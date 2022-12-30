High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2022: Zion Moore, Quinton Martin lead Belle Vernon to tournament title

Zion Moore scored 31 points to lead Belle Vernon to an 87-68 victory over Southmoreland in a matchup of Section 3-4A rivals in the championship game of the Charleroi holiday tournament Thursday night.

Quinton Martin added 23 points, Alonzo Wade had 11 and Trevor Kovatch 10 for Belle Vernon (4-4). Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (7-2) with 22 points. Wyatt Richter scored 13.

Aquinas Academy 71, Keystone Oaks 47 – Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy (7-0) with 46 points in a win over Keystone Oaks (4-5) in the championship game of the Aquinas Academy tournament. Tulio Watts scored 14 points and Dimajio Locante had 13 for the Golden Eagles.

Archbishop Wood 57, Penn Hills 55 – Jalil Bethea scored 19 points while Milan Dean and Carson Howard each scored 13 points as Archbishop Wood (3-2) beat Penn Hills (3-2) in the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Daemar Kelly led all scorers with 25 points for Penn Hills.

Armstrong 36, Linsly School (WV) 33 – Cadin Olsen scored 12 points and Jack Valasek and Ian Olsen scored nine points each to push Armstrong (7-1) past Linsly School at the Brooke tournament.

Avonworth 82, Deer Lakes 75 (OT) – Rowan Carmichael led all scorers with 37 points and made six 3-pointers while Austin Johncour had 18 points as Avonworth (4-4) earned a narrow victory at the Deer Lakes tournament. Billy Schaffer scored 27 points and made five 3-pointers and Bryce Robson had 26 points and made four 3s for the Lancers (5-5).

Beaver 59, Upper St. Clair 45 – Brady Mayo scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Beaver (8-1) at the Peters Township/Upper St. Clair tournament. Aiden Townsend had 12, Ty Butler 11 and Sawyer Butler 10. Nick Sukernek led Upper St. Clair (5-5) with 14 points.

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Yough 54 – Jude Haigh scored 25 points and Patrick Haigh added 15 as Bishop Guilfoyle swept a pair of games at the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic at Greensburg Salem. Terek Crosby scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Zander Aird added 10 for Yough (4-6).

Blackhawk 52, Sto-Rox 42 – Zach Oliver scored 22 points and Jacob Patton added 15 to lift Blackhawk (5-3) to victory at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Dre Miller-Ross scored 15 for Sto-Rox (2-5).

Carlynton 71, Brentwood 39 – Jaiden McClure scored 16 points, Simon Schriver added 12 and Chase Jones finished with 10 to lead Carlynton (5-3) to a win over Brentwood (4-5) in the Northgate tournament.

Chartiers-Houston 70, Burgettstown 46 – Avery Molek scored 19 points and Emanuel Ntumngia added 15 for Chartiers-Houston (7-1) at the Avella tournament. Zack Schrockman scored 20 points and Caleb Russell had 14 for Burgettstown (3-4).

Chartiers Valley 65, Central Valley 31 – Jayden Davis scored 24 points and Drew Sleva added 10 for Chartiers Valley (9-0) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Isaiah Jeter led Central Valley (3-4) with 17 points.

East Allegheny 78, California 58 – Brennan Ruthledge scored 21 points, Ethan Anderson had 19 and Damar Young added 11 to lead East Allegheny (2-4) past California (4-5) at the Charleroi tournament. Caden Powell led the Trojans with 21 points.

Eden Christian 66, Riverside 27 – Malachi Manges scored 18 points and Ryan Merrick contributed 10 to lead Eden Christian (6-2) at the Laurel tournament. Drake Fox scored 11 for Riverside (2-6).

Fort Cherry 69, McGuffey 41 – Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (7-2) with 34 points, Matt Sieg had 15 and Shane Cornali added 10 at the Avella tournament. Grayson Wallace scored 12 points and Ayden Cunningham had 11 for McGuffey (6-5).

