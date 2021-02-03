High school roundup for Feb. 3, 2021: Herrera-Rondon sets Seneca Valley wins record

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 11:29 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon walks out for the parade of champions before the 2019 state finals in Hershey.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon won by forfeit to take sole possession of first place on Seneca Valley’s all-time wins list in a 58-8 victory over West Allegheny in Section 3A-AAA wrestling Wednesday night.

Herrera-Rondon improved to 157-14, passing 2018 graduate Louis Newell, who went 156-25.

Connor Smith (106) and Dylan Chappell (132) had first-period pins and Jacob Eubanks (126), Wayne Pirt (138) and TJ Border (215) also won matches for Seneca Valley. Shawn Taylor (145) won by tech fall and Nick Jones (120) by decision for West Allegheny.

Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24 – Tyler Frezzell (152), Richard Cartwright (172) and Shawn Loring (285) had pins to lead Albert Gallatin to a nonsection win. Landon Conroy had a major decision. Chase Frameli (132) and Grant Hathaway (138) won matches for Jefferson-Morgan.

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27 — Ray Worsen (126), Ramadani Mada (189) and Jordan White (285) had pins for Fox Chapel in a loss to Armstrong. Joshua Alexander won a 6-1 decison for the Foxes at 120 pounds.

Beaver 36, South Side 14 – Adriana Gilliam (113) won by fall to lead Beaver to a nonsection win at the Freedom Duals. Devin Brodmerkel (126) and Roger Pieto (145) had major decisions for South Side.

Derry 47, Ligonier Valley 24 – Charles Banks, Lucid Jackson and Elysiah Lopez had consecutive pins from 126 to 138 pounds to lead Derry to a Section 3B-AA win. Tyler Cymmerman (152), Braydan Mickinac (215) and Noah Cymmerman (285) also had pins for the Trojans. Eric Catone (172) won by tech fall. Josh Harbert (120), Ryan Harbert (145) and Jesse Turner (189) won by fall for Ligonier Valley.

Fort Cherry 33, Beaver 27 – Jake Tkach (152) and Julian Moore (126) recorded pins and Anthony Salvini (172) won by decision to lead Fort Cherry at the Freedom Duals. Heavyweight Mark Ramer won for Beaver.

Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21 – Carter Dibert, Dalton O’Neil, Finn Solomon, Mario Sarnic and Garrett Thompson strung together five straight pins from 126 to 160 to lead Franklin Regional to a nonsection win. Juliano Marion also won by fall for the Panthers. Dayton Pitzer (215) and Ian Fasano (285) had pins for the Vikings.

Freedom 39, Beaver 24 – Matt Schultheis, Tanner Millward and Ryan Kredel had consecutive pins from 126 to 138 pounds to lead Freedom to a nonsection win at the Freedom Duals. Trent Schultheis (189) also won by fall. Brooks Miller (152) had a pin for Beaver.

Hampton 40, North Hills 33 – Jon Maguire (152) took a major decision to lead Hampton to a nonsection win. Mica Lee (106) and Scott Ross (138) had pins and Ethan Mikovitz (172) a decision for North Hills.

Kiski Area 54, Fox Chapel 19 — Antoinio Gioradno (113), Ryan Klingensmith (120), Ethan Connor (138), Evan Artman (152), Enzo Morlacci (160), Sammy Starr (172), Brayden Roscosky (189), Carter Dilts (215) and Jack Crider (285) won by fall for Kiski Area. Alexander Kaufman (132) and Dakoda Pisano (145) had pins for the Foxes.

McGuffey 54, Frazier 21 – Eric Donnelly (172), Beau Bergles (113), Kyle Brookman (145) and Brennen Mullins (152) recorded pins for McGuffey in a Section 1B-AA win. Matthew Kordich (285) and Jacob Thomas (126) had pins and Rune Lawrence (189) won by decision for Frazier.

McKeesport 55, Belle Vernon 12 – Bolivar Campusano (172) and Ben Eastman (145) won by fall, Caleb Higdon (138) had a major decision, and heavyweight Colin Lyons won by decision to lead McKeesport to a nonsection win.

Mt. Pleasant 48, Ligonier Valley 18 – Dayton Pitzer (215) and Ian Fasano (285) recorded pins at the top two weights to lead Mt. Pleasant to a Section 3B-AA victory. Greg Shaulis (120), Jamison Poklembo (132), Conor Johnson (145) and Noah Gnibus (172) also won by fall for the Vikings. Ryan Harbert (138) had a pin for Ligonier Valley.

