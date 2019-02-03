High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2019: Bethel Park tops Aliquippa in overtime

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 12:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

Alex Mullen scored 17 points to lead Bethel Park to a 64-59 overtime win over Aliquippa (12-7) in the Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy.

Ryan Meis scored 16 points, while Anthony Chiccitt added 15 points in the win for the Black Hawks (11-9). William Gipson (15), M.J. Devonshire (13) and Zuriah Fisher (12) reached double-figures for Aliquippa.

New Castle 54, Beaver 44 — Demetris McKnight scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead New Castle (14-4, 8-2) to a win over Beaver (5-12, 4-6) in Section 4-2A action. Payne Prowell scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win, while Peter Kazas scored a game-high 21 points for Beaver. Beckett Connelly added 10 points in the loss.

Hempfield 62, Connellsville 39 — Mike Gaffney scored 13 points as Hempfield (9-10, 2-7) defeated Connellsville (7-12, 3-6) in Section 3-6A. Hempfield outscored Connellsville, 24-7, in the second quarter on way to taking a 35-14 halftime lead. Jules Nicholls and Marcus McCarthy each added 11 points for Hempfield. Jalen Rogers paced Connellsville with 16 points while teammate Josh Maher scored 11 points.

Belle Vernon 75, Ringgold 67 — Cam Nusser scored 36 points to lead Belle Vernon (6-14, 3-6) to a Section 3-4A win against Ringgold (12-6, 5-4). Mitchell Pohlot added 18 points and 16 rebounds for Belle Vernon while teammate Jake Sepesky pulled down 10 rebounds. Chris Peccon’s 26 points lead Ringgold while Jaden Taylor added 18 points.

Quaker Valley 72, Burrell 27 — Danny Conlan scored 18 points and Ryan Stowers and Adu Thiero added 10 points each as Quaker Valley (16-2) beat Burrell (5-12) in nonsection play. Quaker Valley led at halftime, 54-14.

Shady Side Academy 60, South Allegheny 50 — Grady Munroe scored 17 points to lead Shady Side Academy (7-11, 5-5) to a Section 3-3A win against South Allegheny (5-14, 1-10). Colm O’Connor added 14 points and Mike George chipped in 10 points. Antonio Epps scored 18 points to lead South Allegheny while Ethan Kirkwood added 14 points.

West Allegheny 51, South Fayette 48 — In Section 2-5A, Jackson Faulk scored 14 points as West Allegheny beat South Fayette in double overtime. Zach Logan added 12 points for West Allegheny (8-12, 5-7) while Connor Mislan scored 15 points for South Fayette (7-11, 3-9).

Hampton 57, Kiski Area 56 — Ben Ringeisen scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Hampton (11-7, 7-5) held off Kiski Area (4-15, 3-9) in Section 3-5A. Colby Mignogna added 13 points and seven rebounds for Hampton while Ryne Wallace scored a game-high 22 points for Kiski Area, which trailed 44-24 heading into the final quarter.

Washington 44, Waynesburg 40 (2OT) — Lucas Garber scored a game-high 24 points but it wasn’t enough as Waynesburg (9-11) fell to Washington (10-7) in double overtime in nonsection play. Dan Ethridge led Washington with 13 points, while Isaiah Walton added 10 points in the win.

Brentwood 58, California 47 — C.J. Ziegler scored 11 of his 23 points in the second quarter to lead Brentwood (10-8, 6-5) to a victory over California (11-6, 6-4) in Section 2-2A action. Nate Zemany scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers, for California.

Shenango 67, South Side Beaver 59 — Colin McQuiston scored a team-high 21 points to lead Shenango (9-10, 6-4) to a victory over South Side Beaver (14-6, 7-4) in Section 3-2A action. Reis Watkins scored 20 and Ryan Perretti added 19 points in the win. Logan English scored a game-high 23 points for South Side Beaver, while Jake McDougal netted 12 points.

Leechburg 51, Propel Andrew Street 41 — With two section games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the Blue Devils continue to keep pace with rivals Greensburg Central Catholic and St. Joseph and stay in the hunt for at least a share of the Section 3-A crown. Backed by junior Jake Blumer’s 16-point, 12-rebound performance, Leechburg topped Propel Andrew Street. John Miskinis chipped in with 11 points for Leechburg (11-8, 7-3). Sayvon Knight led Propel Andrew Street (9-9, 4-7) with 19 points.

