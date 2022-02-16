High school roundup for Feb. 15, 2022: North Catholic beats Norwin in battle of division leaders

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Tay Melis scored the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation, leading North Catholic to a 4-3 shootout victory over Norwin in a battle of division leaders in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night.

Chaise Caldararo and Ryan Berry also scored and Shane Hornish made 35 saves for North Catholic (14-3-2). Mario Cavallaro, Robbie Chappell and Dom Cerilli scored for Norwin (11-4-2).

Armstrong 3, Indiana 0 – Lance Quinnell had two goals and an assist and Gavin Grafton made 20 saves to lead Armstrong (13-2-3) to a Class 2A win over Indiana (2-15). Maddox Rearic scored and Michael Waughaman had a pair of assists.

Canon-McMillan 2, Seneca Valley 1 (SO) – Austin Roe scored for Canon-McMillan (4-13-1) and Jaxson Reed found the net for Seneca Valley (11-6-1) in a Class 3A game that had to be settled by shootout.

Connellsville 5, Trinity 4 (OT) – Ian Zerecheck scored the overtime winner, leading Connellsville (7-9) to a Class B victory. Jesse Hodge had a goal and two assists and Nathaniel Lawrence, Cam White and Evan Bower also scored for Connellsville. Jack Gordan had two goals and an assist and Braeden McCullough added a goal and an assist for Trinity (1-14-1).

Meadville 5, Butler 2 – Michael Mahoney had two goals and two assists and Trevor Kessler added a goal and two helpers to lead Meadville (12-6) to a Class 2A win. Adam Deal and Brody Simko scored for Butler (6-12).

Neshannock 6, Burrell 0 – Gio Valentine, Kale McConahy, Brian McConahy, Marcello Cerasi, Colton Chamberlain and Micah DeJulia scored to lead Neshannock (10-4-0-2) to a Class B win against Burrell (9-6-0-2). Riley Mastowski stopped 25 shots to earn the shutout for the Lancers.

Peters Township 7, Cathedral Prep 1 – Cooper Slavin scored twice and Maxwell Kness had a goal and an assist to lead Peters Township (13-5-1) to a Class 3A win. Brayden Sprickman scored for Cathedral Prep (2-13-2).

Wheeling Park 3, Blackhawk 1 – Riley Weekley put two in the twine and Grant Parshall netted a goal as Wheeling Park (5-12-0-0-1) beat Blackhawk (1-15-0-1) in Class A. Jake Hofer scored the lone goal for the Cougars.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 85, Carrick 39 – Sam Kelly (14), Michael Quigley (14), Bryant Johnson-Hunter (13), Avery Ruben (10), Demetrius Price (10) and Noah Johnson (10) all scored in double figures for Allderdice (15-7, 10-0) in a City League win. Ashton Giannetti scored 14 points and Anthony Douthett followed with 13 for Carrick (6-11, 4-6).

Ambridge 80, Freedom 53 – Gio Cassarino scored 18 points, Owen Buchanon put up 17, Adam Fernandez added 12, Montez Williams followed with 11 and Brian Frederick finished with 10 as Ambridge (2-18) cruised past Freedom (3-19) for a nonsection win. Nate DiNardo scored 16 and Max Bozza added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Armstrong 65, Trinity 63 – Jack Valasek scored 26 points to lead Armstrong (11-11) to a nonsection win. Cadin Olsen ahd 13 and Isaiah Riggle added 12. Dante DeRubbo led Trinity (6-16) with 22. Connor Roberts had 17.

Mohawk 52, Cornell 50 – Keigan Hopper scored 11 points to lead Mohawk (6-16) to a nonsection win over Cornell (6-16). M.J. Smith poured in 29 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Raiders.

Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61 – Jameson O’Toole put up 21 points with five 3-pointers, Joey Dudkowski followed with 20 points, Andy Swartout added 16 with four 3-pointers and Luke Shanahan chipped in 11 as Pine-Richland (11-11) beat Hempfield (7-15) in nonsection play. Sean Gordon led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Harrison Sowers scored 17 with five 3s for the Spartans.

Plants and Pillars 55, Cheswick Christian Academy 44 – Aiden Rorick led all scorers with 33 points and Micah McCreedy added 16 as Plants and Pillars beat Cheswick Chrisitan Academy. Grant Rochkind put up 18, Zephaniah Malloy added 14 and Sean Louis finished with 10 for Cheswick.

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25 – Dylan Tomer scored 18, Ben Mayhew added 17 and Jay Harris finished with 10 as Propel Braddock Hills (5-17) beat Propel Andrew Street (3-17) in a nonsection game.

Shaler 85, Nazareth Prep 56 – Logan Bernesser netted 21, Josh Miller and Julian Vizzoc each scored 14 and Kaden Orga added 11 for Shaler (13-9) in a nosection victory. Nathan Brazil scored 28 with four 3-pointers and Kevin Mickens chipped in with 14 for Nazareth Prep (5-17).

Upper St. Clair 88, Winchester Thurston 63 – Tanner O’Grady led all scorers with 32 points, Mike Pellicci added 20 and Devin Hall finished with 10 to lead Upper St. Clair (15-7) past Winchester Thurston (10-7) in nonsection play.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 71, Washington 17 – Gianna Michaux scored 16 points, Mya Gilsan and Grayce Panos each scored 14, and Courtlyn Turner added 11 as Albert Gallatin (16-4) breezed past Washington (1-21) in nonsection play. Amari Oakley scored eight points for the Prexies.

Wrestling

Connellsville 54, North Allegheny 9 – Lonzy Vielma (138), Jared Keslar (160), Nicholas Rohal (172), George Shultz (189) and Tyler Gallis (285) recorded pins to lead Connellsville (22-4) to a nonsection win. Evan Petrovich (113) and Jacob Layton (120) won by technical fall, Chad Ozias (132) and Ethan Ansell (152) by major decision and Dennis Nichelson (215) and Chad Jesko by decision for the Falcons. Dylan Coy won a decision for North Allegheny (7-2).

North Allegheny 40, Penn-Trafford 28 – Dylan Coy (126), Nathan Monteparte (132), Aiden Buggey (215) and William Bentrim (113) won by fall and Jayson Flener (138) picked up a major decision as North Allegheny (8-2) beat Penn-Trafford (5-10) in a nonsection match. Owen Ott (189), Joe Enick (285) and Troy Hohman (120) recorded pins and Tasso Whipple (152), Wesley Stull (160) and Paul Darragh (172) also won bouts for the Warriors.

Hollidaysburg 46, Indiana 25 – Noah Horne (120) and Aaron Sleeth (172) had pins and Quinton Ritchey (152) won by major decision as Hollidaysburg won a nonsection match over Indiana (6-14). Nico Fanella (106) and Carter Putt (113) recorded pins and William Turner (145) and Alvin Liu also won bouts for Indiana.