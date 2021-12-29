High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2021: Perri Page powers Chartiers Valley past rival Trinity

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page, scoring against Warren during last year’s PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, had 32 points against Trinity on Tuesday.

Perri Page led all scorers with 32 points and Aislin Malcolm sank five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to help Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley to an 80-61 girls basketball victory over No. 2 Trinity at the North Allegheny Tournament on Tuesday.

Hallie Cowan added 16 and Marian Turnbull scored 10 for the Colts (5-1). Ruby Morgan scored 18 points with six 3-pointers for the Hillers (5-1). Alyssa Clutter added 15, Maddy Roberts had 14 and Eden Williams contributed 10.

Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36 – Courtlyn Turner scored 19 points and Grayce Panos added 10 to help Albert Gallatin (5-2) to a win at the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Dominique Mortimer scored 13 and Ella Richey 12 for Chartiers-Houston (4-3).

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 20 – Sydney McCray and Sophie Yard scored 14 points apiece and Kylar Toland scored 12 points to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-0) to a win over Leechburg (0-7) in a tournament hosted by Apollo-Ridge. Maddie Mastalerz scored 16 points for Leechburg.

Baldwin 55, Obama Academy 39 – Heidi Johnson scored 21 points and Morgan Altauilla added 20 as Baldwin (6-2) beat Obama Academy (1-3) in the North Allegheny Tournament. Saree Perkins scored 16 points for Obama Academy.

Beaver 43, Rochester 39 – Payton List scored 22 points, Zoe Ringer added 11, and Beaver took (4-2) took an 8-3 lead after one quarter and made it stand up at the CJ Betters Tournament. Corynne Hauser led Rochester (3-2) with 16 points.

Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32 – Farrah Reader and Jenna Dawson scored 13 points apiece and Belle Vernon (5-1) used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to secure a win at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Kaci Bitoni and Presleigh Colditz had nine points each. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (3-4) with 15 points.

Bishop Canevin 44, St. Joseph 42 – Amber Cross had 12 points and Tiara Curry scored 11 to help Bishop Canevin (3-2) slip by tournament host St. Joseph (1-5). Julie Spinelli had a game-high 19 points for the Spartans.

Buckhannon-Upshur (WV) 51, West Greene 27 – Anna Durbin scored 15 points, but West Greene (4-2) fell at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Kendal Currence paced the Buccaneers with 16 points.

Burgettstown 59, Brownsville 25 – Jill Frazier scored 20 points and Madeline Newark and Emma Seto each added 14 points as Burgettstown (5-0) cruised to victory against Brownsville (4-3) at the Burgettstown Tournament.

Butler 57, Hempfield 41 – Justine Forbes scored 12 points and Makenna Maier had 11 to lead Butler (6-1) over Hempfield (1-6) at the Butler Tournament. Brooke McCoy and Mia Shipman scored 12 points each for the Spartans

Cornell 51, Jeannette 21 – Nevaeh Lee scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for Cornell (4-2) in a nonsection win. Leiana Rucker had 13 and Heidi Stephenson and Brooklynn Vandine 10 each. Franke Crosby led Jeannette (0-7) with six points.

Fort Cherry 50, McGuffey 13 – Raney Staub’s game-high 14 points paced Fort Cherry (4-2) in a victory over tournament host McGuffey (3-4). Rainey Szygenda scored five points for the Highlanders.

Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48 – Delaney Callahan scored 19 points for Grove City in its victory over Eden Christian (4-1) at the Laurel Tournament. Emilia Johnson scored 19 points, and Abby Stover and Violet Johnson had 10 points each for Eden Christian.

Hampton 67, Peters Township 34 – Kayla Hoehler scored 19 points and Meghan Murray had 18 to lead Hampton (6-0) over Peters Township (3-5) at the Hampton Tournament. Natalie Wetzel was the leading scorer for Peters Township with 19 points.

Kiski Area 50, Yough 31 – Lexi Colaianni scored 24 points with six 3-pointers to lead Kiski Area (3-3) over Yough (2-5) at the Kiski Holiday Tournament. Cora Coleman and Abbie Johns scored eight points each for Kiski.

Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17 – Maddie Boyer scored 24 points to lead Knoch (4-2) at the Kiski Area Tournament. Nina Shaw added 15 and Naturelle Ewing had 11. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-6) with 11 points.

Laurel 58, Ambridge 39 – Johnna Hill netted 17 points and Danielle Pontius scored 13 to propel tournament host Laurel (3-2) past Ambridge (0-6). Angelena Brazzon had a game-high 20 points and Ava Timons added 11 points for the Bridgers.

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 34 – Maddie Hertzler had 19 points and Maddie Cherepko scored 10 to lead McKeesport (6-0) to victory at the Penn-Trafford Tournament. Olivia Pepple had 12 points for the Warriors (0-5).

Moon 56, Seneca Valley 45 – Emma Theodorsson scored 20 points and Brianna Toal chipped in 13 as Moon (7-0) beat Seneca Valley (5-2) at the Bethel Park Tournament. Jess Bickart scored 18 points and Liv West had 12 for Seneca Valley.

Mt. Pleasant 54, Monessen 48 – Mt. Pleasant (4-2) picked up its third straight win as it held back Monessen (3-2) in the Mt. Pleasant Tournament. Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 27 points and Ali Bailey added 12 for the Vikings, who got a corner 3-pointer from Bailey with 54 seconds remaining for a 50-48 lead. Mercedes Majors had just hit a short jumper to give the Greyhounds a 48-47 edge with 1:16 to play. Majors finished with 23. Zelmore made two free throws with 38.2 left to seal it.

Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20 – Neleh Nogay scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Meghan Pallerino scored 17, Mairan Haggerty hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Addi Watts added 10 as Neshannock (6-1) eased past Sharpsville (0-3) in the Hickory Tournament.

North Allegheny 50, North Catholic 37 – Jasmine Timmerson scored a game-high 21 points and Emma Fischer added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as North Allegheny (5-0) won at the tournament it hosts. Alayna Rocco led North Catholic (4-2) with 14 points.

Oakland Catholic 59, Armstrong 46 – Led by 15 points from Rachel Haver, 14 from Halena Hill and 13 from Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic (4-2) beat Armstrong (4-4) in the Butler Tournament.

Pine-Richland 49, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 45 – Madison Zavasky scored 14 points and Sarah Pifer had 10 to lead Pine-Richland (2-4) over OLSH (3-3) at the North Allegheny Tournament. Emily Schuck led the Chargers with 16 points.

Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 49 – Maria Helkowski scored 20 points to propel Quaker Valley (3-3) past Keystone Oaks (3-4) in the Burgettstown Tournament. Amelia Hermann had 14 and Shannon Von Kaenel 10.

Ringgold 39 Bentworth 29 – Kierra Gerrard had 12 points and was named tournament MVP, helping Ringgold (4-2) top host Bentworth (3-5) in the championship game. Laura Vittone scored 12 points for the Bearcats.

Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 20 – Chloe Pordash led all scorers with 18 points and Caitlyn Cooley added 13 as Serra Catholic (6-0) beat East Allegheny (2-5) in the East Allegheny Tournament. Casmere Marshall scored 12 points for the Wildcats.

Seton LaSalle 33, North Hills 18 – Mallory Daly scored 15 points and Seton LaSalle (5-2) didn’t give up more than seven points in a quarter in the Hampton Tournament. Jayden Arnett led North Hills (0-7) with 10 points.

Shaler 67, Riverview 7 – MacKenzie Barr scored 26 points, Haley Kostorick had 13 and Hanna Dejidas added 11 as Shaler (2-5) handled Riverview (1-6) in the St. Joseph Tournament.

South Fayette 46, Bethel Park 42 – Maddie Webber scored 14 points to lead South Fayette (7-1) past Bethel Park (2-5) in the Bethel Park Tournament.

Thomas Jefferson 48, Plum 43 – Graci Fairman netted 24 and Laekyn Flinn scored 14 to push Thomas Jefferson (3-4) past Plum (2-4) at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Megan Marston had 11 points for the Mustangs and Danika Susko and Pascale Olczak scored 10 apiece.

Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45 – Katelyn Robbins scored 11 points and Mia Brown added 10 more as Class 6A No. 2 Upper St. Clair (6-0) edged Class 4A No. 1 Southmoreland (4-1) in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Gracie Spadaro led the Scotties with 16 points, Olivia Cernuto added 13, and Delaynie Morvosh made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Washington 45, Beth-Center 36 – Amari Oakley scored 15 points to lead Washington (1-5) at the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center (0-5) with 25 points.

Boys basketball

Aquinas Academy 78, Trinity Christian 28 – Vinnie Cugini scored 32 points and John Bence had four 3-pointers and 14 points to lead Aquinas Academy (6-0) over Trinity Christian.

Avonworth 62, Fort Cherry 54 – Led by 21 points from Rowan Carmichael and 14 from Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth (5-1) picked up a win at the Avella Tournament. Dylan Rogers scoured 22 for Fort Cherry (5-1). Maddox Truschel and Owen Norman had 13 each.

Belle Vernon 79, East Allegheny 42 – Daniel Gordon had 22 points to lead three double-digit scorers for Belle Vernon (7-0) in a victory at the Charleroi Tournament. Quinton Martin contributed 17 points and Devin Whitlock scored 16. Mike Smith scored 24 to lead East Allegheny (3-5).

Bethel Park 70, Shaler 65 – Dolan Waldo had 19 points, including 10 in the second quarter, and Ben Guffey sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Bethel Park (7-1) to a win in the championship game of the tournament it hosts. Max Blanc added 12 points and Anthony Watson had 11. Logan Bernesser led Shaler (4-4) with 22 points. Keegan Smetanka had 14, including four 3-pointers, and Kaden Orga added 10.

Brentwood 70, Hopewell 64 – Dalton Daly scored 15 points and Lamarr Williams and Nathan Ziegler had 13 each to lead Brentwood (5-1) to a win at the Northgate Tournament. Gino Scipione had 15 and Anthony LaSala and Chris Mullins 14 apiece for Hopewell (2-5).

Burgettstown 58, Brownsville 49 – James Leuice scored 18 points and Jackson LaRocka finished with 15 as Burgettstown (4-1) beat Brownsville (3-4) in the Avella Tournament. Derrick Tarpley scored a game-high 25 points for the Falcons.

Burrell 56, McDowell 49 – Brandon Coury hit for 30 points and Burrell (4-4) went on a 15-9 run out of halftime to pull away for a victory in the consolation game of the Bethel Park Tournament. Luke Chamberlin led McDowell with 20 points.

California 54, Frazier 44 – Cory Frick had 21 points to pace California (2-4) in a win at the Charleroi Tournament. Hunter Assad added 16 points for the Trojans. Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-8) with 15 points.

Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62 (OT) – Will Wagner led all scorers with 33 points, and Gavin Theys and Ben Shields scored 10 apiece as Charleroi (6-1) outdueled Ringgold (3-4) in the holiday tournament hosted by the Cougars. Zion Moore led the Rams with 24 points, Nick Peccon finished with 18, and Jesus Davenport added 15.

Chartiers Houston 71, Avella 21 – Justin Buckingham scored 15 points and Jake Mele added 10 for Chartiers Houston (2-3) at the Avella Tournament. Brandon Samol scored 10 points for Avella (1-6).

Central Valley 57, Freedom 29 – Jayvin Thompson scored 20 points and Tyler Young chipped in with 10 for Central Valley (1-1) at the CJ Betters Tournament. Carter Huggins led Freedom (1-6) with 13 points.

Eden Christian 55, Riverside 36 – Damon Astorino scored 19 points and Malachi Manges had 12 points for Eden Christian (2-2) at the Laurel Tournament. Garret Dwyer was the leading scorer for Riverside (2-4) with 10 points.

Elizabeth Forward 61, West Mifflin 48 – Charlie Meehleib scored 15 points and Isaiah Turner had 13 for Elizabeth Forward (5-2) at the South Allegheny Tournament. Jiovanni Santella and Mekhi Scott each scored 11 points for West Mifflin (3-4).

