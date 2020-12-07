High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2020: Kiski Area blanks Blackhawk

By:

Monday, December 7, 2020 | 11:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Tayte Donovan (14) collides with Burrell’s Jonas Sopko during their game on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Sean Weber scores on Burrell goalie Zach Stewart during their game on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena. Previous Next

Stephen Rayburg netted four goals and had two assists in leading Kiski Area to an 8-0 victory over Blackhawk in a PIHL Class A hockey game Monday night at Center Ice Arena.

Jonathan Ayres and Matthew Clinger each had a goal and assist, and Mason Pierce had a goal and two helpers. Matthew Drahos added a goal for the Cavaliers (3-1), who are in first place in the Northeast Division.

Evin Brice made 17 saves to earn the shutout.

Freeport 5, Quaker Valley 2 — Caleb Hoffman and Nico DiSanti each had a goal and assist, and Marcus Trask had a goal and two helpers as Freeport (3-0) won a Class A game. Tyler Lang made 13 saves in victory.

Greensburg Salem 7, Sewickley Academy 3 — Owen Tutich had three goals and two assists to help Greensburg Salem (3-2) earn a Class A win at RMU Island Sports Center.

Mathew McEnroe scored twice for Sewickley Academy (1-2). Brady Moseberger made 45 saves in the loss.

Baldwin 7, Armstrong 2 — Keith Reed Jr. had three goals and two assists as Baldwin (5-0) won in Class A.

Franklin Regional 5, Shaler 4 (OT) — At Alpha Ice Complex, Luke Beatty scored on an assist from Chase Williams to give Franklin Regional (3-2) an overtime win in Class AA. Zach Abdallah, Zachary Zeto, RJ Kelly and Williams also scored for the Panthers.

Logan Thom had three goals and an assist for Shaler (2-2).

Montour 9, Hampton 2 — Michael Felsing had three goals and two assists in leading Montour (2-0) to a Class AA victory. Dalton Zulka and Anthony Migliozzi added two goals apiece.

South Fayette 6, Moon 2 — Joseph Trinkala had a hat trick, and William Kiray had two assists as South Fayette (1-3) won a Class AA game at Baierl Ice Complex.

West Allegheny 3, Plum 1 — Clay Bovalina, Ryan Beck and TJ Boykin Jr. all scored as West Allegheny (4-0) won a Class AA game at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center. David Westbook scored and Sam Pine made 77 saves for Plum (0-4), which played with just 11 skaters.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Burrell 0 — Tayte Donovan had three goals and an assist as Elizabeth Forward (2-4) rolled to a Class B win.

Ringgold 20, Central Valley 0 — Zachary Kalinowski had six goals and two assists as Ringgold (7-0) won a Class B game at Rostraver Ice Garden. Jerry Mease made five saves to secure the shutout.