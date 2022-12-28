High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2022: Bryce Epps leads South Allegheny to tournament title

By:

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Jules Fisher fight for a loose ball with Freeport’s Brooke Kmetz during the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center.

Bryce Epps scored 27 points and took MVP honors as South Allegheny defeated Elizabeth Forward, 66-43, Tuesday night to win the holiday tournament hosted by the Gladiators.

Michael Michalski added 13 points for South Allegheny (8-0). Drew Cook led Elizabeth Forward (4-6) with 14 points and Cy Herchelroath added 13.

Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 23 – Cameron Lindsey scored 13 and DJ Walker added 11 points to lead Aliquippa (2-1) to a win against Beaver Falls (2-4) in nonsection play. Jaren Brickner scored eight points for the Tigers.

Bentworth 50, West Greene 36 – Landon Urcho scored 16 points and Christian May had 15 to lead Bentworth (6-2) past West Greene (1-7) in the Bentworth tournament. Lane Allison led the Pioneers with 16 points.

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Ligonier Valley 40 – Ryan Bluebaugh led with 30 points, Craig Jarvis followed with 25, and Pace Prosser added 16 to lead tournament host Berlin Brothersvalley (7-0) past Ligonier Valley (1-8). Parker Hollick led the Rams with 10 points.

Bishop Canevin 63, Montour 62 – Shea Champine made two foul shots to give Bishop Canevin (6-0) the lead with 18 seconds left to beat Montour (2-6) in a tournament hosted by the Spartans. Champine finished with 41 points and made three 3-pointers. Montour got 20 points from Jake Wolfe. Ty Reed added 12 and made three 3-pointers.

Brownsville 56, Carrick 28 – Demarion Brown led Brownsville (5-1) with 15 points in a Bentworth tournament win over Carrick (2-7).

Butler 85, Central Florida Christian (FL) 74 – Braylon Littlejohn and Donovan Carney scored 26 points apiece in a win for Butler (7-1) at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.

Carmichaels 79, Beth-Center 56 – Dominic Colarusso led with 29 points, Aydan Adamson had 19 and Alec Anderson added 13 to lead Carmichaels (6-3) past Beth-Center (1-7) at the Carmichaels tournament. Brody Tharp scored 20 points and Dom Revi and Jason Zeli each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Charleroi 51, Frazier 45 – Ben Shields scored 16 and Jacob Chambers had 10 points to lead Charleroi (4-4) to a victory in a tournament hosted by the Cougars. Brennan Stewart scored 18 and Keyshaun Thompson added 12 points for Frazier (1-8).

Chartiers Valley 71, Hampton 63 – Drew Sieva led all scorers with 32 points and Jayden Davis added 21 as Chartiers Valley (7-0) beat Hampton (6-2) in a tournament hosted by the Talbots. Pete Kramer scored 19 points, Liam Mignonga added 18 and Eric Weeks had 12 for Hampton.

Ellwood City 64, Saegertown 47 – Joseph Roth recorded a double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds while Nate Williams scored 10 points to lead Ellwood City (8-2) to a victory in the Mercer tournament. Henry Schaffer scored 18 points and Brady Greco finished with 17 for Saegertown.

Gateway 72, Burrell 32 – Jaydon Carr scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Gateway (4-3) at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny. Kaleb Prior had 14, Taili Thompson 13 and MJ Stevenson 11. Tucker Bitar led Burrell (3-6) with 11.

Jefferson-Morgan 63, Mapletown 42 – Troy Wright scored 20 points and Houston Guseman contributed 18 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (5-4) to a win at the Carmichaels tournament. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (2-5) with 17 points.

New Castle 75, Meadville 39 – Jon Anderson scored 21 points as New Castle (7-0) cruised in the first game of the Farrell tournament.

North Hills 83, Grove City 81 (2OT) – Jake Pollaro (21), Jayden Thomas (17), Zach Pollaro (15), Logan Johnson (13) and Eric James (12) all scored in double figures for North Hills (6-1) in a narrow victory over Grove City in the Hampton Tournament. Brett Loughery scored 26 points, Nate Greer followed with 24 and Kanden Martin finished with 17 for Grove City.

Ringgold 70, East Allegheny 65 – Daryl Tolliver led with 23 points, Jake Pehowic had 17 and Lorenzo Glasser added 16 to lead Ringgold (1-7) past East Allegheny (1-4) in the Charleroi tournament. Brennan Rutledge scored 17 points, Troy Anderson had 14 and Easton Anderson added 13 for the Wildcats.

Serra Catholic 66, Seton LaSalle 50 – Joe DeMoss and Owen Dumbroski each scored 20 points and Isaiah Petty added 15 to lead Serra Catholic (3-6) to a win over Seton LaSalle (1-7) in the South Allegheny tournament. Hayden Merchant put up 21 and Patrick Weldon had 11 for the Rebels.

South Fayette 72, McKeesport 42 – Elijah Hill put up 25 points and Michael Plasko added 18 as South Fayette (5-2) beat McKeesport (1-6) in the Hampton tournament. Travarese Rowe scored 10 points to lead the Tigers.

Southmoreland 59, California 31 – Ty Keffer scored 20 points, Elijah Myers had 16 and Ronnie Collins added 10 to lead Southmoreland (6-1) to a Charleroi tournament win over California (3-4).

St. Joseph 51, Valley 48 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 19 points and Ethan Zale added 18 as St. Joseph (5-3) won at the tournament hosted by the Spartans. Dallas Price scored 15 and Xavier Wilson had 14 for Valley (2-7).

Union 59, Quaker Valley 46 – Matt Stanley scored 24 points and Peyton Lombardo added 14 to lead Union (5-0) to a nonsection win. Joey Coyle scored 18 and Dana Kromah had 10 for Quaker Valley (4-2).