Ellwood City 74, Mercer 49 – Joseph Roth scored 25 points and Alexander Roth added 23 to help Ellwood City (6-2) win the championship game of the Mercer Tournament. Caden Crizer had 13 points for the Wolverines.

Freeport 47, Slippery Rock 44 – Gavin Croney had 12 points and Vinnie Clark scored 11 to power tournament host Freeport (3-3) to a win over Slippery Rock.

Hampton 75, Grove City 57 – Eric Weeks led all scorers with 32 points while making four 3-pointers and Liam Mignogna scored 13 points as Hampton (4-3) took care of Grove City (0-2) in the Hampton Tournament. Dylan Stull led Grove City with 15 points and Landon Haggert finished with 12.

Keystone Oaks 95, Geibel 86 – Four players — Cam Green (21), Nick Buckley (19), Owen Minford (16) and Alex Samarin (16) — finished in double figures for Keystone Oaks (4-2) in a win at the Aquinas Academy Tournament. Jaydis Kennedy netted 35 points for Geibel (2-3), Tre White added 19 and Kaiden Grady scored 12.

Kiski Area 60, Yough 33 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, Brayden Dunmire had 11 and James Pearson added 10 to lead Kiski Area (7-1) to a win over Yough (3-3) in a tournament hosted by the Cavaliers. Terek Crosby finished with 18 points for Yough.

Knoch 42, Ligonier Valley 40 – Ryan Lang poured in a game-high 22 points and Knoch (2-5) edged Ligonier Valley (3-4) at the Kiski Area Tournament. Jude Grzywinski, Matthew Marinchak and Haden Sierocky scored 12 points each for the Rams.

Laurel 61, South Side 50 – Kobe DeRosa (18), Laban Baker (14) and Eli Sickafuse (12) scored in double figures for tournament host Laurel (4-1) in a win over South Side (3-4). Brody Almashy had a game-high 21 points for the Rams.

Laurel Highlands 94, Allderdice 69 – Rodney Gallagher scored 20 points to top the 1,000 mark for his career as Laurel Highlands (5-0) defeated Allderdice (1-5) at the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Keondre DeShields scored 23, Brandon Davis 19 and Jayden Pratt 15 for the Mustangs. Ethan Anish and Major Rainey had 15 each for Allderdice. Jack Segall added 12.

Mars 74, Archbishop McNicholas (OH) 33 – Tasso Sfanos scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Mars (5-1) at the Innisfree Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Zach Schlegel had 16, Austin Cote 13, Chris Dvorak 11 and Jonah Kozora 10.

Monessen 55, Sewickley Academy 29 – Kody Kuhns scored 11 points and Monessen (3-3) jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter of a win at the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament. Nolan Donnelly led Sewickley Academy (1-3) with 10 points.

Montour 60, Highlands 51 – Vason Stevenson led tournament host Montour (5-0) with 27 points in a win over Highlands (5-1). Jimmy Kunst had 24 points for the Golden Rams and Carter Leri scored 11.

Moon 59, Seton LaSalle 51 – Michael Santicola led all scorers with 23 points and Casey Sunday added 10 to lead Moon (3-4) to a victory over Seton LaSalle (5-2) in the Moon Tournament. J.R. Jones scored 22 to lead the Rebels.

Neighborhood Academy 59, Apollo-Ridge 50 – Shamar Simpson and Courtney Wallace had 24 points apiece to help Neighborhood Academy (4-2) turn back tournament host Apollo-Ridge (3-3). Gage Johnston scored 30 points for the Vikings.

North Hills 89, Chartiers Valley 56 – Royce Parham led North Hills (5-0) with 26 points and Alex Smith added to that with 19 at the Hampton Tournament. Frank Dervanik was the leading scorer for Chartiers Valley (0-6) with 23 points and Jayden Davix had 18.

Penn Hills 59, South Fayette 54 – Penn Hills (6-0) outscored tournament host South Fayette 23-11 in the third quarter to erase a six-point halftime deficit on its way to a win. Daemar Kelly had 15 points for the Indians and Noah Barren scored 14. Brandon Jakiela led the Lions (3-3) with 20 points.

