High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2021: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Moon

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 12:07 AM

Dylan Bourque made 23 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 3-0 victory over Moon in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night.

Evan Robbins, Tay Melis and Colin Gnarra scored for North Catholic (6-2-1). Tyler Rieke made 34 saves for Moon (5-4).

Pine Richland 5, Peters Township 4 – Michael Mengine scored twice and Carson Kalpakis had a goal and two assists to lead Pine-Richland past Peters Township in a matchup of top teams in Class 3A. Joshua Folmer and Shawn Peacock also scored for Pine-Richland (6-2). Ryder Mertens, Cooper Slavin and Chause Stauffer had a goal and an assist apiece for Peters Township (7-4-1).

McDowell 5, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 – Braeden Martin had three goals and an assist and Nico Catalde had two goals and two assists to lead McDowell (4-4) to a Class A victory. Tommy Woods scored two goals for Wheeling Catholic (6-2).

Wilmington 9, Central Valley 3 – Drake Tomak led Wilmington (4-5) with three goals and an assist in a win over Central Valley (0-8) in a Class matchup. Andrew Cartwright also helped Wilmington with three assists. Nico DiBiagio and Aiden Pournaras each had a goal and an assist for Central Valley.

Meadville 4, Shaler 2 – Michael Mahoney scored all four goals to lead Meadville (6-2) to victory over Shaler (2-6) in Class 2A. Ryan Riffner and John Fitzgerald scored for Shaler.

Norwin 12, Blackhawk 5 – Dom Barca had three goals and three assists and Logan Fear had a seven-point night with two goals and five assists to lead Norwin (8-1-1) to a Class A win. Alex Thomas added two goals and an assist and Ty Shigo had four assists. Matias Huber, Owen Gratkowski and Danny Frkuska had a goal and an assist each for Blackhawk (0-9).

Quaker Valley 4, Kiski 2 – Max Quinn scored twice as Quaker Valley (7-0) took a 3-0 lead and made it stand up for a Class A win. Coleman Carey and Kyle Rice also scored for QV. Ethan Bombalski scored twice for Kiski (6-3-1).

Canon-McMillan 4, Central Catholic 1 – Zak Wilcox scored a first-period goal to give Canon-McMillan (1-8) the lead for good in a Class 3A matchup. Ayden Freund, Adam Sciorilli and Nick Price also scored for Canon Mac. George Coyle had a goal for Central Catholic (5-6).