Erie 60, Central Catholic 57 — Despite 29 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers by Jack Catanzarite, Central Catholic (4-15) fell to Erie in nonsection play. Samad Bailey scored 20 points to pace Erie.

Farrell 87, Ellwood City 32 — Eric Hopson scored 14 points as Farrell downed Ellwood City (6-13) in nonsection play. Farrell shot 59 percent from the floor while holding Ellwood City to just 24 percent shooting.

Girls

McKeesport 53, Belle Vernon 38 — Jhayla Bray scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead McKeesport (10-7, 9-4) to the Section 3-4A win against Belle Vernon (12-8, 8-4). Nevaeh Stepanik added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Rachel Wobrak led Belle Vernon with 16 points while Lindsay Steeber added 10 points.

Ringgold 55, Mt. Pleasant 33 — Nya Adams scored 16 points and Kyela Dungee added 11 points as Ringgold (4-14, 2-10) defeated Mt. Pleasant (5-14, 3-9) in Section 3-4A. Tara Tuccarello tallied nine points in the loss.

Brentwood 61, Riverview 27 — Natalie Murrio scored 18 points as Brentwood (15-3, 10-1) extended its winning streak to nine by defeating Riverview (7-10, 5-5) in a Section 2-2A matchup. Anna Betz added 12 points for Brentwood, which led at halftime, 42-19. Francesca Lio scored 11 points to lead Riverview.

Peters Township 64, North Catholic 53 — In nonsection play, Makenna Marisa scored 25 points to lead Peters Township (19-0) to a nonsection win against North Catholic (17-2). Journey Thompson and Isabella Mills added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Peters Township, which recorded 20 offensive rebounds in the game. Tess Myers scored a game-high 27 points for North Catholic.

Plum 40, Hampton 32 — In Section 2-5A, Plum (9-10, 5-5) overcame a slow start to defeat Hampton (3-15, 2-8). Kayla Hoehler scored 12 points to lead Hampton, which led at halftime, 17-13. Jamie Seneca’s nine points paced Plum.

Gateway 43, Kiski Area 32 — Lexi Jackson scored a game-high 15 points to lead Gateway (16-3, 10-1) to a Section 2-5A win.

Washington 56, Waynesburg 45 — Carly Allen scored a game-high 18 points to lead Washington (15-4, 10-2) to a Section 2-3A win over Waynesburg (6-14, 1-11). Washington outscored Waynesburg, 34-13, in the first half.

Neshannock 56, Avonworth 35 — Brie Dean scored a team-high 14 points to lead Neshannock (17-2, 11-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Avonworth (12-6, 9-3). Kaylee George and Neleh Nogay scored 12 points each for Neshannock, while Kathryn Goetz scored a game-high 17 points for Avonworth. After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, Neshannock only allowed 21 points in the remaining three quarters.

Deer Lakes 52, East Allegheny 30 — Anna Solomon scored 22 points to lead Deer Lakes (14-4, 9-3) to a Section 3-3A win over East Allegheny (12-6, 7-5). Reese Hasley netted 13 points in the win, while Amaia Johnson (14) was one of two East Allegheny players to reach double-figures. C’Keiyah Marshall added 10 points in the loss.

Bishop Canevin 78, West Greene 54 — Gillian Gustine scored 19 points as Bishop Canevin (17-2) beat West Greene (18-2) in nonsection play. Diajha Allen added 18 points while teammate Shamyjha Price had 16 points and 12 rebounds. McKenna Lampe scored 22 points to lead West Greene, which had its 17-game winning streak snapped.

Laurel 57, Quigley Catholic 43 — Caroline Gibson scored 22 points to lead Laurel to the win against Quigley Catholic at the Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy. Hailey Drutarosky scored 13 points to lead Quigley Catholic.

Ligonier Valley 47, Homer-Center 42 — Alexia Boyd scored 14 points and added six assists and six rebounds as Ligonier Valley (4-15, 4-9) defeated Homer-Center (8-12, 4-9) in Heritage Conference play. Mackenzee Lear added 13 points for Ligonier Valley while teammate Destiny Sheriff scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Marlee Kochman led Homer-Center with 15 points.