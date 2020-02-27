High school roundup for Feb. 26, 2020: Allderdice boys win on buzzer beater
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 10:42 PM
Blake Haber’s 3-point shot at the final buzzer lifted Allderdice to a 51-49 victory over District 6 champion Altoona in a District 6-8-10 subregional game at Brashear on Wednesday night.
Tony Henderson’s 19 points led Allderdice (19-6), which advances to play McDowell (20-3) in the championship game either Friday or Saturday at a site to be determined. P.J. Charles led all scorers with 24 points for Altoona (11-13).
Girls basketball
Allderdice 58, Erie 36 — Sidney Lightning and Nautica Burwell scored 14 points apiece to lead Allderdice past Erie in a District 6-8-10 Class 6A regional semifinal. Allderdice (23-2) will meet State College (17-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Penn Cambria.
Villa Maria 58, Westinghouse 32 — Carissa Dunham scored 17 points and Cassidy Creager added 13 to lead Villa Maria past Westinghouse in the District 8-10 Class 4A regional final.