Pine-Richland 52, Blackhawk 44 – Andrew Alexander scored 16 points and Jameson O’Toole had 13 for Pine-Richland (3-3) at the CJ Betters Tournament. Lorenzo Jenkins scored 16 points, Zach Oliver had five 3-pointers, and Carson Heckathorn had 13 for Blackhawk (4-3).

Redbank Valley 63, Plum 43 – Chris Marshall scored 24 points and Marquese Gardlock added 20 to lead Redbank Valley at the Freeport Tournament. Cameron Moss and Adam Kotvas led Plum (3-4) with eight points apiece.

Rochester 60, Ambridge 31 – Antonio Laure had 15 points and Sal Laure scored 13 to pace Rochester (1-4) in a victory at the CJ Betters Tournament. Parker Lyons added 11 points for the Rams and Jerome Mullins had 10. Alec Fustich paced the Bridgers (0-5) with 10 points.

Seneca Valley 66, Norwin 60 – Caiden Oros scored 22 points and Andrew Roy and Jameson Grieco scored 14 each for Seneca Valley (2-5) in a win over Norwin (3-3) at the Moon Tournament. Michael Fleming (22), Ryan Edwards (15) and Adam Bilinsky (12) scored in double figures for the Knights.

St. Joseph 54, Mohawk 48 – Quinn Stefancik’s game-high 25 points helped tournament host St. Joseph (1-4) earn a win over Mohawk (2-5). Rylan Zale added 10 points for the Spartans. Jay Wrona had 15 points for the Warriors.

Sto-Rox 69, West Allegheny 66 – Josh Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points while Corey Simmons and Jaymar Pearson scored 14 points apiece to lead Sto-Rox (3-1) to a narrow victory over West Allegheny (5-2) in the Montour Tournament. Nodin Tracy scored 14 points, Brandon Bell and Scott Bilovus scored 13, and Joe Pustover added 11 for West Allegheny.

Upper St. Clair 63, Franklin Regional 36 – Porter Rauch (18 points) and Tanner O’Grady (15) combined for 33 points as Class 6A No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-1) cruised past 5A Franklin Regional (1-6) at the Penn-Trafford Tournament. Cam Rowell led Franklin Regional with a game-high 20. USC led at halftime, 31-12.

Washington 60, Linsly School (WV) 52 – Davoun Fuse scored 20 points and Tayshawn Levy had 15 as Washington (4-1) won at the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament at Monessen. Carter Anderson led Linsly with 16 points.

Waynesburg 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57 – Dawson Fowler scored 18 points and Trenton Zupper added 17 as Waynesburg (3-5) won the championship game of the Bentworth Tournament. Jacob Mason had 15 and Chase Henkins 10. Benjamin Mayhew led Propel Braddock Hills (3-5) with 33 points.

Wrestling

Southmoreland Holiday Classic – Levi Donnel won at 145 pounds and Mickey Kreinbucher was the 172-pound champ, leading Butler to the team title. The Golden Tornadoes also had two runners-up – Ana Malovich at 106 and Kelley Schaukowitsch at 113.

Three other teams had two champs – Plum with Rylen Campbell (106) and Vince Citrano (132), Beth-Center with Tyler Berish (152) and Trevor Pettit (160) and Greensburg Salem with Christian McChesney (189) and Billy McChesney (285).

Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern won the 215-pound crown in his home gym. Baldwin’s Ramil Islamov (113), Bethel Park’s Mason Kernan (120) and Peters Township’s Chris Cibrone (138) also took home titles.

Powerade — Four wrestlers from WPIAL schools won championships in the girls high school division at Canon-McMillan. Laurel’s Natalie Alfera didn’t allow a point at 119, going 4-0 with a pin and victories by scores of 4-0, 7-0 and 9-0. Kiski Area’s Bella DeVito went 4-0 with four pins to win at 126 pounds. Plum’s Alaina Claessen won at 174 with three pins and a 9-0 major decision. Canon-McMillan’s Natalie Rush took first at 185 with three first-period pins.