High school roundup for Dec. 6, 2022: Woodland Hills holds off McKeesport in thriller

By:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Metro Creative

Chaz Cobbs scored 16 points to lead Woodland Hills to a 59-57 nonsection boys basketball victory Tuesday night, fending off a McKeesport shot at the buzzer that would have tied the score.

Scoop Smith assed 11 points for the Wolverines (2-0). Travarese Rowe scored 26 points and Caiden Holtzman had 12 for the Tigers (1-2).

Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58 – Nate Richards scored 17 points and James Wesling and Matt Schenk added 16 each to lead Baldwin (2-1) to a nonsection win. Evan Berger hit for 31 and Noah Prosser added 12 for Thomas Jefferson (2-1).

Beaver 84, Burgettstown 33 – Brady Mayo and Sawyer Butler scored 16 points apiece to lead Beaver (3-0) to a nonsection win. Aiden Townsend added 15 and Ty Butler had 11 for the Bobcats. Caleb Russell led Burgettstown (0-1) with nine.

Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35 – Zion Moore scored 29 points to lead Belle Vernon (1-2) to a nonsection win over Steel Valley (0-3) in a battle of schools that recently won WPIAL football championships. Trevor Kovatch (16 points) and John Bellisimo (13 points) notched career-high scoring totals for the Leopards.

Burrell 74, Indiana 67 – Macky Bennis poured in 36 points and sank five 3-pointers to lead Burrell (1-2) to a nonsection win at Indiana (1-2). Tucker Bitar scored 23 points for the Bucs.

Brentwood 70, South Side 31 – Forrest Betz scored 17 points and Talan Kammermeier and Ian Harrington added 10 each in a nonsection win for Brentwood (1-2). Brody Almashy scored 16 and Aidan Roach added 10 for South Side (1-2).

California 66, Beth-Center 39 – Dom Martini scored 15 points and Aidan Lowden added 10 to lead California (1-0) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-3).

Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg 36 – Tyler Richmond scored 25 points and Alec Anderson added 11 to lead Carmichaels (3-0) to a nonsection win over Waynesburg (0-3). Dane Woods led the Raiders with 16 points.

Central Valley 54, West Allegheny 48 – Andre Vacich scored 24 points to lead Central Valley (1-1) to a nonsection win. Brandon Bell scored 13 for West Allegheny (2-1).

Chartiers-Houston 70, Freedom 47 – Nate Gregory led with 20 points, Emanuel Ntumngia followed with 18, Jake Mele added 16, and Cole Pawich had 10 to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-0) past Freedom (0-3) in a nonsection win. Dakota Roberts scored 13 and Nate Dinardo had 10 for the Bulldogs.

Cheswick Christian Academy 76, Portersville Christian 72 – Grant Rochkind hit for 30 points and Ayden Phillips added 18, including four 3-pointers, to lead Cheswick Christian Academy in the Southwest Christian Athletic Conference. Sean Louis had 12 points. Nick Protos scored 18 to lead Portersville Christian.

Deer Lakes 68, Freeport 48 – Bryce Robson hit for 24 points and Nate Litrun added 14 to pace Deer Lakes (1-2) to a nonsection win. Dean Furer scored 13 points and Gavin Glista had 12 for Freeport (1-2).

Derry 62, Mt. Pleasant 35 – Gabe Carbonara scored 23 points and Ethan Frye and Nate Papuga had 11 each in a nonsection win for Derry (2-1). Chase McCloy led Mt. Pleasant 0-2) with eight.

Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35 – Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (2-1) with 38 points in a nonsection win. Landon Stevenson scored 12 points for Mapletown (0-3).

Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34 – Will Siegel scored 11 points and Kam Greil and Caden Kaiser added 10 each to power Fox Chapel (3-0) to a nonsection win. Harry Sowers led Hempfield (1-2) with 19 points.

Leechburg 76, River Valley 68 – Marcus Cleveland scored 26 points and Owen McDermott added 24 to lead Leechburg (2-2) to a nonsection win. Braylan Lovelace contributed 10 for the Blue Devils. Luke Woodring led River Valley with 24.

Lincoln Park 77, Moon 55 – Brandin Cummings scored 24 points and Meleek Thomas added 20 as Lincoln Park (3-0) picked up a nonsection win. Vincent DePaula had 12 points and Dorian Clark McGhee had 10. Elijah Guillory and Michael Santicola scored 21 apiece for Moon (0-1).

Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60 – Bobby Fadden racked up 33 points and Jay Wrona added 16 for Mohawk (3-0) in a nonsection win. Zach Oliver led Blackhawk (2-1) with 19 points. Tyler Heckathorn had 18 and Jacob Patton 10.

