High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2020: North Catholic picks up pair of statement wins

By:

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 12:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Isaac DeGregorio scored 28 points Monday night.

Teams all over the WPIAL used Monday night as a chance to tune up for the playoffs or wrap up the season with a nonsection matchup.

North Catholic’s boys and girls teams used the occasion to make a statement.

On the boys side, Ryan Feczko hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Class 3A No. 2 Trojans to a 68-67 victory over Class 6A No. 5 Pine-Richland.

Isaac DeGregorio had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, for North Catholic (20-2). Jackson Paschall added 17. Joey Petcash led the Rams (14-8) with 19 points, including five treys.

On the girls side, Tess Myers scored 18 points as Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic jumped out to an early lead and defeated Class 6A No. 1 Bethel Park, 59-47.

Kylee Lewandowski added 13 points and Emma Pospisil had 10 for North Catholic (21-1), which led 34-17 at halftime. Maddie Dziezgowski scored 18 points and Olivia Westphal added 17 for Bethel Park (19-2).

Boys basketball

Beaver 56, South Side 55 — Beckette Connelly scored 32 points and Tyler Ziggas added 11 to lead Beaver (7-15). Trent Seik led South Side (11-11) with 20 points.

Brentwood 60, McGuffey 56 — C.J. Ziegler scored 15 points and Zach Keib and John Milcic had 14 each for Brentwood (17-5). CJ Cole led McGuffey (15-7) with 27 points.

Butler 58, Hampton 48 — Mattix Clement and Mason Montag had 15 points apiece as Class 6A No. 1 Butler (17-4) tuned up for the playoffs. Ben Ringeisen led Hampton (11-10) with 21 points.

California 59, Brownsville 56 — Malik Ramsey scored 24 points to lead California (12-9). Payton Conte added 11 and Kwondre Porter 10. Ayden Tetter led Brownsville (7-14) with 16.

Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield 46 — Gavin Miller scored 15 points and Syncere Southern added 12 as Canon-McMillan (9-13) scored a win over playoff-bound Hempfield (12-10). Marcus McCarthy had 13 points for the Spartans.

Charleroi 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 57 — Joey Caruso scored 21 points and Zach Usher added 17 as surging Charleroi (16-6) won its regular season finale. Dylan Sebak had 12 points and Ryan Appleby 10 for Class A No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-6).

Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46 — Alijah Vasden had 16 points and Austin Arnold added 13 to lead Chartiers-Houston (12-10). Noah Babirad had 25 for Fort Cherry (4-18).

Chartiers Valley 56, Mt. Lebanon 51 — Brayden Reynolds scored 22 points and Jared Goldstrom had 12 as No. 1 Chartiers Valley (18-4) made a last-minute pitch for the top seed in Class 5A. Jake Hoffman led Class 6A No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (16-6) with 22 points.

Connellsville 65, Albert Gallatin 44 — Josh Maher and Kade Musgrove had 20 points each to lead Connellsville (8-14). Dylan Shea and Nate English had nine for Albert Gallatin (6-15).

Cornell 71, Neighborhood Academy 33 — Isaiah Langston scored 29 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career, to lead Class A No. 4 Cornell (16-6). Kaden DiVito added 12. Jacoby Dupree led Neighborhood Academy with 16 points.

Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 46 — Armend Karpuzzi led Deer Lakes with 16 points in a win at Freeport (3-18). Jack Hollibaugh added 14 points for the Lancers (12-9). Matt Aulicino had a game-high 19 points for the Yellowjackets.

Eden Christian 85, Aquinas Academy 65 — Drew Lipinski scored 25 points and Elijah Manges added 14 to lead Eden Christian (13-9). Vinnie Cugini wrapped up his freshman season with 37 points for Aquinas Academy (6-16).

Elizabeth Forward 65, Clairton 63 — Nico Mrvos hit a layup in the closing seconds to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-13). Chase Vaughn scored 17 points and Pat Filson added 13. Brendan Parsons had 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Kenlein Ogletree added 21 for Clairton (13-9).

Fox Chapel 82, Plum 36 — Eli Yofan led Fox Chapel to a victory over the Mustangs with 27 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc. Kent Baldauf finished with 23 points for the Foxes (21-1) and connected on six 3-pointers. Plum (8-14) was held to 10 points in the second half.

Geibel 73, Frazier 63 — Enzo Fetsko scored 22 points and Cole Kendall added 10 to lead Geibel (14-8). Owen Newcomer had 22 for Frazier.

Greensburg Salem 52, Indiana 49 — Dante Parson scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, to lead Greensburg Salem (5-17). Shamar McCoy added 13 points and Ryan Thomas had 10. Alex Petroff led Indiana (5-17) with 13 points.