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 61, Rockwood 27 – Ellie Junker scored 15 points and Violet Johnson chipped in 10 to carry Aquinas Academy (8-0) to a win at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Mollie Wheatley scored 10 for Rockwood.

Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12 – Nadia Davis scored 14 points and Madison Clair added 10 as Canon-McMillan (3-6) won at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Jaiden Pierce led Southmoreland (1-8) with seven points.

Fort Cherry 42, West Allegheny 41 – Raney Staub scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket with 4.2 seconds left, as Fort Cherry (5-3) won at the McGuffey tournament. Alaina Holtz scored 14 and Olivia Ginocchi added 12 for West Allegheny (2-5).

Freeport 47, Burrell 23 – Ava Soilis finished with 16 points and Morgan Croney scored 15 to power Freeport (5-5) to a win at the St. Joseph tournament. Ann Clark led Burrell (4-5) with seven points. The Bucs led 9-5 after one quarter before the Yellowjackets took control with a 19-6 surge in the second.

Geibel 30, Bentworth 29 – Emma Larkin scored 17 points to lead Geibel (4-4) to a narrow victory in a tournament hosted by Bentworth (3-6). Grace Skerbetz scored 11 points for the Bearcats.

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, South Park 26 – Erica Gribble led with 15 points, Mya Morgan followed with 14 and Avery Davis added 13 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1) past South Park (2-5) at the Betsy Invitational.

Greensburg Salem 58, Uniontown 20 – Kaitlyn Mankins scored 18 points and Ashlan Price added 12 for Greensburg Salem (7-1) in a win at the Mt. Pleasant tournament. The Golden Lions jumped out to a 22-1 lead after one quarter. Azirah Wilson led Uniontown (0-8) with six points.

Highlands 52, North Hills 38 – Katelyn Myers scored 32 points, including an unofficial school record 10 3-pointers, to lead Highlands (4-4) past North Hills (4-5) at the Golden Rams’ holiday tournament. Myers scored all 17 of Highlands’ points in the first quarter and had 26 points at the half. Olivia Waters led North Hills with 10 points.

Hundred (WV) 52, Jeannette 47 – Risie Huggins scored 25 points and Summer Morris added 12 points as Hundred (WV) beat Jeannette (0-9) in the Mapletown Tournament. Zoey Vincent had 21 points for the Jayhawks.

Lincoln County 57, Hampton 51 – Abby Bryan scored 23 points to lead Lincoln County to a win at the Pensacola (FL) tournament. Meghan Murray led Hampton (5-4) with 21 points. Kathleen Milon had 15.

Mars 63, Baldwin 45 – Annalyn Isaacs scored 18 points to lead Mars (7-1) at the Highlands tournament. Alexis Cashdollar added 13 points and Lauren Atwell had 11 for the Fightin’ Planets. Gianna Schoenberg led Baldwin (3-7) with 16 points. Laci Bernotas had 12.

McGuffey 63, Avella 49 – Taylor Schumacher led all scorers with 25 points, Libby Mallah added 14 and Lexi Ewig scored 11 as McGuffey (8-2) beat Avella (5-3) in a tournament hosted by McGuffey. Katie Dyer scored 20 to reach 1,000 career points while Hannah Brownlee had 11 points and Syd Strope finished with 10 for the Eagles.

McKeesport 47, Norwin 37 – Rachael Manfredo and Madison Hertzler each scored 12 points and McKeesport (7-1) went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter to hand Norwin (7-1) its first loss of the season in a nonsection matchup. Kendall Berger led Norwin with 11 points.

Mt. Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28 – Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 36 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-2) to a victory in a tournament hosted by the Vikings. Skyler Gates scored 13 points and Ava Clark added 11 for Brownsville (5-4).

Ringgold 36, Propel Montour 19 – Alexa Schwab scored 13 points and Zoey Mundorff added 11 for Ringgold (1-7) in a victory in the Bentworth Tournament. Kahrijah Washington scored seven points to lead Propel Montour (1-7).

South Fayette 68, St. Elizabeth 51 – Maddie Webber scored 21 points, Rachel Black added 14 and Erica Hall had 11 as South Fayette (6-1) defeated the host team at the Vikings Invitational in Delaware. Erica Higgins scored 19 for St. Elizabeth.

St. Joseph 60, Valley 23 – Julie Spinelli had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Joseph (6-2) at the tournament hosted by the Spartans. Emma Swierczewski added 15, Gia Richter had 11 and Anna Kreinbrook had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tori Johnson led Valley (2-8) with 11 points.

Thomas Jefferson 33, Belle Vernon 32 – Julia Berberich had 11 points and Laekyn Flinn scored 10 to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-2) past Belle Vernon (3-5) in the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Farrah Reader had eight points for the Leopards.

Waynesburg 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11 – Josie Horne scored 13 and Kaley Rohanna had 10 points as Waynesburg (7-1) beat Jefferson-Morgan (0-8) in the Carmichaels tournament. Ava Wood scored five points for the Rockets.

Woodland Hills 45, Walt Whitman (MD) 26 – Carmen Vazquez scored 15 points and Kayla Walter had 10 as Woodland Hills (3-5) won at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.

Wrestling

Southmoreland tournament – Fresh off a first-place finish at the Kiski Area Duals, Butler leads all teams with six wrestlers in the semifinals at the annual holiday tournament.

Santino Sloboda (107), Gavin Rush (133), Levi Donnel (160), Matt Zinkhann (172), Mickey Kreinbucher (189) and Landon Christie (215) are alive in the championship bracket for the Golden Tornado.

Plum is second with five in the semifinals, followed by Fox Chapel, Mt. Pleasant and Marion Center with four and Greenville, Beth-Center and Derry with three.