High school roundup for Feb. 17, 2023: Mars makes statement with first-round victory

Friday, February 17, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Mars' Ryan Ceh (20) drives to his right during the first half of No. 7 Mars' 76-40 victory over No. 10 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A first round Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at North Hills Middle School.

Tasso Sfanos scored 26 points and Ryan Ceh added 18 to lead seventh-seeded Mars to a decisive 76-40 victory over No. 10 Bethel Park in a WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball first-round game Friday night.

Mars (15-8) jumped out to a 23-9 lead after one quarter. The Fightin’ Planets will meet No. 2 Penn Hills in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Ben Guffey scored 14 points and Nick Brown added 12 for the Black Hawks (12-10).

Aquinas Academy 61, Jefferson-Morgan 40 – Vinnie Cugini scored 33 points and Jake Guillen and Josh Schlemmer added 10 points apiece to lead No. 7 Aquinas Academy (19-4) to a Class A first-round win, the first playoff victory in school history. The Crusaders will meet No. 2 Union in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. John Woodward led No. 10 Jefferson-Morgan (13-10) with 16 points.

Neighborhood Academy 70, Mapletown 41 – John Wilkins scored 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead No. 5 Neighborhood Academy (18-4) to a Class A first-round win. Courtney Walllace added 15 points and Shamar Simpson had 14 for Neighborhood, which will meet No. 4 Geibel in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (7-14) with 20 points.

Penn Hills 38, Trinity 29 – Daemar Kelly scored 21 points for No. 2 Penn Hills (18-3) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Indians will meet No. 7 Mars in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Jacob Dunkle and Jonah Williamson scored eight points apiece for No. 15 Trinity (10-13).

Rochester 57, Summit Academy 52 – Jerome Mullins scored 19 points and Xavier Rigby added 14 to lead No. 8 Rochester (11-12) to a Class A win. The Rams will meet No. 1 Imani Christian in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Allen Grimes led No. 9 Summit Academy (10-8) with 19 points and Elijah Adams had 18.

Geibel 70, Avella 33 – Trevon White scored 25 points and No. 4 Geibel (16-6) raced out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter of a Class A first-round game. Jaydis Kennedy added 18 and Jeff Johnson had 15 for the Gators, who will face No. 5 Neighborhood Academy in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Westley Burchianti led No. 13 Avella (6-17) with 22 points.

Cheswick Christian Academy 61, Mt. Carmel 27 – Joseph Rosio scored 19 points, Brady Rochkind had 15 and Hayden Kazmer added 13 to lead Cheswick Christian. Eli Eckenroad led Mt. Carmel Christian with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Aliquippa 45, Washington 39 – Aunesty Johnson scored 16 points and Angel Henry added 11 as 11th-seeded Aliquippa (11-9) knocked off No. 6 Washington (18-5) in the Class 2A first round. Cayleigh Brown had 15 for Washington. The Quips earned a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Serra Catholic on Wednesday.

Brentwood 49, Clairton 43 – Mia March had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds and Ay’maree Henry added 14 points for Brentwood (13-9) in a Class 2A first-round win. The Spartans will face No. 1 Shenango in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Iyanna Wade led No. 9 Clairton (9-10) with 29 points.

Burgettstown 56, Winchester Thurston 40 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 18 points and Jill Frazier added 16 for No. 5 Burgettstown (18-5) in a Class 2A first-round win. The Blue Devils, who will meet No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, took a 29-8 lead into halftime. Sky Still scored 21 points and DaShae Cochran added 16 for No. 12 Wicnhester Thurston (10-12).

Chartiers-Houston 38, Fort Cherry 36 – Kaydan Buckingham scored 11 points and Ava Capozzoli added 10 to lead No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (16-7) to a Class 2A first-round win. The Buccaneers will face No. 2 Freedom in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Raney Staub and Isabella Bianchini scored nine points apiece for No. 10 Fort Cherry (14-9).

Freedom 56, Carlynton 24 – Julia Mohrbacher led No. 2 Freedom (18-4) with 30 points in a Class 2A first-round win over No. 15 Carlynton (8-14). The Bulldogs will face No. 7 Chartiers-Houston in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Serra Catholic 52, Rochester 35 – Brianna Battles led with 15 points, Cate Clarke had 14 and Caitlyn Cooley added 10 to lead No. 3 Serra Catholic (17-2) to a Class 2A first-round win. The Eagles will meet No. 11 Aliquippa in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Tia Yellock scored 17 points for No. 14 Rochester (6-15).

Shenango 63, Carmichaels 32 – Emilee Fedrizzi scored 24 points and Kylee Rubin added 22 to lead No. 1 Shenango (19-4) to a Class A first-round win. The Wildcats will face No. 8 Brentwood in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Kendall Ellsworth led No. 16 Carmichaels (8-15) with 15 points and Sophia Zalar had 14.

Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 44 – Allderdice (11-11) handled Westinghouse (8-11) in the CIty League semifinals, advancing to the finals against Obama Academy at noon Sunday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.