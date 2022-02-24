High school roundup for Feb. 23, 2022: Freshman’s free throws in final seconds lift Avonworth past Mohawk

By:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco pulls down a rebound next to Kaitlyn Tavella during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against Laurel on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski scores against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco pressures Laurel’s Johnna Hill during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski drives to the basket past Laurel’s Tori Atkins during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski scores against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco scores against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco (left) celebrates with Victoria Drevna after scoring against Laurel during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski celebrates with Alayna Rocco next to Laurel’s Danielle Pontius during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anna Waskiewicz steals the ball from Laurel’s Joselynn Fortuna during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco shoots a three-pointer against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry. Previous Next

Freshman Greta O’Brien hit a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lead No. 2 Avonworth to a 38-37 victory over Mohawk in the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Rebecca Goetz scored 18 points and Maggie Goetz added nine for the Antelopes (19-2), who will meet No. 3 Freedom in Saturday’s semifinals. Alexa Kadilak scored 22 points for Mohawk (9-14), including five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-0 lead. Erynne Capalbo added 15.

Freedom 66, Keystone Oaks 43 – Shaye Bailey led all scorers with 25 points and Renae Mohrbacher followed with 22 as No. 3 Freedom (17-4) secured a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Keystone Oaks (13-10). Jules Mohrbacher netted 10 points for the Bulldogs, who advanced to play No. 2 Avonworth in the semifinals Saturday. Eriona Neal scored 20 points and Jayna Scott finished with 14 for the Golden Eagles.

North Catholic 61, Laurel 33 – Alayna Rocco led all scorers with 24 points and Dacia Lewandowski followed with 20 to lead top-seeded North Catholic (17-5) to a quarterfinal win in Class 3A. The Trojanettes advance to play No. 5 Waynesburg in the semifinals Saturday. Lucia Lombardo scored 10 points for No. 8 Laurel (13-11).

Waynesburg 71, South Park 68 (2OT) – Kaley Rohanna hit the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds left and made a pair of free throws with five seconds to go to lead No. 5 Waynesburg (17-4) to a dramatic quarterfinal win in Class 3A. Clara Paige Miller led all scorers with 31 points, Rohanna had 22, and Addison Blair added 10 for the Raiders. Rohanna and Miller each had 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Waynesburg will meet No. 1 North Catholic in Saturday’s semifinals. Nora Ozimek led No. 4 South Park (19-4) with 27 points. Maya Wertelet had 15 and Maddie Graham 14.

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 50, Peters Township 38 – Ashleigh Connor scored 18 points, Reagan Murdoch netted 11, and Payton Collins followed with 10 to lead top-seeded Mt. Lebanon (21-1) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win. The Blue Devils move on to face No. 5 Bethel Park in the semifinals Saturday. Journey Thompson put up 12 points and Natalie Wetzel added 10 for Peters Township (12-11).

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 48 – Jasmine Timmerson put up 17 points, Cam Phillips added 13, and Emma Fischer netted 12 as No. 2 North Allegheny (21-2) cruised in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Tigers will play No. 3 Upper St. Clair in the semifinals Saturday. Olivia West scored her 1,000th career point by finishing with 29 points for No. 7 Seneca Valley (11-11).

Boys basketball

Class A

Bishop Canevin 66, Rochester 34 – Amari Evans scored 17 points and Kevaughn Price netted 14 to lead Bishop Canevin (18-4) in the Class A quarterfinals. The top-seeded Crusaders will play No. 4 Geibel in the semifinals on Saturday. Sal Laure led No. 8 Rochester (9-12) with eight points.

Geibel 57, Eden Christian 55 – Trevell Clayton led all scorers with 17 points, Jaydis Kennedy added 13, Jeff Johnson followed with 12, and Trevon White finished with 10 to lift No. 4 Geibel (18-5) past No. 5 Eden Christian (13-9) in a tightly contested Class A quarterfinal. The win sets Geibel up against top-seeded Bishop Canevin in the semi-finals Saturday. David Ryan (16), Ryan Merrick (12), Malachi Manges (12) and Dan Batch (11) all scored double figures for the Warriors.

Imani Christian 69, Neighborhood Academy 30 – Alier Maluk put up 25 points, Bez Abdul added 15, and Amari Wesley chipped in 10 as No. 2 Imani Christian (15-5) cruised in the quarterfinals in Class A. The Saints will play No. 3 Union in the semifinals Saturday. Courtney Wallace led No. 7 Neighborhood Academy (12-8) with 13 points.