Fox Chapel 68, Shady Side Academy 60 – Kam Greil scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Fox Chapel (7-2) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Erik Wilson had 13, Will Siegel 11 and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown 10 for the Foxes. Eli Teslovich scored 27 points and Ethan Salvia had 11 for Shady Side Academy (6-2).

Gaston Day School (NC) 66, Mt. Lebanon 61 – Evan Montanari scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers and Callum Richard added 14 points for Gaston Day School in a win at the Parkersburg (WV) Tournament. Tanner Donati scored 18 points, Nate Girod put up 13 and Brody Barber finished with 11 points for Mt. Lebanon (4-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Connellsville 19 – Tyree Turner scored 16 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-4) at the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic. Brady O’Rourke added 11 and Sean Walker had 10 for the Centurions. Jayden McBride led Connellsville (0-10) with six points.

Hempfield 59, Greensburg Salem 43 – Harry Sowers scored 23 points to lead Hempfield (4-5) to a win at the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic. Luke Rullo led the host Golden Lions (4-6) with 23 points.

Hickory 51, Canon-McMillan 44 – Aidan Enoch and Dyson Djakovic scored 14 points each to lead Hickory to victory in the championship game of the Trinity tournament. Eamon O’Donoghue scored 18 points and Evan Morris added 10 for Canon-McMillan (3-6).

Highlands 60, Pine-Richland 43 – Bradyn Foster had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Jimmy Kunst added 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Highlands (7-0) past Pine-Richland (2-5) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Cam Reigard added 13 for the Golden Rams.

Hillcrest Christian Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 42 – Aaron Powers led all scorers with 22 points and Sam Fabian followed with 19 as Hillcrest Christian Academy won the Neighborhood Academy tournament consolation game. Darryl McCullough had 11 points for Propel Andrew Street (2-7).

Jeannette 61, Mt. Pleasant 23 – Led by 17 points from Giovanni Merola, 12 from Jalen Bass and 11 from Isaiah Mallich, Jeannette (6-3) picked up a win at the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic. Connor Pavlocak led Mt. Pleasant (1-8) with seven points.

Leechburg 61, Apollo-Ridge 29 – Marcus Cleveland hit for 20 points and Braylan Lovelace followed with 16 to power Leechburg (5-5) in the consolation game of the Apollo Trust Christmas Tournament. Jake Mull led the host Vikings (1-8) with 15 points.

Mohawk 63, Laurel 54 – Jay Wrona scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, Bobby Fadden had 13 points and Deven Sudziak had 12 points and made four 3-pointers as Mohawk (9-0) defeated Laurel (3-4) in a tournament hosted by the Spartans. Greg Preisser scored 17 points, Laban Baker added 13 and Luca Santini had 11 for Laurel.

Monessen 63, South Park 61 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 27 points to lead Monessen (7-1) at the Delvin Miller Christmas Tournament hosted by the Greyhounds. Jaisean Blackman added 14 points and Davontae Clemons had 10. Luke Scarff led South Park (3-4) with 21 points. Anthony Deprospo added 12 and Jack Ozimek and Harper Conroe had 10 each.

Mount St. Joseph (MD) 65, Central Catholic 48 – Ace Valentine led Mount St. Joseph to a Governor’s Challenge win. Dante DePante led Central Catholic (2-4) with 17 points.

Nazareth Prep 73, Trinity Christian 49 – Will Evans scored 29 points to power Nazareth Prep (3-4) to a win in the consolation game of the Aquinas Academy tournament. Kevin Mickens added 12 and Micah Caldwell had 10. David Blackburg scored 14 and Darnell Kyte had 10 for Trinity Christian (2-3).

Neighborhood Academy 57, Springdale 54 – Shamar Simpson put up 21 points and John Wilkins added 12 to lead Neighborhood Academy (8-0) to a win in the Neighborhood Academy tournament championship game. Mason Gent scored 23 and Shamar Simpson finished with 17 points for Springdale (5-5).

