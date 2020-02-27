High school roundup for Feb. 26, 2020: Allderdice boys win on buzzer beater

By:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 10:42 PM

Blake Haber’s 3-point shot at the final buzzer lifted Allderdice to a 51-49 victory over District 6 champion Altoona in a District 6-8-10 subregional game at Brashear on Wednesday night.

Tony Henderson’s 19 points led Allderdice (19-6), which advances to play McDowell (20-3) in the championship game either Friday or Saturday at a site to be determined. P.J. Charles led all scorers with 24 points for Altoona (11-13).

Girls basketball

Allderdice 58, Erie 36 — Sidney Lightning and Nautica Burwell scored 14 points apiece to lead Allderdice past Erie in a District 6-8-10 Class 6A regional semifinal. Allderdice (23-2) will meet State College (17-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Penn Cambria.

Villa Maria 58, Westinghouse 32 — Carissa Dunham scored 17 points and Cassidy Creager added 13 to lead Villa Maria past Westinghouse in the District 8-10 Class 4A regional final.

Tags:

More Basketball

Butler rallies past USC in overtime, earns return trip to WPIAL finals
Chartiers Valley uses bulletin-board material to top TJ, return to Class 5A finals
Beaver holds down Avonworth, reserves spot in girls Class 3A championship game
Johnny Crise scores 27 to lead Highlands past Blackhawk and into WPIAL title game
East Allegheny, Seton LaSalle girls clinch spots in PIAA Class 3A tournament

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me