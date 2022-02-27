High school roundup for Feb. 26, 2022: North Catholic girls reach 8th straight WPIAL final

Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 8:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco (left) celebrates with Victoria Drevna after scoring against Laurel during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Alayna Rocco scored 22 points and Anna Waskiewicz added 15 as top-ranked North Catholic defeated No. 5 Waynesburg, 58-29, in the Class 3A girls basketball semifinals Saturday to advance to the WPIAL finals for the eighth straight season.

North Catholic (18-5), which led 26-10 at halftime, will face Freedom in Thursday’s title game. Kaley Rohanna scored 12 points for Waynesburg (17-5).

Freedom 32, Avonworth 19 — In the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at North Hills, Renae Mohrbacher scored 13 points as No. 3 Freedom (18-4) advanced to the finals for the first time in school history by defeating No. 2 Avonworth (19-3) in a defensive contest. Freedom held Avonworth scoreless in the first quarter and led at halftime, 23-5.

Wrestling

Section 3-3A – Tyler Chappell recorded a first-period pin in the finals to become a three-time section champion and two of his Seneca Valley teammates also came away with titles at North Allegheny. Connor Smith won at 106 and Liam Volk-Klos won at 215.

Pine-Richland also crowned three champs, including Kelin Laffey (152), who became a two-time winner. He was joined atop the podium by Dominic Ferraro (120) and Joey Schneck (285).

West Allegheny had two first-place finishers, including two-time champ Ty Watters at 145. Shawn Taylor won at 160.

Other section champs were North Allegheny’s Dylan Coy (126), Moon’s Khyvon Grace (132), Butler’s Domenic Vivirito, Mars’ Chrsitian Scheller (172) and North Hills’ Matt Serwatka (189). Grace defeated North Allegheny’s Nathan Monteparte, 3-1, in the second tiebreaker.

Section 4-3A – Rocco Welsh (172) became a three-time section champion as Wayneburg claimed six titles at Peters Township. Zander Phatorus (126), Mac Church (132), Colton Stoneking (138) and Noah Tustin (285) became two-time champions and Nate Jones (145) also finished first.

Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (189) also became a three-time section champion.

Canon-McMillan and Chartiers Valley each had two champions. Tanner Mizenko (106) and Jacob Houpt (120) took titles for the Big Macs and Dylan Evans (152) and Joshua Sarasnick (215) won for the Colts.

Peters Township’s Darius McMillon (113) and Trinity’s Bodie Morgan (160) also won titles.