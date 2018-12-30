High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2018: Franklin Regional girls edge Vincentian in OT

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:48 PM

Courtney Giles scored 19 points and Cali Konek added 18 points as Franklin Regional earned a 56-44 overtime victory over Vincentian Academy (3-6) at the Hempfield tournament. The Panthers improved to 5-3 overall. Hannah Katz scored 21 points to lead Vincentian, which trailed by 14 points at halftime before rallying in the second half to send the game to overtime.

Hempfield 66, Burrell 42 — Sarah Liberatore scored 21 points and Riley Sullebarger added 19 points as tournament host Hempfield (5-3) defeated Burrell (3-5). Kaylen Sharrow scored a game-high 24 points in the loss.

Kiski Area 53, Jeannette 46 — Hannah Potter led Kiski Area (3-6) with 12 points and Samantha Worthing and Karly Keller both chipped in with 10 apiece as the Cavaliers won at the Hempfield tournament. Dymond Crawford scored a game-high 20 points and Asia Mack added 17 for Jeannette (2-7).

Latrobe 44, Connellsville 33 — Carly Augustine had 12 points as Latrobe (5-2) won at its host holiday tournament. The Wildcats closed the game on a 13-5 run.

Peters Township 79, Mars 43 — At the Hempfield tournament, Journey Thompson and Makenna Marisa each had 22 points to lift Class 6A No. 2 Peters Township (8-0) to victory. Tai Johnson had 19 points for Mars (7-1).

Washington 65, Greensburg Central Catholic 61 — Carley Allen had 19 points as Washington (8-0) won its host tournament. Melina Maiette had 19 points for the Centurions (7-1), who trailed 37-16 at halftime but rallied with a 27-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Boys basketball

Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 50 — Seth Dunn netted 30 points, and Evan Simpson had 15 as Chartiers-Houston (6-4) won the Avella tournament title.

Moon 48, Steel Valley 38 — Austin Ryan had 17 points as Moon (9-0) won the title at its host tournament.

Mt. Lebanon 86, Jefferson City (Mo.) 57 — Mt. Lebanon’s Hayden Mitchell made four 3-pointers and had 23 points as Mt. Lebanon (8-2) won at the Great Eight Classic. Jake Hoffman added 18 points for the Blue Devils.

New Castle 64, Seton LaSalle 60 — Demetris McKnight had 16 points to lead New Castle (7-1) to a win at its host tournament. Drew Cox added 15 points, and Michael Wells had 14 in the win.

Quaker Valley 64, West Allegheny 46 — Ryan Stowers scored a career-high 36 points as Quaker Valley (8-0) won at the West Allegheny tournament.