Neshannock 68, Greenville 39 – Jack Giles scored 18 points while Luciano Delillo and Naye Rynd each scored 11 to lead Neshannock (5-2) to a victory in a tournament hosted by the Lancers. Nathan Stuyvesant led Greenville with nine points.

Northgate 94, Clairton 78 – Josh Williams led all scorers with 37 points and Steve Goetz put up 24 to lead Northgate (5-2) to a win in a tournament hosted by the Flames. DaShawn Hines scored 27 points, Devon Dean added 20 and Kaden Smith finished with 14 for Clairton (4-3).

Peters Township 68, Norwin 63 – Jack Dunbar scored 22 points and Brendan McCullough added 17 to lead Peters Township (7-2) at the Peters Township/Upper St. Clair tournament. Dylan Donovan scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Indians. Adam Bilinski led Norwin (6-2) with 28 points. Jackson Pons had 10.

Rochester 59, Sewickley Academy 53 – Xavier Rigby scored 28 points and Jerome Mullins added 18 to help Rochester (3-4) to a win at the Northgate tournament. Nolan Donnelly scored 17 and Lucas Grimsley had 16 for Sewickley Academy (2-4).

Shaler 54, OLSH 53 – Brandon London scored 15 points and Keegan Smetanka added 12 to lead Shaler (8-2) past OLSH (7-2) in the championship game of the Shaler tournament. B.J. Vaughn led the Chargers with 23 points and Bryson Kirschner had 10.

Steel Valley 73, Knoch 50 – Makhai Valentine scored 37 points and Cruce Brookins added 20 to lead Steel Valley (3-7) past Knoch (2-8) at the Deer Lakes tournament. Teegan Finucan and Ziaran Finucan scored 12 points each for the Knights.

Summit Academy 53, River Valley 52 – Kiron Douglas hit the game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds left to lead Summit Academy (4-0) to victory in the championship game of the Apollo-Ridge tournament. Allen Grimes scored 19 and Tayvone Bibbs added 12 for Summit. Jayden Whitfield scored 16 and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni added 12 for River Valley.

Trinity 75, Albert Gallatin 66 – Tim Hodges scored 29 points to power Trinity (5-4) in the consolation game of the tournament hosted by the Hillers. Dante DeRubbo added 15 points and Andrew Collins had 13. Aiden Black led Albert Gallatin (3-5) with 21 points. Blake White added 20 and Kameron Pratt had 17.

Uniontown 88, Southern Garrett (MD) 43 – Notorious Grooms scored 18 points, Calvin Winfrey had 17 and Bakari Wallace added 13 for Uniontown (9-1) at the Snowball tournament at Southern Garrett. Jared Hackrell led Southern Garrett with 20 points.

Washington 68, Propel Braddock Hills 57 – Davoun Fuse scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Washington (6-2) at the Monessen tournament. Brayce patterson added 13, Ruben Gordon 12 and Braiden Wise 10. Benjamin Mayhew led Propel Braddock Hills (4-6) with 26 points. Giontae Clemmons had 17.

Western Beaver 68, Propel Montour 27 – Levi Gray scored 25 points and Chantz Cottrill added 17 for Western Beaver (5-4) at the Avella tournament. Xander LeFebvre had 10. Danny Roberts and Jerome Brown led Propel Montour (0-6) with nine points each.

Woodland Hills 60, Kiski Area 54 – Cruz McMillan scored 16 points and Scoop Smith added 15 for Woodland Hills (3-6) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Shanier Pinkney had 13 and Cam Walter 10 for the Wolverines. Isaiah Gonzalez scored 14 and Noah Thimons had nine for Kiski Area (2-8).

Girls basketball

Aliquippa 59, Central Valley 55 – Angel Henry scored 16 points, Aunesty Johnson had 14 and Yaree Carter added 13 to lead Aliquippa (3-2) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Nyah Hayes led Central Valley (3-4) with 30 points. Dakota DeAngelo added 16.

Apollo-Ridge 56, Derry 25 – Brinley Toland led with 21 points, Sydney McCray had 12 and Sophie Yard added 11 to lead Apollo-Ridge (8-1) past Derry (8-4) in the championship game of the Apollo-Ridge tournament. Sara Bungard had eight points for the Trojans.

