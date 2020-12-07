High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2020: Kiski Area blanks Blackhawk
By:
Monday, December 7, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Stephen Rayburg netted four goals and had two assists in leading Kiski Area to an 8-0 victory over Blackhawk in a PIHL Class A hockey game Monday night at Center Ice Arena.
Jonathan Ayres and Matthew Clinger each had a goal and assist, and Mason Pierce had a goal and two helpers. Matthew Drahos added a goal for the Cavaliers (3-1), who are in first place in the Northeast Division.
Evin Brice made 17 saves to earn the shutout.
Freeport 5, Quaker Valley 2 — Caleb Hoffman and Nico DiSanti each had a goal and assist, and Marcus Trask had a goal and two helpers as Freeport (3-0) won a Class A game. Tyler Lang made 13 saves in victory.
Greensburg Salem 7, Sewickley Academy 3 — Owen Tutich had three goals and two assists to help Greensburg Salem (3-2) earn a Class A win at RMU Island Sports Center.
Mathew McEnroe scored twice for Sewickley Academy (1-2). Brady Moseberger made 45 saves in the loss.
Baldwin 7, Armstrong 2 — Keith Reed Jr. had three goals and two assists as Baldwin (5-0) won in Class A.
Franklin Regional 5, Shaler 4 (OT) — At Alpha Ice Complex, Luke Beatty scored on an assist from Chase Williams to give Franklin Regional (3-2) an overtime win in Class AA. Zach Abdallah, Zachary Zeto, RJ Kelly and Williams also scored for the Panthers.
Logan Thom had three goals and an assist for Shaler (2-2).
Montour 9, Hampton 2 — Michael Felsing had three goals and two assists in leading Montour (2-0) to a Class AA victory. Dalton Zulka and Anthony Migliozzi added two goals apiece.
South Fayette 6, Moon 2 — Joseph Trinkala had a hat trick, and William Kiray had two assists as South Fayette (1-3) won a Class AA game at Baierl Ice Complex.
West Allegheny 3, Plum 1 — Clay Bovalina, Ryan Beck and TJ Boykin Jr. all scored as West Allegheny (4-0) won a Class AA game at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center. David Westbook scored and Sam Pine made 77 saves for Plum (0-4), which played with just 11 skaters.
Elizabeth Forward 8, Burrell 0 — Tayte Donovan had three goals and an assist as Elizabeth Forward (2-4) rolled to a Class B win.
Ringgold 20, Central Valley 0 — Zachary Kalinowski had six goals and two assists as Ringgold (7-0) won a Class B game at Rostraver Ice Garden. Jerry Mease made five saves to secure the shutout.
