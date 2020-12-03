High school roundup for Dec. 3, 2020: Hempfield hockey tops Shaler
By:
Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 11:06 PM
Aiden Dunlap and Nicholas Bruno each had two goals and two assists to lead Hempfield to a 6-2 victory over Shaler in a PIHL Class AA game Thursday night at Kirk Nevin Arena.
Gino Antimarino and Jacob Holtzman also scored for the Spartans, who improved to 4-0 and are in first place in the Southeast Division.
Matthew Overdorff made 21 saves in the victory.
Logan Thom had both goals for the Titans (2-2), who led 1-0 before Hempfield scored three times at even strength.
The teams combined for seven goals in the second period.
Canon-McMillan 3, Cathedral Prep 1 — At Erie Bank Sports Park, Zak Wilcox scored twice and Blake Stanton added a goal as Canon-McMillan (2-0) won a Class AAA game. Mario Eafrati made 27 saves to earn the win.
Mars 6, Latrobe 3 — Wes Scurci and Matthew Bobko each had two goals and an assist to help Mars (3-1) win a Class AA game. Alex Schall had two goals for Latrobe (2-3).
Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1 — Daniel Frkuska and Evan Kovacevic scored third-period goals to lift Blackhawk (2-3) to a Class A Northwest Division victory at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. Owen Keister had a goal and and assist, and Matias Huber had two assists in the win. Joshua Paulovich made 17 saves in net.
Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chapel 2 — Owen Tutich had two goals and two assists, and Colten Humphrey, Colin Kruth and Cullen Carney added goals as Greensburg Salem (2-2) won a Class A contest at Kirk Nevin Arena.
Andrew Stead made 15 saves to earn the win.
Andrew Rich scored twice for Fox Chapel (1-4).
Carrick 6, Neshannock 3 — At Ice Castle, Tyson Feldman netted three goals and a helper as Carrick (4-1) won a Class B contest. Casey Brennan had three assists, and Jacob Fetzer added two assists in the win.
Connellsville 7, Trinity 0 — Milan Deffibaugh and Tristin Lapinski each had two goals and an assist as Connellsville (2-3) won a Class B game at the Ice Mine.
More High School Hockey• High school roundup for Dec. 1, 2020: Penn-Trafford hockey wins OT thriller
• High school roundup for Nov. 30, 2020: Chartiers Valley hockey rallies past North Hills
• PIHL standings through Nov. 29, 2020
• Gateway hockey program focused on development
• High school roundup for Nov. 24, 2020: Teammates net hat tricks for Penn-Trafford