Penn-Trafford 67, Gateway 6 – Troy Hohman (113) and Wesley Stull (160) won by technical fall to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1B-AAA win. Jimmy Oslosky (138) recorded a first-period pin and Ryan Bachar (172) won by decision.

Plum 72, Woodland Hills 0 — The Mustangs needed only two pins and won the rest of their matches via forfeit in a shutout of the Wolverines. Vincent Citrano (132) and Paul McClintock (138) picked up pins for Plum.

Boys basketball

Apollo-Ridge 54, Burrell 51 — Klay Fitzroy scored 20 points, and Jake Fello added 18 points for Apollo-Ridge (4-1) in a nonsection win over Burrell (4-7). Brandon Coury led the Bucs with 16 points, Donovan Callahan scored 13 and Travis Bitar had 12.

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68 – Devin Whitlock scored 26 points and No. 5 Belle Vernon (7-1, 6-0) used a 24-8 surge in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Daniel Gordon added 15 and Joe Klanchar and Jake Haney had 10 each. Bakari Wallace scored a game-high 30 for Uniontown (4-6, 4-3). Damarr Lewis added 12.

Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22 – Led by 16 points from Jaden Gales, 13 from Shea Champine and 10 from Kai Spears, No. 1 Bishop Canevin (7-3, 4-0) rolled to a Section 2-A win. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (3-2, 2-2) with 12 points.

Central Valley 57, Hopewell 40 – Jayvin Thompson scored 18 points and Justin Thompson added 12 to lead Central Valley (6-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Cooper Stala led Hopewell (0-7, 0-5) with 13.

Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg 46 – Lucas Myers scored 18 points and Ahlijah Vaden added 16 as Chartiers-Houston (4-8, 2-4) won a nonsection game it trailed at halftime. Chase Henkins hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Waynesburg (2-9, 1-4). Jacob Mason added 12.

Fort Cherry 57, Burgettstown 33 – Maddox Truschel had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Fort Cherry (7-3, 4-2) to a Section 2-2A victory. Owen Norman added 15 points and Lane Miller had 10. Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (5-7, 2-5) with 12.

Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53 – Colton Arison and Luke Santo had 14 points each to lead Frazier (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Owen Newcomer added 13 and Noah Oldham 12. Mike Stewart led Carmichaels (5-4, 2-3) with 16 points. Nate Swaney and Drake Long had 12.

Laurel 71, Wilmington 42 – Marcus and Sam Haswell scored 22 points each as Laurel (5-5, 3-2) won a nonsection game to give coach Ken Locke his 100th victory at Laurel. Caelan Bender led Wilimington with 27 points.

Penn Hills 82, Imani Christian 37 – Wes Kropp dropped 23 points and Eddie Daniels added 19 to lead Penn Hills (6-3, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Daemar Kelly had 11 points and George Mitchell 10. Senique Jenkins led Imani Christian (5-2, 4-1) with 12.

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour 30 – Giontae Clemmons scored 18 points and Chaiem Despert-Johnson added 15 to help Propel Braddock Hills (3-7, 0-6) to a nonsection win. Dylan Tomer had 14 and Ben Mayhew 11. Cortae Sidberry led Propel Montour (0-6, 0-4) with 14 points.

Rochester 76, Riverside 27 – Led by 23 points from Sal Laure and 22 from Devon Hemer, Rochester (6-2, 4-1) grabbed a nonsection win over Riverside (1-9, 1-4). Parker Lyons added 12.

Riverview 66, South Side 63 — Gideon Deasy had a game-high 25 points to help Riverview earn its first Section 1-2A victory of the year. Micah Black added 16 points for the Raiders (2-7, 1-5), and Aidan Sebastian had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Aidan English scored 19 points to lead the Rams (4-7, 2-5) and Aden Alshmay had 14 points.

Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40 – Porter Rauch scored 20 points and David Pantelis added 12 as Class 6A No. 1 Upper St. Clair (9-1, 2-0) defeated Class 4A Yough (2-7, 1-5) in a nonsection game.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 78, Beth-Center 22 – Bryn Bezjak hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Albert Gallatin (9-3, 5-3) to a nonsection win. Olivia Miller added 12. Julia Ogrodowski scored 13 for Beth-Center (3-6, 0-4).