Knoch 65, Armstrong 49 — The Knights finished with four players in double digits in a victory over Armstrong (4-18). Ryan Lang had a game-high 17 points. Jake Scheidt had 16, Scott Fraser 13 and Jared Schrecengost 13. Knoch (19-3) held the River Hawks to just six points in the first quarter. Eli Wiles led Armstrong with 13 points and Maverick Good added 10.

McKeesport 68, Bishop Walsh 50 — Robert Robinson scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Deamonte Diggs added 22 for Class 5A No. 4 McKeesport (12-10).

Neshannock 67, Laurel 56 — Preston Turk hit for 23 points and Spencer Perry chipped in 18 to lead Neshannock (15-7). Marcus Haswell led four players in double figures for Class 2A No. 5 Laurel (14-8).

OLSH 76, New Brighton 44 — Jake DiMichele scored 24 points and Dante Spadafora had 20 as the backcourt for Class 2A No. 1 OLSH (21-1) wrapped up the regular season with another big night. Bradley Vaughn Jr. added 11. Jamison Ahmed led New Brighton (2-20) with 12.

Penn-Trafford 74, Kiski Area 58 — Zach Rocco led all scorers with 32 points, Ben Myers added 14 and Nick Crum had 11 for Penn-Trafford (14-8) in a win over Kiski Area (9-13). Kyrell Hutcherson tallied 18 points for the Cougars and Jason Baker finished with 13.

Peters Township 76, Central Valley 69 — Colin Cote scored 27 points and Sam Petrarca added 16 for Peters Township (13-9). Isiah Warfield scored 25 and Brenden McKeel added 23 for Central Valley (13-8).

Quaker Valley 99, Summit Academy 62 — Adou Theiro scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for Class 4A No. 4 Quaker Valley (17-5). Jonathan Weir, James Davis and Markus Frank had 13 each. Lamar Fitzgerald led Summit Academy with 15.

Ringgold 66, West Mifflin 52 — Chris Peccon had 23 points and Luke Wyvratt added 14, including a 10 for 11 night at the free throw line, to lead Ringgold (13-9). Nolan Stephenson had 13 for West Mifflin (1-21).

Seton LaSalle 77, Serra Catholic 61 — Michael Bigley scored 22 points and Jake Verner added 15 for Class 3A No. 4 Seton LaSalle (15-6). Jayden Bristol led Serra Catholic (11-11) with 13 points.

South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43 — Joey Alcorn and Brandon Jakiela had 10 points each to lead South Fayette (14-7). Dom Elliott led Class A No. 2 Bishop Canevin (17-5) with 15.

South Park 84, Keystone Oaks 55 — Brandon Graham hit for 31 points and Luke Ferency added 18 for South Park (7-15). Frank Stumpo had 22 for Keystone Oaks (7-15).

Sto-Rox 81, Carlynton 65 — Malik Smith scored 26 points and Aujore Nelson added 15 to lead Class 2A No. 2 Sto-Rox (16-6). Jamal Williams added 14. Morgan Ault and Mark Phillips led Carlynton (14-8) with 16 apiece.

Trinity 74, Steel Valley 62 — Michael Koroly had 29 points and Jordane Adams added 14 to lead Trinity (13-9). Camden Polak had 40, including six 3-pointers, for Steel Valley (13-8).

Western Beaver 73, Freedom 63 — Noah Gray poured in 33 points and Thad Gray added 12 to lead Western Beaver (9-13). Cole Beck had 15 for Freedom (6-16).

Woodland Hills 65, Latrobe 63 — Jihaad Dennard scored 26 points to lead Woodland Hills (9-13) to a nonsection win. Michael Noonan led Latrobe (6-16) with 20 points. Chase Sickenberger added 16, Frankie Newell 12 and Landon Butler 10 for the Wildcats.

Girls basketball

Beaver 51, South Side 25 — Emma Pavelek scored 14 points and Maddi Weiland added 12 for Class 3A No. 1 Beaver (19-3). Sydney Payne led South Side (15-7) with eight.

Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 23 points and Jolie Strati added 15 to lead Class 4A No. 4 Blackhawk (19-3). Kaylee George had 13 for Neshannock (11-11).

Brownsville 50, California 47 — Aubri Hogsett had 15 points and Emma Seto added 11 to lead Brownsville (13-8). Joryn Cruse led California (12-10) with 13 points.

Canon-McMillan 54, Elizabeth Forward 50 — Kelsey Wandera scored 14 points to lead Canon-McMillan (2-20). Abby Bickerton had 15 for Elizabeth Forward (9-12).

Clairton 50, Winchester Thurston 42 — Iyanna Chapman had 18 points and Taylor Jackson added 1o to lead Class A No. 4 Clairton (18-3). Maya Roberts led Winchester Thurston (14-8) with 21.

