High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park

Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday.

Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).

Aquinas Academy 84, Trinity Christian 76 – Vinnie Cugini scored 43 points and Jude Truschel had 11 to lead Aquinas Academy (6-0) over Trinity Christian (2-3) at the Aquinas Academy tournament. David Blackburn scored 20 points and Luke Kost had 14 for the Falcons.

Avonworth 74, Knoch 67 – Rowan Carmichael scored 26 points to lead Avonworth (3-4) at the Deer Lakes tournament. Austin Johncour added 14 and Joel Sommers had 10. Teegan Finucan led Knoch (2-7) with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Jackson Bauman added 15 and Koden Spencer had 12.

Beaver 60, Norwin 52 – Ty Butler scored 18 points and Aiden Townsend added 17 as Beaver (7-1) handed Norwin (6-1) its first loss at the Peters Township/Upper St. Clair tournament. Adam Bilinsky scored 26 and Ryan Edwards contributed 12 for the Knights.

Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 38 – Zion Moore scored 22 points, Quinton Martin had 12 and Braden Laux added 11 for Belle Vernon (3-4) at the Charleroi tournament. Daryl Tolliver scored 24 points and Lorenzo Glasser had 11 for Ringgold (1-8).

Bishop Canevin 57, Sto-Rox 45 – Shea Champine scored 15 points and Michael Vaughn and Jason Cross added 10 each to lead Bishop Canevin (7-0) at the Montour tournament. Jaymont Green-Miller scored 19 and Dre Miller-Ross had 11 for Sto-Rox (2-4).

Bishop Guilfloyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56 — Jude Haigh scored a game-high 33 points, including five of his team’s 10 3-pointers, as the Marauders (4-1) held back the Centurions (4-4) in the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic at Greensburg Salem. Patrick Haigh, a first-team all-state guard last season, finished with 11 points in the win. Franco Alvarez led GCC with 19 points and Samir Crosby had 15.

Brownsville 49, Bentworth 39 – Demarion Brown scored 19 points to lead Brownsville (6-1) in the championship game of the Bentworth tournament. Landon Urcho scored 17 points for Bentworth (6-3).

Burrell 46, Plum 43 – Led by 17 points from Macky Bennis, 15 from Tucker Bitar and 12 from Esau King-Buchak, Burrell (4-6) picked up a win at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny. Will Beckner and Max Grice scored 14 each for Plum (4-5).

California 55, Frazier 48 – Aidan Lowden scored 21 points and Dom Martini added 13 to lead California (4-4) at the Charleroi tournament. Keyshaun Thompson scored 22 and Brennan Stewart had 11 for Frazier (1-9).

Canon-McMillan 74, Albert Gallatin 60 – Roman Koenemund scored 19 points and Eamon O’Donoghue added 18 for Canon-McMillan (3-5) at the Trinity tournament. Evan Morris had 11. Greyson Jerrett led Albert Gallatin (3-4) with 20 points. Shymere Wilson and Isaac Ellsworth each had 11.

Carrick 50, West Greene 48 – Josiah Burt led with 14 points and Kenny Ensley added 13 to lead Carrick (3-7) in the consolation game at the Bentworth tournament. Lane Allison led West Greene (1-8) with 19 points.

Chartiers-Houston 65, South Side 60 – Emanuel Ntumngia scored 17 points, Nate Gregory had 16 and Avery Molek and Justus Buckingham each scored 12 points for Chartiers-Houston (7-1) in a win at the Avella tournament. Brody Almashy scored 16 and A.C. Corfield had 15 for South Side (2-5).

Chartiers Valley 67, Grove City 47 – Jayden Davis had 30 points and Drew Sleva scored 12 to pace Chartiers Valley (8-0) in a win over Grove City at the Hampton Tournament.

Ellwood City 58, Mercer 37 – Joe Roth scored 22 points and Nathan Williams added 15 as Ellwood City (9-2) defeated the host team in the championship game of the Mercer tournament.

Fort Cherry 77, Western Beaver 50 – Owen Norman hit for 32 points to lead Fort Cherry (6-2) at the Avella tournament. Shane Cornali added 12 for the Rangers. Levi Gray led Western Beaver (4-4) with 21 points. Jon Backur had 13 and Chantz Cottrill added 11.