Monessen 55, Charleroi 24 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 29 points and Jaisean Blackman added 16 as Monessen (2-1) breezed to a nonsection win. Ben Shields had 12 points for Charleroi (1-2).

Mt. Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43 – Nathaniel Girod scored 16 points and Michael Pfeuffer and Tanner Donati each added 11 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (1-1) past North Allegheny (0-2) in a nonsection win. Joey Dopirak scored 14 points for the Tigers.

New Castle 71, Kiski Area 43 – Isaiah Boice scored 16 points and Da’Jaun Young and Jonathan Anderson added 14 points each to lead New Castle (2-0) to a nonsection win. Noah Thimons led Kiski Area (1-2) with 12 points.

OLSH 60, Brashear 51 – Rocco Spadafora and Bryson Kirschner each scored 21 points to lead OLSH (3-0) past Brashear (0-3) in a nonsection win. Titus Gillett led the Bulls with 33 points.

Perry 48, Propel Andrew Street 30 – Ahmad Arrington scored 11 points to lead 11 players on the scoresheet for Perry (1-2). Ahmir Calhoun and Theo baldwin each scored 12 points for Propel Andrew Street (0-2).

Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27 – Cam Mills scored 13 points and Jack Dunbar had 10 for Peters Township (2-1) in a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (2-1). Clinton Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 10 points.

Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and Giontae Clemmons added 22 to lead Propel Braddock Hills (2-1) to a nonsection win. Josiah Burt scored 13 for Carrick (1-3).

Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53 – Troy Kozar and Joey Coyle scored 14 points and Dan Bartels added 10 for Quaker Valley (2-1) in a nonsection win over Knoch (0-3). Teegan Finucan scored 20 and Jackson Bauman 15 for the Knights.

Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23 – Colin Helbling scored 20 points and Caiden Battles and Amare Spencer each scored 10 points to lead Sewickley Academy (2-1) to a nonsection win over Cornell (0-3).

South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35 – Bryce Epps scored 20 points and Jeston Beatty added 14 to lead South Allegheny (3-0) past Albert Gallatin (1-2). Shane Rudberg added 10 for the Gladiators.

South Fayette 52, Montour 39 – Elijah Hill led South Fayette (3-0) with 26 points in a nonsection win. Jake Wolfe scored 11 points for Montour (1-2).

Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68 – Ty Keffer hit for 28 points and Wyatt Richter added 18 to power Southmoreland (2-0) to a nonsection win. Ryan Burkart scored 20 and Julian Stevens and Luke Rullo had 11 each for Greensburg Salem (1-2).

St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour 38 – Jimmy Giannetta led with 34 points and Ethan Zale added 16 for St. Joseph (2-0) in a nonsection win over Propel Montour (0-2).

Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31 – Notorious Grooms and Kadrian McLee each scored 17 points, Calvin Winfrey had 15, and Levi Garner and Jamire Braxton each added 11 to for Uniontown (2-1) in a nonsection win over Connellsville (0-3).

Yough 55, South Park 39 – Terek Crosby led with 28 points and Austin Matthews added 13 to lead Yough (3-0) to a nonsection win over South Park (1-2).

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 40 – Sydney McCray and Jaden Mull scored 14 points each to lead Apollo-Ridge (3-0) to a nonsection win. Brinley Toland added 11. Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny (2-1) with 12 points.

Blackhawk 55, McKeesport 43 – Kassie Potts led with 15 points, Quinn Borroni followed with 13, and Alena Fusetti added 12 to lead Blackhawk (3-0) past McKeesport (2-1) in a nonsection win. Brooke Evans scored 16 points and Rachel Manfredo had 10 for the Tigers.

Burrell 48, Valley 39 – Julianna Fisher had 14 points and Riley Sterlitz scored 11 to pace Burrell (3-0) in a nonsection victory. Aelan Wyley led Valley (1-2) with 18 points and Jada Norman added 14 points.

Butler 66, Erie 45 – Justine Forbes scored 20 points, Amelia McMichaels had 17, and Hannah Aldridge added 10 to lead Butler (1-2) past Erie (0-1) in a nonsection win.

Connellsville 44, Uniontown 39 – Hillary Claycomb scored 22 points, Whitney Bobish added 11, and Connellsville (1-2) rallied from a six-point deficit after three quarters. Jersey Greer scored 14 and Aziriah Wilson added 12 for Uniontown (0-3).

Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Houston 34 – Raney Staub led Fort Cherry (2-1) with 10 points in a nonsection win. Ella Richey scored 12 points for Chartiers-Houston (2-1).

