High school roundup for Dec. 3, 2020: Hempfield hockey tops Shaler

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 11:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nicholas Bruno (56) celebrates his first goal with Tyler Planey (18), Aiden Dunlap (22) and Logan Eisaman during their game against Shaler on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Bruno scored a hat trick, as Hempfield won, 6-2.

Aiden Dunlap and Nicholas Bruno each had two goals and two assists to lead Hempfield to a 6-2 victory over Shaler in a PIHL Class AA game Thursday night at Kirk Nevin Arena.

Gino Antimarino and Jacob Holtzman also scored for the Spartans, who improved to 4-0 and are in first place in the Southeast Division.

Matthew Overdorff made 21 saves in the victory.

Logan Thom had both goals for the Titans (2-2), who led 1-0 before Hempfield scored three times at even strength.

The teams combined for seven goals in the second period.

Canon-McMillan 3, Cathedral Prep 1 — At Erie Bank Sports Park, Zak Wilcox scored twice and Blake Stanton added a goal as Canon-McMillan (2-0) won a Class AAA game. Mario Eafrati made 27 saves to earn the win.

Mars 6, Latrobe 3 — Wes Scurci and Matthew Bobko each had two goals and an assist to help Mars (3-1) win a Class AA game. Alex Schall had two goals for Latrobe (2-3).

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1 — Daniel Frkuska and Evan Kovacevic scored third-period goals to lift Blackhawk (2-3) to a Class A Northwest Division victory at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. Owen Keister had a goal and and assist, and Matias Huber had two assists in the win. Joshua Paulovich made 17 saves in net.

Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chapel 2 — Owen Tutich had two goals and two assists, and Colten Humphrey, Colin Kruth and Cullen Carney added goals as Greensburg Salem (2-2) won a Class A contest at Kirk Nevin Arena.

Andrew Stead made 15 saves to earn the win.

Andrew Rich scored twice for Fox Chapel (1-4).

Carrick 6, Neshannock 3 — At Ice Castle, Tyson Feldman netted three goals and a helper as Carrick (4-1) won a Class B contest. Casey Brennan had three assists, and Jacob Fetzer added two assists in the win.

Connellsville 7, Trinity 0 — Milan Deffibaugh and Tristin Lapinski each had two goals and an assist as Connellsville (2-3) won a Class B game at the Ice Mine.