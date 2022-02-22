High school roundup for Feb. 21, 2022: Laurel Highlands, other top seeds cruise in 5A 1st round

By:

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Peter Kramer scores on a reverse past Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Josh Chu blocks a shot by Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Josh Chu celebrates with Owen Martens (2) after Martens hit a three-pointer against Laurel during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Eli Teslovich scores past Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Thompson Lau works against Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Thompson Lau (left) celebrates with Nate Mallory after he scored against Laurel during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Peter Kramer scores over Laurel defenders during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Alex Kramer celebrates after scoring against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Peter Kramer scores over Laurel’s Landon Smith during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Eli Teslovich exits the game during the fourth quarter against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School. Previous Next

Rodney Gallagher scored 22 points and Keondre DeSheids followed with 21 to lead No. 1 Laurel Highlands to a 74-44 victory over Woodland Hills in a first-round game in the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs Monday night.

Brandon Davis added 15 and Joe Chambers chipped in with 11 for Laurel Highlands (22-0), which jumped out to a 24-9 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Mustangs move on to play No. 8 Hampton in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Shanir Pinkey led No. 16 Woodland Hills (8-15) with 13 points.

Mars 71, Thomas Jefferson 48 – Zach Schlegel scored 19 points, Tasso Sfanos added 13, Chris Dvorak followed with 12, and Austin Campbell netted 10 to lead No. 3 Mars (21-2) to a 71-48 win over No. 14 Thomas Jefferson (8-15) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. The Planets will play No. 6 Gateway in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

New Castle 85, West Mifflin 52 – Mike Wells scored 25 points, Isiah Boice had 20, and Ralphie Blundo added 10 to lead No. 2 New Castle (21-1) past No. 15 West Mifflin (10-12) in a Class 5A first-round game. New Castle will face No. 10 Shaler in the quarterfinals Thursday. Shai Newby scored 17 points, Jordan Lucas-Johnson had 13, and Nolan Stephenson added 10 for West Mifflin.

Penn Hills 72, Chartiers Valley 57 – Noah Barren scored 19 points, Daemar Kelly followed with 14, George Mitchell added 13, and Julian Dugger finished with 10 as No. 4 Penn Hills (18-4) was in command in its Class 5A first-round victory. Penn Hills moves on to play No. 5 Highlands in the quarterfinals Thursday. Jayden Davis led all scorers with 32 points and Drew Sleva netted 10 for No. 13 Chartiers Valley (8-15).

Gateway 69, West Allegheny 63 – Jaydon Carr led with 18 points and Bryson Pavlick added 10 to push No. 6 Gateway (14-5) past No. 11 West Allegheny (10-12) in a Class 5A first-round game that was tied after three quarters. Gateway will meet No. 3 Mars in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Aliquippa 71, Waynesburg 41 – Cameron Lindsey put up 15 points, D.J. Walker scored 12, and Randall Anderson added 10 to lead No. 2 Aliquippa (16-7) to an opening-round Class 3A victory. The Quips advance to play Neshannock in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Chase Henkins netted 17 points and made three 3-pointers for No. 15 Waynesburg (10-12).

Ellwood City 72, Summit Academy 42 – Joseph Roth recorded a double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Alexander Roth scored 23 points to lead top-seeded Ellwood City (21-2) to a victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Caden Crizer added 12 points and Steve Antuono finished with 10 for the Wolverines, who will play No. 8 Avonworth in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Kylee Davenport recorded a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) for No. 16 Summit Academy (7-9).

Neshannock 47, Brownsville 34 – Mike Sopko led all scorers with 20 points and Jack Giles added 12 as No. 7 Neshannock (18-4) won in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Lancers advance to face No. 2 Aliquippa in the quarterfinals Thursday. Damarion Brown scored nine points and Harlan Davis chipped in eight for No. 10 Brownsville (12-9).