Freeport 69, Brashear 64 – Led by 14 points from Dean Furer, 13 from Zach Clark and 12 from Brady Sullivan, Freeport (6-2) won at the tournament hosted by the Yellowjackets. Trenton Miliner scored 18 and Titus Gillett had 14 for Brashear (2-5).

Gateway 71, Erie 51 – Jaydon Carr scored 20 points, Taili Thompson had 16 and Tra Williams added 14 to lead Gateway (5-3) to a Holiday Bash win over Erie (4-4).

Geibel 86, Ligonier Valley 60 – Jaydis Kennedy hit for 31 points and Tre White added 24 to lead Geibel (2-4) in the consolation game at the Berlin Brothersvalley tournament. Chet Dillman scored 18 points and Parker Hollick added 13 for Ligonier Valley (1-9).

Greensburg Salem 55, Mt. Pleasant 44 — Host Greensburg Salem (4-5) made 15 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter, and 20 of 25 for the game, to down Mt. Pleasant (1-7) in the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic. Ryan Burkhart led the Golden Lions with 13 points and Cody Rubrecht added 11. Mt. Pleasant’s Yukon Daniels had 15 to lead all scorers.

Hampton 55, North Hills 48 – Liam Mignogna scored 13 points and Peter Kramer added nine as Hampton (7-2) won at the tournament hosted by the Talbots. Jayden Thomas scored 16 and Zach Pollaro and Eric James each had 10 for North Hills (6-2).

Hempfield 56, Connellsville 17 — Hempfield (3-5) shut out Connellsville (0-9) in the first quarter at Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic at Greensburg Salem as Harry Sowers matched the Falcons’ total with 17 points and Drew Gordon added 15. Hempfield led 18-0 after the first quarter and 39-10 at the half.

Hickory 52, Trinity 41 – Ryland Dye scored 13 points, Dyson Djakovic had 12 and Aiden Enoch added 10 for Hickory (6-2) in a Trinity tournament win. Tim Hodges scored 16 points and Owen Waymen added 11 for Trinity (4-4).

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Carmichaels 41 – Troy Wright scored 20 points and Houston Guseman and Jordan Jacobs each added 11 points to lead Jefferson-Morgan (6-4) to the Carmichaels tournament championship. Alec Anderson scored 14 points and Aydan Adamson had 11 for Carmichaels (6-4).

Keystone Oaks 51, Nazareth Prep 45 – Collin Harris led with 16 points and Tulio Watts added 14 to lead Keystone Oaks (4-4) to an Aquinas Academy tournament win. Kevin Mickens scored 19 points and Denaro Gunter had 12 for Nazareth Prep (2-4).

Laurel 49, Eden Christian 43 – Greg Preisser scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Laurel (2-4) to victory at the tournament hosted by the Spartans. Laban Barker added 10. Ryan Merrick led Eden Christian (6-1) with 22 points. Malachi Manges had 10.

Mohawk 63, Shenango 51 – Bobby Fadden and Jay Wrona scored 21 points each to lead Mohawk (8-0) to a Laurel tournament win over Shenango (2-2). Zach Herb scored 16 points and Braden Zeigler had 14 for the Wildcats.

Monessen 60, Propel Braddock Hills 49 – Davontae Clayton scored 17 points and Lorenzo Gardner added 11 as Monessen (6-1) ran its winning streak to six games with a victory at the tournament hosted by the Greyhounds. Giontae Clemmons and Kato Hill had 12 points and Benjamin Mayhew added 11 for Propel Braddock Hills (4-5).

Montour 62, West Allegheny 51 – AJ Alston scored 20 points, Jake Wolfe had 18 and Ricky Johnson-McClain added 12 to lead Montour (3-6) past West Allegheny (4-5) at the Montour tournament. Brandon Bell led the Indians with 17 points.

Neighborhood Academy 83, Hillcrest Christian Academy 40 – Courtney Wallace hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Shamar Simpson and John Wilkins added 16 points apiece for Neighborhood Academy (7-0) at its holiday tournament. Sam Fabian had 18 for Hillcrest Christian.

New Castle 56, Farrell 44 – Isaiah Boice scored 24 points and Nick Wallace added 10 as New Castle (8-0) won the Farrell tournament championship. Lamont Samuels had 12, Nasir O’Kane 11 and Kylon Wilson 10 for the Steelers.

