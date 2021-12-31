High school roundup for Dec. 30, 2021: Avonworth takes Avella Tournament title

By:

Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 11:17 PM

Tribune-Review

Jordan Kolenda scored a game-high 20 points to lead Avonworth to an 80-57 boys basketball victory over Burgettstown in the championship game of the Avella Tournament on Thursday.

Tournament MVP Rowan Carmichael added 16 points and Peyton Faulkner had 10 for the Antelopes (7-1). Jackson LaRocka and Austin Nease led Burgettstown (5-2) with 13 points apiece. Nathan Klodowski had 11.

Allderdice 59, Woodland Hills 57 – Led by 16 points from Major Rainey and Sam Kelly and 14 from Ethan Anish, Allderdice (2-5) defeated Woodland Hills (5-2) at the Laurel Highlands Tournament.

Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35 – Cameron Lindsey scored 19 points to lead Aliquippa (4-3) to a win over Farrell in a nonsection game. Lamont Samuels scored 15 points to lead the Steelers.

Butler 70, Erie 53 – Devin Carney led all scorers with 30 points and Madden Clement added 18 on six 3-pointers to lead Butler (6-2) over Erie in the Holiday Bash hosted by the Golden Tornado. Jay Smith led Erie with 13 points, Denzol Driver finished with 11 and Layveon Gore added 10.

Cornell 58, Avella 56 – M.J. Smith led all scorers with 22 points and Joshua Mozuch added 12 to lead Cornell (5-4) over Avella (1-8) in the tournament hosted by the Eagles. Brandon Samol scored 21 points and Westley finished with 16 for Cornell.

Deer Lakes 52, Armstrong 45 – Armend Karpuzi had 14 points and Lucas Tiglio scored 12 as Deer Lakes (6-1) successfully defended its home court with a win over Armstrong (4-3) in its tournament’s championship game.

Fox Chapel 73, Shenango 49 – Eli Yofan scored 22 points, J.P. Dockey added 12 and Russell Fenton and Colin Kwiatkowski scored 11 apiece as Fox Chapel (7-1) beat Shenango (1-6) in the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Braden Zeigler scored 18 and Brody McQuiston added 17 for Shenango.

Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Bishop Guilfoyle 51 – Led by 16 points from Ryan Appleby, 14 from Brevan Williams and 10 from Tyree Turner, Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1) picked up a win at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Patrick Haigh led Bishop Guilfoyle with 21.

Hempfield 59, Connellsville 25 – Sean Gordon scored 18 points and Joe Fiedor scored 10 to help Hempfield (3-5) breeze by Connellsville (2-7) in the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Jared Hough scored six points for the Falcons. The win was Hempfield coach Bill Swan’s 250th career victory.

Jeannette 59, Riverview 49 – Anton Good led all scorers with 23 points and Nas Thompson added 13 as Jeannette (5-2) held off Riverview (3-5) in the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Micah Black (13), Jack Better (10), Amberson Bauer (10) and Kevin Tomlinson (10) scored in double figures for Riverview.

Kiski Area 37, Ligonier Valley 29 – James Pearson scored a team-best nine points and Kiski Area (9-1) took over with an 11-3 run in the second quarter at the tournament hosted by the Cavaliers. Matthew Marinchak scored 11 for Ligonier Valley (3-6).

Knoch 60, Yough 55 (OT) – Ryan Lang scored seven of his 20 points in overtime to help Knoch (3-6) slip by Yough (4-4) at the Kiski Area Tournament. Keegan Fraser added 16 points and Jacob Stallsmith and Gasparo Porco had 12 for the Knights. Terek Crosby led the Cougars with 24 points. Austin Matthews had 12 and Parker Rost 10.

McGuffey 56, Chartiers-Houston 50 – Jantzen Durbin scored 22 points, Grayson Wallace added 12, and McGuffey (3-4) used a 18-8 run out of halftime to win at the Avella Tournament. Nate Gregory had 13 points and Manny Ntumngia 12 for Chartiers-Houston (2-5)

Mt. Pleasant 59, Greensburg Salem 54 – Aden Wisnewski scored 19 points to help Mt. Pleasant (3-5) thwart tournament host Greensburg Salem (1-7). Brayden Calietri added 13 points for the Vikings and Dante Giallonardo scored 12. Donavin Waller had a game-high 20 points for the Golden Lions and Cody Rubrect contributed 18 points.