Shady Side Academy 68, Laurel 28 – Eli Teslovich and Josh Chu scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 3 Shady Side Academy to a Class 3A first-round win. Peter Kramer added 13 points for the Bulldogs (16-6), who will meet No. 6 Washington in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Kobe DeRosa led No. 14 Laurel (13-9) with 11 points.

South Allegheny 54, Brentwood 35 – Ethan Kirkwood scored 15 points and Bryce Epps and Michael Michalski had 12 points each to lead No. 5 South Allegheny (16-6) to a Class 3A first-round win over No. 12 Brentwood (15-8). South Allegheny will face No. 13 Steel Valley in the quarterfinals Thursday. Nathan Ziegler scored 13 points and Carter Betz had 11 for Brentwood.

Washington 57, Beaver Falls 45 – Tayshawn Levy led with 20 points and Brandon Patterson added 12 to lead No. 6 Washington (17-2) over No. 11 Beaver Falls (10-11) in a Class 3A first-round game. Xaviere Collins scored 13 points and Jaren Brickner added 10 for Beaver Falls. Washington will meet No. 3 Shady Side Academy in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Class 2A

Apollo-Ridge 40, Fort Cherry 39 – Brinley Toland had 18 points, five assists and five steals to lead ninth-seeded Apollo-Ridge to a road victory over eighth-seeded Fort Cherry in the first round in Class 2A. Apollo-Ridge led by three at the half and trailed by one after three quarters in a back-and-forth battle. The Vikings will visit top-seeded OLSH in the quarterfinals Thursday. Raney Staub led Fort Cherry (15-7) with 18 points.

Burgettstown 65, California 22 – Madeline Newark scored 15 points, Jill Frazier put up 14 and made four 3-pointers as No. 6 Burgettstown (18-3) cruised past No. 11 California (13-10) in the first round in Class 2A. Kaitlyn Nease also scored 14 and Addie Cairns added 11 with three 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who advance to the quarterfinals to play Serra Catholic on Thursday night.

Neshannock 65, Ellis School 18 – Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts each scored 15 points and Mairan Haggerty put up 12 to lead No. 2 Neshannock (21-2) to a Class 2A opening-round win over No. 15 Ellis School (7-14). The Lancers will play No. 10 Shenango in the quarterfinals Thursday.

OLSH 53, Frazier 13 – Emily Schuck led with 11 points, Kyleigh Nagy followed with nine and Katie Hoff and Mia Grisafi added eight each to lead top-seeded OLSH (19-4) over No. 16 Frazier (8-15) in a Class 2A first-round matchup. OLSH will face No. 9 Apollo-Ridge on Thursday. Eliza Bomer led Frazier with 10 points.

Serra Catholic 45, South Side 41 (OT)– Cate Clark put up 18 points and Brianna Battles netted 12 as No. 3 Serra Catholic (19-1) outscored No. 14 South Side (14-10) 8-4 in overtime to earn a victory in the first round in Class 2A. The Eagles will play No. 6 Burgettstown in the quarterfinals Thursday. Emily Bailey led the Rams with 14 points.

Seton LaSalle 48, Sto-Rox 35 – Ava Dursi scored 17 points and Mallory Daly added 14 to lead No. 5 Seton LaSalle (16-6) to a victory in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Rebels will play No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Alicia Young scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Sto-Rox (9-11).

Shenango 61, Winchester Thurston 41 – Kylee Rubin led all scorers with 22 points, Emilee Fedrizzi added 14, and Kassidy Peters finished with 10 as No. 10 Shenango (13-8) won in the first round in Class 2A. The Wildcats advance to play No. 2 Neshannock on Thursday. Nadia Moore scored 20 points and Sky Still chipped in with nine for No. 7 Winchester Thurston (12-9).