Beaver 68, Ambridge 17 – Payton List scored 17 points and No. 1 Beaver (8-0, 6-0) hit the 25-point mark in each of the first two quarters in Section 2-4A. Emma Pavelek added 16 and Kenzie Weiland 11. Angelena Bratton led Ambridge (1-5, 1-5) with six points.

Bishop Canevin 53, Cornell 13 – Savanah Abbott scored 11 points to lead No. 3 Bishop Canevin (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-A win. Gabby Joyce led Cornell (1-8, 0-5) with five points.

Brentwood 44, Avonworth 29 – Paige Miller scored 15 points and Maura Daly chipped in 11 to lead Brentwood (9-0, 8-0) to victory in a battle of top teams in Section 3-3A. Grace O’Brien led No. 5 Avonworth (5-2, 5-1) with 11 points.

Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22 – Avery Havelka scored 15 points and Geena DeMario and Madeline Newark added 10 each as Burgettstown (8-2, 7-0) won in Section 3-2A. Bri Weinbrenner led Fort Cherry (5-5, 3-3) with five points.

Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36 – Zamierah Edwards scored 13 points and Gabby Pomfret added 11 to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-8, 2-4) to a nonsection win. Kendelle Weston had 17 for California (2-3, 2-1).

Carlynton 35, Springdale 17 – Doodie Turner scored 12 points to lead Carlynton (5-5) to a nonsection win over Springdale (2-7).

Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 36 – Pitt recruit Aislin Malcolm scored 11 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career, to lead No. 2 Chartiers Valley (11-1, 6-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Perri Page led all scorers with 21 points and Hallie Cowan added 18. Maddie Webber led South Fayette (6-2, 1-1) with eight.

Ellwood City 67, Union 28 – Led by 14 points from Kyla Servick and 13 from Marie Ioanilli, Ellwood City (3-4, 2-4) defeated Union (3-7, 1-4) in a nonsection game.

Frazier 53, Monessen 44 – Delaney Warnick scored 19 points and Kendall Shaporka contributed 13 as Frazier (2-6, 0-2) won a nonsection game that was tied after three quarters. Sydney Caterino led Monessen (5-3, 4-1) with 11 points.

Freeport 58, Burrell 38 – Melaina DeZort led three Yellowjackets in double figures with 16 points in a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (2-7, 1-5). Freeport (4-1, 4-1) trailed the Bucs 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, but responded with a 22-6 run in the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead. Ava Soilis had 14 points and Leah Hartman scored 12. Kate Myers scored 12 for Burrell.

Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47 – Dynasty Shegog scored23 points and Lexi Margolis added 16 to help Gateway (4-4, 3-3) to a nonsection win. Viva Kreis had 15 and Presleigh Colditz 11 for Belle Vernon (6-2, 5-0).

Lincoln Park 63, Jeannette 21 – Makayla Newsome scored 21 points to lead Lincoln Park (8-4, 1-4) to a nonsection win. Paige Brown added 13 points and Sarah Scott had 11. Oceana Sirnic led Jeannette (0-9, 0-1) with eight points.

McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44 – Keira Nicolella scored 21 points as McGuffey (4-1, 4-0) took a 12-point lead after one quarter and held on for a Section 2-3A victory. Claire Redd and Abby Donnelly added 10 points apiece. Emma Seto led Brownsville (0-3, 0-2) with 22 points. Aubri Hogsett had 11.

West Greene 68, Mapletown 21 – Jersey Wise scored 20 points to lead No. 2 West Greene (7-2, 4-0) to victory in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-A. Anna Durbin added 13, Elizabeth Brudnock 12 and Katie Lampe 10. Krista Wilson led Mapletown (3-1, 2-1) with nine.

Winchester Thurston 50, Apollo-Ridge 18 – Nadia Moore scored 18 points and Maya Roberts and Nya Nicholson added 12 each as No. 2 Winchester Thurston (5-3, 5-0) took a Section 4-2A win. Morgan Gamble led Apollo-Ridge with eight points.

Yough 45, Bentworth 18 – Laney Gerdich scored 13 points, Mikahla Chewing added 12, and Yough (3-6, 1-4) allowed only six points in the first half of a Section 3-4A victory. Laura Vittone and Amber Sallee led Bentworth (1-10, 0-6) with six points apiece.