Armstrong 49, Obama Academy 47 – Emma Paul hit for 32 points to power Armstrong (9-0) to a win at the Butler tournament. Taylor Phillips scored 17 and Kimaya Williams added 15 for Obama Academy (3-3).

Beaver 46, Shenango 35 – Chloe List led all scorers with 24 points and Emerson Connelly scored 10 as Beaver (8-1) beat Shenango (6-3) in the Shenango tournament championship game. Kylee Rubin led the Wildcats with 15 points.

Blackhawk 61, New Lexington (OH) 37 – Quinn Borroni scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds and Alena Fusetti added 10 points and 10 rebounds as Blackhawk (7-0) beat New Lexington in the North Canton Hoover Classic. Kassiw Potts also scored 14 points for the Cougars. Aubri Spicer had 15 points for New Lexington.

Bridgeport (WV) 60, Albert Gallatin 49 – Gabby Reep scored 34 points to lead Bridgeport (WV) at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Grayce Panos led Albert Gallatin (3-4) with 16 points. Mya Glisan had 12 and Courtlyn Turner added 10.

Butler 57, Avonworth 42 – Amelia McMichael had 19 points to pace tournament host Butler (5-5) to a win over Avonworth (4-4). Hannah Aldridge (13), Justine Forbes (12) and Syd Patterson (11) also scored in double figures for the Golden Tornado. Rebecca Goetz had 18 points for the Antelopes and Greta O’Brien scored 17.

Charleroi 64, Beth-Center 19 – Bella Carroto scored 25 points and McKenna DeUnger added 22 as Charleroi (3-2) defeated Beth-Center (2-6) at the Laurel Highlands tournament.

Ellwood City 53, Portersville Christian 30 – Kayla Jones led with 27 points, Delaney Sturgeon had 11 and Claire Noble added 10 for Ellwood City (4-3) in a win against Portersville Christian in the consolation game of the Shenango tournament.

Hampton 49, Starr’s Mill (GA) 42 – Kathleen Milon scored 16 and Meghan Murray added 12 points as Hampton (6-4) beat Starr’s Mill in the Pensacola Beach tournament. Bunny McQuade scored 15 points for Starr’s Mill.

Hopewell 41, Grove City 34 – Lauryn Speicher scored 15 points to lead Hopewell (4-4) at the Laurel tournament. Delaney Callahan scored 12 for Grove City.

Indiana 55, Peters Township 54 – Katie Kovalchick scored 18 points, Eve Fiala added 11 and Jayla Peterson had 10 points to lead Indiana (6-3) to a win in the Latrobe tournament. Gemma Walker put up 20 points and Natalie Wetzel added 13 for Peters Township (8-2).

Keystone Oaks 59, Chartiers-Houston 48 – Eriona Neal led Keystone Oaks (7-3) with 21 points, Julia Samarin added 18 and Alayna Wagner finished with 13 as the Golden Eagles defeated Chartiers-Houston (6-4) in the Burgettstown tournament consolation game. Ava Capozzoli scored 24 points and made seven 3-pointers and Amelia Brose added 13 for the Buccaneers.

Knoch 63, Ellis School 4 – Led by 13 points from Nina Shaw, 12 from Hattie McGraw and 11 from Adah Fuller, Knoch (3-4) defeated the Ellis School (2-6) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy.

Latrobe 72, McLean (VA) 60 – Elle Snyder scored 20 points, Camille Dominick and Josie Straigis each added 17 points and Carley Berk had 12 to lead Latrobe (7-4) past McLean at the Latrobe tournament.

Laurel 56, Eden Christian 30 – Johnna Hill scored 18 points and Regan Atkins added 16 to lead Laurel (7-1) past Eden Christian (2-5) at the Laurel tournament. Hope Haring led the Warriors with 10 points.