Mt. Lebanon 48, Brooke (WV) 39 – Joey Peters scored 14 points, Christian Powers added 11, and Mt. Lebanon (4-4) won the championship game of the Brooke (WV) Tournament.

North Allegheny 65, Central Florida Christian (FL) 63 – Matt McDonough scored a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers, Connor Casten and Joey Dopirak scored 13 points apiece to give North Allegheny (8-0) a narrow victory over Central Florida Christian (FL) (8-3) in the Holiday Bash at Butler. Nick Rodriguez scored 16 points and Jamar Houston finished with 14 for the Eagles.

North Catholic 77, Franklin 60 – Matt Gregor scored 22 points with six 3-pointers while Max Hurray (16), Max Rottmann (13) and Andrew Maddalon (13) all scored in double figures as North Catholic (6-0) sank 12 3-pointers to earn a victory over Franklin in the Holiday Bash at Butler. Luke Guta led all scorers with 23 points while Easten Fulmer scored 12 points and Damon Curry added 10 for Franklin.

Peters Township 59, Albert Gallatin 51 – Gavin Cote scored 29 points for the second straight game, leading Peters Township (5-4) to victory at the Trinity Tournament. Brendan McCullough added 14 points. Jamire Braxton scored 21 for Albert Gallatin (3-4).

Steel Valley 52, Springdale 48 – Cruce Brookins scored 21 points, Makhai Valentine added 12, and Steel Valley (3-5) won the consolation game at the Deer Lakes Tournament. Logan Dexter led Springdale (1-7) with 20 points.

Trinity 52, Canon-McMillan 48 – Connor Roberts scored 19 points and Dante DeRubbo added 17, including five 3-pointers, to lead Trinity (4-4) to a win at the tournament the Hillers host. Jacob Samosky led Canon-McMillan (4-2) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Girls basketball

Beth-Center 40, Geibel 21 – Julia Orgrodowski led all scorers with 25 points and Callie Dorsey added 12 as Beth-Center (1-5) beat Geibel (2-6) in the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Morgan Sandzimier scored eight points to lead Geibel.

Blackhawk 53, Berlin Hiland (Ohio) 49 – Quinn Borroni scored 14 points for Blackhawk (7-0) in a win at the Lady Viking Classic in Hoover, Ohio.

Deer Lakes 54, South Side 35 – Reese Hasley netted 14 points and Lydia Guthrie scored 13 to lead Deer Lakes (2-4) past South Side (6-2) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament.

Ellis School 25, Northgate 24 – Katie Koeppl made two foul shots with four seconds remaining to propel Ellis School (1-4) past Northgate (1-5) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Koeppel and Kallie Christian scored nine points each for the Tigers. Aja Reddix had eight points for the Flames.

Indiana 73, McLean (VA) 48 – Katie Kovalchick scored 21 points, Eve Fiala added 18 and Isabella Antonacci finished with 11 as Indiana (4-2) beat McLean (VA) in the Latrobe Tournament.

Kiski Area 62, Ligonier Valley 28 – Abbie Johns scored 30 points to lead tournament host Kiski Area (4-4) to a win over Ligonier Valley (0-8). Madison Marinchak had 13 points for the Rams and Haley Boyd scored 12.

Knoch 56, Yough 26 – Maddie Boyer (21), Nina Shaw (12) and Karlee Buterbaugh (11) scored in double figures for Knoch (6-2) in a victory over Yough (3-6) at the Kiski Area Tournament. Laney Gerdich and Autumn Matthews netted 12 points apiece for the Cougars.

Mt. Lebanon 43, Hoover (OH) 27 – Ashleigh Connor scored 21 points to lead all scorers and Gina Smith scored 10 as Mt. Lebanon (8-0) beat Hoover in the Lady Viking Classic hosted by Hoover. Angela Roshak and Grace Craig eac scored eight points for Hoover.

Shady Side Academy 48, Fox Chapel 45 – Natalie Stevens led all scorers with 17 points and Cate Sauer added 14 as Shady Side (3-4) narrowly beat Fox Chapel (4-5) in the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament hosted by the Bulldogs. Elsie Smith scored 10 points for the Foxes.

South Park 65, Uniontown 38 – Maya Wertelet scored 16 points and connected on four 3-pointers to pace South Park (5-1) in a victory at the Latrobe Tournament. Nora Ozimek added 12 points for the Eagles and Nicole Kempton scored 10. Ava Hair had 11 points for Uniontown (3-3).