Connellsville 48, Albert Gallatin 33 — Heather Ansell scored 21 points and Callie Cunningham added 12 for Connellsville (10-12). Liv Murtha led Albert Gallatin (9-13) with 11 points.

Ellis School 53, Northgate 40 — Natalie Jasper scored 27 points to lead Class 2A No. 4 Ellis School (16-6). Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (1-21) with 11.

Fox Chapel 49, Armstrong 31 — The Foxes secured a victory over Armstrong (12-9) behind Ellie Schwartzman’s 14 points. Fox Chapel (13-9) led by 12 at the half and outscored the River Hawks in all four quarters. Jaylen Callipare led Armstrong with 11 points.

Gateway 40, Latrobe 33 — Lexi Jackson scored 14 points, Marina Grado added 10, and Class 5A No. 5 Gateway (16-5) used a 12-5 run in the third quarter to pull away. Anna Rafferty led Latrobe (12-10) with 13 points.

Hampton 53, Butler 36 — led by 20 points from Sophia Kelly and 15 from Kayla Hoehler, Hampton (7-14) closed out its season with a win. Samantha Miller had nine for Butler (7-15).

Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67 — Karly McCutcheon hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Class 3A No. 2 Mohawk (19-3) in a battle of WPIAL title contenders. Paige Julian added 14 and Nadia Lapia and Hannah McDaniel had 13 each. Allyson Kirby led Class 4A No. 3 Central Valley (17-3) with 24 points.

Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41 — Kendelle Weston scored 20 points and Mercedes Major added 11 as Monessen (15-7) won a nonsection matchup of Class A playoff teams. Qitarah Hardison recorded her 1,000th career rebound. Bailey Kuhns led Greensburg Central Catholic (14-7) with 22 points.

North Allegheny 43, Oakland Catholic 27 — Lizzy Groetsch and Paige Morningstar scored 11 points apiece to lead Class 6A No. 2 North Allegheny (19-3). Alexa Washington had eight points for Class 5A No. 3 Oakland Catholic (16-6).

Penn-Trafford 45, North Hills 42 — MacKenzie Powell scored 16 points and made both ends of two one-and-ones in the final 31 seconds of the game, to lead Penn-Trafford (15-7). Bella Long added 13 points. Abbey McElhaney and Sydney Ryan had nine points each for North Hills (6-16).

Plum 49, Burrell 24 — The Mustangs eased past Burrell (3-18) behind Kennedie Montue’s game-high 22 points. MacKenzie Lake added 10 points for Plum (14-6). The Bucs were led by Allison Fisher who tallied three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points.

Rochester 48, Mars 41 — Alexis Robison scored 16 points and Corynne Hauser added 13 as Class A No. 1 Rochester (21-1) went way up in class for a win over a Class 5A foe. Bella Pelaia led Mars (15-7) with 18 points.

Sewickley Academy 32, Avonworth 30 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Sewickley Academy (12-10). Kathryn Goetz led Class 3A No. 3 Avonworth (17-5) with 11 points.

Southmoreland 66, South Park 25 — Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto scored 16 points each as Southmoreland wrapped up an undefeated regular season. Erika Sherbondy had 11 points for Class 4A No. 2 Southmoreland (22-0), which went 14-0 in Section 3-4A play. Kierra Moelber led Class 3A No. 4 South Park (14-8) with seven points.

Steel Valley 57, Jeannette 38 — Kelsey Salopek scored 18 points and Abby Tester added 15 to lead Steel Valley (8-14). Hannah Nichols had 12 points and Jada Bass added 10 for Jeannette (4-18).

Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37 — Kyla Woods scored 18 points and Randi Thomas and Cassandra Lewis had 14 each for Washington (9-13). Dominique Mortimer scored 12 for Chartiers-Houston (12-10).

West Mifflin 70, Sto-Rox 33 — Shelby Genes scored 23 points and Lauren Yuhas added 21 to lead West Mifflin (12-10). Alicia Young had 21 for Sto-Rox (6-16).

Hockey

Burrell 9, Wilmington 5 — Tyler Stewart won’t be able to participate in the PIHL postseason this year because he won’t appear in enough regular season games to meet eligibility, but Monday night, he gave a major boost to Burrell’s playoff hopes. Stewart scored four times in a six-goal third period for the Bucs, who rallied to beat Wilmington at Hess Ice Arena.

With the win, the Bucs (6-9) tied Wilmington (6-8) for third place in the Class B North Division standings. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. Burrell trailed, 4-3, after two periods, but Gio Palombo tied the game 42 seconds in to the third, and Luke Rose scored a minute later to put the Bucs in the lead.

Then Stewart, who spent part of the year playing junior hockey for Odessa (Texas) of the NAHL, potted four straight, including the winner. Stewart also had three assists for a seven-point night. Palombo assisted on all four of Stewart’s goals and finished with three goals and five assists.