North Allegheny 55, Franklin Regional 53 – Joe Dopirak scored 16 points and North Allegheny (3-4) rallied from 14 points down in the second half to win at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny. Anthony Sciote added 15 and Joe Marquis had 12 for the Tigers. Max Leven led Franklin Regional (5-3) with 18 points. Cooper Rankin had 15 and Cam Rowell 12.

OLSH 51, Mercyhurst Prep 39 – Rocco Spadafora scored 15 points and BJ Vaughn added 14 as OLSH (7-1) bounced back from its first loss in three years with a victory over Mercyhurst Prep at the Shaler tournament. Bryson Kirschner added 10 for the Chargers.

Riverside 34, Hopewell 26 – Nate Kolesar scored 14 points and Sam Hughes had 10 for Riverside (2-5) at the Laurel tournament. Mason Showrank led Hopewell (3-7) with 13 points.

River Valley 63, Apollo-Ridge 45 – Dom Speal scored 18 points to help River Valley down tournament host Apollo-Ridge (1-7). Jacob Mull had 21 points for the Vikings.

Riverview 68, St. Joseph 49 – Amberson Bauer scored 22 points and Nate Sprajcar added 15 to lead Riverview (7-2) to the St. Joseph tournament championship. Jimmy Giannetta scored 18 for the Spartans (5-4).

Shaler 67, Sharon 34 – Sam Himrod scored 12 points, Brandon London had 11 and Keegan Smetanka added 10 to lead Shaler (7-2) past Sharon (4-4) at the Shaler tournament.

Southmoreland 69, Charleroi 49 – Ty Keffer led with 26 points, Noah Felentzer had 13 and Wyatt Richter added 11 for Southmoreland (7-1) at the Charleroi tournament. Bryce Large led Charleroi (4-5) with 11 points.

Springdale 59, Propel Andrew Street 30 – John Hughes scored 19 points and Mason Gent added 15 to lead Springdale (5-4) to a win at the Neighborhood Academy tournament. Darryl McCullough scored 10 for Propel Andrew Street (2-6).

St. Edward 84, Mars 67 – Cameron Grant scored 17 points to lead St. Edward (Ohio). Tasso Sfanos scored 33 and Deven Koch had 14 for Mars (5-1).

Summit Academy 66, Leechburg 63 – Elijah Adams scored 19 points and Allen Grimes added 18 to lead Summit Academy (3-1) past Leechburg (4-5) at the Apollo-Ridge tournament. Marcus Cleveland led the Blue Devils with 24 points and Braylan Lovelace had 18.

Uniontown 109, Waynesburg 49 – Jeremiah Hager scored 20 points and Taevian Richardson and Notorious Grooms each added 17 to lead Uniontown (8-1) at the Southern Garrett tournament. Kadrian McLee had 13. Dane Woods led Waynesburg (2-9) with 16 points. Alex Vansickle had 12 and Alex Eck added 10.

United Faith Christian (NC) 75, Allderdice 62 — Evan Morton scored 12 points to lead United Faith Christian at the Carolina Lowcountry Invitational. Logan Golle led Allderdice (7-2) with 18 points. Major Rainey had 16 and Ethan Anish added 10.

Upper St. Clair 68, Peters Township 52 – Julian Dahlem (20), Nick Sukernek (17) and Matthew Gaither (12) scored in double figures and the Panthers (5-4) topped the Indians (6-2) at the Upper St. Clair/Peters Township tournament.

Washington 64, South Park 33 – Ruben Gordon scored 21 points and De’Ondre Daugherty added 19 for Washington (5-2) at the Monessen tournament. Brayce Patterson added 10. Luke Scarff led South Park (3-3) with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 9 – Sophie Yard scored 17 points and Sydney McCray added 16 to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-1) at the tournament hosted by the Vikings. Kylar Toland and Jaden Mull had 10 points apiece. Ronniya Lawrence scored seven for East Allegheny (3-3).

Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33 – Led by 21 points from Emma Paul, 17 from Kyla Fitzgerald and 16 from Kali Allensworth, Armstrong (8-0) stayed undefeated with a win at the Butler tournament. Greta O’Brien led Avonworth (4-3) with 16 points.

Baldwin 54, North Hills 52 – Katie Lucarelli scored 25 points and Gia Schoeb added 14 for Baldwin (4-6) at the Highlands tournament. Olivia Waters scored 12 points and Tatyanna Bermudez added 11 for North Hills (4-6).

