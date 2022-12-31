High school roundup for Dec. 30, 2022: Penn Hills hands 1st loss to Highlands in thriller

By:

Friday, December 30, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger celebrates after scoring against Gateway last season.

Julian Dugger hit 1 of 2 free throws with one second left to lead Penn Hills to a 43-42 victory over Highlands at the Central Valley Roundball Classic on Friday, handing the Golden Rams their first loss of the season.

Daemar Kelly led Penn Hills (4-2) with 17 points. Bradyn Foster scored 17 and Jimmy Kunst had 10 for Highlands (7-1), which rallied after falling behind 20-8 in the first quarter.

Allderdice 64, Virginia Episcopal 59 – Led by 19 points by Sam Kelly, Allderdice (8-3) earned a win at the Carolina Lowcountry Invitational. Logan Golle added 15 points for the Dragons and Ethan Anish scored 11.

Baldwin 73, Brashear 48 – James Wesling scored 28 points and Nathan Wesling added 20 to lead Baldwin (5-4) to a nonsection win. Titus Gillett led Brashear (2-6) with 24 points.

Blackhawk 53, Pine-Richland 51 – Zach Oliver scored 18 points, including the game-winning basket at the buzzer in overtime, to lead Blackhawk (6-3) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Jacob Patton led the Cougars with 20 points. Josh Gimbel scored 23 for Pine-Richland (2-6). Owen Luellen added 15.

Butler 81, Bethel Park 66 – Braylon Littlejohn led all scorers with 27 points, Madden Clement scored 17 points and sank four 3-pointers, Donovan Carney added 16 points and Ryan Porch had 12 as Butler (8-1) beat Bethel Park (5-3) in the Holiday Bash at Butler. Ben Guffey scored 18 points and made three 3s, Shawn Davis added 17 and Nick Brown finished with 12 points for the Black Hawks.

Carlynton 59, Sewickley Academy 30 – Jaiden McClure scored 20 points and Chase Jones finished with 12 for Carlynton (6-3) in a win over Sewickley Academy (2-5) in the Northgate Tournament.

Central Catholic 80, John Carroll (MD) 74 – Randy Wilkerson hit for 33 points to lead Central Catholic (3-4) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland. Dante DePante added 15 points and Patrick Newell had 11 for the Vikings. Jeannot Basima led John Carroll with 21.

Central Florida Christian 72, North Catholic 71 (OT) – Eddie Placer led all scorers with 28 points while Jaylan Sammy and Ty Gustafon each scored 11 for Central Florida Christian in a win at the Holiday Bash at Butler. Max Hurray scored 25 points and made four 3-pointers and Andrew Maddalon added 22 for North Catholic (4-4).

Chartiers Valley 52, Aliquippa 49 – Jayden Davis scored 40 points and Chartiers Valley improved to 10-0 on the season with a win over Aliquippa (3-2) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Quentin Goode (14), Demarcus Walker (11) and Donovan Walker (10) scored in double figures for the Quips.

Fort Cherry 59, Chartiers-Houston 36 – Owen Norman scored 20 points and Shane Cornali finished with 13 as Fort Cherry (8-2) defeated Chartiers-Houston (8-2) in the Avella Tournament championship game. Norman was named tournament MVP. Avery Molek and Nate Gregory scored seven points apiece for the Buccaneers.

Franklin Regional 75, Plum 48 – Cam Rowell (21), Cooper Rankin (15), Fin Hutchison (13) and Conner Crossey (10) scored in double figures in a Franklin Regional (6-3) win in the Butler Holiday Bash. Adam Kotvas scored 15 points, Will Beckner had 14 and Kevin Proskin added 10 for Plum (4-6).

Kiski Area 67, Fox Chapel 64 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored 22 points as Kiski Area built a 12-point lead after three quarters and fended off a Fox Chapel comeback bid at the Peters Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Connor Flemm added 11 points and Noah Thimons had for the Cavaliers (4-6). Will Siegel led Fox Chapel (7-3) with a career-high 20 points. Kam Greil had 16 and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 13.

Laurel Highlands 43, West Philadelphia 42 – Keondre DeShields put up 20 points and scored the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift Laurel Highlands (7-1) past West Philadelphia in the Central Valley Tournament. Rodney Gallagher added 14 points for the Mustangs. Jaden Williams had 13 points and Jabril Jackson scored 12 for West Philadelphia.

