High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2022: Penn-Trafford hockey speeds past Latrobe

By:

Friday, February 18, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Aiden Alberts scored twice, including the last goal of a three-goal spurt in a span of six minutes in the second period, to lead Penn-Trafford to a 5-3 victory over Latrobe in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night.

Ryan Crombie and Xavier Solomon had a goal and an assist apiece for Penn Trafford (14-4). Fletcher Harvey scored two goals for Latrobe (8-9).

Bishop Canevin 4, Central Valley 1 – Ty Serakowski scored two goals and Ben Ondrejko had two assists to lead Bishop Canevin (15-1-1) to a Class B win over Central Valley (0-17). Patrick Miller had 21 saves for Central Valley.

Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1 – Zach Motil had two goals and an assist Gabe Myers made 32 saves to lead Elizabeth Forward (9-6-2) over Morgantown (6-7-1) in a Class B win. Geno Valenti scored the lone goal for Morgantown and Hayden Derk had 23 saves.

Greensburg Salem 8, Chartiers Valley 4 – Owen Tutich had four goals and an assist and Chase Kushner scored twice to lead Greensburg Salem (11-7) to a Class A victory over Chartiers Valley (4-9-4). Greg Kraemer had two goals for Chartiers Valley.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 0 – Ryan Patrick had a goal and an assist and Marcus Simmonds and Connor Ribstein also scored to lead Mt. Lebanon (11-7-1) to a Class 3A win over Cathedral Prep (2-14-2). Tanner Ball had 42 saves for Cathedral Prep.

North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 0 – Connor Chi led North Allegheny (15-2-1) with two goals in a Class 3A win over Upper St. Clair (6-11-1). Jake Fisher had 32 saves for Upper St. Clair.

Pine-Richland 5, Bethel Park 2 – Haden Snyder had a goal and an assist to lead Pine-Richland (13-5) to a Class 3A win. Jack Breisinger, Anthony Chiaramonte, Carson Kalpakis and Gabriel Youchak also scored. Ben Guenther and Colin Nebel scored for Bethel Park (8-9-2).

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 1 – Braedan Steffey scored three goals and Noah Mattie had two goals and two assists to lead Quaker Valley (14-4) to a Class A victory over Beaver (1-17). Caleb Berardelli had 43 saves for Beaver.

South Fayette 8, Montour 0 – Joey Trinkala led South Fayette (14-3) with a hat trick in a Class 2A win over Montour (4-11-2). Brandon Timmins recorded the shutout.

Westmont Hilltop 7, Kiski 6 – Aiden Rice scored the overtime winner, leading Westmont Hilltop (11-6) over Kiski (10-7-2) in a Class A win. Kobe Rickabaugh had two goals and an assist and Kyle Replogle had a goal and two assists for Westmont Hilltop. Ethan Bombalski had two goals and two assists and Ethan George scored twice for Kiski.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 73, Carrick 41 – Logan Golle scored 13 points and Sam Kelly added 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead top-seeded Allderdice (16-7) to victory in the City League semifinals. Fifteen players hit the scoresheet for the Dragons. Ashton Giannetti had 20 points and Anthony Douthett 13 for Carrick (6-12).

Brashear (7-8) earned a 52-48 win over Obama Academy (11-8) in the other semifinal. Allderdice and Brashear will meet for the City League title at 4 p.m. Sunday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Girls basketball

Obama Academy 56, Brashear 19 – Samaree Perkins scored her 1,000th career point as Obama Academy (13-5) defeated Brashear (3-10) in the City League semifinals. Allderdice earned a 54-47 win over Westinghouse in the other semifinal. Obama Academy (11-6) and Allderdice (10-6) will meet for the title at 2 p.m. Sunday the Pete.