Freedom 61, Central Valley 50 – Jules Mohrbacher led with 30 points and Shaye Bailey added 12 to lead Freedom (3-0) past Central Valley (0-1) in a nonsection win. Dominique Douglas scored 18 points and Isabella Miller had 12 for the Warriors.

Geibel 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12 – Emma Larkin scored 21 points and Maia Stevenson added eight to lead Geibel (1-2) to a nonsection win over Propel Braddock Hills (0-3).

Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29 – Kaitlyn Mankins scored 17 points and Ashley Smith added 10 to lead Greensburg Salem (2-1) past Ringgold (0-3) in a nonsection win.

Hampton 48, Deer Lakes 18 – Meghan Murray netted a game-high 22 points to pace Hampton (2-1) in a nonsection victory. Kat Milon added 10 points for the Talbots. Jessica Sullivan and Layne Lopez had six points each for Deer Lakes (1-2).

Knoch 46, Mars 44 – Nina Shaw had 16 points and Knoch (2-1) edged Mars (2-1) in a nonsection game. Vita Vargo finished with 15 points for the Fightin’ Planets.

Latrobe 70, Indiana 57 – Emma Blair scored 29 points and Camille Dominick added 18 as Latrobe (3-0) rolled to a nonsection win. Carley Berk added 11 for the Wildcats. Katie Kovalchick scored 17 points and Julian Antonacci added 14 for Indiana (1-2). Cassandra Boyer and Jayla Peterson chipped in 11 each.

Mt. Pleasant 50, Derry 47 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 20 points and Carmella Spallone added 10 for Mt. Pleasant (2-1) in a nonsection win. Jane Huss scored 14 and Samantha Gruska had 10 for Derry (1-2).

North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28 – Dacia Lewandowski scored 14 points and Alayna Rocco had 10 for North Catholic (3-0) in a nonsection win over Kennedy Catholic (0-1).

Riverview 41, Propel Montour 13 – Katerina Tsambis led Riverview (2-1) with 21 points in a nonsection victory. Janai Green had nine points for Propel Montour (1-2).

Serra Catholic 53, Sewickley Academy 16 – Bria Battles (11) and Cate Clark (10) scored in double figures to help Serra Catholic (1-0) top Sewickley Academy (1-2) in nonsection play.

Shaler 57, Bethel Park 54 – Hanna Dejidas led with 14 points, Bayleigh Perez and Mackenzie Barr each scored 13 points, and Haley Kostorick added 10 to lead Shaler (2-1) past Bethel Park (0-2) in a nonsection win. Ella Sabatos scored 16 points and Sadie Orie had 14 for the Blackhawks.

Shenango 54, Union 48 – Janie Natale and Kylee Rubin each scored 18 points and Emilee Fedrizzi added 11 to lead Shenango (3-0) past Union (0-1) in a nonsection win. Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 20 points and Kelly Cleaver had 16 for the Scotties.

Springdale 44, Leechburg 18 – Grace Gent scored 24 and Ashlyn Federbar had 10 for Springdale (2-0). Maddie Mastalerz led Leechburg (1-3) with six.

Hockey

Bishop McCort 5, Armstrong 3 – Xavier Lieb had a goal and three assists for Bishop McCort (7-2) in a Class 2A win. Jameson Yackmack scored twice for Armstrong (7-2).

Deer Lakes 13, Trinity 3 – AJ Schaaf recorded a hat trick and four assists in a Varsity D2 win for Deer Lakes (7-1). Ryan Grunden, RJ Noullet and Mark Rauenswinter scored twice each for the Lancers. George Coyle had a pair of goals and an assist for Trinity (0-11).

Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 3 – Caden Horton had a hat trick and added an assist and Nick Bruno picked up two goals and four assists for Hempfield (5-3-1) in a Class 2A win. Alex Smilie and Breckin Viella each had a goal and an assist. Matthew Knizner had a goal and two assists for Franklin Regional (4-4-1).

Norwin 5, Indiana 3 – Mario Cavallaro had a hat trick and Dom Cerilli and Alex Thomas each scored a goal to lead Norwin (8-1) to a Class A win over Indiana (4-4).

Peters Township 7, Canon-McMillan 1 – Will Tomko had two goals and an assist and Ben Kovac added a goal and two assists for Peters Township (7-1) in a Class 3A win. Ryder Mertens and Cole Neupaver each had a goal and an assist. Adam Sciorilli scored for Canon-McMillan (2-6-1).

Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 4 – Nick Rozich and Brett Hoffman had two goals apiece, helping Westmont Hilltop (1-9) earn its first Class A win. Sean Sullivan scored twice for Hampton (1-7).