Lincoln Park 72, Archbishop Wood 64 – Brandin Cummings put up 32 points and Meleek Thomas followed with 26 to lead Lincoln Park (7-0) to a win in the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Jalil Bethea scored 25 points to lead Archbishop Wood.

Mars 64, Farrell 55 – Tasso Sfanos scored 23 points and Ryan Ceh added 14 to lead Mars (6-1) to a nonsection win. Danny Odem scored 30 points and Lamont Samuels finished with 10 for Farrell.

McGuffey 59, Burgettstown 45 – Jantzen Durbin scored 23 points to lead McGuffey (7-5) past Burgettstown (3-5) in the third-place game at the Avella tournament.

McKeesport 59, Kennedy Catholic 46 – Lamont Perkins scored 16 points and Travarese Rowe added 10 as McKeesport (2-6) beat Kennedy Catholic in the Holiday Bash at Butler. Damien Harrison led Kennedy with 14 points.

Mt. Lebanon 88, Nansemond-Suffolk (VA) 50 – Lucas Garofoli sank nine 3-pointers and had 33 points for Mt. Lebanon (5-4) in a victory at the Parkersburg (WV) Tournament. Brody Barber added 14 points and Nate Girod scored 10 for the Blue Devils, who made 17 3-pointers as a team.

Northgate 86, Rochester 54 – Josh Williams scored 24 points and Stevie Goetz added 21 to lead Northgate (6-2) to victory at the holiday tournament hosted by the Flames. Desmond Williams had 12 and Landon Lockett 10 for Northgate. Xavier Rigby led Rochester (3-5) with 12 points. Cayden Jacobs had 10.

Sto-Rox 64, Central Valley 59 – Jaymont Green-Miller scored 18 points and Josh Jenkins added 15 to power Sto-Rox (3-5) to a victory at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. David Johnson added 12 for the Vikings. Andre Vacich led all scorers with 31 points for the host Warriors (3-5).

Union 57, Neshannock 39 – Braylon Thomas scored 24 points and Matt Stanley finished with 12 to lead Union (7-0) to a win over Neshannock (5-3) in the championship game of a tournament hosted by the Lancers. Nate Rynd led Neshannock with nine points.

Western Beaver 54, Avella 41 – Levi Gray had 26 points and Chantz Cottrill scored 23 to lead Western Beaver (6-4) in the fifth-place game at the Avella tournament. Westley Burchianti scored 12 for host Avella (2-8).

Woodland Hills 75, Shady Side Academy 56 – Chaz Cobbs poured in 40 points, while Cruz McMillan and Cam Watter scored 10 apiece in a win for Woodland Hills (7-2) in the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Eli Teslovich led Shady Side Academy (6-3) with 27 points and Ethan Salvia netted 10.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 51, Preston (WV) 21 – Mya Glisan netted 18 points and Courtlyn Turner scored 16 for Albert Gallatin (4-5) in a win at the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Gianna Michaux added 10 points for the Colonials.

Aliquippa 55, Rochester 51 – Aunesty Johnson scored 18 points and Angel Henry added 16 to pace Aliquippa (3-2) in a Central Valley Roundball Classic win. Yaree Carter added 10 points. Aleaya Mercier led Rochester (1-8) with 16 points. Tia Yellock had 14 and Avah Williams 10.

Fox Chapel 48, Pine-Richland 37 – Elise Smith scored 23 points and Lyla Jablon added 10 to power Fox Chapel (7-3) to a victory at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Madison Zavasky had 16 and Catherine Gentiel added 15 for Pine-Richland (4-3).

Kiski Area 53, Ellis School 11 – Abigail Johns scored 20 points to lead Kiski Area (3-7) past Ellis School (2-7) at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy.

Knoch 34, Seneca Valley 32 – Nina Shaw drove the length of the court, was fouled and made a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds left to lead Knoch (4-4) to victory at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Shaw and Naturelle Ewing led the Knights with 11 points apiece. Natalie Hambly scored 11 points and Emerson Peffer had 10 for Seneca Valley (3-6).

Moon 56, Central Valley 36 – Leiana Rucker scored 16 points and Gabby Larson added 10 to lead Moon (6-2) at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Alyssa Ott led the host Warriors (3-4) with 11 points.

Penn Hills 64, Riverview 29 – Hannah Pugliese scored a game-high 23 points and Egypt Coleman added 19 as Penn Hills (4-5) beat Riverview (4-5) in nonsection play. Katerina Tsambis scored 13 points for the Raiders.