Beaver 47, Ellwood City 21 – Chloe List scored 17 and Hailey Tooch contributed 10 points for Beaver (7-1) in a victory at the Shenango Tournament. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (3-3) with 12 points.

Belle Vernon 54, Aquinas Academy 42 – Jenna Dawson scored 19 points and Lilly Kerns added 11 to lead Belle Vernon (4-5) to a California (Pa.) Hoopfest win. Ellie Junker led Aquinas Academy with 13 points (8-1).

Bethel Park 62, Indiana 56 – Mary Boff led Bethel Park (2-6) with 16 points and Sophia Nath added 13 for a win at the Latrobe tournament. Eve Fiala scored 17 points, Katie Kovalchick had 13 and Bells Antonucci added 11 for Indiana (5-3).

Blackhawk 59, Hoover 39 – Alena Fusetti scored 21 points, Quinn Borroni added 18 and Kassie Potts had 11 to lead Blackhawk (6-0) to a North Canton Classic win. Grace Craig scored 16 points for Hoover (4-7).

Burrell 63, Valley 38 – Emily Wojtczak scored 17 points to lead Burrell (5-5) in the consolation game of the St. Joseph tournament. Anna Clark had 12 and Julianna Fisher 11 for the Bucs. Tori Johnson and Aelan Wyley scored 11 for Valley (2-9). Janelle Norman had 10.

Butler 52, Obama Academy 35 – Justine Forbes scored 18 points to lead tournament host Butler (4-5) past Obama Academy (3-2). Amelia McMichael had 15 and Hannah Aldridge 10 for the Golden Tornado. Taylor Phillips scored 10 for Obama Academy.

Canon-McMillan 50, Thomas Jefferson 48 – Kelsey Wandera and Lauren Borella scored 14 points apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (3-6) at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Laekyn Flynn led Thomas Jefferson (6-3) with 27 points.

Carmichaels 53, Jefferson-Morgan 16 – Sophia Zalar scored 24 points and Megan Voithofer had 13 for Carmichaels (2-6) in the consolation game of its holiday tournament. Lacey Ryan led Jefferson-Morgan (0-9) with nine points.

Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31 – Kaliyah Hairston scored 18 points and Aaliyah Freeman added 14 for Carrick (5-2) at the Neighborhood Academy tournament. Justice Irvin had a game-high 23 for Neighborhood Academy (1-2).

Charleroi 61, Preston (WV) 51 – McKenna DeUnger scored 20 points to lead Charleroi (3-2) at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Camryn Musser and Ella Sypolt scored 13 each for the Cougars. Kendra Nazelrod scored 18 and Ella White had 15 for Preston.

Derry 51, Leechburg 10 – Mara Lewis scored 13 points and Rachelle Marinchek added 12 as Derry (8-3) defeated Leechburg (2-6) at the Apollo-Ridge tournament. Samantha Gruska and Jane Huss each added 10 for Derry.

Elizabeth Forward 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52 – Michelle Jellison scored 17 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-3) to the Betsy Invitational championship. Mya Morgan scored 15 points for Greensburg Central Catholic (8-2).

Greensburg Salem 54, Brownsville 23 – Ashlan Price sank four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Greensburg Salem (8-1) in a win at the Mt. Pleasant Tournament. Regan Kerr chipped in 10 points for the Golden Lions. Ava Clark scored 13 for Brownsville (5-5).

Greenville 48, Neshannock 44 – Grace Cano scored 20 points to lead Greensville at the Hickory tournament. Mairan Haggerty scored 26 and Megan Pallerino added 11 for Neshannock (3-4).

Hempfield 60, Yough 23 – Sarah Podkul scored 13 to lead four players in double figures as Hempfield (5-3) defeated Yough (2-5) at the Hempfield tournament. Ava Shipman had 12 and Brooke McCoy and Ashley Hosni each added 10.

Highlands 54, Mars 46 – Jocelyn Bielak scored 20 points and Katelyn Myers and Shelby Wojcik added 12 points each as Highlands (5-4) swept a pair of games at the tournament hosted by the Golden Rams. Olivia Donnelly scored 14 points and Vita Vargo added 13 for Mars (6-2).

Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26 – Lauryn Speicher scored 20 points and Emma Palmieri added 13 to lead Hopewell (3-4) at the Laurel tournament. Corey Owens led Eden Christian (2-4) with 11 points.

