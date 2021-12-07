High school roundup for Dec. 6, 2021: Ruffner nets 2 for Upper St. Clair

Monday, December 6, 2021

Colin Ruffner scored two goals in the second period to lead Upper St. Clair to a 4-3 victory over Mt. Lebanon in PIHL Class 3A hockey Monday night.

Greyson Bayer and Charlie Sweet also found the back of the net for Upper St. Clair (4-5). Hollis Whalen scored a third-period goal as Mt. Lebanon (5-5-1) tried to mount a comeback.

Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 1 — Colin Paterson, Bryce Kropczynski, Mike Opal and Bennett Dupilka scored in the first period to give Penn-Trafford (6-2) a lead it didn’t relinquish in handing Franklin Regional (7-1) its first loss in Class 2A. Ryan Crombie scored a goal in the second and Xavier Solomon and Nate Pechulis added a goal apiece in the third for the Warriors. Luke Lavrich scored for the Panthers.

North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 0 — Matt Irvin opened the scoring with a goal four minutes into the second period as North Allegheny (9-1) beat Baldwin (5-2-0-2) in a Class 3A game. Trey Gallo and Cole Jackman also added goals in the second while Rylan Murphy stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2 — Ryder McGuire and Nick Stock each had two goals to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-0) to a convincing win over Butler (3-5). Scott Allen, Jake Stock, Colby Bilski, Lance Smith, Ty Rayman and Kyle Siler also scored for the Jaguars. Parker Worsley and Owen Denny each scored a power-play goal for Butler.

Mars 3, Latrobe 2 — Will Matusek scored the game winning goal with six minutes left to lead Mars (2-8) to its second win in Class 2A. Jacob Lestitian and Al McKee also scored for Mars. For Latrobe (4-4), Noah Guidos opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the second and Peyton Myers tied the score in the third.

Fox Chapel 6, Westmont Hilltop 2 — Tommy Healy scored a hat trick in the first period as Fox Chapel (10-0) remained undefeated in Class A with a victory over Westmont Hilltop (5-4). Danny Downey opened the scoring in the first for the Foxes, Isaac Jacobs added a goal in the second, and Mason Heininger added one in the third. Gavin Hockenberry and Evan Allen scored for the Hilltoppers.

Greensburg Salem 7, Hampton 3 — Jacob Smith had three goals and an assist to power Greensburg Salem (3-5) to a Class A win. Owen Tutich had three assists and Colten Humphrey, Hunter Webb, Sam Spigarelli and Cody Kushner also scored.Cody Bianco had a goal and an assist for Hampton (3-7).

South Fayette 8, Hempfield 4 — Trent Dalessandro had two goals and three assists as South Fayette (6-2) doubled up Hempfield (3-6-1) in Class 2A. Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and two assists and Tyler Brandebura also scored twice. Nick Bruno had a goal and two assists for South Fayette.