon (5-3) to a win at the Charleroi tournament. Mitch Pohlot and Hunter Ruokonen each had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dom Dorcon scored 13 points for Frazier (0-7).

Charleroi 51, Yough 37 — Legend Davis’ 16 points helped Charleroi (5-3) win at its host tournament. Gamal Marballie had 15 points to pace Yough (4-5).