Leechburg 40, East Allegheny 21 – Christine Guo scored 15 points to lead Leechburg (3-4) to a victory in the Apollo-Ridge tournament consolation game. Ronniya Lawrence scored 17 points for East Allegheny (3-4).

Moon 51, Rochester 37 – Maria Depner scored 11 points and Sara Bakhtar added nine as Moon (3-3) won at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Aleaya Mercier led Rochester (1-7) with 21 points.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Dalton School (NY) 30 – Riley Collins scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Mt. Lebanon (6-3) to a win at the North Canton Hoover (Ohio) Classic. Ella Lunsford scored 11 for Dalton School.

Northgate 35, Neighborhood Academy 14 – Samayah Hardison led Northgate (1-6) with 15 points in the consolation game of the Neighborhood Academy tournament. Justice Irvin scored six points for Neighborhood Academy (1-3).

Norwin 61, North Catholic 45 – Lauren Palangio scored 19 points, Kendall Berger added 14, and Norwin (8-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Class 4A No. 2 North Catholic (6-3) in a nonsection matchup. Anna Waskiwiecz scored 13 points, Sarah Loughry had 12 and Ava Walker 10 for North Catholic.

Oakland Catholic 73, Hoover 46 – Alexa Washington scored 17 points, Halena Hill added 15, London Creach finished with 11 and Jill Gallo had 10 points as Oakland Catholic (7-2) earned a win in the North Canton Hoover Classic. Grace Craig scored 19 and Lauren Rose had 16 points for Hoover.

Pine-Richland 45, Kiski Area 36 – Madison Zavasky had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Pine-Richland (4-2) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Catherine Gentile added 11 for the Rams. Abigail Johns scored 11 for Kiski Area (2-7).

Quaker Valley 47, Burgettstown 46 – Freshman Oumou Thiero scored 20 points and Nora Johns added 15 to lead Quaker Valley (6-4) past Burgettstown (5-4) in the championship game of the Burgettstown tournament.

River Valley 61, Franklin Regional 37 – River Valley (8-1) jumped out to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised to victory in the Hempfield Holiday Tournament. Ava Persichetti led the Panthers with 25 points, 13 in the first quarter, and Hannah Artley added 13. Sarah Penrod had 17 to lead Franklin Regional, which outscored River Valley in the second half, 28-18.

Sewickley Academy 57, Carrick 34 – Libby Eannarino scored 23 points and Rinnie Jardine added 13 as Sewickley Academy (4-3) defeated Carrick (5-3) in the championship game of the Neighborhood Academy tournament.

Shady Side Academy 50, Fox Chapel 47 – Maggie Spell scored 26 points and Karis Thomas added 18 as host Shady Side Academy (6-1) won at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Lyla Jablon scored 15 and Elise Smith had 11 for Fox Chapel (6-3).

Shaler 52, Mohawk 42 – Mackenzie Barr scored 19 points and Jorja Bernesser had 10 as Shaler (8-2) beat Mohawk (6-3) in the Mohawk tournament championship game. Erynne Capalbo scored 22 points to lead the Warriors.

South Fayette 74, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (MD) 61 – Maddie Webber scored 30 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career, as South Fayette (8-2) won at the Viking Invitational in Delaware. Ryan Oldaker added 17 points for South Fayette. Alexa Davis led Our Lady of Mount Carmel with 22 points.

Wilmington 63, Deer Lakes 20 – Lia Krarup scored 30 points to lead Wilmington (8-2) past Deer Lakes (2-8) in the consolation game of the Mohawk tournament.

Winchester Thurston 51, West Mifflin 49 – Dashea Cochran scored 14 points to lead Winchester Thurston (3-3) past West Mifflin (2-6) in a nonsection win. Shannon Conley scored 15 points and Emily Beck had 14 for the Titans.

Yough 44, Connellsville 34 – Makayla Chewning scored a game-high 22 points and Laney Gerdich added 11 as Yough (3-5) won at the Hempfield Holiday Tournament. The Cougars won with only four scorers. Hillary Claycomb scored 13 and Bailey Liska 11 for the Falcons (2-8).