Class A

Bishop Canevin 76, Avella 54 – Ashley Lippold scored a career-high 32 points and Amber Cross also had a career best with 15 points to lead No. 7 Bishop Canevin (14-9) to a victory over No. 10 Avella (10-12) in the first round of the Class A playoffs. The Crusaders advance to play No. 2 West Greene in the quarterfinals Thursday. Rachel Boehm scored 12 points and Josie Bochicchio added 10 for Bishop Canevin.

Eden Christian 49, Clairton 41 – Abby Stover scored 12 points, Emilia Johnson had 11, and Violet Johnson added 10 to push No. 11 Eden Christian (10-10) to an upset of No. 6 Clairton (15-4) in a Class A first-round game. Eden Christian will face Union on Thursday. Iyanna Wade led Clairton with 19 points.

Hockey

Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 1 – George Acklin scored two goals Alex Paluso and Sam Gaffney scored a goal each for Central Catholic (9-9) in a Class 3A win over Baldwin (10-7-3).

Franklin Regional 7, Latrobe 4 – Zach Abdallah scored two goals and Brett Bowser had three assists for Franklin Regional (15-2-1) in a win over Latrobe (8-10) in a Class 2A. JD Robinson and Nik Manolakos scored two goals each for Latrobe.

Greensburg Salem 4, Kiski 3 – Owen Tutich scored two goals and Colton Humphrey and Chase Kusher scored a goal each for Greensburg Salem (12-7) in a Class A win over Kiski (10-8-2). Ethan George, Jacob Kraus and Kyle Guido scored for Kiski.

Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3 – Caden Horton and Logan Eisaman had two goals apiece and Damon Busch and Aiden Dunlap also scored for Hempfield (8-9-1) in a Class 2A game. Maddox Rearic, Caleb Hoffman and Jon Yancy scored for Armstrong (13-3-1-2).

Mars 10, West Allegheny 3 – Sam Steigerwald scored a hat trick and had an assist while Luke Raymond, Ethan Lipchin and Jacob Lestitian each scored two goals and Ryan Mitchell added another as Mars (5-13) beat West Allegheny (0-18) in Class 2A play. Brayden Bates and Luke Gyergyo scored for West Allegheny.

Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 4 – Connor Moran and Zachary Love scored two goals each for Moon (12-6-1) in a Class A win. Tommy Phillips had a hat trick for Chartiers Valley (4-10-4).

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1 – Connor Chi and Nate Spak each scored a goal for North Allegheny (16-2-1) in a Class 3A win. Tobias McKee scored the lone goal for Seneca Valley (11-7-1-1).

Norwin 13, Wheeling Park 6 – Alex Thomas had a seven-point game with four goals and three assists, Ty Shigo netted a hat trick, and Marion Cavallaro added two more goals as Norwin (12-4-2) beat Wheeling Park (5-14-0-1) in Class A. Dom Barca, Robbie Chappell, Jack Meier and Dom Cerilli each added a goal for the Knights. Grant Parshall scored a hat trick while Jason Haller, Ian Richards and Landon Szazynski scored a goal apiece for the Patriots.

Plum 2, Freeport 1 – David Westbrook and John Hanlon scored for Plum (7-9-2) in a Class A win over Freeport (8-8-1).

Ringgold 5, Morgantown 3 – Nathan Boulanger scored two goals and Ethan Saylor and Trent Hawk scored a goal each for Ringgold (12-4-1) in a Class B win over Morgantown (6-8-1). Emerson Wilson scored two goals for Morgantown.

South Fayette 4, Butler 3 (SO) — Tyler Brandebura scored the tying goal in the final minute of the third period and South Fayette (14-3) went on to win in a shootout in Class 2A. Joey Trinkala had a goal and an assist, and Jack Yoos also scored. Brody Simko scored twice and Parker Worsley had a goal and an assist for Butler (6-12).

Wheeling Catholic 4, Blackhawk 1 — Tommy Woods had two goals and and assist and Austin Nestor added a goal and an assist for Wheeling Catholic (10-8-2) in a Class A win. Owen Keister scored for Blackhawk (1-16-1).