Latrobe 47, Plum 35 – Elle Snyder and Camille Dominick scored 14 points each and Carley Berk added 10 to lead Latrobe (6-4) at the tournament hosted by the Wildcats. Riley Stephans scored 12 and Pascale Olczak had 10 for Plum (7-2).

Laurel 47, Grove City 31 – Johnna Hill scored 13 points, Joselynn Fortuna had 12 and Regan Atkins added 11 to lead Laurel (6-1) past Grove City (2-3) at the Laurel tournament. Delaney Callahan led the Eagles with 17 points.

McGuffey 33, Fort Cherry 32 – Taylor Schumacher scored 17 points to lead McGuffey (9-2) past Fort Cherry (5-4) in the championship game of the McGuffey tournament. Raney Staub led the Rangers with 12 points.

Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33 – Erynne Capalbo scored 20 points and Alexa Kadilak added 11 to lead Mohawk (6-2) past Wilmington (7-2) at the Mohawk tournament. Lia Krarup led the Greyhounds with 12 points.

Mt. Lebanon 57, New Lexington (OH) 42 – Payton Collins and Riley Collins each scored 15 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (5-3) to a North Canton Classic win. Kim Kellogg scored 16 and Aubri Spicer had 11 for New Lexington (9-1).

Mt. Pleasant 53, Uniontown 39 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (8-2) with 37 points at the tournament hosted by the Vikings. Jersey Green scored 18 points for Uniontown (0-9).

OLSH 55, Southmoreland 15 – Mia Grisafi scored 14 points and Gia Ierullo added 11 to lead OLSH (5-3) at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Lynsee Moore led Southmoreland (1-8) with five points.

Peters Township 71, McLean (VA) 44 – Gemma Walker and Natalie Wetzel scored 28 points apiece to lead Peters Township (8-1) at the Latrobe tournament.

Propel Montour 45, Bentworth 32 – Janai Green hit for 25 points to power Propel Montour (2-7) in the consolation game of the Bentworth tournament. Grace Skerbetz led Bentworth (3-7) with 11 points.

Ringgold 35, Geibel 34 – Abbey Whaley had 20 points, including a game-winning buzzer beater on a rebound off a missed free throw, to lift Ringgold (2-7) to the championship of the Bentworth Tournament. Emma Larkin scored 27 for Geibel (4-5).

Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston 21 – Oumou Thiero scored 15 points and Maria Helkowski added 12 to lead Quaker Valley (5-4) at the Burgettstown tournament. Ella Richey and Ava Capozzoli had four each for Chartiers-Houston (6-3).

Seton LaSalle 51, Franklin Regional 50 – Kyliegh Donnelly scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mallory Daly added 17 to lead Seton LaSalle (5-2) to a win at the Hempfield tournament. Olivia Orndorff scored 18 and Sarah Penrod added 13 for Franklin Regional (2-5).

Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20 – Libby Eannarino scored 12 points to lead Sewickley Academy (3-3) at the Neighborhood Academy tournament. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (0-6) with six points.

Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8 – Haley Kostorick scored 18 points and Lexi Tylenda added 10 to help Shaler (7-2) to a victory over Deer Lakes (2-7) at the Mohawk tournament.

South Park 43, South Allegheny 29 – Ella Clifford scored 12 points and Maddie Graham added 11 to lead South Park (3-5) in the Betsy Invitational consolation game. Angelina Corrtazzo scored 10 for South Allegheny (4-4).

South Side (TN) 58, Hampton 43 – Timia Lawson scored 17 points to lead South Side (TN) at the Pensacola Beach (FL) tournament. Kathleen Milon led Hampton (5-4) with 15 points. Meghan Murray had 12.

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette 49 – Gina Chuffa scored 18 points to lead St. Thomas Aquinas at the Viking Invitational in Delaware. Ava Leroux led South Fayette (7-2) with 19 points. Maddie Webber had 17.

Union 53, New Castle 23 – Kayla Fruehstofer scored 21 points and Kelly Cleaver added 15 for Union (4-3) at the New Castle tournament. Neena Flora scored 10 for New Castle (2-6).

Waynesburg 64, Brentwood 34 – Kaley Rohanna led with 27 points and Josie Horne added 15 as Waynesburg (8-1) won the championship game at the Carmichaels tournament. Paige Boehm scored 11 and Mia March had 10 for Brentwood (3-6).